Kitty Stuck in a Hole

TRAA Legislative Workshop Recap By Brian J. Riker



Despite the pandemonium that was setting in from the coronavirus, the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Legislative Workshop held in Washington, D.C., March 11-13 was a huge success. The congressional members and their staff were very accommodating and accessible, even while being pulled away to deliberate and vote on virus issues.



My take away from this event was two-fold. First, TRAA has a national voice with a seat at the table on many very important conferences or committees across multiple federal agencies and is being asked to actively participate in more every day. Other disciplines such as fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement are finally seeking our industry input and opinion on issues critical to our safety and success.



Secondly, towmen have a voice that is being received in Washington. Let’s work to keep this momentum going forward as now is the time to make a difference with so many folks sick and tired of the status quo.



I was pleased to see representatives from several state associations in attendance and actively participating; however it was the individual towman that made the most impact on the legislators. I am calling for towmen from all 50 states to attend next year. Just imagine the impact 50-plus towing professionals would have on Capitol Hill.



The key issues addressed this year were safety-related, with TRAA’s focus on safety for roadside operations. The injury and death in our industry is greater than it should be, and distracted driving is not going away anytime soon. TRAA and the workshop attendees spoke to more than 30 members of Congress and/or their staff on three key issues:



Support for a National Move Over effort to harmonize the 50 individual Move Over laws into one Federal standard. This would include mandatory educational efforts and opening the discussion for allowing towers to provide for their own safe work zones. This effort is currently being revised with bi-partisan support to include all roadside workers such as fire, police, EMS, mobile mechanics and DOT.



Technical corrections to the size and weight exemptions granted to the towing industry in the FAST Act of 2015. This would allow for towing combination and other heavy commercial vehicles off the highway in a more efficient manner to reduce the time and workers required to clear a disablement or crash.



Support for passage of the DRIVE Safe Act. This would allow qualified and properly trained 18-20 year old operators to engage in interstate commerce; an effort important to many vocational fleets, towing and road service operations. Interstate commerce is much more than long-haul trucking where a driver is away for days or weeks at a time. It can include intra-state or intra-town hauling if it is intended to cross a border.



TRAA has made it a key mission to monitor and address other legislation that may have a national impact on towing. As such, they have been actively monitoring and commenting on several other key pieces of legislation which they provided updates to the attendees. I will go into more detail on this and much more in the May 2020 issue of American Towman Magazine.



Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com. By Brian J. RikerDespite the pandemonium that was setting in from the coronavirus, the Towing and Recovery Association of America’s Legislative Workshop held in Washington, D.C., March 11-13 was a huge success. The congressional members and their staff were very accommodating and accessible, even while being pulled away to deliberate and vote on virus issues.My take away from this event was two-fold. First, TRAA has a national voice with a seat at the table on many very important conferences or committees across multiple federal agencies and is being asked to actively participate in more every day. Other disciplines such as fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement are finally seeking our industry input and opinion on issues critical to our safety and success.Secondly, towmen have a voice that is being received in Washington. Let’s work to keep this momentum going forward as now is the time to make a difference with so many folks sick and tired of the status quo.I was pleased to see representatives from several state associations in attendance and actively participating; however it was the individual towman that made the most impact on the legislators. I am calling for towmen from all 50 states to attend next year. Just imagine the impact 50-plus towing professionals would have on Capitol Hill.The key issues addressed this year were safety-related, with TRAA’s focus on safety for roadside operations. The injury and death in our industry is greater than it should be, and distracted driving is not going away anytime soon. TRAA and the workshop attendees spoke to more than 30 members of Congress and/or their staff on three key issues:Support for a National Move Over effort to harmonize the 50 individual Move Over laws into one Federal standard. This would include mandatory educational efforts and opening the discussion for allowing towers to provide for their own safe work zones. This effort is currently being revised with bi-partisan support to include all roadside workers such as fire, police, EMS, mobile mechanics and DOT.Technical corrections to the size and weight exemptions granted to the towing industry in the FAST Act of 2015. This would allow for towing combination and other heavy commercial vehicles off the highway in a more efficient manner to reduce the time and workers required to clear a disablement or crash.Support for passage of the DRIVE Safe Act. This would allow qualified and properly trained 18-20 year old operators to engage in interstate commerce; an effort important to many vocational fleets, towing and road service operations. Interstate commerce is much more than long-haul trucking where a driver is away for days or weeks at a time. It can include intra-state or intra-town hauling if it is intended to cross a border.TRAA has made it a key mission to monitor and address other legislation that may have a national impact on towing. As such, they have been actively monitoring and commenting on several other key pieces of legislation which they provided updates to the attendees. I will go into more detail on this and much more in the May 2020 issue of American Towman Magazine.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

The Reality of COVID-19 and You By Randall C. Resch



If the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.



COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).



Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.



Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.



Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.



I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)



There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.



At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.



Weathering the Storm

Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.



Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.



If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.



Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.



American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk. By Randall C. ReschIf the medical warnings surrounding COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) haven’t gotten your attention yet, let this narrative serve as a word of caution.COVID-19 is RNA or DNA that uses “hosts” to reproduce itself. We’re the hosts. It has potential to affect each and any of us. It’s not a matter of age, location or your individual status (though there are elevated health risks to the elderly and some individuals with other pre-existing conditions).Owners need to be informed and react accordingly as this virus may ultimately affect your company’s day-to-day staffing. If an employee is sick, let them be sick at home to prevent a single employee spreading their illness company-wide. If you’re that small one-or-two truck owner, you may have to close down while you seek medical attention for yourself. COVID-19 isn’t something to ignore; the smart decision is to seek medical attention.Based on OSHA’s guidelines, tow companies seem to fall within the “medium-risk level” when coming in contact with customers and the motoring public. Keep in mind that anybody—customer, driver, police officer, dispatcher—could be infected. This should create heightened awareness and personal diligence with frequent and thorough hand washing.Current flu shots have no effect on COVID-19. It you have kids at home, that raises the hazards within your personal environment.I recommend tow owners purchase 60-percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers for the tow facility and in tow trucks and carriers. Tow operators and facility employees are encouraged to aggressively and completely wash and sanitize their hands regularly while avoiding touching your eyes, face, nose and mouth (good luck on that one!)There’s nothing wrong with wiping the seats and steering wheel of tow trucks on a routine basis; dispatchers, the same with keyboards and office desks.At some point, I believe that tow company owners must dictate whether or not customers ride with their vehicles as a means to avoid contamination from persons who are displaying flu-like symptoms. I’m personally most cautious of big-city interactions; especially those having airports serving international cities.Remember that calm heads prevail and life goes on. The manner in which you view COVID-19 shouldn’t be different than approaching another virus of any sort. They all have an ability to cause extreme illness and death, especially in those with compromised immune systems.Don’t hesitate to take immediate action if you feel you’re coming down with something. At the very least, call your local emergency room to speak to a medical professional for advice. If that calls for self-isolation (or self-quarantine), err on the side of caution and follow doctor’s orders.If you go to the emergency room to get checked out, remember that the lobby may include a whole bunch of already infected people.Recently, I got a flu-shot and immediately came down with a flu-like illness that took a week to shake. Here’s hoping that you don’t come down with anything; but if you do, I pray you have the God-given sense to take the important measures to care for yourself.American Towman, Tow Industry Week and the author provide this information as a basis of information only, not to be construed as medical advice. The overwhelming majority of people getting coronavirus are mild cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and countless medical sources. According to the experts, people with compromised immune systems and those over sixty with respiratory afflictions are the group at greatest risk.