Digital Edition
Click Here
The Week's Features
Wisconsin Safety Bill Does Not Advance
Assembly Bill 746 will have to be re-introduced in 2021
Get Involved by Voting
It’s never too late to get involved and make a difference
Lawsuit Challenges ‘Tow and Sell’ Program
Claims over 19,000 cars unlawfully towed and sold in 2017
AirBars Improves Operator Visability
New approach designed to improving operator visibility roadside
Knight in Shining Tow Truck
Medieval-age theme of heroism, service and loyalty adorn truck
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 14-15, 2020
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-20, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
August 14-15, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 04 - March 10, 2020

Talcum Powder Play

0 dd52aBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.

“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.

Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.

“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.

The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.

“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.

With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.

“Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer,” Wayne concluded.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Intense, In-Depth, Tow-Op Intel in Cleveland

The new Towman Games at Cleveland, Ohio’s Huntington Convention Center June 17-20 features the most intense, educational program the towing industry has ever produced.

Four tow business related courses, each four hours, offer tow bosses seminars that will drill down on critical areas of their operation.

The Recovery Business Bootcamp will feature sessions on Documenting the Recovery, Recovery Billing, Recovery Bill Collection and Recovery Economics. Participants stand to gain tens of thousands of dollars in annual revenue by upgrading their recovery billing and collection practices expounded on in this course.

The other business courses at The Games include: Cost Control; Driver Recruitment and Retention; and Grow Your Business Through Diversification.

The Games also features elite training in Heavy-Duty Tanker Recovery, Rotator Recovery and Quick Clearance (Advanced Carrier & Light-Duty Wrecker training).

American Towman is offering also the industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course designed to prepare tow operators for standard operating procedures in quick clearance and integration with incident commanders.

The American Towman Games also features towing skill competitions and “Mid-America’s Tow Show” with 100 of the industry’s top suppliers exhibiting.

Get more information and advance-register at TowmanGames.com.

Source: AT Staff
The American Towman Games also features towing skill competitions and "Mid-America's Tow Show" with 100 of the industry’s top suppliers exhibiting.
Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator
Don't Miss It!
Location history, fuel receipts, maintenance invoices, tow tickets, auction logs, etc. do not add value unless you know how to manipulate that data. With a basic understanding of spreadsheet applications, Daniel Young of US Fleet Tracking can help make sense of some of these data points and help businesses put the data to work for you. Join him for his seminar, “Introduction to Data Management and Analytics,” during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. atshowplace.com

atshowplace.com

Talcum Powder Play

0 dd52aBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.

“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.

Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.

“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.

The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.

“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.

With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.

“Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer,” Wayne concluded.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

‘Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved!’

The late entertainer James Brown once released a song back in my high school days called, “Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved!,” and it seems like an apropos subject for this week.

In fact, Tow Business Editor Brian J. Riker has an article in this week’s edition that you must read on the importance of voting. In it, he makes some excellent points.

You gain nothing by sitting on the sidelines. There’s no advancement for the issues you’re interested in, the strides your business could be making and the power that you have in your hand by doing so.

A football player, a basketball player and a baseball player cannot make an impact in the game, “riding the pine” and sitting on the bench.

Make a vow to yourself to be more cognizant and aware of the world around you. Don’t depend on the interpretations of someone else; they could very well be leading you down a wrong path and have you work against yourself and your interests.

Above all, get your information from valid sources. Don’t depend on emotionalism … oftentimes that information is painted with the biases of the person delivering the information. Work from the facts.

--Charles Duke

GEICO

ExpoSpotlight 8897cGEICO is the country’s second largest automobile insurance company which provides its own outstanding Emergency Road Service. They are a co-sponsor of the American Towman ACE Awards taking place during the American Towman Show Place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. Be sure to stop by their booth to see what services they have to offer your business.

geico.com
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


How does your company handle employee healthcare benefits?
We pay 100% of employee premiums
We pay a fraction of employee premiums
Our employees pay 100% of the premiums
Our company does not offer healthcare benefits
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020
Employees of Mach One Towing in Galt, California, celebrate being named Galt District Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. Image - Dan Gerling

Mach One Named Chamber’s ‘Business of the Month’

In recognition of their continued support and commitment to the community, members of the Galt (California) District Chamber of Commerce congratulate Mach One Towing as Business of the Month. Source: galtheraldonline.com.

Agero’s AI-Based Services Used by 11 Clients

Agero announced that its advanced artificial intelligence services are now in use by 11 clients, including four of the top six insurance providers, to improve driver assistance for millions of motorists in the U.S. Agero’s Command Center uses predictive analytics and machine learning developed from more than 50 million events to combat unexpected delays in delivering roadside assistance caused by traffic, weather, high service volume and more. The company said the result is up to a 30-percent reduction in customer complaints and the transformation of high-risk roadside events into positive, memorable experiences. Source: agero.com.

Federal Lawsuit Challenges Chicago’s ‘Tow and Sell’ Program

A federal lawsuit claims that Chicago, Illinois, is unlawfully towing cars and selling them. The suit claims this happened to more than 19,000 vehicles in 2017. The plaintiffs claim the city impounds and sells cars when owners have as few as two outstanding tickets. Once the sale is made, none of that money goes toward compensating the owner or toward his tickets. “This practice has to stop and if past is prologue only a lawsuit will force the City to change its ways,” said attorney Jacie Zolna. The lawsuit also names the city’s tow contractor as a defendant. Neither the city nor the contractor has commented as of press time. Source: wgntv.com.


homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020
Wisconsin state Rep. Katrina Shankland and Sen. Patrick Testin authored Assembly Bill 746 which would have increased fines and penalties for inattentive or distracted driving in emergency response areas.

Wisconsin Safety Bill Stalls in Process

A bill which sought to create emergency response areas on Wisconsin roads and highways was unanimously recommended for passage but unfortunately only made it that far in the legislative process.

Assembly Bill 746, co-authored by Rep. Katrina Shankland and Sen. Patrick Testin, would have increased fines and penalties for inattentive or distracted driving in emergency response areas, similar to current law as it pertains to road construction areas.

However, neither the full Assembly nor Senate took any action on the bill before the legislative session ended it will need to be re-introduced in 2021.

The bi-partisan bill would have doubled fines for motorists who are talking, texting or using devices in such areas and increase fines and penalties for any emergency responder—including tow operators—struck and injured by an inattentive driver.

The bill had widespread support of the Wisconsin Towing Association and responder associations and would have helped to create safer highways for first responders.

Source: Wisconsin Towing Association.

Tow company directs [b]rescuers to lost elderly couple

An elderly couple found themselves stranded in the woods outside of Cleveland, Texas, on Feb. 21. The couple’s plight was first discovered when they called for a tow truck to help them get unstuck from a muddy dirt road that is used for logging and deer leases. 

Towman Dale Fowler, of Smith Towing in Cleveland, was dispatched to the couple’s location. Fowler said when he arrived he discovered that the couple had driven down a dirt road at the dead end of CR 331.

“I started driving down the road but I got to a point where even I couldn’t drive through it. I was on the phone back and forth with them. I was asking if they had passed certain landmarks and when they said they had, I knew I was on the right route,” Fowler said. 

When he came to a flooded portion of the road, which he described as a half-acre section of the road covered in water, Fowler couldn’t go any further. 

“It wasn’t a real road at this point. It couldn’t get to them because I wasn’t sure how deep the water was. I called the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office because I couldn’t reach them,” Fowler said. 

Deputies arrived to help, as did some citizens on four-wheel-drive vehicles and tractors. The operator of Cleveland Municipal Airport sent up a plane to search for the couple by air. Fifteen minutes after they had taken off from the airport, the couple was located by a private citizen on a tractor. 

A little while later, the couple was escorted from the woods by the rescue vehicles, including Hazmat International, and they continued on their trip to Dayton. Fowler suspects the couple may have confused CR 331 with State Highway 321.

Source: bluebonnetnews.com.

Lawsuit Challenges Chicago’s ‘Tow and Sell’ Program

A federal lawsuit claims that Chicago, Illinois, is unlawfully towing cars and selling them.

The suit claims this happened to more than 19,000 vehicles in 2017.

The plaintiffs claim the city impounds and sells cars when owners have as few as two outstanding tickets. Once the sale is made, none of that money goes toward compensating the owner or toward his tickets.

“This practice has to stop and if past is prologue only a lawsuit will force the City to change its ways,” said attorney Jacie Zolna. The lawsuit also names the city’s tow contractor as a defendant.

Neither the city nor the contractor has commented as of press time.

Source: wgntv.com.

Towman Struck on California Highway

A Banning, California, tower was seriously injured after he was struck while responding to pick up a vehicle from an earlier incident on Highway 79 in Beaumont on Feb. 23, officials said.

At around 10:38 a.m., the tower came to the scene of a solo rollover crash on the right shoulder of Highway 79 southbound, California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Napier said. The driver in that incident, who was uninjured, and a CHP officer were at the scene when the tow truck arrived, he said.

While the tow truck driver, a 49-year-old Banning man, was out of his truck to recover the overturned car, he was struck by a white Toyota Corolla driven by a 29-year-old Riverside woman, Napier said.

“Due to her unsafe speed, she was unable to maintain control of the vehicle,” he said. “She veered left and collided with the concrete median, the force of the impact propelled her vehicle across the lanes to the right. The Corolla crossed onto the right shoulder where the tow truck was, striking (the tow truck driver) and the left side of his tow truck.”

The tow truck driver was taken Riverside University Health System Medical Center.

The incident was still under investigation at press time.

Source: pe.com.

Agero’s AI-Based Services [b]Used by 11 Clients

Agero announced that its advanced artificial intelligence services are now in use by 11 clients, including four of the top six insurance providers, to improve driver assistance for millions of motorists in the U.S.

Agero’s Command Center uses predictive analytics and machine learning developed from more than 50 million events to combat unexpected delays in delivering roadside assistance caused by traffic, weather, high service volume and more. The company said the result is up to a 30-percent reduction in customer complaints and the transformation of high-risk roadside events into positive, memorable experiences.

“Breakdowns are a hugely stressful event for motorists, and everyone wants help to arrive as quickly as possible,” notes Jeff Blecher, Agero’s chief strategy officer. “Predicting when and where potential problems will occur during delivery of that assistance – and quickly recovering when they do – is critical to ensuring the best customer experience for motorists on behalf of our insurance and auto clients.”

Source: agero.com.

Boyer Named Stertil-Koni [b]Shop Equipment Specialist

Heavy-duty bus lift and truck lift company Stertil-Koni announced that Carl Boyer has been named Shop Equipment Specialist, focused on partnering with the company’s network of exclusive distributors to provide shop equipment to heavy-duty repair facilities, fleets and U.S. military customers across North America.

“Carl has the ideal background for this position,” said Stertil-Koni President Dr. Jean DellAmore.

Previously, Boyer worked at two business units of Snap-On—first as North American Sales Manager for the company’s TruckCam group and subsequently as OEM Sales Manager of CAR-O-Liner, a division providing collision repair equipment.

Source: Stertil-Koni.com.
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020

Talcum Powder Play

0 dd52aBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called on Jan. 5 at around 7:45 by the Posey County Sheriff's Department for a rollover tractor-trailer loaded with talcum powder.

Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, 2018 Kenworth T880/NRC 50/65, and operator Randy Shaffer with an NRC 35-ton slider pulling their response trailer.

“We received a call while en route that the load was through the roof, so we dispatched the heavy-duty rollback with the skid-steer and all the attachments and a Landoll,” said Wayne.

Operator Kale English responded with their Century 30-ton rollback carrying the skid-steer and operator Mike Jones drove their tractor and Landoll.

“We had Steve Boyle and our traffic division to set up the traffic control and have the drone to fly for area photos,” Wayne said.

The recovery team first pulled the unit up the bank and separated the unit to get the hazard of fuel oil out of the way.

“After we separated the tractor from the trailer, we called for operator Imran Awan with our 35-ton Challenger,” said Wayne.

With the tractor out of the way, they slid the trailer up to the road and cut the roof out so they could remove the very large bags of talcum powder before uprighting the trailer. The bags were lifted out and set on to skids. The skids were loaded onto the Landoll and transported to Tri-State’s shop for inside storage.

“Once the trailer was unloaded, using the two NRC 65-ton rotators, Frank and me mid-air rolled the trailer,” Wayne concluded.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A ’Tator & Taters Tale in Nebraska

0 2835aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Owned and operated by Logan and Jordan Dowhy, Dowhy Towing & Recovery in Kearney, Nebraska, was founded by Logan in July 2010.

“I’m the owner, CEO, CFO, janitor, founder … OK just owner/founder,” joked Logan.

With most of the country still in the grip of the last weeks of winter, here is a sunny July job done by Dowhy Towing & Recovery.

At 8:10 p.m. on a Saturday evening, the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C dispatched Dowhy Towing and Recovery to a multi-semi accident in the median of Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Logan team surveyed the area and deemed in necessary to remove the Freightliner and trailer from blocking interstate traffic. Logan moved the tractor and trailer to a safe location in the median, where it would wait for another tow company to be retrieved.

He then spoke with the Nebraska State Patrolmen on scene and determined it was necessary to leave the overturned semi, a tan 2016 Volvo tractor and Hyundai reefer trailer as the daylight hours had subsided and it would not be safe to initiate the beginning of a recovery.  

The following morning at 8:30 a.m. Dowhy dispatched “Sneaky Pete,” a 1989 Century 1050 60-ton mounted on a 1989 Peterbilt 377; a 2014 Dodge 5500 with a Vulcan 894 light-duty; their emergency response trailer with air cushions, saws, hand tools, clean up and spill equipment; their 2000 Sterling with 26’ Jerr-Dan 10-ton rollback with a John Deere Payloader; and a 2009 Peterbilt 386 with a Dowhy’s reefer trailer.

Operators Trenton Thomas, Daniel Reifor, Kyle Brennan and Kyle Hort returned with Logan as scene supervisor the next morning.

The operators and Logan surveyed the area, discussed and determined the best scenario to initiate the recovery was to start by offloading the potatoes, re-stacking them on pallets, wrapping them in shrink wrap and loading the pallets into Dowhy's reefer trailer.

Logan called in additional personnel: Les Smith, Peyton Brennan and Jared Cline to ensure an efficient and successful offload and re-load.

The additional personnel arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. The potatoes were in 50-lbs. boxes and bags. All potatoes had to be re-stacked, re-palleted and re-wrapped. Dowhy Towing and Recovery personnel used the John Deere Payloader to load the re-wrapped pallets into Dowhy’s reefer trailer, where an operator used the pallet jack to organize the load in the reefer.

The Pete and reefer trailer and an operator left the scene at this time and returned to Dowhy's storage facility at 1:30 p.m. The additional personnel stayed on scene to assist in a safe and successful upright of the tractor and trailer combo.

Dowhy's operators rigged “Sneaky Pete” the ’tator to the front of the tractor with two single lines: one in a strong-arm position to the front axle and one to the rear of trailer in a tail wrap position.

The Vulcan 894 light-duty was also rigged to the rear of trailer and with a two-part line to the front of the trailer in a wrap position. Dowhy’s recovery crew noticed the front steer axle had partially broken away from the leaf springs and used a chain to hold it in place.

Once the rigging was in place and lines were pulled snugged, Logan along with his operators and personnel checked the rigging to ensure a safe recovery could begin. The operators were given the go ahead to stand the combo onto its wheels. The combo was uprighted, and the three additional personnel picked up the remaining debris and cleared the scene.

During this time, Dowhy's operators prepared the tractor and trailer combo to be towed back to Dowhy's storage facility by running air to the combo, removing the drive line and repairing an air valve leaking on truck.

“Sneaky Pete” then towed the tractor and trailer combo to Dowhy's storage facility.

Editor’s Note: Look for the My Baby truck feature on Truck #14 Sneaky Pete in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Boom Truck Recovery in Jersey

0 6b1b5By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Panek's Service Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was established in 1931. Ted Panek is the owner/operator of the family business started by his grandfather, John.

On Dec. 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Panek’s Service Center received an urgent call from the Essex Fells Police Department requesting a rapid response to a call of an overturned boom truck with a worker trapped under one of the outriggers.

Panek’s responded with a 2006 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 35-ton wrecker and a 2001 GMC 3500 HD 4x4/Chevron twin-line wrecker. While responding, the police captain on the scene called and requested an expedited response as time was a factor for the trapped worker.

Panek called Livingston Collision—an auto body repair and towing service also based in Livingston—and requested that they respond with their 2011 Kenworth/Century 1140 RXP 40-ton rotator, service truck and scene support trailer.

Once on scene, while setting up to free the worker, the Essex Fells Fire Department, First Aid Squad and the USA1 Urban Search and Rescue Team dug under the overturned boom truck to free the worker.

With the worker safely rescued, Panek’s and Livingston Collision formulated an extensive plan to recover the casualty while waiting for the power company to cut the power to surrounding service lines. They also waited for OSHA officials to arrive and conduct their investigation along with the Essex Fells Police Department.

On scene were fire and rescue squads from the nearby towns Essex Fells, Roseland, Verona, Montclair, Newark and Millburn; Public Service Electric & Gas; West Essex First Aid; Atlantic Medics; and the Essex Fells Police Department.

On scene from Panek’s were Panek and certified heavy towing and recovery operator Thomas Daniello.

Livingston Collision came with rotator operator Clint Richards, operator J.R Crawford, scene support/photographer Bradley Crawford, service technician Dan Keenan and service technician supervisor Ryan Condit.

Once the all clear was given by the officials on the scene, Livingston Collision pumped off the hydraulic tank. Panek’s and Livingston Collision worked together to separate the boom from the turret by unpinning the boom, which was kinked in a number of places, making it impossible to draw it in.

The left outrigger had to be cut off because it was bent and unable to be collapsed.

“The truck was held in place by the rotator utilizing two doubled-up winch lines, and the 86-inch boom was held in place by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan,” said Daniello. “During this point in the recovery, severe snow squalls had come through the area, along with 10- to 15-degree temperatures, which didn’t make for the best working conditions.”

With the boom unpinned, the truck was lifted and brought down to the roadway for the upright by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and the rotator was used to catch the load. The truck was winched around to the back of the 35-ton and moved out of the immediate scene.

“It was now 2 a.m.,” Daniello said. “After 13 hours on the scene and due to the ice conditions, a decision was made by both tow companies to cut the boom in half and bring it down to the roadway where it would be left until dawn.”

In the daylight hours, Livingston Collision responded back to the scene with its rotator, and a Landoll trailer owned by Eagle Auto & Truck Services in Parsippany. Eagle loaded the boom, and the truck and boom were transported to Panek’s yard.

Editor’s Note: Look for the print version of this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times


NORTH - Providence, RI
$82
(pop. 179,154)

SOUTH - Cape Coral, FL
$150
(pop. 165,831)

MIDWEST - Independence, MO
$200
(pop. 116,830)

WEST - Roseville, CA
$195
(pop. 128,382)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020

Get Involved by Voting

N1206P50007C ef983By Brian J. Riker

As you read this I will be preparing for several meetings in Washington, D.C., as part of the TRAA’s Legislative Action Workshop. Just a few short years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined I would be meeting with legislators to discuss the future of the towing industry.

I was not one to participate in the legislative process; rather I just reacted to what was thrown my way.

It’s never too late to decide to get involved and make a difference.

One thing that stands out to me is how difficult it was for me to get the meetings set up since I’ve only recently become an active voter. I have been registered all my adult life; however, other than voting in the presidential elections, I never bothered to vote at the local or state level. Having a track record of barely participating in the process made me seem less important to the elected officials I am now trying to influence.

Now is the time for everyone to become more active in the political process. You don’t have to spend all day watching the news and dissecting every nuance of a candidate’s behavior; though you should understand the basics of where they stand on key issues that affect your personal and professional life. Find the candidates that have the right balance of social and economic programs that will help you obtain your goals and support them with your vote.

Though they don’t see how you vote, building a track record of voting tells the lawmakers you are serious about making a difference. This will prioritize you on the list when they are scheduling their limited time for personal meetings with constituents. It will also allow your voice to be heard.

Each vote does really count even when we may feel like it won’t matter.

You can have your voice heard by attending town hall meetings with your lawmakers when they are in the area. The goal is to build a relationship with their office as the go-to person for issues related to your cause. For me, I want my legislators to know me as “the tow safety guy” so that they will begin to actively seek my input on issues. It is much better to have a say in the development stages rather than trying to react to a bad proposal.

Our job is to educate the lawmakers so that they understand the towing industry from our perspective. The insurance companies, private property owners, tenant rights groups and trucking industry all have folks working to provide their point of view. We must provide ours as well if we want the results to be fair and balanced for all parties.

This needs to be done in a professional manner, no name-calling or strong language. Stick to the facts that can be proven with solid data. You don’t have to agree with or even like your representative; however, you do need to be able to work with them if you want your voice heard.

Keep it short. Our industry is one of thousands that a lawmaker must consider; they need simple talking points and data to help them understand the key points of an issue. Staying on topic and avoiding generalities is key to being heard. Don’t be discouraged if you only get to speak to a staffer; they are usually the experts on policy for specific issues and lawmakers listen to their staff.

Bottom line: One person can and does make a difference. This isn’t just for the owners; all towers should be involved in the process that regulates their chosen industry.

Vote for what you believe in. Show support for those that share your beliefs by supporting your state or national towing association, your local lawmaker’s campaign directly or having your own one-on-one meetings with those involved in the legislative process.

Just do something: it doesn’t have to be perfect to make a difference.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

A Lesson in Whiplash

Whiplash3A 52a7aBy Randall C. Resch

This is a quick lesson in the dangers of cables or straps that whiplash back when tower’s work to extract vehicles from snow, sand and mud. There’s plenty of video footage showing a recoiling recovery strap or wire rope snapping during a hard pull.

My simple definition of whiplash as it relates to towing and recovery is the violent release of connective devices or equipment items that become undone, freed or separated from its place of attachment from equipment/accessory failure.

Not So Funny

In February 2019, a young man in southern Minnesota was critically injured as his truck was being extracted from a roadside ditch. Sheriff's investigators believe that the victim was injured after a passerby stopped to assist the stuck motorist, whose truck had gone into a ditch two days earlier.

According to the police report, the tow receiver from the good Samaritan’s vehicle reportedly broke as the men attempted to extract the victim’s stuck truck. The victim was seated in his vehicle when the accident occurred.

As the pull was initiated, a piece of the tow hitch and its trailer ball violently launched toward the victim’s truck. This caused the whiplashing strap to recoil through two windows of the truck's topper, continuing through the rear window and struck the victim in the head. He was transported to a hospital and later to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of massive head trauma.

Lesson One
Preparation: Take a large, circular rubber band and cut it with a pair of scissors. Now take the straightened rubber band and pinch it between your thumb and forefinger of your strong hand. The other end goes into your teeth where you bite and hold it strong.

Action: With your strong hand holding the end of the rubber band, pull it away from your face with sufficient strength to maintain the rubber band in a full stretch. Slowly loosen the pinch. Wham! If yer’ smart, that’s your first lesson in the dangers of whiplash.

Lesson Two
When it comes to critical recovery, the safest option is to not involve vehicle owners or the motorist who got stuck. Towers tell me there might be recovery scenarios when their customer has to be tasked with being seated in a stuck vehicle.

Has to?

I’m not so sure. I don’t agree that a person has to be in the dangerous position of having recoiling recovery gear hurled at them. If that means having to turn down the call, safety is the best consideration.

Unfortunately, there are towers who actively enlist the help of someone on-scene and have them steer or drive the casualty vehicle. Doing so is a dangerous practice. I can only recommend that you don’t.

If you’re that tower who doesn’t heed this advice, here’s simple safety item that your tow company can add to your recovery repertoire.

A Prepared Safety Device
Purchase a half-sheet of ¾” plywood and cut a windshield-like shape to simulate a vehicle’s front windshield. On the left and right (horizontal) ends, cut a 1 x 3” elongated finger handle. Near the center of the board, use a 2” door handle (circle) tool and cut three “view holes” measuring 2” apart.

When the board is ready to use for vehicle extraction, take the board to the stuck vehicle. Lay it horizontally across the windshield or against the vehicle’s rear windshield in the direction of extraction.

If someone is seated in the casualty, the plywood against the windshield or glass serves as a potential safeguard. It’s not a “solve everything solution,” but should whiplash or equipment separation occur the thick plywood may add an extra level of protection.

If your recovery plan necessitates someone trying to steer as you winch, the board may or may not work as an added level of safety.

Winch-out recoveries are a dangerous practice. Employing a whiplash board doesn’t guarantee the safety of persons seated in a stuck vehicle during extreme pull.

To allow your customer to be seated in their vehicle during a hard pull is simply flirting with disaster. It’s your decision as to what works for your on-scene recovery plan.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Putting Yourself in Harm’s Way

Bureau c4d7dBy Brian J. Riker

There is a popular video clip circulating on social media this week showing a woman allegedly breaking into an impound lot to take back her car without paying. The woman can be seen ramming the gate with her pickup truck, sending a towman that had just pulled up to open the gate flying backwards and into his truck.

She then backs up, rams the gate again and hits the tow truck. The tower enters the gate and bangs on her window in an attempt to stop her before she makes a third (successful) attempt to exit the impound yard with her vehicle.

While I understand the adrenaline rush that comes from being unexpectedly assaulted and the instinctual reaction to protect your business, it is never wise to place your body between a moving vehicle and a fixed object. The tower could have been seriously injured had the assailant driven forward while he was coming between the gate and the yard.

Sadly, it is becoming more common for tow operators to be assaulted on the job. It is a sobering fact that we must deal with using appropriate security measures. Your life is not worth losing to protect a truck, some pocket cash or prevent a thief from taking a vehicle out of the yard.

Towers are often alone and in dangerous places, responding to unknown persons—which are not all honest calls for assistance. Just as you would not advise your spouse or child to stop and help a random stranger alongside the roadway anymore, we must be cautious as we respond.

Below are some basic tips for personal safety adapted from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommendations for taxi drivers.

Visibility: Keep your truck well-lit with the interior light on when sitting in a parking lot or other waiting area. Avoid having dark tinted windows that will not allow others to see into your cab.

Communication: Make sure your dispatch knows where you are, not just where your truck is. If you are getting out of the truck, make a radio call or note on your electronic dispatch system so that they can check on you if you have been away from your truck for an unusual length of time. Company owners may want to think about enabling idle vehicle alerts that ping dispatch if a truck does not move within a specified period of time.

Cash: Avoid handling cash when possible. This applies not only to tow drivers on the road but also impound lot attendants when the lot is open 24/7 for vehicle retrieval. If you must handle cash, have a well-lit office with safety windows and automatic alarm systems to notify police in the event of a threat. Never go alone into the yard with an unknown person, always bring their vehicle out to them into a well-lit and secure area.

Dealing with Customers: Do not take calls that don’t have a pre-determined destination or from people that can’t provide adequate identification information when calling into dispatch. Notify your dispatcher immediately if a customer changes their destination after you have begun the tow, or if the destination seems unsafe. You have the right to refuse service if you feel unsafe.

Don’t Resist: Never chase after or resist an attempted robbery suspect; give them what they ask for and live to fight another day. Report the assault to authorities and your dispatcher immediately and cooperate with the investigating officer.

Cameras: Live-feed cameras on buildings and trucks, especially for towers in high risk areas, can provide additional safety for towers. Owners should consider installing live cameras if their trucks work in dangerous areas or in high-risk sectors of the industry such as private property impound or repossession. Not only will these cameras reduce false damage claims, allowing you to defend your operators, they will also provide extra security for those working late at night.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times


logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 884e8By George L. Nitti

Towmen of the modern era might be compared to the proverbial knights in shining armor of the medieval ages. Heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem by both groups who also are willing to sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Knight Towing of Casa Grande, Arizona, has a new 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 35-ton wrecker that assumes the grandeur of knighthood with a design that commands attention and respect.

“We were looking to create something that stood out,” said manager Andrew Sheffler.

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about three weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cab. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures attention with his commanding stature, while a dark blue cape cascades on the doors.

Along the body of the wrecker the company name is spelled out in large royal navy medieval lettering while an Excalibur sword is cleverly weaved through the lettering.

On the hood is a shield and the fenders are enveloped in chain mail.

“It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out,” Sheffler said.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

We all Fight Together

0 20191029 075333 e0692By George L. Nitti

It’s common knowledge that many immigrants who came to the United States sought opportunity. The Statue of Liberty that stands tall and strong in New York City’s harbor on Ellis Island is a reminder that America is such a land.

Many tow companies have been built by individuals whose burning motivation was to own their own business. Benny Marrero, who grew up in Puerto Rico, came to this country with his wife for that reason. After working many long years in the towing industry serving other tow bosses, he and his wife decided to start their company in 2016.

“I got tired of making everybody else rich,” Marrero said. “I had done every aspect of towing and finally decided it was time to own a business. That’s a freedom I appreciate.”

The company, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is named Broadway Towing & Transport and has grown significantly since its inception, now with a fleet of seven.
Among their eye-catching units, all containing the image of the Statue of Liberty, is a 2010 Dodge 4500/Vulcan wrecker.

Marrero said, “There is no reason to buy brand new trucks unless you have the money to do so. I do the maintenance on them myself.”

The company name stands out on the side doors and came about after a tow company that Marrero planned to purchase from New York (also named Broadway) reneged on the deal. Having bought the rights to the business name in Florida, they went ahead and named their new company Broadway.

“I liked the name ‘Broadway’,” Marrero said. “A street named Broadway can be found anywhere in the U.S. It’s national.”

As for the design, his wife was the inspiration.

“My wife is a big fan of New York City,” said Marrero “and came up with the idea of putting the New York skyline and the Statue of Liberty on our trucks.”
The design, executed with decals, draws on the sign skills of local company Mag Graphics and is done in a vintage style, with the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings prominent while the Statue of Liberty is at the forefront.

Adding further depth is a periwinkle ribbon on the hood. It’s a tribute to the loss of Marrero’s brother, Edwin, who passed away from stomach cancer
.
“He died within a year of the diagnosis,” said Marrero. “He would have been 45 years old today. It’s on the hood of all of my tow trucks, along with the words, ‘We all fight together.’ ”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

My Pride and Joy

0 a2636By George L. Nitti
Devon Landon, owner of Landon’s Towing & Recovery of Hillsborough, North Carolina, knew early in life that he wanted to do something with cars.

With NASCAR a popular sport in the state and the nearby Occoneechee Speedway—once host to legendary stock car drivers like Richard Petty—Landon’s early life was steeped in racing and cars.

“I remember when Dad and me restored a Mercury Cougar to race at the track,” Landon said. “We wanted something unique and thought how orange and black go together.”

That restoration as a 12-year-old would be a formative experience as the day came when Landon decided to get into the towing business.

“I had my first tow truck in high school and some of the kids laughed at me,” Landon said. “Then they went off to college; and when they came back they were coming to me for a job.”

The orange and black company colors are showcased on Landon’s 2018 Ford F-550/Jerr-Dan MPL-40.

“It’s a partial wrap,” Landon said. “Someone locally did it. I told him I wanted something different, something that stood out. I told him I wanted it in black and orange. When I saw the proof, I fell in love with it.”

“Landon’s” is written in a shapely curve in a large font in Harley-Davidson orange, accented with a black shadow and three-dimensional effect. It is intertwined with a tow chain.

“The only thing that I could think of naming my company was after my last name,” he said. “I figured if it was family-owned and operated, it should be my last name.”

In a contrasting font, “Towing & Recovery” stands out along with the company phone number across the boom.

Striping helps fill the space on the back side which is covered with black and orange chevron tape.

“We have seven trucks now,” Landon said. “I started out with a 1988 (Ford) 350. This is my first brand new truck. It’s my pride and joy.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020

AirBars Improves Operator Visability

IMG20200113WA0007 b2bb1AirBars from the U.K.’s NuVech Solutions are a new approach to improving operator visibility on the roadside. Its key function is to slow traffic and direct movement away from the operator. The AirBar concept utilizes a pulse to activate an air switch, which inflates the bar and activates the flashing light. This can be done by activation of the PTO or by an upgraded remote control that will allow activation or cancellation of each auxiliary AirBar, and can help keep the operator out of the No Zone. It boasts fully waterproof electronics and LED lighting to enhance its visibility.

nuvech.co.uk

Keytag Promos with Your Truck

keytag 99de3Keytag promos for your business put your name and info right in the customer’s ignition, nearby when it’s needed. With a custom Mr. Key Tag order, get your truck and contact info right on a tag and in the customer’s hands. No art, custom dies or set-up fees; 15-day production.

mrkeytag.com

Talbert Offers Modular 65-Ton Trailer

product.talbert 7c5bfTalbert Manufacturing offers the 65SA Modular Trailer. The 65SA trailer takes advantage of Talbert’s custom-engineering experience to incorporate multiple axle configurations based on customer requirements for optimum versatility. Its design features a flip extension to accommodate a tandem- or tri-axle jeep dolly, allowing for maximum load configurations. It can also pair with Talbert’s E2 or E3Nitro axle extension, which dampens axle movement and controls load transfer. The modular trailer maintains a 65-ton rating at half the deck length with a 16-inch loaded side deck height and 6-inch loaded road clearance.

talbertmfg.com
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill

Tom s Rotator Tips #4: Fully Loaded Tractor Trailer is Uprighted

Towers Come Together to Honor Medics in Indianapolis

Police Towers of America Coming to Vegas for American Towman

Towmen Tackle Blizzard Across Northeast

Second Generation Tampa Towing Business Enters New Era

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Amputee Towman Takes Charge for Change

Towers Fight Back After Detroit Seizes Control of Police Impound

Hear from Florida Tower at the Center of a Customer s Death

Towers Stand up to Texas City that Axed its Police Rotation

Towers Work With Terre Haute IN City Leaders to Regulate

Towing Load Safety A Major Concern: The DO s & DONT s

Towers Suing Seattle Over Rate Caps

Towing Reality TV
Show More
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
logotype
March 04 - March 10, 2020
Claudia Plascencia, Resolvion SVP of client services, will lead the company’s new client success team. Image - Jonathan Fredin.

Resolvion Outlines New [b]Client Success Department

Skip-trace and repossession management firm Resolvion recently announced the launch of its new client success team. 

The client success team is led by SVP of client services Claudia Plascencia and includes seasoned client success directors and quality audit representatives. Their role is to serve as a primary point of contact on overall relationship issues and coordinate action across the multiple departments that touch the client relationship.

“Customers are vital to our business, so focusing on them and their success with our products/services helps with retention. When customers are happy and succeeding, it benefits our entire organization,” Plascencia said in a news release.

The firm said the initiative would better coordinate client needs and improve transaction efficiency.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Mayoral Candidate Wills [b]Denies “Shooting” Allegations

Beckley, West Virginia, mayoral candidate Jim Wills denied allegations that he threatened to shoot a man. Wills said the police report is fabricated.

“I don’t actually recall saying that I would shoot someone,” said Wills.

According to a police report from the Beckley Police Department, the candidate threatened to shoot a man who had repossessed a car on Aug. 22, 2019.

“I did follow the truck down Harper Road, and I did try to flag him to get him to stop,” said Wills.

Wills said the car belonged to his deceased mother, and all he wanted was the valuables in the trunk of the vehicle. Wills explained things went south after the repossession agent told him that he would return to Wills’ home in an hour to repossess another car, a truck owned by Wills.

Wills also claims the police report had a different date than the actual day of the incident. A local news reporter talked to the police chief who said everything on the police report was factual.

Source: woay.tv.

Cash-N-Go Ordered to Pay [b]Maryland Consumers

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh recently announced that his Consumer Protection Division has issued a Final Order against Cash-N-Go Inc., Brent M. Jackson and related businesses owned and operated by Jackson under the “Cash-N-Go” name for making unlicensed and usurious consumer loans. Although Cash-N-Go claimed that they were entering into pawn transactions with consumers, the Division found that Cash-N-Go was instead making illegal consumer loans with interest rates of 360 percent.

The order directs that all of Cash-N-Go’s loans to Maryland consumers are void and unenforceable. Cash-N-Go is prohibited from collecting any money related to these loans, and any security interest or any liens that it took on consumers’ vehicles are now void and unenforceable. 

Cash-N-Go is also prohibited from repossessing consumers’ motor vehicles, and the company must return any repossessed motor vehicles still in its possession to the vehicle’s owner. The order further directs Cash-N-Go to permanently cease engaging in unlicensed lending activities in Maryland, and it requires Cash-N-Go to pay over $2.2 million in restitution to Maryland consumers and a $1,200,750 penalty to the State of Maryland. 

“The Cash-N-Go companies and their owner, Brent Jackson, preyed on Maryland consumers in financial distress,” said Frosh. “Jackson victimized vulnerable people for his personal financial benefit. He made predatory loans. He illegally repossessed cars that consumers depended on for work, for doctors’ appointments and for transporting their kids.”

Although Cash-N-Go can continue to act as a check-cashing business or a pawnbroker, Cash-N-Go may not collect money from consumers on its title loans. The Division found that at least 1,601 Maryland consumers were victimized by Cash-N-Go’s predatory lending activities. 

Source: southernmarylandchronicle.com.

Agent Killed During [b]Tow Truck Repo

A repo agent was killed while he was repossessing a pickup truck in western Pennsylvania. 

Allegheny County police say the driver became pinned under his own vehicle. 

The county medical examiner's office identified the driver as Andrew Sester, 42, of Lucernemines.

Police said it appears the driver didn't put the truck in park while completing the tow, and the vehicle rolled back onto him.

Sester worked for International Recovery Systems. Another driver who was sent to check on Sester found his body.

Source: wgal.com.
homediv
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      