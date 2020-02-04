The Value of Cross-Training

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER
Join the Automobile Club of Southern California as they present their seminar, “Effective Lockout Techniques.” Attendees will receive foundational training on lockout basics with a focus on damage prevention. Topics include basic lockout guidelines, discussion of locking mechanisms, safety around airbags and key lockout techniques. This seminar will take place during Tow Industry Week at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.
The Value of Cross-TrainingBy Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti
Gary Crawford owns Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana. Eric Crawford is the company’s general manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up.
On January 18, Tri-State received a call to assist in a major crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on the northbound Bi-State Vietnam Gold Star Twin Bridges.
“At around 3:30 a.m., there was a tractor-trailer crash involving a car on the northbound Twin Bridges connecting Kentucky to Indiana,” said Lance Wayne, Tri-State heavy equipment operator. “The tractor-trailer was northbound on Highway 41 when there was a car (broken) down with no lights on.
“The tractor-trailer made contact with the car and went over it. The car got under the tractor-trailer and when it came to rest the trailer wheels were on top of the car with a lady trapped inside.”
Tri-State dispatched heavy operator Wayne in their 2018 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65; operator Frank Hammond in a 2020 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65; and operator Steve Bell in a 2001 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65. Craig Keeling was in their light-duty rollback, a 2013 Ford F-650/Chevron 21’ rollback.
The Henderson (Kentucky) 911 center that received the call of the accident dispatched the Henderson Fire Department, EMS and the Police Department with mutual aid from Baskett Fire. Due to the nature of the call, battalion chief Chad Moore immediately requested Tri-State Towing for assistance while en route.
Moore contacted Wayne and gave him a scene size-up.
“They had their equipment parked where we could get to the crash,” said Wayne. He was first on scene and parked his NRC 50/65 on the side of the trailer at the rear. Hammond was next on scene and he backed up from the north end to the side of trailer at the front. Bell backed up the third rotator from the south end.
“We chained the suspension up on the trailer double’s auxiliary,” Wayne said. “The fire department assisted in rigging the wheels to be lifted with 1/2-inch Grade 100 chain. We then rigged Frank’s truck to the low side with a strap to help secure the trailer and tractor from rolling and used an auxiliary to the leg to trailer to make sure it didn’t try to turn as the rear was lifted.”
The tractor was up on the wall and the trailer was leaning and the lady in car was talking. The recovery team rigged the third rotator to the car, lifted the trailer, winched the car out and started extraction.
“Thanks to our cross-training, we all worked as a team,” Wayne said. “As soon as the patient was in the ambulance, we had placed a pool under the leaking fuel tank and plugged it with a Flow-Stop golf ball after reconstruction and pumping the fuel tanks.”
The third rotator came around and picked up the front of the truck. They set it off the wall and towed it to the scale house for inspection and then towed the tractor-trailer and car to Tri-State Towing’s yard.
“None of this could have been done as effectively without our cross-training with the fire department,” Lance said.
Editor’s Note: Lance’s young son Luke, a heavy recovery operator in training, is completely absorbed in all things recovery and regularly attends as many recoveries and training exercises as he is permitted. Luke also makes scale models of various recovery scenarios with the elaborate rigging he has learned from his dad and other heavy-recovery professionals. Look for Luke and his awesome models in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.
The Door Of LifeIt’s like a door permanently slamming in your face. Unfortunately, many families in the towing industry know what I’m talking about.
Within the past 72 hours the world I knew has been rocked twice by death: one being a public figure and a legend who made his bones on my favorite basketball team; the other a personal friend who I sang with on many occasions and was one of the funniest people I ever met.
When Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others went down in a helicopter crash Sunday, I sat feeling suspended in time and in disbelief. Wasn’t it just the night before Bryant was passed by LeBron James as the third-leading all-time scorer in National Basketball Association history? Kobe couldn’t possibly be gone; and in a sudden, tragic accident, no less!
Last night I lost a lot of sleep finding out about the sudden death of my good friend and former singing group partner, Earl Harris. Along with capturing many with his great singing voice, he had everyone rolling with his tremendous sense of humor. No one ever did a more spot-on imitation of a television news field reporter. (“I’m Earl Harris, News 4 New York. Sue?”)
And this is what we lose with the suddenness of death: people who touch and are a part of our hearts and lives in a special way. I know what and how towing families and their friends feel when loved ones are taken from them in the blink of an eye ... when the door slams shut.
Paraphrasing a line I deliver in the Order of Towman ceremonies: hug your family members today and every day. Reach out to that friend you’ve been meaning to call. Get together with the fellas (and gals) and create some more memories.
Keep that door open as much as you can.
--Charles Duke
