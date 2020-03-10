Talcum Powder Play

By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti
Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.
Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.
“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.
Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.
“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.
The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.
“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.
With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.
"Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer," Wayne concluded.
Owned and operated by Logan and Jordan Dowhy, Dowhy Towing & Recovery in Kearney, Nebraska, was founded by Logan in July 2010.
“I’m the owner, CEO, CFO, janitor, founder … OK just owner/founder,” joked Logan.
With most of the country still in the grip of the last weeks of winter, here is a sunny July job done by Dowhy Towing & Recovery.
At 8:10 p.m. on a Saturday evening, the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C dispatched Dowhy Towing and Recovery to a multi-semi accident in the median of Interstate 80 near Kearney.
Upon arrival at the scene, the Logan team surveyed the area and deemed in necessary to remove the Freightliner and trailer from blocking interstate traffic. Logan moved the tractor and trailer to a safe location in the median, where it would wait for another tow company to be retrieved.
He then spoke with the Nebraska State Patrolmen on scene and determined it was necessary to leave the overturned semi, a tan 2016 Volvo tractor and Hyundai reefer trailer as the daylight hours had subsided and it would not be safe to initiate the beginning of a recovery.
The following morning at 8:30 a.m. Dowhy dispatched “Sneaky Pete,” a 1989 Century 1050 60-ton mounted on a 1989 Peterbilt 377; a 2014 Dodge 5500 with a Vulcan 894 light-duty; their emergency response trailer with air cushions, saws, hand tools, clean up and spill equipment; their 2000 Sterling with 26’ Jerr-Dan 10-ton rollback with a John Deere Payloader; and a 2009 Peterbilt 386 with a Dowhy’s reefer trailer.
Operators Trenton Thomas, Daniel Reifor, Kyle Brennan and Kyle Hort returned with Logan as scene supervisor the next morning.
The operators and Logan surveyed the area, discussed and determined the best scenario to initiate the recovery was to start by offloading the potatoes, re-stacking them on pallets, wrapping them in shrink wrap and loading the pallets into Dowhy's reefer trailer.
Logan called in additional personnel: Les Smith, Peyton Brennan and Jared Cline to ensure an efficient and successful offload and re-load.
The additional personnel arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. The potatoes were in 50-lbs. boxes and bags. All potatoes had to be re-stacked, re-palleted and re-wrapped. Dowhy Towing and Recovery personnel used the John Deere Payloader to load the re-wrapped pallets into Dowhy’s reefer trailer, where an operator used the pallet jack to organize the load in the reefer.
The Pete and reefer trailer and an operator left the scene at this time and returned to Dowhy's storage facility at 1:30 p.m. The additional personnel stayed on scene to assist in a safe and successful upright of the tractor and trailer combo.
Dowhy's operators rigged “Sneaky Pete” the ’tator to the front of the tractor with two single lines: one in a strong-arm position to the front axle and one to the rear of trailer in a tail wrap position.
The Vulcan 894 light-duty was also rigged to the rear of trailer and with a two-part line to the front of the trailer in a wrap position. Dowhy’s recovery crew noticed the front steer axle had partially broken away from the leaf springs and used a chain to hold it in place.
Once the rigging was in place and lines were pulled snugged, Logan along with his operators and personnel checked the rigging to ensure a safe recovery could begin. The operators were given the go ahead to stand the combo onto its wheels. The combo was uprighted, and the three additional personnel picked up the remaining debris and cleared the scene.
During this time, Dowhy's operators prepared the tractor and trailer combo to be towed back to Dowhy's storage facility by running air to the combo, removing the drive line and repairing an air valve leaking on truck.
“Sneaky Pete” then towed the tractor and trailer combo to Dowhy's storage facility.
Editor's Note: Look for the My Baby truck feature on Truck #14 Sneaky Pete in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.
Panek's Service Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was established in 1931. Ted Panek is the owner/operator of the family business started by his grandfather, John.
On Dec. 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Panek’s Service Center received an urgent call from the Essex Fells Police Department requesting a rapid response to a call of an overturned boom truck with a worker trapped under one of the outriggers.
Panek’s responded with a 2006 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 35-ton wrecker and a 2001 GMC 3500 HD 4x4/Chevron twin-line wrecker. While responding, the police captain on the scene called and requested an expedited response as time was a factor for the trapped worker.
Panek called Livingston Collision—an auto body repair and towing service also based in Livingston—and requested that they respond with their 2011 Kenworth/Century 1140 RXP 40-ton rotator, service truck and scene support trailer.
Once on scene, while setting up to free the worker, the Essex Fells Fire Department, First Aid Squad and the USA1 Urban Search and Rescue Team dug under the overturned boom truck to free the worker.
With the worker safely rescued, Panek’s and Livingston Collision formulated an extensive plan to recover the casualty while waiting for the power company to cut the power to surrounding service lines. They also waited for OSHA officials to arrive and conduct their investigation along with the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene were fire and rescue squads from the nearby towns Essex Fells, Roseland, Verona, Montclair, Newark and Millburn; Public Service Electric & Gas; West Essex First Aid; Atlantic Medics; and the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene from Panek’s were Panek and certified heavy towing and recovery operator Thomas Daniello.
Livingston Collision came with rotator operator Clint Richards, operator J.R Crawford, scene support/photographer Bradley Crawford, service technician Dan Keenan and service technician supervisor Ryan Condit.
Once the all clear was given by the officials on the scene, Livingston Collision pumped off the hydraulic tank. Panek’s and Livingston Collision worked together to separate the boom from the turret by unpinning the boom, which was kinked in a number of places, making it impossible to draw it in.
The left outrigger had to be cut off because it was bent and unable to be collapsed.
“The truck was held in place by the rotator utilizing two doubled-up winch lines, and the 86-inch boom was held in place by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan,” said Daniello. “During this point in the recovery, severe snow squalls had come through the area, along with 10- to 15-degree temperatures, which didn’t make for the best working conditions.”
With the boom unpinned, the truck was lifted and brought down to the roadway for the upright by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and the rotator was used to catch the load. The truck was winched around to the back of the 35-ton and moved out of the immediate scene.
“It was now 2 a.m.,” Daniello said. “After 13 hours on the scene and due to the ice conditions, a decision was made by both tow companies to cut the boom in half and bring it down to the roadway where it would be left until dawn.”
In the daylight hours, Livingston Collision responded back to the scene with its rotator, and a Landoll trailer owned by Eagle Auto & Truck Services in Parsippany. Eagle loaded the boom, and the truck and boom were transported to Panek's yard.

Editor's Note: Look for the print version of this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.