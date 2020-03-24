Digital Edition
Ultimate Towing Rescues Pinned Baby
One-year-old pinned by tree that fell on home
Century Masterack Storage System
Options include: bin system for airlines, absorbents container, more
ARA University to be Unveiled at NARS 2020
Initiative to help members position themselves as leaders
Sticking to the Road
Bambauer Towing has stayed with the road; it looks kind of cool
Déjà Vu: Give Me A Brake ... Again
Company gets to move same brake machine--20 years later
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 14-15, 2020
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-20, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
August 14-15, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 18 - March 24, 2020

Kitty Stuck in a Hole

0 f5431By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On March 6 2020 Brad Mills from Active Towing in Ontario, Canada, called his buddy Rob Goodliffe, the owner of family-run Bob’s Towing in Guelph, and asked if he could assist in getting a 30-ton excavator out of a pond at a pit in Waterloo, Ontario.

“Brad sent some pictures and I headed out to assist,” Goodliffe said. “He was out there in his 2006 Western Star with a 40-ton NRC slider and I showed up with my 2001 Western Star with a 2011 Metro RTR 70-SL.”

The CAT excavator had been moving around and the bank gave way. Down into the pit it went with the operator turning the machine before it fully went over and upside down. The operator was unscathed, just a little shaken.

Mills and Goodliffe surveyed the situation and came up with a plan. Both heavies were put into place, and with the help of some of the crew on site, they began rigging.

“We took two lines from Brad's NRC,” Goodliffe informed, “hooked one line to the base of the CAT and one line to the top for support, holding it from rolling over as the arm lifted out of the mud at the bottom of the pond. Then we rigged the Metro rotator to the belly of the machine for the pull up the bank.

“Inch by inch we pulled the machine out of the water letting the suction release as we pulled.”

Once they got the CAT up and out of the water on to dry ground, the crew of the construction company went over the machine and checked the fluids. After finding that all was good they started the machine up and all was well.

“We pulled it up the embankment with the machine operator controlling the machine's bucket and releasing truck pressure. Once it was at the top our job was done,” stated Goodliffe. “They went over the machine there and it continued working and ready for the next day. Brad and I packed up our equipment and back out to the next job.”

The teamwork of two veteran operators using state-of-the-art equipment made for a successful recovery. Goodliffe's 2011 Metro RTR-70-SL and Active’s NRC 40-ton slider made easy work of this Kitty stuck in a hole.

Editor’s Note: Look for the this story in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine


Public Fears Allayed as Facts Emerge

Media-driven hysteria about the danger of coronavirus and how it is transmitted have begun to give way to actual facts about the virus coming from health officials, allaying public concerns. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control, countless medical sources such as Sanjay Gupta of CNN, Dr. Mehmet Oz (“Dr. Oz”), plus state and local health officials.

According to the experts, people over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greater risk. Coronavirus does not transmit through the air. The most effective practice for avoiding transmission of this virus is to wash one’s hands thoroughly when out in public.

Outside of some city, state and school officials closing facilities down in an effort to appear proactive, life and commerce continue with no serious threat to the average citizen who is in fair health, according to health officials.

To towing professionals who work the streets and engage with the motoring public: American Towman advises towmen to wash the hands now and then throughout the workday. This preventative practice will also protect one from the flu and other viruses.

Source: AT Staff
"… (L)ife and commerce continue with no serious threat to the average citizen who is in fair health, according to health officials. … "
15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor
American Towman Operations Editor Randall C. Resch’s “Flatbed Carriers and Safety Considerations” invites attendees to acquire fundamental skills, techniques and considerations necessary to avoid tragedy through a photo presentation and discussion. This course will also instruct attendees how to work in the best interests of quick clear programs and ongoing workplace safety. Join Randy for this highly informative seminar during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.

Stand Strong

There is no getting around it: the coronavirus is top of mind right now.

And it’s affecting the towing, trucking and transportation industries. Several of those industries’ trade shows are either being postponed to later dates or are outright canceled. Several tow companies have reported a steep drop in business, as there has been a call for many of the nation’s workers to telecommute from home.

Schools are either temporarily closed or, in the case of Kansas last night, classes for Grades K-12 have been shut down for the year. Bars and restaurants in many localities have been given 8:00 p.m. mandatory curfews. “Social distancing” and “self-quarantining” are the catchphrases of the day.

It all adds up to there is less traffic on the road.

Let’s hope that we’re all standing strong when this finally plays out.

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
March 18 - March 24, 2020
Roadrunner Towing Service Owner Geoff Nienstedt gathered towers and responders in Selma, Texas, to shoot a promo touting the state’s Move Over law. Photo - ksat.com.

Towmen, Responders Make [b]‘Move Over’ PSA

Numerous emergency responders and tow truck companies in Selma, Texas, joined together to call attention to the state’s Move Over law. The group, organized by Roadrunner Towing Service owner Geoff Nienstedt gathered to shoot a “Move Over” public service announcement Sunday morning. Nienstedt said a crash in Schertz where a big rig hit a fire truck last month prompted him to start working on the PSA, which he plans to put on social media. No one was hurt in that instance. “At that point in time I said it’s probably time to pull the trigger; let’s go on and see if we can get this thing done.” Others jumped at the chance to help. “I’ve had four trucks in the past 20 years totaled out, being struck on the side of the road,” said Nienstedt. Source: ksat.com.

Towman Charged for Adding Excessive Fees

Court documents revealed why an area near Montana State University was shut down for hours Sunday afternoon. Bozeman police arrested Jeff McCown, 49, for charging five people excessive fees for towing their cars. Police say someone shot McCown's towing vehicle Sunday while he was loading a car onto his truck, causing the area to be blocked. Prosecutors say McCown added fees to five car owners to make up for the damage to his tow truck. Owners were asked to pay thousands to get their cars back. Prosecutors charged McCown with theft for keeping the vehicles unless the money was paid. A Gallatin County judge set his bail at $75,000. Owners did get their cars back, according to investigators. Authorities are still investigating who reportedly shot at his vehicle. Source: nbcmontana.com.

No Abandoned Car Towing in Some Areas of Portland

Portland (Oregon) City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said Friday night the city would not tow or write additional tickets for abandoned vehicles, a move that comes amid weeks-long school closures and public facilities shuttering amid coronavirus fears. Eudaly made the announcement in a tweet and said the policy would be effective as long as Portland remains in a state of emergency. “I have instructed @PBOTinfo to cease all ticketing and towing of abandoned autos as long as the City is in a declared State of Emergency—this is effective immediately,” Eudaly said in a tweet. Transportation officials said the policy doesn’t apply to drivers who leave their vehicles in a paid parking district. Source: oregonlive.com.


Ultimate Towing of Mount Airy, North Carolina, and a host of other first responders rescued a 1-year-old girl who was pinned in her bed by a pine tree that fell on her mobile home. Image - Mount Airy (North Carolina) Rescue Squad Facebook Page.

Ultimate Towing, Responders Rescue Baby

A 1-year-old girl is recovering after being pinned in her bed by a pine tree that fell on her mobile home in Dobson, North Carolina, March 6.

Matthew Kirkman and his fiance, Caitlin Bowman, had just put their three kids to bed when high winds started.

Kirkman works with trees and said when he heard a pop, he knew a tree was going to fall. He and his fiance ran and the tree crashed into the side of the home with their baby, Bailey, inside. The other two children were on the other side of the home

Ultimate Towing of Mount Airy, members and equipment from all five Surry County Rescue Squads, Central Surry Fire Department, Surry County emergency medical services and the Surry County Sheriff's Office worked to free the child, according to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad. The father, Matthew Kirkman, said it took a heavy-duty rotator to remove the tree and free his daughter.

She was transported to a local hospital and does not have any broken bones or internal bleeding, according to her family's GoFundMe page.

The family is raising money on a GoFundMe page for a new home and clothes for their children.

Source: wxii12.com.

Miller Industries Sees Increase in Net Income

Miller Industries on posted better net income in the fourth quarter over a year ago driven by stable demand, March 4.

Net income in the quarter was $11.7 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, an increase of 8.3%, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or 95 cents per diluted share, in the prior-year period, the Chattanooga, Tennesee-based company reported. Gross profit for the fourth quarter was $26.9 million, or 13.3% of net sales, compared to $22.2 million, or 12.3% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said.

Jeffrey I. Badgley, Miller's co-chief executive officer, said that strong fourth quarter results, capped off a record-setting year for the company.

"During the fourth quarter and full year, revenue increased year-over-year by 12.9% and 15.0%, respectively," he said.

Source: timesfreepress.com.

APTO, TRAO Combine Legislative Efforts

The boards for the Towing & Recovery Association of Ohio and the Association of Professional Towers-Ohio have formed the Ohio Towing and Recovery Legislative Committee to focus on the industry’s legislative and regulatory efforts in Ohio.

The OTRLC will consist of TRAO and APTO members working together to manage government relations, legislative and regulatory issues and communications on behalf of both associations. The committee will represent a unified front for the towing and recovery industry in Ohio for the first time in years, according to a press release. 

“Both groups understand the significance of working for the industry with one voice,” stated Dave Clark, APTO board chair. “The times are changing, our businesses are changing, and it only makes sense that the towing industry is united and has a seat at the table in Columbus to better the industry in the future”. 

“The issues we are dealing with as an industry impact everyone,” added Tug Brock, TRAO president. “The OTRLC is a strong step forward showing unity in the towing and recovery industry when it comes to protecting and defending our businesses.  The best way forward is together and to do what is best for everyone in the industry.” 

TRAO and APTO signed a contract with Shumaker Advisors’ Joe Hollabaugh and Andy Herf to serve as the joint effort’s lobbyists and they will represent both organizations through the OTRLC. 

Source: APTO.

Towman Intervenes in Police Chase of Stolen Ambulance

A towman attempted to stop a man leading police on a chase through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 2. 

The chase began when Mark Giwerowski, 42, stole an ambulance as medics and police responded to a possible assault at a hotel. 

Despite being shot by an officer, the suspect led police on a 90-minute chase. 

“Basically, no regard for life, he struck a couple of other vehicles and sent a couple of people to the hospital,” said towman Joell Hilton. 

Hilton, the owner of a local towing company, was responding to a call when the scene unfolded right in front of him. He decided to intervene and try to stop the stolen ambulance. Hilton was able to flatten some of the suspected vehicle’s tires during his effort. 

The suspect was later apprehended. He faces several charges including robbery and carjacking.

Sources: hawaiinewsnow.com; 6abc.com.

Virginia Towman ‘Lucky to be Alive’ After Crash

A towman is recovering after a crash pinned him to the side of Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, Virginia, while he was responding to a separate crash, Feb. 29.

Towman Eugene Alls, a state trooper and three others were injured in the crash. The driver was charged with reckless driving. 

“A vehicle lost control, came across three lanes of traffic, struck the state trooper’s car, push the state trooper’s car into my driver pinning him against the concrete barrier wall,” said S+A Towing owner Shawn Lowry.

Lowry said Alls, who suffered a broken neck and multiple other injuries, is lucky to be alive.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him. A long recovery road ahead of him. He’s probably going to be out for three to four months I’d say at the very least.”

He’s hoping that this incident will serve as a reminder to motorists of the importance to obey the law and move over when they see flashing lights. 

A GoFundMe account was created to help Alls with expenses.

Source: wfxrtv.com.

Towman Run Over by Suspected Impaired Driver

A Phoenix, Arizona, towman made it out alive after police say a suspected impaired driver hit him and ran him over.

The victim said it happened as he was unloading cars for a dealership in between the solid yellow lines in the middle of the street. The victim, who did not want to be identified, said he had done it “a million times,” but this time a suspected impaired driver struck and drove over him.

He's dealing with a long list of injuries, including broken ribs, broken vertebrae, a fractured arm and a broken jaw. Police charged the driver, Jeffrey David Green, with aggravated DUI. According to police documents, Green admitted to police that he took Percocet and muscle relaxers before getting behind the wheel; he was also driving on a suspended license.

Source: azfamily.com.
March 18 - March 24, 2020

Déjà Vu: Give Me A Brake ... Again

0 Deja Vu TIW 6 8f270By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Jess Jr.’s & Sons LLC is a family owned and operated professional collision repair shop that has been serving the Delmarva Peninsula for over 75 years and four generations. Brothers Jeff and Jed Hurley Sr own the business now and Jed Hurley Jr. works alongside his dad every day.

Repeat business from customers is a good thing in any industry and it is no different in the towing, recovery and transport industries. Such was the case when Jess Jr.’s & Sons received a call to remove and re-locate two big brake machines.

Shawn Bell, the owner of Kommercial Kitchens of Cambridge, Maryland, called Jess Jr.’s & Sons late February to remove a couple of brake machines from his old shop and place them in his new shop.

“We moved two of these big brake units for Shawn,” Jr. informed. “We moved the blue one first then we moved the green one two days later. The green one was the one dad put in there 20 years ago. Dad’s trying to find pictures of him setting it in there with the Century 40-ton rotator.”

This time around they responded with their unit JJR-4, a 2006 Peterbilt 379 with a Century 1060 60-ton rotator body.

They used heavy equipment hydraulic duck bill jacks to jack the brake up and get it on to heavy-duty dollies. They staged the rotator and rigged with Crosby shackles. Then they used the drag winch with a block low to the gate and made a low pull to keep the unit from toppling over. They had to winch out of the building to doorway opening to reach with the boom lines, then extended boom into into building. Rigged both wire ropes to the unit/brake and boomed in until out of the building.

Once the brake machine was out of the building it was set onto a heavy haul trailer and secured load to the deck.

“We were originally going to put the two brakes on our Landoll, but a welding and fabrication shop supplied a trailer for Shawn,” Jr. informed. “The trailer was a pindel hitch with three axles I believe rated at like 33,000 and pulled behind a pickup.”

“We offset it to one side to keep the gravity even on the trailer because of the gear drive position,” he continued. “It was then transported to Kommercial Kitchens newest location,” informed Jr. “We off-loaded the unit the way we placed it on the trailer, but took different measures to get it into the building since we were working with a really low door opening.”

Sr. said, “Had a great time working with my son Jr. Hurley getting these brakes out of some tight holes and loading them on the owners trailer to transport to the owners new shop with kinda the same size holes to go in. Déjà vu ... I actually loaded that old green Sturdy Bender 20 years ago with our Century 1040S rotator. Kinda good to see the oldest brake still in use with the newer ones working at the same place.”

Jr. was in the hospital as we communicated back and forth to get the info for this article. It’s been a VERY busy past few months for Jr.; as I was writing this he and his wife became the proud parents of a baby boy.

“My son was born on March 6, 2020. He is Jed Hurley the third,” Jr. proudly stated.

Editor’s Note: Look for more on this awesome JJR-4 rotator in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Talcum Powder Play

0 dd52aBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.

“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.

Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.

“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.

The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.

“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.

With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.

“Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer,” Wayne concluded.

NORTH - Plantsville, CT
$88
(pop. 10,387)

SOUTH - Beeville, TX
$175
(pop. 13,290)

MIDWEST - Lake Station, IN
$130
(pop. 12,572)

Centralia, WA
$178
(pop. 16,336)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
March 18 - March 24, 2020

TRAA Legislative Workshop Recap

TRAA.Legislative.Meeting 30987By Brian J. Riker

Despite the pandemonium that was setting in from the coronavirus, the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Legislative Workshop held in Washington, D.C., March 11-13 was a huge success. The congressional members and their staff were very accommodating and accessible, even while being pulled away to deliberate and vote on virus issues.

My take away from this event was two-fold. First, TRAA has a national voice with a seat at the table on many very important conferences or committees across multiple federal agencies and is being asked to actively participate in more every day. Other disciplines such as fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement are finally seeking our industry input and opinion on issues critical to our safety and success.

Secondly, towmen have a voice that is being received in Washington. Let’s work to keep this momentum going forward as now is the time to make a difference with so many folks sick and tired of the status quo.

I was pleased to see representatives from several state associations in attendance and actively participating; however it was the individual towman that made the most impact on the legislators. I am calling for towmen from all 50 states to attend next year. Just imagine the impact 50-plus towing professionals would have on Capitol Hill.

The key issues addressed this year were safety-related, with TRAA’s focus on safety for roadside operations. The injury and death in our industry is greater than it should be, and distracted driving is not going away anytime soon. TRAA and the workshop attendees spoke to more than 30 members of Congress and/or their staff on three key issues:

Support for a National Move Over effort to harmonize the 50 individual Move Over laws into one Federal standard. This would include mandatory educational efforts and opening the discussion for allowing towers to provide for their own safe work zones. This effort is currently being revised with bi-partisan support to include all roadside workers such as fire, police, EMS, mobile mechanics and DOT.

Technical corrections to the size and weight exemptions granted to the towing industry in the FAST Act of 2015. This would allow for towing combination and other heavy commercial vehicles off the highway in a more efficient manner to reduce the time and workers required to clear a disablement or crash.

Support for passage of the DRIVE Safe Act. This would allow qualified and properly trained 18-20 year old operators to engage in interstate commerce; an effort important to many vocational fleets, towing and road service operations. Interstate commerce is much more than long-haul trucking where a driver is away for days or weeks at a time. It can include intra-state or intra-town hauling if it is intended to cross a border.

TRAA has made it a key mission to monitor and address other legislation that may have a national impact on towing. As such, they have been actively monitoring and commenting on several other key pieces of legislation which they provided updates to the attendees. I will go into more detail on this and much more in the May 2020 issue of American Towman Magazine.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

The Reality of COVID-19 and You

Unknown 3fdc4By Randall C. Resch

If the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.

COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).

Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.

Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.

Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.

I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)

There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.

At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.

Weathering the Storm
Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.

Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.

If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.

Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.

American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk.

‘Thirty-Minutes … or It’s Free’

Tow truck 11 17bf3By Randall C. Resch
I read with great interest that tow policy may be changing in Montgomery County, Texas, a population of approximately 500,000 people. As it is a smaller area than Dallas or Houston, the oncoming rotation policy is written to require tow trucks respond within a 15-minute time period.

As in cities that experience traffic congestion during prime time hours, does your tow company have dedicated trucks that are parked in strategic locations ready and waiting to serve at a moment’s notice?

I believe that 15-minute arrival requirements aren’t better--or safer--than the current "chip-system" for tow truck response. A 15-minute response requirement promotes risk to the general and motoring public as tow trucks quickly make their way through traffic at the request of law enforcement. 

That’s a Risky Game

Quick-time response is a risky game that goes back to one of the largest lawsuits ever levied in a driver-initiated fatality. Domino’s Pizza once touted in a marketing campaign, "Thirty-minutes or it's free!,” suggesting that if an ordered pizza doesn’t arrive piping hot at your door in that time frame it was free.

In December 1989, a wrongful death settlement of plus $78 million dollars was awarded to a 49-year-old woman who experienced head and spine injuries when a Domino's driver reportedly ran a traffic signal and struck her car. A Missouri circuit court ordered the company and its local franchise owner to pay $750,000 in actual damages and $78 million in punitive damages.

Tow Contract Response

Law enforcement contracts typically have a dedicated section defining operator response with general requirements for response times. For companies that consistently violate response times, they can fall under disciplinary actions or removed from contract service altogether.

For example, Arizona’s Department of Public Safety Tow Service Agreement for the Metro Tow Area, 2017-2019, in part states: “Towing firm shall provide response times to all DPS requests that do not exceed 30 minutes for Light Duty and Medium Duty and 45-minutes Heavy Duty during normal duty hours (5am-7pm). For response times after hours, 45-minutes for Light and Medium-Duty and 75-minutes for Heavy-Duty.”

The California Highway Patrol’s Tow Service Agreement for rotation tow operators, the contract wording is different: “The operator shall respond to calls 24 hours a day, seven (7) days a week, within the maximum response time limits established by the Area Commander.”

Because of the varied size and populations of the 25 command areas throughout the state, required response can be anywhere from 20 minutes upward to 45 minutes.

No Expedite or Code-3

In states where tow trucks don't have emergency lighting or authority to respond "Code-3,” a 15-minute response time isn't realistic. It's unreasonable to expect a 25,000-pound carrier to respond across town at rush hour and be on-scene in 15 minutes. When the contract’s wording has an expectation of “timeliness,” what’s reasonable and prudent will always be considered in the protection of the public.

When contract specifics demand tow trucks be on scene in 15 minutes, be wary of what’s being requested of you. Until tow trucks are granted authorization and recognition of “first responder” under vehicle code law, quick response is a risky proposition for rotation providers.

In, San Diego, California, police tow operators stage tow trucks as the most favorable way to meet on-time ETA's. While staging may be a better means or option of serving contracts, it's a logistical and financial nightmare for smaller companies. However, if you want to be a provider for the agency, you’ll have to meet arrival requirements.

ETA requirements likely won’t change. So, what’s your strategy for meeting ETA requirements? Finding better and quicker ways to satisfy ETAs without a need for speed or unsafe driving practices is a challenge tow will always companies face.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
March 18 - March 24, 2020

Hooked on Towing

0 705b4By George L. Nitti

On Pink Hookers Towing’s Instagram page, a catchy quote states: “Trust the next chapter because you are the author.”

Tow owner M.A. Johnson recently penned a new chapter in her life when she left her teaching job as a behavioral specialist to become her own boss, starting Pink Hookers Towing in New Castle, Delaware, in December, 2019.

“I have always been into cars,” she said. “A friend of mine owns a tow business and I did it once and got hooked.”

For her the allure was meeting new and different people and seeing all different kinds of cars.

Johnson said “I liked teaching but I love towing.”

As a new start-up, she operates one tow truck: a 2009 Dodge 4500 JerrDan MPL40.

“We went with the color pink,” Johnson said, “because we are an all-female towing company that supports breast cancer. We went with the name ‘Hookers’ because we hook up cars.”

On the side door, against a white background, the company name pops out in large, bright pink lettering written in a classy font.

Johnson said, “The lettering really stands out. Routh Signs of Greensboro, North Carolina sent us a couple of proofs and I picked the one I liked.”

Just under the company name is a tow chain that is hooked together, completing the logo.

The bottom side of the truck is done in pink with a swirling design that pulls together the pink lettering and white background as Instagram, Facebook and Youtube logos pop out.

An apropos slogan - “Towing for a Cure” - and hashtag #Girlpower are also found along the side.

Johnson stressed, “The main thing is that we are an all-female towing company. Girls can do it too.”

Sticking to the Road

0 70539233 2067661026666649 1520304086459613184 n b8b75By George L. Nitti

For Louis Bambauer, owner of Bambauer Towing of Orland, California, their tow trucks have been a mainstay on the road since 1975.

“I have always had a highway on my trucks,” Bambauer said. “We serve our local city and Interstate 5, a main thoroughfare from L.A. to Washington.”

Their 2017 Freightliner with a 21.5’ Chevron steel bed illustrates this with a curved highway that runs up from their doors and over the passenger cab.

“When we started out, we were hand-painting our trucks.” Bambauer said, “That’s an art and its fabulous to watch.”

But as times have changed and more tow bosses turn to vinyl and wraps due to cost efficiency, so did Bambauer.

He said, “Now we go with the computer, having gone away from the hand-painting. But we’ve stayed with the road. It looks kind of cool.”

Accenting the road is a lime-green periphery that blends nicely with the stand-out yellow that serves as the unit’s background color. It is further enhanced with lime-green lights that create a branding easily identifiable by their customers.

“I put it on there so that people could focus on it,” Bambauer said. “It adds some character.”

Another a key ingredient in the design mix is what Bambauer says is a “fancy off-road recovery type truck.”

“My logo is a cartoon 4-wheel truck,” he said. “From the old days we’ve made it more modern and increased its size, as it has developed over the last five years.”

Done in blue and white, the vinyl lettering of the company name is simple yet effective, standing out against the other two colors.

Also, a source of pride is the Chevron bed.

Bambauer said, “I spec’d the truck out and knew what I needed and I had some modifications made like adding a bunch more slots to suit our unusual loads.”

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 884e8By George L. Nitti

Towmen of the modern era might be compared to the proverbial knights in shining armor of the medieval ages. Heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem by both groups who also are willing to sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Knight Towing of Casa Grande, Arizona, has a new 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 35-ton wrecker that assumes the grandeur of knighthood with a design that commands attention and respect.

“We were looking to create something that stood out,” said manager Andrew Sheffler.

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about three weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cab. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures attention with his commanding stature, while a dark blue cape cascades on the doors.

Along the body of the wrecker the company name is spelled out in large royal navy medieval lettering while an Excalibur sword is cleverly weaved through the lettering.

On the hood is a shield and the fenders are enveloped in chain mail.

“It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out,” Sheffler said.

March 18 - March 24, 2020

Diamondlift Fits Variety of Shops

Diamond70LiverpoolNYSchoolbus 6edcfStertil-Koni’s inground telescopic piston Diamondlift delivers service shops options for a variety of situations, whether constructing a new facility, renovating a workshop, or faced with difficult building conditions Diamondlift is available in either cassette or frame versions that are customized to fit your facility; models come in two-, three- or four-piston verions with lifting capacities of up to 35,000 lbs. per piston.

stertil-koni.com

Century Masterack Storage System

Century Master Rack b1decCentury recently introduced its Masterack System for organizing the storage compartments on Century heavy-duty wreckers. When it comes to toolbox storage on your heavy-duty wrecker, organization equals productivity. Options include: bin system for airlines, tools etc.; optional hose racks on doors; absorbents container, with bucket and dispenser for eliminated spillage; chain buckets; slide-out trays that can go to either side of truck; driveshaft holder.

millerind.com

AirBars Improves Operator Visability

IMG20200113WA0007 b2bb1AirBars from the U.K.’s NuVech Solutions are a new approach to improving operator visibility on the roadside. Its key function is to slow traffic and direct movement away from the operator. The AirBar concept utilizes a pulse to activate an air switch, which inflates the bar and activates the flashing light. This can be done by activation of the PTO or by an upgraded remote control that will allow activation or cancellation of each auxiliary AirBar, and can help keep the operator out of the No Zone. It boasts fully waterproof electronics and LED lighting to enhance its visibility.

nuvech.co.uk
The American Recovery Association has postponed the ARA annual convention and NARS 2020 originally scheduled for May 7-8.

ARA Postpones Convention [b]and NARS 2020

The American Recovery Association has postponed the ARA annual convention and NARS 2020. The 56th annual convention now will be held on Sept. 30, followed by NARS 2020 on Oct. 1-2.

NARS 2020 originally was scheduled for May 7-8 in Irving, Texas.

“We understand the unique obstacles business owners in our industry are currently facing during this time of change and consolidation,” ARA president Dave Kennedy said in the message. “Now more than ever, we know it’s important for the industry to unify forces, establish industry standards and address concerns.

“However, as the committee continued to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak over the past week, it became clear that we must take immediate action to protect the health and safety of our attendees,” Kennedy continued.

Source: autoremarketing.com

Bank Stops Repossessions [b]for One Month

Amarillo National Bank in Texas has auto repossessions for one month.

This is due to the concerns that have been raised by the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers are asked to use online banking or drive up lanes to conduct business at the banks.

The bank will work with any customers affected by the pandemic who have consumer and mortgage loans.

Source: newschannel10.com

ARA University to be Unveiled at NARS 2020

The American Recovery Association will unveil a new program at this year’s North American Repossessors Summit that’s been in development for several years.

The association will be debuting ARA University — an initiative to help members position themselves as industry leaders through courses to improve their business and growth.

Dan Johnson of Camping Companies and Doug Duncan of TalentValue will take the stage to reveal a first look at the industry program that will give invaluable information to members looking to further their business growth.

“With an eye toward providing certifications and credibility to the repossession industry, this introduction will set the stage for the unified education of all sectors of the business,” ARA said about this portion of NARS 2020, which is set for May 7-8 in Irving, Texas.

Source: autoremarketing.com

Agent Arrested for Runnng Over Retired Undersheriff

An elderly man is recovering in the hospital after police say a man repossessing his family's car ran him over in Catoosa, Oklahoma, March 1.
Melinda Mcbride says her father was doing the right thing last night before getting run over during what Catoosa police are calling a "botched repossession."

The retired Wagoner County undersheriff was recovering in the hospital at press time.

When a man came to take a car from a Catoosa residence, Melinda McBride says her 70-year-old father intervened.

“He was doing the right thing; the people had no paperwork whatsoever to prove anything," said McBride.
She says the company came to pick up her cousin's car, but after a fight between her father, she says the driver tried to leave with the car, and in the process, ran over her father.

“When he went to pull away, he struck the victim with a truck, knocked him to the ground and was run over by the rear dual tires at that time," said Chief Ronnie Benight.

Catoosa police say they arrested the driver of the truck, Jeff Riner, and booked him into the Wagoner County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.
Chief Ronnie Benight says after Riner ran over McBride’s father, the car fell off the truck and hit a gate.

He also says Riner did not have paperwork or the Department of Transportation numbers on the truck.

Riner, after bonding out of jail, later said he had the paperwork digitally with him.

Source: ktul.com
homediv
