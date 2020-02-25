Boom Truck Recovery in Jersey

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019
In his seminar, “Roadside Safety,” tow industry veteran Bobby Tuttle of CIRT will discuss responder struck-bys from drunk drivers, Slow Down/Move Over laws, emergency lighting and the need for roadway safety tactics. He’ll also touch upon proper parking of the truck, customer safety and avoiding the traffic side of the truck. Join Tuttle for his session during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. atshowplace.com
Boom Truck Recovery in JerseyBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Panek's Service Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was established in 1931. Ted Panek is the owner/operator of the family business started by his grandfather, John.
On Dec. 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Panek’s Service Center received an urgent call from the Essex Fells Police Department requesting a rapid response to a call of an overturned boom truck with a worker trapped under one of the outriggers.
Panek’s responded with a 2006 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 35-ton wrecker and a 2001 GMC 3500 HD 4x4/Chevron twin-line wrecker. While responding, the police captain on the scene called and requested an expedited response as time was a factor for the trapped worker.
Panek called Livingston Collision—an auto body repair and towing service also based in Livingston—and requested that they respond with their 2011 Kenworth/Century 1140 RXP 40-ton rotator, service truck and scene support trailer.
Once on scene, while setting up to free the worker, the Essex Fells Fire Department, First Aid Squad and the USA1 Urban Search and Rescue Team dug under the overturned boom truck to free the worker.
With the worker safely rescued, Panek’s and Livingston Collision formulated an extensive plan to recover the casualty while waiting for the power company to cut the power to surrounding service lines. They also waited for OSHA officials to arrive and conduct their investigation along with the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene were fire and rescue squads from the nearby towns Essex Fells, Roseland, Verona, Montclair, Newark and Millburn; Public Service Electric & Gas; West Essex First Aid; Atlantic Medics; and the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene from Panek’s were Panek and certified heavy towing and recovery operator Thomas Daniello.
Livingston Collision came with rotator operator Clint Richards, operator J.R Crawford, scene support/photographer Bradley Crawford, service technician Dan Keenan and service technician supervisor Ryan Condit.
Once the all clear was given by the officials on the scene, Livingston Collision pumped off the hydraulic tank. Panek’s and Livingston Collision worked together to separate the boom from the turret by unpinning the boom, which was kinked in a number of places, making it impossible to draw it in.
The left outrigger had to be cut off because it was bent and unable to be collapsed.
“The truck was held in place by the rotator utilizing two doubled-up winch lines, and the 86-inch boom was held in place by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan,” said Daniello. “During this point in the recovery, severe snow squalls had come through the area, along with 10- to 15-degree temperatures, which didn’t make for the best working conditions.”
With the boom unpinned, the truck was lifted and brought down to the roadway for the upright by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and the rotator was used to catch the load. The truck was winched around to the back of the 35-ton and moved out of the immediate scene.
“It was now 2 a.m.,” Daniello said. “After 13 hours on the scene and due to the ice conditions, a decision was made by both tow companies to cut the boom in half and bring it down to the roadway where it would be left until dawn.”
In the daylight hours, Livingston Collision responded back to the scene with its rotator, and a Landoll trailer owned by Eagle Auto & Truck Services in Parsippany. Eagle loaded the boom, and the truck and boom were transported to Panek’s yard.
A Matter of EthicsIn this month’s Tow Boss Poll, Tow Industry Week asks, “What is the biggest issue facing the towing industry politically?”
Perhaps under the umbrella of the first option of towman unity as an issue would be the matter of ethics.
As one can see with the necessity of forming statewide governing boards and legislation intending to stop predatory towing, ethics still comes up as a thorn in the towing industry’s side.
Currently, lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill to crack down on predatory towing by creating a new board with the power to investigate complaints and impose other penalties and punishments. (See News Page.)
At a recent public hearing on that issue, Gary McClellan, VP of Ray’s Towing in Eugene, Oregon, said that he’s seen many tow companies come and go over the last 40-plus years.
“I’ve seen many towing companies come and go, and many standards change along the way," McClellan said. "I’m disappointed and embarrassed to hear and see the lack of ethics and values that are practiced in our industry today.”
“For years we’ve had the luxury of policing ourselves and operating under our own discretion. In today’s world, however, we are continually seeing a shortage of discretion applied,” he said.
McClelland and the Oregon Tow Truck Association supports the bill currently before its state senate. Their support speaks to the current trend of towmen nationwide looking to step up the industry’s professionalism and political power.
It’s something that’s going to have to catch on if towing wants to up its influence with insurance companies and other outside entities that routinely imposes its will on the industry at-large.
--Charles Duke
NRC's CSR50NRC's CSR50 and its sliding-rotator technology is designed to take tow and recovery professionals to a whole new level of performance. More storage space, stiffer subframe, bold composite body and quick-release hydraulic attachments are only a few of the features that make the CSR50 a versatile recovery truck that can also tow it’s fair share. See all that NRC has to offer at the American Towman Show Place taking place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
http://nrc-industries.com
