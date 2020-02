The Employee Handbook Revisited By Brian J. Riker



Do you have an employee handbook? If so, I commend you for being in the top of your field. Many towers do not have any written policies or procedures; in other cases they have some that haven’t been organized into a single source document.



The employee handbook is a living document. It needs to be reviewed at least annually for any changes to your policy or for revisions necessary to maintain compliance with Department of Labor regulations. A written policy is no good if it is not what you are actually practicing.



I often see requests from small businesses looking for another company to share their employee handbook with them. This is a bad idea. I strongly suggest obtaining your handbook from a reputable source such as an employment attorney, labor agency of other regulatory compliance specialist. A good handbook is usually 20 or more pages covering complex legal issues such as sexual harassment, discrimination and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.



The handbook is a legal document, often with the same force and effect as a contract, between you and your employees. It must reflect your policies, the regulations that apply to your size company and the state that you are operating in. Outdated or incorrect information could subject your company to thousands of dollars in fines and penalties should someone make a claim with the Department of Labor or some other state employment agency.



The basic content should include your work rules that apply to all employees like vacation and sick time, late to work, overtime and pay schedule. This is a good place for the required policies and notices such as family medical leave, harassment, workplace violence and equal opportunity policies.



Workplace safety is often addressed in employee handbooks; and while it is a good idea to have this information all in one place, some safety policies may require separate documentation to be OSHA compliant.



Safety policies, such as personal protective equipment, are a good example of policies that should be separate from your employee handbook. Since these policies require frequent updates and routine training, it is usually simpler to keep them separate. If you do include them in your handbook, please be sure to review them often to ensure the most current version is there, and your new and current employees have been given an updated copy.



Don’t forget to give written updated policies to your current employees and be sure to get a receipt acknowledging they have read and understand them.



An employee handbook is a good place to include rules about dress code, truck upkeep, personal use of company facilities/equipment, cellphone use and passenger policies. If these policies are not presented to your employees in writing, they are usually not enforceable. In many cases these types of policies, especially cellphone and passenger policies, must be in writing to satisfy Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.



You need an employee handbook as soon as you have an employee, even one that’s part-time. There is no “magic number” that says employers of less than a certain number of people are exempt from compliance with labor or employment laws.



I often hear from employers after an OSHA or Department of Labor visit because they thought they didn’t need to comply until they had 50 or more employees. That is simply not true. True, some reporting requirements are relaxed and some states provide minimal exceptions to some labor laws; however, most of the rules apply to any size employer in our industry.



Is There a Right to Pre-Inspection? By Randall C. Resch



Scenario: A tow company owner asked, “What if I don’t allow a repo agent or insurance company the opportunity to inspect a stored vehicle prior to paying fees owed?”



It’s an administrative argument tow companies have fought for years.



I’ve often pondered that scenario myself; although I have a different view than most towers which is more cooperative than aggressive.



Rather than get into a legal battle against the vehicle’s owner or agent, I suggest allowing them the opportunity to have a look at the vehicle. At whatever point they make the decision to take the vehicle or leave the vehicle, there are options for collection if the vehicle goes to lien sale.



I know that most towers stand their ground and say, "No way ... you gotta’ pay first." Not so fast. A judge might advise that those words and actions run dangerously close to the crime of extortion.



No Way Jose



In most scenarios, repo agents really don't care one iota about the battle between the tow company and a lienholder when it comes down to the vehicle’s condition. Instead, they look towards towing the vehicle so they can get paid for their work.



I feel that by standing strong and making them pay no matter what, an easy transaction can wind-up in a lengthy and costly lawsuit. Office personnel or management should make an effort to negotiate a reasonable price for services rendered, because some monies paid is better than no monies paid, right? Once you say, "No way", and stand your ground, emotions get involved from the other side and the fight is on.



The Art of Negotiation



Learn the art of negotiation rather than being staunch and steadfast. Instead of standing your solid ground, allow the inspection to occur and take an alternative route in getting paid. The inspection is simply the beginning of a process that could set the tone toward making a satisfied customer vs. getting sued.



I'm sure you don't have time or desire to waste hard-earned company monies to fight a lawsuit, frivolous or not. Just because every other tower makes their lienholders pay upfront, the court differs by saying they have the right to inspection.



Think about if you had your own vehicle in impound: shouldn’t you have right to inspection? If you're answer is “Yes,” then the proper way to approach this scenario is simply to let them inspect. Besides, this type of business transaction doesn't happen all that often. As far as law enforcement goes, they most likely will tell you that you have a civil battle on your hands … and they won't get involved.



Sometimes taking the high road to least resistance is to not stand one’s ground. When a tough attitude rears its ugly head, it creates immediate tension, initiates a complaint to the local highway patrol or police department and always winds up as a “bad press against you” segment on the five o’clock news.



