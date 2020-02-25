Boom Truck Recovery in Jersey

By Randall C. ReschShould you buy a side-puller device for your carrier, or should you just use a carrier and a snatch-block?The question is reasonable based on what’s available in new and add-on equipment designed to increase the working capabilities of today’s flatbed carriers.The side-puller device is a fantastic, frame-mounted accessory that has taken carrier operations to a higher level of capability. It has been tested to operational standards for wear and recovery stamina. Because the puller structure is mounted to a truck’s frame and not any part of the carrier’s deck movements, it’s solid and self-contained.While the towing and recovery industry has changed, in some jurisdictions law enforcement hasn’t kept up. For a side-puller device to not be allowed by law enforcement suggests they’re unaware what side-pullers are capable of doing.State towing associations need to educate the law enforcement community as to the increased value of the work modern tow trucks and carriers are capable of doing on-scene.Although rollovers and winch-out scenarios can be worked with a carrier, can you, based on the law enforcement contract, charge for using a side-puller on a truck that shouldn't have been dispatched to a recovery scene?Most law enforcement contracts were written long ago. As such, their wording has failed to keep-up with the technology of the towing and recovery industry. The same holds true of manufacturers and tow truck associations who fail to promote the improving products used by professional and progressive tow companies and responding operators.With an increased effort in trying to convince the law enforcement community of the operational value of side-pullers, perhaps law enforcement would be more apt to take their head’s out of the proverbial sand. Today’s carrier capabilities are the best they’ve been since the first flatbed carrier happened on the scene decades ago.In the hands of a competent operator, a carrier that’s outfitted with a side-puller can work a full range of recovery activities. Otherwise, working a difficult recovery with only a wrecker may sometimes require an additional carrier to load and transport the casualty. The tow charges stack when two trucks and two drivers could have been handled the same scenario in one swoop.Asking for a second truck means initial responders must remain on-scene which also becomes a safety consideration. Another tow vehicle must come on-scene with the added potential of an operator being struck on the highway.Is that being good stewards of the customer’s money and in the best interests of operator safety?To tow associations and manufacturers of side-puller products, I challenge you to actively put together a promotional side-puller video to send to highway patrol administrators. The video should demonstrate to them what the device is and how effective its use can be.Remember, the rotator didn’t hit the fast lane until towers demonstrated its value.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.