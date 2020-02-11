MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35
Don't Miss It!
Discover the tools you can use to protect 100% of your assets from lawsuits, Presented by Larry Oxenham of the American Society for Asset Protection, this seminar will illustrate how to save thousands of dollars each year in taxes and avoid probate and eliminate all estate taxes. Join him for this special two-hour presentation, “How Tow Owners Can Protect Their Business,” taking place during Tow Industry Week at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020. atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
Heads UpBy Josh Wedel
Dewey’s Towing & Recovery; Beloit, Wisconsin
On Oct. 12, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Rock County Communications requested that we respond immediately with our heavy-duty rotator for a pick-up truck that was in the roof of a garage.
Once on scene, our recovery crew found a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 truck resting through the top of the garage.
The driver had lost control, driven through a ditch, over a decorative berm and launched the truck under a power line to get there. The homeowner was in garage at the time of the incident watching a football game only 12 feet from where the truck landed!
The driver was uninjured, but he needed the assistance of the fire department to exit the vehicle.
Once power and gas were turned off, we were given the go-ahead to lift the truck out of the garage. The challenge was that the only access to the casualty was through the opening in the roof that the vehicle created.
A ladder was used to access the opening and a driver was sent up to do the rigging. We were not allowed to go in the garage because of stability concerns with the walls and the garage door; there was also a large amount of debris inside.
We positioned our Century 1075 75-ton rotator in the driveway and set up for a vertical lift of the Dodge 1500. We rigged two 3/8” Grade 100 chains with positive lock hooks and a control rope was placed on the truck.
Once the truck was rigged, the operator then began to lift the truck out of the jagged hole, like a giant game of “Operation.”
When the truck was successfully lifted out of the garage, we began to set up for lowering it. The truck’s front wheels were set back on the ground and two 4’ 4x6 boards were put in place to chock the tires to keep it from rolling. The rear end of the truck was then slowly lowered to the ground.
Next the police and fire departments inspected and inventoried the vehicle.
Once they were done with the investigation, the truck was loaded onto our waiting flatbed and transported to our impound lot.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
The Results Are In …Well, the results of the January Tow Boss Poll are in, and I have to say that my initial prediction was off.
First off, the results of the poll to the question, “What would be the most effective way to mitigate towman roadside deaths?” The answer most selected was steeper fines for Move Over violations (36.4 percent), followed by: allow police vehicle lighting for tow trucks (30.9 percent); allow for blocking vehicles (21.8 percent); and education/TIM training (10.9 percent).
When we drew up the question for the poll, I thought “allow for blocking vehicles” would be the winner at first. But the more I thought about it, it came to me that tow companies would be risking an expensive investment in their business … especially given the inattentiveness of today’s motorist. Still, a little better than one-fifth of the respondents agreed with that answer.
Steeper fines (and penalties!—meant to add that to the answer) for Move Over law violators makes a lot of sense. One thing for sure, it would raise the motoring public’s awareness of the law in all of the 50 states. By “penalties,” I was thinking something extreme like a suspension of one’s license for three—or even six—months. To my way of thinking, it’s justified as the motorist is a danger to towmen and other first responders by putting their lives at risk. The penalty, along with the fine, deserves to be harsh.
This year, the subject of proper lighting will be tackled by American Towman in earnest. The January 2020 issue had a very informative article written by Bobby Tuttle, “When to Use Emergency Lighting,” and Auto Return’s John Borowski will be conducting seminars this year at three of our trade shows (Las Vegas, San Antonio and Baltimore) on the subject, as well.
Maybe the industry could be on its way to being allowed to use police vehicle lighting if enough influence can be made politically? (See the new February Tow Boss Poll.)
Thanks to all who responded to January’s Tow Boss Poll and please answer this month’s important question. To those who didn’t get a chance to respond, be sure to do so this month. Your voice could help move the industry’s professional needle.
--Charles Duke
Allstate’s Good Hands Rescue AppAllstate Roadside Services' Good Hands Rescue® app is just one of the ways that Allstate Roadside Services is one of the leaders in roadside technology. They offer a stack of digital tools that make the roadside experience simple and frictionless. Towmen can choose the products and services that best suit your business. Stop by their booth at the American Towman Show Place taking place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
allstateroadsideservices.com
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti