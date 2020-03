Talcum Powder Play

Get Involved by Voting By Brian J. Riker



As you read this I will be preparing for several meetings in Washington, D.C., as part of the TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop. Just a few short years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined I would be meeting with legislators to discuss the future of the towing industry.



I was not one to participate in the legislative process; rather I just reacted to what was thrown my way.



It’s never too late to decide to get involved and make a difference.



One thing that stands out to me is how difficult it was for me to get the meetings set up since I’ve only recently become an active voter. I have been registered all my adult life; however, other than voting in the presidential elections, I never bothered to vote at the local or state level. Having a track record of barely participating in the process made me seem less important to the elected officials I am now trying to influence.



Now is the time for everyone to become more active in the political process. You don’t have to spend all day watching the news and dissecting every nuance of a candidate’s behavior; though you should understand the basics of where they stand on key issues that affect your personal and professional life. Find the candidates that have the right balance of social and economic programs that will help you obtain your goals and support them with your vote.



Though they don’t see how you vote, building a track record of voting tells the lawmakers you are serious about making a difference. This will prioritize you on the list when they are scheduling their limited time for personal meetings with constituents. It will also allow your voice to be heard.



Each vote does really count even when we may feel like it won’t matter.



You can have your voice heard by attending town hall meetings with your lawmakers when they are in the area. The goal is to build a relationship with their office as the go-to person for issues related to your cause. For me, I want my legislators to know me as “the tow safety guy” so that they will begin to actively seek my input on issues. It is much better to have a say in the development stages rather than trying to react to a bad proposal.



Our job is to educate the lawmakers so that they understand the towing industry from our perspective. The insurance companies, private property owners, tenant rights groups and trucking industry all have folks working to provide their point of view. We must provide ours as well if we want the results to be fair and balanced for all parties.



This needs to be done in a professional manner, no name-calling or strong language. Stick to the facts that can be proven with solid data. You don’t have to agree with or even like your representative; however, you do need to be able to work with them if you want your voice heard.



Keep it short. Our industry is one of thousands that a lawmaker must consider; they need simple talking points and data to help them understand the key points of an issue. Staying on topic and avoiding generalities is key to being heard. Don’t be discouraged if you only get to speak to a staffer; they are usually the experts on policy for specific issues and lawmakers listen to their staff.



Bottom line: One person can and does make a difference. This isn’t just for the owners; all towers should be involved in the process that regulates their chosen industry.



Vote for what you believe in. Show support for those that share your beliefs by supporting your state or national towing association, your local lawmaker’s campaign directly or having your own one-on-one meetings with those involved in the legislative process.



Just do something: it doesn’t have to be perfect to make a difference.



A Lesson in Whiplash By Randall C. Resch



This is a quick lesson in the dangers of cables or straps that whiplash back when tower’s work to extract vehicles from snow, sand and mud. There’s plenty of video footage showing a recoiling recovery strap or wire rope snapping during a hard pull.



My simple definition of whiplash as it relates to towing and recovery is the violent release of connective devices or equipment items that become undone, freed or separated from its place of attachment from equipment/accessory failure.



Not So Funny



In February 2019, a young man in southern Minnesota was critically injured as his truck was being extracted from a roadside ditch. Sheriff's investigators believe that the victim was injured after a passerby stopped to assist the stuck motorist, whose truck had gone into a ditch two days earlier.



According to the police report, the tow receiver from the good Samaritan’s vehicle reportedly broke as the men attempted to extract the victim’s stuck truck. The victim was seated in his vehicle when the accident occurred.



As the pull was initiated, a piece of the tow hitch and its trailer ball violently launched toward the victim’s truck. This caused the whiplashing strap to recoil through two windows of the truck's topper, continuing through the rear window and struck the victim in the head. He was transported to a hospital and later to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of massive head trauma.



Lesson One

Preparation: Take a large, circular rubber band and cut it with a pair of scissors. Now take the straightened rubber band and pinch it between your thumb and forefinger of your strong hand. The other end goes into your teeth where you bite and hold it strong.



Action: With your strong hand holding the end of the rubber band, pull it away from your face with sufficient strength to maintain the rubber band in a full stretch. Slowly loosen the pinch. Wham! If yer’ smart, that’s your first lesson in the dangers of whiplash.



Lesson Two

When it comes to critical recovery, the safest option is to not involve vehicle owners or the motorist who got stuck. Towers tell me there might be recovery scenarios when their customer has to be tasked with being seated in a stuck vehicle.



Has to?



I’m not so sure. I don’t agree that a person has to be in the dangerous position of having recoiling recovery gear hurled at them. If that means having to turn down the call, safety is the best consideration.



Unfortunately, there are towers who actively enlist the help of someone on-scene and have them steer or drive the casualty vehicle. Doing so is a dangerous practice. I can only recommend that you don’t.



If you’re that tower who doesn’t heed this advice, here’s simple safety item that your tow company can add to your recovery repertoire.



A Prepared Safety Device

Purchase a half-sheet of ¾” plywood and cut a windshield-like shape to simulate a vehicle’s front windshield. On the left and right (horizontal) ends, cut a 1 x 3” elongated finger handle. Near the center of the board, use a 2” door handle (circle) tool and cut three “view holes” measuring 2” apart.



When the board is ready to use for vehicle extraction, take the board to the stuck vehicle. Lay it horizontally across the windshield or against the vehicle’s rear windshield in the direction of extraction.



If someone is seated in the casualty, the plywood against the windshield or glass serves as a potential safeguard. It’s not a “solve everything solution,” but should whiplash or equipment separation occur the thick plywood may add an extra level of protection.



If your recovery plan necessitates someone trying to steer as you winch, the board may or may not work as an added level of safety.



Winch-out recoveries are a dangerous practice. Employing a whiplash board doesn’t guarantee the safety of persons seated in a stuck vehicle during extreme pull.



To allow your customer to be seated in their vehicle during a hard pull is simply flirting with disaster. It’s your decision as to what works for your on-scene recovery plan.



