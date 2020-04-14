The Week's Features
AT Reschedules Three 2020 Shows
Cleveland: Aug.19-22; Las Vegas: Sept. 9-12; San Antonio: Oct. 16-18
A Mean Lean
Wheels deep in mud pose no problem for B&F Towing
Tribal-ing Times
Aqua and gray tribal patterns highlight this beauty
Mack Trucks Unveils New Medium-Duty Line
Production of Mack’s MD6 and MD7 will begin in July 2020
COVID-19 Brings Changes to Banks, Locales
Epidemic has brings changes that may affect the repo business
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Aug. 19-22, 2020
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept 9-12, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Oct. 16-18, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 08 - April 14, 2020

Twisted & Shifted: Load on the Road

0 d04f2By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Known as “Senior,” Derek Didone Sr. and Debbie Didone started County Towing Inc. in 1978 to provide service to the community of Harrow, Ontario, and is now running the business with their three sons Derek Jr., Dennis and Daren.

“My dad built County Towing and has owned it for 41 years,” said Dennis. “Two years ago we bought Coxons Towing. ‘Junior,’ my brother Derek Jr., runs the office and is usually the safety officer on scene at recoveries.”

On Feb. 16, 2019, Senior came across a shifted load, held by stubborn straps, after clearing another tow. This dangerously twisted load was stuck in the middle of a roundabout in Windsor.

Senior was in his 1993 Peterbilt with 10-ton NRC Quickswap and 25-ton winch when he was flagged down by the driver. With traffic quickly backing up, he immediately put his plan in place. He called for veteran operator Eric Godard of Coxon’s Towing who arrived in a 2003 Kenworth T800 with 50-ton NRC rotator. Junior responded in their 1993 International 4600 emergency response unit and Myron Roelens and Dennis responded in a 2004 International 9400 hooked to a 50-ton Elgin Landoll.

“Myron and myself arrived shortly after to find a traffic plan in place and large traffic backups,” Dennis stated. “The rotator, the Peterbilt and our response unit were already in place. We pulled the Landoll on the opposite side of the rotator.

“The truck itself,” Dennis said, “entered the roundabout too fast, and when he hit his brakes his load shifted and a single pipe wedged into the cab rendering the truck useless. The bottom half of the load was still secure, so it really was just the top half causing issues.”

The crew first cut the straps holding the top load.

“We had access to two pipes right away and were able to quickly remove them,” said Dennis.

With Eric operating the NRC rotator and Myron securing the load being transferred to the Landoll, Dennis and Derek Jr. were tasked with climbing the load and rigging.

Using recovery loops, they rigged the pipe impaling the cab with the rotator lifting. Senior hooked to the rear, pulling the pipe back. They were able to free it and transfer it to the Landoll.

“Our third lift would be the rest of the broken bundle and the other shifted bundle,” said Dennis. “We looped them all together and loaded them onto our Landoll. With all of the shifted load cleared the truck was able to drive away under his own power.

“In our Landoll, we followed him to his yard only minutes away where it was offloaded and reloaded onto another truck and trailer. This roundabout is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and is Canada’s busiest roundabout.”

The crew clearing this dangerous wreck stuck in the middle of the round was featured on Heavy Rescue 401 on “Discovery Canada.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Google Unveils a $340M Program for Small Businesses

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post that the company has created an $800 million program that includes both direct financial assistance, as well as grants.

For small businesses, that means $340 million in credits for Google Ads that the company says can be used throughout 2020 across any of Google's advertising platforms. According to the company, the goal is "to alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers." 

There's no signup or application process. Instead, credits will automatically be added to active Google Ads accounts.

In addition, Google says it is providing $250 million in ad credits to the World Health Organization, as well as other government health agencies that provide information about slowing the spread of Covid-19. An additional $200 million will be provided to both non-governmental organizations and financial institutions "to help provide small businesses with access to capital."

Lastly, Google is providing $20 million in Google Cloud services to researchers who are studying vaccines and treatment for COVID-19.

Source: inc.com.
Google has announced an $800 million program that earmarks $340 million in credits for Google Ads for small businesses.
American Towman Conventions Rescheduled Due to Pandemic Concerns
Don't Miss It!
Join industry trainer Bobby Tuttle of CIRT as he discusses options for how to safely recover all sizes of wrecked vehicles when entangled in the cable barrier systems. Discusses issues with releasing the tension of the cable barrier system. His seminar, “Recovery from Median Cable Barriers Systems,” will take place during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 9-12, 2020.

atshowplace.com

Twisted & Shifted: Load on the Road

0 d04f2By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Known as “Senior,” Derek Didone Sr. and Debbie Didone started County Towing Inc. in 1978 to provide service to the community of Harrow, Ontario, and is now running the business with their three sons Derek Jr., Dennis and Daren.

“My dad built County Towing and has owned it for 41 years,” said Dennis. “Two years ago we bought Coxons Towing. ‘Junior,’ my brother Derek Jr., runs the office and is usually the safety officer on scene at recoveries.”

On Feb. 16, 2019, Senior came across a shifted load, held by stubborn straps, after clearing another tow. This dangerously twisted load was stuck in the middle of a roundabout in Windsor.

Senior was in his 1993 Peterbilt with 10-ton NRC Quickswap and 25-ton winch when he was flagged down by the driver. With traffic quickly backing up, he immediately put his plan in place. He called for veteran operator Eric Godard of Coxon’s Towing who arrived in a 2003 Kenworth T800 with 50-ton NRC rotator. Junior responded in their 1993 International 4600 emergency response unit and Myron Roelens and Dennis responded in a 2004 International 9400 hooked to a 50-ton Elgin Landoll.

“Myron and myself arrived shortly after to find a traffic plan in place and large traffic backups,” Dennis stated. “The rotator, the Peterbilt and our response unit were already in place. We pulled the Landoll on the opposite side of the rotator.

“The truck itself,” Dennis said, “entered the roundabout too fast, and when he hit his brakes his load shifted and a single pipe wedged into the cab rendering the truck useless. The bottom half of the load was still secure, so it really was just the top half causing issues.”

The crew first cut the straps holding the top load.

“We had access to two pipes right away and were able to quickly remove them,” said Dennis.

With Eric operating the NRC rotator and Myron securing the load being transferred to the Landoll, Dennis and Derek Jr. were tasked with climbing the load and rigging.

Using recovery loops, they rigged the pipe impaling the cab with the rotator lifting. Senior hooked to the rear, pulling the pipe back. They were able to free it and transfer it to the Landoll.

“Our third lift would be the rest of the broken bundle and the other shifted bundle,” said Dennis. “We looped them all together and loaded them onto our Landoll. With all of the shifted load cleared the truck was able to drive away under his own power.

“In our Landoll, we followed him to his yard only minutes away where it was offloaded and reloaded onto another truck and trailer. This roundabout is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and is Canada’s busiest roundabout.”

The crew clearing this dangerous wreck stuck in the middle of the round was featured on Heavy Rescue 401 on “Discovery Canada.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

While businesses have slowed down due to the novel coronavirus, tow companies can use this time creatively to re-structure where re-structuring needs to take place.

Perhaps a change in approach to your marketing strategy is in order. Make plans to shift the focus of your business to do more recovery work. How about keeping in touch more with the leaders of your community who may be influential in getting you on a municipal, county or state rotation list?

Just because trucks may be sitting idle for a minute … doesn’t mean your brain has to be.

In any case, the calls may not be coming in—at the moment—however, you need to be thinking ahead for when everything does pick up again.

And it will.

Keep your eyes on the prize … and hold on.

--Charles Duke

Road America Co-Sponsors ACE Awards

Expo Spotlight copy 161e3Road America’s services are designed to enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty across a number of sectors. They are a co-sponsor of the American Towman ACE Awards taking place during the American Towman Show Place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 9-12, 2020. Be sure to stop by their booth to see what services they have to offer your business.

road-america.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


CORONAVIRUS BLUES
Approximately how much has your business fallen off during the COVID-19 pandemic?
20%
40%
60%
80%
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020
Gordon’s Interstate Towing was selected by the Young Professionals of Jamestown (North Dakota) and the Chamber Ambassadors as April Business of the Month. Image - Jamestown Chamber.

Gordon’s Interstate Towing Named Business of the Month

The Young Professionals of Jamestown (North Dakota) and the Chamber Ambassadors recently awarded Gordon’s Interstate Towing with the April Business of the Month Award for their outstanding customer service and continued commitment to the community. “Randy (Gordon) always provides great service and has helped me more than a handful of times the last two winters. It doesn’t matter the conditions he’s always out helping people getting them stuck or towing them. He works insane amounts of hours and is so dedicated to his job. I feel he does so much and goes underappreciated,” the nominating letter stated. Gordon’s Interstate Towing and 11 other 2020 monthly award winners will be considered for Business of the Year that will be awarded at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet in January 2021. Source: newsdakota.com.

Tow Truck Stolen from Center Auto Body

According to a release from the Statewide Towing Association of Massachusetts, three suspects in a Chevy Silverado stole a 2018 Freightliner flatbed tow truck with the Massachusetts repair plate 724D from Center Auto Body in Norwood on April 2 at 1:19 a.m. The release stated that the suspects parked in front of the gate and used a power tool to cut the lock on the gate. One of the suspects proceeded to go into the lot and stole the tow truck which had the keys in the vehicle. The truck is white and blue with a Center Auto Body logo on the door. The truck was driven off the lot in under five minutes. Source: STA.

Stalled Vehicle, Tow Truck Struck by Train

A stalled vehicle and a tow truck were struck by a train in an incident that was caught on camera late Friday night in Houston, Texas. A police officer observed a vehicle stalled on the railroad tracks around 11:34 p.m. The officer requested a tow truck and informed dispatch to stop railroad traffic while crews worked to remove the vehicle. A towman quickly responded and began working to pull the vehicle off the railroad tracks. While recovering the vehicle, a train proceeded down the tracks striking both vehicles. No injuries were reported, but the incident remains under investigation. Source: onscene.tv.


homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020
Tim Moody of J-Hook Towing in Little Rock, Arkansas, organized a prayer event for healthcare staff and patients outside Baptist Health Medical Center. Image - nwahomepage.com.

Towmen, Law Enforcement [b]Pray for Medical Staff

Towers and law enforcement in Little Rock, Arkansas, got together to pray for healthcare staff and patients on April 3.

Thirty-five wreckers and law enforcement cars parked outside Baptist Health Medical Center to show support. The parking lot was completely lit up, and all the trucks had their flashers on.

“We want them to be recognized OK, we appreciate what these guys are doing. We know their job is difficult and we want them to know we care,” said event organizer Tim Moody of J-Hook Towing. “We want to express our concerns and our thank you to these doctors and nurses that work night and day to take care of these patients. Not only the COVID-19 but there are other sick people in this hospital, and we want them to be recognized.”

Moody said a lot of people appreciate everything the medical staff is doing and this is just one small way to show they are supported.

Source: nwahomepage.com.

Tow Company Offering Free [b]Service During Pandemic

The coronavirus isn’t stopping a Joplin, Missouri, tow truck company that’s helping residents who are down on their luck during a tough time.

Scott Wheeler, owner of Metro Towing, says he’s happy to offer free roadside assistance to folks who are stuck trying to get home. That includes towing, jump-starts, tire changes and people who have locked their keys in their car.

Scott says if people are stuck on the side of the road or in a parking lot during the pandemic, he wants to get them home safe without worrying about the cost.

“Made a couple of people mad, just because they called and wanted (their cars) towed from their house to a repair shop, and we had to explain to them that we’re just doing this for roadside emergencies. Made them irritated because they’re needing help too, but we have to keep our daily operations going as well,” said Wheeler.

Scott says he plans on playing things by ear and offering the free roadside assistance until he feels the pandemic has died down. He also says more than 200 people have taken advantage of his offer since he started helping out folks free of charge on March 23rd.

Source: koamnewsnow.com.

Zip’s AW Direct Adds [b]Landoll Trailers

Zip’s AW Direct recently became a fully authorized Landoll dealer, authorized to sell all types of Landoll trailers and replacement parts. This latest addition of heavy-duty industrial trailers complements Zip’s inventory of tow trucks, industrial carriers, rollbacks and service vehicles.

“We are excited about this new opportunity for our company and look forward to sharing Landoll’s extensive lineup of heavy-duty trailers with our existing and future customer base,” said Zip’s President Paul Rottinghaus.

Source: Zip’s AW Direct.

eImpound.com Paying Towers for Data

eImpound.com announced that the company is paying $1 per towed VIN if the VIN has a match in their internal lien holder database and 10 cents per VIN if there is no match. In return, the company will send tow and storage companies lien holder and registered owner information from all 50 states the next day at no cost.

eImpound stated that with shutdowns occurring due to the coronavirus pandemic, should the mail system stop working or government agencies stop responding, a remote, urgent, and all-electronic process would allow for no interruption in processing impounds and identifying and notifying lien holders. Lien holders are still notified electronically.

The company stated that towing and storage companies have a better chance of getting paid, whether the mail system is working or not.

For payment, companies can contact eimpound to send their PayPal information including an email with their company name and email address.

Source: eimpound.com.

TowTrax Appoints [b]New CEO, COO

TowTrax recently announced it has named Staley Cash as its new CEO and Wes Foster as COO.

Cash recently served as president of Driven Solutions and has more than 20 years’ executive experience in the roadside assistance industry. He will work closely with TowTrax founder Dan Messina to implement its platform nationwide. Foster will be responsible for day to day operations.

“Staley brings a wealth of roadside assistance industry knowledge to our team, and we are very fortunate to have someone of his stature and experience as our CEO,” said Messina. “Wes also brings a huge depth of industry knowledge to our team and we are very excited to have both Wes and Staley on board.”

Source: towtrax.net.

ASE Extending Certification [b]Expiration Date for Technicians

Truck technicians whose ASE certification is set to expire this spring will get a reprieve through the end of the year.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence announced it has automatically extended to Dec. 31 all ASE certifications set to expire June 30.

ASE certification credentials are valid for five years and have an expiration date of either June 30 or Dec. 31, depending on when the certification was earned.

ASE president/CEO Tim Zilke said the organization didn’t want service professionals “to worry about expiring ASE certifications.” Technicians unsure of when their certifications expire can visit myASE.com.

Source: ccjdigital.com.
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020

Twisted & Shifted: Load on the Road

0 d04f2By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Known as “Senior,” Derek Didone Sr. and Debbie Didone started County Towing Inc. in 1978 to provide service to the community of Harrow, Ontario, and is now running the business with their three sons Derek Jr., Dennis and Daren.

“My dad built County Towing and has owned it for 41 years,” said Dennis. “Two years ago we bought Coxons Towing. ‘Junior,’ my brother Derek Jr., runs the office and is usually the safety officer on scene at recoveries.”

On Feb. 16, 2019, Senior came across a shifted load, held by stubborn straps, after clearing another tow. This dangerously twisted load was stuck in the middle of a roundabout in Windsor.

Senior was in his 1993 Peterbilt with 10-ton NRC Quickswap and 25-ton winch when he was flagged down by the driver. With traffic quickly backing up, he immediately put his plan in place. He called for veteran operator Eric Godard of Coxon’s Towing who arrived in a 2003 Kenworth T800 with 50-ton NRC rotator. Junior responded in their 1993 International 4600 emergency response unit and Myron Roelens and Dennis responded in a 2004 International 9400 hooked to a 50-ton Elgin Landoll.

“Myron and myself arrived shortly after to find a traffic plan in place and large traffic backups,” Dennis stated. “The rotator, the Peterbilt and our response unit were already in place. We pulled the Landoll on the opposite side of the rotator.

“The truck itself,” Dennis said, “entered the roundabout too fast, and when he hit his brakes his load shifted and a single pipe wedged into the cab rendering the truck useless. The bottom half of the load was still secure, so it really was just the top half causing issues.”

The crew first cut the straps holding the top load.

“We had access to two pipes right away and were able to quickly remove them,” said Dennis.

With Eric operating the NRC rotator and Myron securing the load being transferred to the Landoll, Dennis and Derek Jr. were tasked with climbing the load and rigging.

Using recovery loops, they rigged the pipe impaling the cab with the rotator lifting. Senior hooked to the rear, pulling the pipe back. They were able to free it and transfer it to the Landoll.

“Our third lift would be the rest of the broken bundle and the other shifted bundle,” said Dennis. “We looped them all together and loaded them onto our Landoll. With all of the shifted load cleared the truck was able to drive away under his own power.

“In our Landoll, we followed him to his yard only minutes away where it was offloaded and reloaded onto another truck and trailer. This roundabout is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and is Canada’s busiest roundabout.”

The crew clearing this dangerous wreck stuck in the middle of the round was featured on Heavy Rescue 401 on “Discovery Canada.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A Mean Lean

0 7f995By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Robert “Bob” D. Fenimore is the owner of B&F Towing Co. in Wilmington, Delaware. This American veteran-owned and operated company has been in business since 1967, serving Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

On March 27, 2020, the owner of a dump truck called B&F for a winch out in Salem, New Jersey. Heavy recovery specialist Chuck Bonadio was dispatched.

“I responded solo in my 2019 Peterbilt with an NRC 40 CS four-winch,” Bonadio said. “We were contacted by the owner of the truck to recover it.”

When Bonadio arrived, he found a 2020 Freightliner dump truck with its passenger-side wheels more than rim deep in mud.

“It was at a mean lean,” he said. “I rigged a doubled line from the tailboard of the tow truck to a tail wrap on the rear of the dump truck; I used a 16 endless loop for the wrap.

“I rigged a line to lift the low side to take the lean out of it and finish the recovery because I knew I was gonna run out of line on the tail wrap before it was all the way back to the road. I used my auxiliaries married together to the low-side tow pin on the front to bring the front to the road.”

Once it was back on the road, it was driven from the scene with zero damage.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Road ‘Clothesed’

0 fa1ccBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Bill’s Towing & Auto Service of St. Clairsville, Ohio, has provided road service, auto repairs, towing and recovery services in Belmont County and the Wheeling, West Virginia, metro area since 1981. Company founder and owner William “Bill” Coulson has added employees and equipment over the years including his sons Chad and Ty. Both have grown up in the family business they now co-own with their dad.

On March 20, 2020, Bill’s Towing was called by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a customer to respond to a rollover on I-70 westbound in Belmont County. The rolled semi was loaded with 7,000 lbs. of clothing.

Ty responded with an awesome 60-ton five-axle they call “A Little Side Action,” a 2018 Peterbilt 389 tandem-steer with a 2018 Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Chad responded with a 2019 Kenworth W990/60-ton Jerr-Dan rotator. Tony Albright responded with a 2017 International Lonestar/35-ton Jerr-Dan integrated. Daniel Ward responded with a 2019 Peterbilt 389 pulling their response trailer stocked with spill supplies and John Frank responded in a 2019 Peterbilt 389 to pull the casualty trailer from scene.

“Once we assessed the scene and saw the load had stayed in the trailer,” Ty said, “we decided to slide the whole unit back onto the roadway before uprighting it. First, we pumped the fuel tanks off before doing the recovery using one of our FlowStop vac pumps.”

A crew member cut the guardrail away from the unit so they would be able to slide it up onto the roadway. The two rotators were hooked onto the trailer portion around the dolly legs and rear axles of the trailer with 1/2” recovery chains. With the 35-ton hooked to the cab portion, they evenly slid the unit up the embankment and back onto the road.

“Once on the road, we separated the cab portion and uprighted it (and) separated it from the 35-ton and hooked it for tow back to our yard.”

The rotators then set up to roll the trailer.

“Using two 12”x16’ recovery straps on the pick lines and 1/2” chains to the landing gear and rear axle on the catch lines,” Ty said, “we rolled the trailer between the trucks and used catch lines to control the load.”

They righted the trailer loaded and it was then taken back to Bill’s shop for a load transfer.

Chad jested, “Nice easy job for a Friday!”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


Danbury, CT
$88
(pop. 80,893)

San Angelo, TX
$85
(pop. 100,450)

Toms River, NJ
$125
(pop. 92,093)

Boulder, CO
$89
(pop. 97,385)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020

Stabbed in the Back

picture 1da6aBy Randall C. Resch

If your company’s best tow operator drives a customer’s forklift from a loading dock to the tow truck’s location, it’s reasonable to ask if that operator attended OSHA’s approved safety course for forklift operations.

While towers may have tons of experience in product, load and vehicle transportation, the simple act of driving a forklift to the tow truck’s location requires certification training. OSHA mandates all workers operating forklifts receive training and certification to protect their safety on the job. In the performance of loading and transporting forklifts, even if it’s going across town, the tow operator must have forklift certification even if they’re only driving it to the carrier’s location.

Are You Certified?

Forklift trucks are totally and completely different than that of typical motor vehicles. Accordingly, OSHA strictly requires that persons operating forklift trucks must have first received an OSHA-approved forklift operator’s safety course.

To be compliant under the section, an individual with 15 years of tow and transport experience, who, in preparation of a load-to-transport scenario, must have proof of training on their person. This is true even if only driving the forklift to the transport trailer or flatbed carrier. It’s one of those hidden stipulations that tow operators (and tow company owners) may not be aware.

Who’s to Say?

OK, that being said, what’s wrong with the opening picture? In carrier operations, there’s a debate regarding loading and transporting forklift trucks that has to do with positioning. There’s a mindset with some tow operators who’ll argue that forklifts should be loaded “mast forward” for better weight distribution on a flatbed carrier’s deck.

So, I’ll pose this question based on the transport capabilities of most carriers and designs of forklift trucks: Is the positioning of a forklift truck, (forks forward) important as to the driver’s safety, the overall load or better weight disbursement?

Proper load and positioning are necessary safety factors to consider, with forks pointed forward (toward the carrier’s cab). If a panic stop or collision occurs, the forks most likely would be forced through and past the headache rack and through the rearward wall of the truck’s cab. As weight and momentum are difficult to control in any loose vehicle scenario, a breakaway forklift with fork’s forward could assuredly result in a potentially deadly situation.

“Forks forward” is an easy way for the truck’s driver to be fatally stabbed should the forklift break-free from restraint and violently roll forward into the tow truck’s cab. Although carriers are outfitted with headache racks, their thin, tensile strength isn’t sufficient to stop forklift tines from puncturing the rack and entering the truck’s cab.

More is Better

Forklifts have a low center-of-gravity making transport problematic. Positioning a forklift isn’t a difficult process: the lift’s weight and fork positioning are your first considerations. I believe in the “more is better” mentality when it comes to securing anything on a carrier’s deck, including forklifts.

As in any vehicle load where four-point tie-down is the norm, there’s nothing wrong with employing any combination of ratchet straps, come-alongs, and rated chain (beyond four) to gain a solid transport platform. When attaching any of the aforementioned equipment, be sure to remain clear of all pinch-spots, electrical wires, fuel lines and locations where hydraulic lines may be routed.

Also don’t forget the total height of the lifting mast to ensure there’s sufficient clearance to make it under bridges and low-hanging anythings. For taller masts, once the forklift is winched onto the deck and in position to distribute its weight to the carrier’s front-axle, apply its emergency brake, then tilt the mast forward. As far as other ideal load considerations, it’s recommended that fuel gets shut off and the machine’s battery is disconnected.

Because every commercial transport has to cross open DOT scales, you’re ultimately at the mercy of some scale officer who has eagle-like eyes, a sharpened pencil and a penchant for enforcement. As you creep forward towards the scale house window, you’ll have that lump in your throat hoping the officer doesn’t see anything to catch his eyes.

It seems like time stands still while you silently recite a “Trucker’s Prayer,” and then … the light miraculously goes green. With a deep sigh you think, “Yes … there is a God,” as you slowly tug the seat’s upholstery cover from between your butt cheeks.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.









Tips for Diversification

diversification.strategy.126 f833dBy Brian J. Riker

Towmen are a resourceful bunch, and as such I expect most of my readers to survive this temporary crisis. One way to do so is to diversify your service offerings to make up for the shortfall of routine retail towing.

Our flatbeds, tractors and lowboy trailers can be used to haul a wide variety of in-demand products; however, we must be sure to do so in compliance with the law. Just because a product will fit and can be secured to your truck or trailer doesn’t mean it is OK to haul it without special considerations.

One of the most common violations I see is operating authority. Many towers have U.S. DOT numbers; but not as many have for-hire motor carrier authority, commonly known as an MC number. This is because disabled or wrecked motor vehicles typically do not require motor carrier authority for emergency or first-moves.

If you are hauling anything other than wrecked or disabled motor vehicles in interstate commerce, you must have active motor carrier authority. If not, you can be fined thousands of dollars. You must also update your MCS-150 (U.S. DOT number report) to reflect the additional freight types you intend to haul.

If you do not currently have MC authority, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making available emergency applications for temporary operating authority. This authority will be granted in as little 48 hours and be effective for 90 days, or until the end of the declared emergency. This temporary authority can be converted into permanent authority, if so desired.

Keep in mind this temporary authority is intended for trucking companies that will be hauling supplies directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts. Temporary emergency authority will not be granted to those not intending to move relief supplies.

All of the traditional requirements of permanent authority still apply, such as drug testing programs, process agent (BOC-3), insurance filings (BMC-90) and completed driver qualification files (including drug and alcohol clearinghouse query for CDL drivers).

I must also caution towers looking to diversify to contact their insurance agent to verify they have the appropriate insurance coverage for the type and value of the new work. Most towers do not have coverage that will protect them when hauling anything not a motor vehicle. Common things currently transported like toolboxes, machinery and sheds all require special riders or declarations on your insurance policy, as does general freight.

The spot market for dry van and refrigerated goods is looking really tempting at the moment; however, be sure you have the proper equipment, insurance and training required to haul these loads. There is special training for food safety and security that is applicable to hauling many grocery loads.

We all have to do what we can to weather this storm, including some things outside our comfort zone. Just make sure you are doing them safely and legally to avoid causing your business more harm while trying to protect it.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

No One Left Behind

NEW b27e7By Randall C. Resch

The news is alive with recurring incidents where vehicles get towed to a tow facility only to discover an injured victim or a deceased body hours later or the next day.

This has the potential of happening anywhere.

It’s Pretty Common

As an accident investigator, EMT and tow operator, I've worked these crashes and seen that small-ish victims tend to get thrown to a vehicle’s floor upon impact. Wreckage and other factors like weather and darkness may hide the victim’s presence.

Modern vehicles are equipped with as many as 12 airbags. When smaller victims are tossed to the floorboards, between the seats or under dashboards, they may be obscured by compartment debris. There's always a possibility that someone isn’t found because they were hidden under draped air bags.

>Where’d They Go?

Individuals sometimes aren’t discovered at the initial crash scene and ultimately get listed as “missing persons” with the local police. This was the case in December 2007 when a Tarzana, California, mom and son were in a vehicle that careened into a building. The Los Angeles Times reported that the son was transported by paramedics and the vehicle was towed in the usual manner. Initially, the family didn’t know mom and son were in a crash nor were they aware the son was transported to the hospital.

In the case of the lost son and mom, investigators traced dispatch logs, call center recordings and hospital records subsequently locating the son as a crash victim; but mom wasn’t found. Accordingly, the LAPD went to the Canoga Park tow yard where mom’s body was discovered inside the vehicle.

Unless an individual works in environments where death, rescue and body extrication are their vocation, the public doesn’t understand that once rescue is complete, there are additional steps that must be taken. In most cases, even if the individual was determined deceased, rescue and extrication typically comes first; the dead have to wait. The deceased ultimately requires a response from the Sheriff’s/Coroner’s Office to come to a scene, identify, record and transport the deceased.

Then, notification of the next of kin occurs.

Outside Looking In

Most first responders require a systematic check and vehicle walkaround that includes marking the vehicle's exterior to indicate the specific space was searched. Some procedures require that someone is tasked with making a final walkaround and inspection before a tow company loads or tows the casualties away.

Although tow trucks typically are last to handle on-scene clean up, it's important that tow operators take a quick look in interior spaces before loading flatbed carriers or dollies to ensure no one is left behind. Prior to departing, and with a gloved hand, push those deployed air bags out of the way to make a cursory look while being ready for the visual shock that an injured or deceased individual might still be in the car. 

Because there are many players in first response, finding all victims is a critical part and responsibility of recovery. The same holds true at accident scenes where vehicles roll over and victims not wearing seatbelts were thrown from their vehicles. Motorcycle accidents oftentimes result in riders being ejected into roadside ditches, brush and trees.

In all scenarios like these, liability is questioned when someone is found in a towed vehicle after the fact. Not that it’s just the towman’s responsibility, but it‘s something we towers can do if nothing less than for our own peace of mind.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020

Going the Extra Mile

0 e85beBy George L. Nitti

For the last five years, Transtech Auto of Broadway, Virginia, has transformed its fleet of heavy-duty wreckers into something brighter and fresher.

According to Transtech’s general manager Heather Stroop, “We were looking for something that just stood out and that was a real eye-catcher.”

The company turned to Razor Graphics of Fredericksburg and drew on the artistry of Mark Long. Long is well-known throughout the state for his distinguishable wraps.

The design on Transtech’s 2019 Kenworth T880/Century 5130 integrated 25-ton wrecker features characteristics of his other signature designs. Sharp, jagged lines that zigzag across the truck, eye-catching color schematics and large, modern fonts spelling out the company name are all there.

The red and lime green color scheme stands out. The red serves as the background while the lime green zigzags across.

“We wanted brighter contrasting colors,” Stroop said, “because our other trucks were all the same color.”

The Transtech name is written in a large silver, modern font, spread across the body of the Century wrecker.

“The company started out building transmissions, 34 years ago,” said Stroop. “Transtech stands for transmission technicians. But over time the company got into the towing business.”

The key distinguishing feature that makes this particular wrap different from some of the other designs done by Long is the gargantuan racing checkerboard that takes up the lower half of the wrecker’s body.

Stroop said, “My boss has always been a gearhead. He’s always liked racing.”

Despite a recent slowdown in calls, the company keeps on trucking and living their slogan of going the extra mile.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

Tribal-ing Times

0 priced5 copy 5a5c6By George L. Nitti

Today in the age of the novel coronavirus, you might say we are all part of the same tribe, feeling its effects together. This includes tow truck companies that are seeing a slowdown in business with fears of a spreading virus.

Priced Rite Auto Repair and Towing, one of the larger tow companies at the New Jersey shore, with locations in Tom’s River and Manahawkin, is no exception.

“We’re not as busy,” said manager Jason Mills. “There is not as much traffic on the roads and department stores, like Kohl’s, restaurants and bars and other retail businesses are closed.”

Mills has been with the company for four years; he drives their colorful 2019 Peterbilt 389 Vulcan V-100 with a 50-ton body.

“We upgraded from a 1993 Mack,” said Mills. “The difference between the two is night and day. It’s newer, with more up-to-date, sophisticated technology.”

Helping to highlight this wrecker are its purple, aqua and gray tribal patterns that span the entire unit from front to back.

Mills said, “Those patterns were hand-painted by Harry’s Sign Works of Monroe, New Jersey. He has done all of our trucks for 25 years. He takes a truck and does his thing. Unfortunately, he passed away this year.”

Not all of the wrecker is hand-painted, however.

“The front and back purple fenders are wrapped and the company name is done in vinyl,” Mills said.

The company name, arced in pink-ish/purpl-ish colors, melds nicely with the tribal patterns. Their phone number is written in large letters just below it.

On the cabin, hand-painted purple pinstriping adds a special touch that pulls together the wrecker’s blend of colors.

“We get comments on it all of the time,” Mills said. “People pull over and take pictures.”

Let's all stay safe in these “tribal-ing” times.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

A Pride for Motorcycles

0 34a85
By George L. Nitti

Speak to most towers and they will tell you they have a passion for what they do. Many would not trade their job for any other in the world. However, there is an even rarer breed of tower: one who strictly tows motorcycles because it’s their passion rather than cars or trucks.

Clyde Benefield, owner of Cycle Worthy Towing of Newnan, Georgia, has been in business for 11 years. He tows an average of 8-10 motorcycles a day within a 75-mile radius around Atlanta, Georgia.

His passion is partly revealed on a slogan on his 2013 3500 HD Chevrolet with an AmeriDeck bed. It states, “We Take Pride in your Ride.”

“The whole reason I got into the business,” Benefield said, “is because I worked in the motorcycle industry. That’s when I saw motorcycles on tow trucks and observed that [many] towers didn’t take good enough care of the bikes that were being transported on their flatbeds.”

It wasn’t until he was in a motorcycle accident that he became hooked on the idea of starting his own business.

He said, “When I saw my motorcycle on a wrecker and the way it was being handled, it bothered me. I found out that no one was doing motorcycle towing anywhere.”

Benefield acknowledged that for the first few years it was a struggle, as many of his new customers assumed he was going to show up with a flatbed in a business that is 65 percent to 70 percent referrals. But over time, he gained credibility as they realized he had a safer means of transporting their motorcycles on a specialized bed.

The name of the company is written large on the side of the unit in an imperfectly curved shape with the letter “C” elongated under the other letters.

“I battled with the name of the company for some time,” Benefield said. “Cycle Worthy was popping in my brain. I realized it’s worthy for your motorcycle to be taken care (of).”

Under the lettering, green and black flames fill out the background.

“It was originally orange, but people assumed Harley Davidson and I didn’t want to be suspected of bias,” he said. “So I decided to go with lime green, which stands out, especially at night with the reflective lettering.”

On the hood the number 13 stands out.

“The number 13 has a lot of meaning for me. I was born on the 13th. Thirteen is my lucky number. 2013 was the year I claimed my business. And the 13th letter of the alphabet is an M, for Motorcycle.”

When asked if he would consider towing cars, Benefield said, “No. My heart’s not in it. When I go to pick up a motorcycle, I can see the pleasure people have knowing that I’m taking care of their bike. That’s where my pride comes in.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020

Western Global's Mobile Refueler

WesternGlobal TransCubeCab 2de0aWestern Global introduces the TransCube Cab mobile refueler designed for increased uptime, safety and security on jobsites. The TransCube Cab is mounted to a U.S. DOT-approved galvanized trailer and is transportable when full of fuel. The tank is double-walled and fully contained to ensure the safest and most environmental storage and transfer of fuel. It helps eliminate unnecessary downtime on jobsites that can be associated with waiting for fuel delivery. The TransCube Cab tank features a 110% fuel containment design with a weather-proof secondary containment.

western-global.com

Mack Trucks Unveils New Medium-Duty Line

MackTrucks aba08Mack Trucks recently launched its all-new MD Series of medium-duty trucks, along with a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Virginia for the production of the Mack MD Series. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs. Both are exempt from the 12-percent Federal Excise Tax. Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability. The MD Series cab design features 103” bumper-to-back-of-cab measurement of 103 inches. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020.

macktrucks.com

10W-30 Fleet Diesel Oil

product3.25.2020 f93a7Hot Shot’s Secret recently added a 10W-30 blend to its Green Diamond Fleet Full Synthetic Group III/Group IV engine oil line. Green Diamond Fleet is specially formulated for use in diesel-powered vehicles that experience extreme temperatures, heavy loads, stop-and-go operations or high airborne particulates. As a severe-duty diesel oil, it is a replacement for any CF-4, CJ-4, CI-4 and CI-4 Plus specification oil. Green Diamond Fleet 10W-30 is available in either a 1-gal. or 5-gal. container, as well as in bulk quantities.

hotshotsecret.com
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill

Tom s Rotator Tips #4: Fully Loaded Tractor Trailer is Uprighted

Towers Come Together to Honor Medics in Indianapolis

Police Towers of America Coming to Vegas for American Towman

Towmen Tackle Blizzard Across Northeast

Second Generation Tampa Towing Business Enters New Era

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Amputee Towman Takes Charge for Change
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
logotype
April 08 - April 14, 2020
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order April 4 temporarily preventing cars, trucks and mobile homes from being repossessed. Image - nbcwashington.com.

Maryland Executive Order [b]Halts Repossessions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered a variety of financial protections aimed at helping Marylanders impacted by coronavirus, including new restrictions on repossessions. The executive order temporarily prevents cars, trucks and mobile homes from being repossessed.

"We're going to continue to do everything that we possibly can to help get Marylanders through this," Hogan said on April 4.

When talking about the sacrifices many in Maryland are making, Hogan was emotional.

"We simply don't know just how bad things are going to get, or exactly how long this is going to last," Hogan said. "Winston Churchill once said, 'If you're going through hell, keep going.' And that is exactly what we are going to have to do."

Source: wusa9.com.

Sheriff: Woman Threatened [b]Repo Agent with Gun

Gregg County (Texas) sheriff's deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman after they said she fired a gun after threatening a repo agent who came to repossess her SUV April 2, according to a report.

Kristal Ann Trice of Longview was held in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Deputies arrested Trice after responding to a call about an aggravated assault at a gravel pit area.

Source: cbs19.tv.

COVID-19 Brings Changes to Banks, Locales

The coronavirus epidemic has brought forth some changes from banks and locales that may affect the repossession business.

Boston, Massachusetts: Towing and parking tickets are no longer being issued for most infractions, Mayor Marty Walsh announced March 29.

Illinois: The state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued guidance for lenders and borrowers March 30 regarding debt collection during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the guidance, the department highlighted a recent executive order suspending repossession of vehicles during the duration of a disaster declaration for COVID-19.

Chicago, Illinois: First Midwest Bank is offering repossession programs that suspend new foreclosure actions associated with consumer installment loans and consumer loan auto repossessions through June 30.

Michigan: West Shore Bank has enacted a repossession halt program, where the bank has suspended initiating new repossession actions for vehicles, RVs or marine craft for the next 60 days.

Pennsylvania: State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking banks across the state to commit to offering certain relief to customers struggling financially during the pandemic. A 60-day moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and vehicle repossession has been proposed through the “PA CARE Package” initiative.

Sources: shorelinemedia.net; bostonherald.com; post-gazette.com; journal-republican.com; dailyherald.com.

ARA Offers Support Amidst Coronavirus Confusion

The American Recovery Association issued a message last week, acknowledging the immense problem the coronavirus pandemic is causing when it comes to collections and vehicle repossessions.

ARA has tried to get clarity from officials about how businesses involved with repossessions and recovery can function under these circumstances.

“We have made inquiries to every governor that has made a stay at home proclamation for clarification on whether or not the repossession industry is an essential or life-sustaining business and we have yet to hear back from them,” the association said in a release.

The association said that discussions with attorneys and accountants have proven to be just as confusing, as they are also unable to get clarification from the federal government on most of the new laws and regulations passed in the recently.

“We find it very difficult to believe that a judge or jury will offer our industry much relief under these guidelines when we suggest we are operating as an essential business per the guidelines of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” ARA went on to say. “It may be that a client will offer us an indemnification that should one of our employees become ill or, even worse, die from an interaction with a consumer or vice versa.”

Source: autoremarketing.com.
homediv
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      