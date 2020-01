The Value of Cross-Training

Is There a Right to Pre-Inspection? By Randall C. Resch



Scenario: A tow company owner asked, “What if I don’t allow a repo agent or insurance company the opportunity to inspect a stored vehicle prior to paying fees owed?”



It’s an administrative argument tow companies have fought for years.



I’ve often pondered that scenario myself; although I have a different view than most towers which is more cooperative than aggressive.



Rather than get into a legal battle against the vehicle’s owner or agent, I suggest allowing them the opportunity to have a look at the vehicle. At whatever point they make the decision to take the vehicle or leave the vehicle, there are options for collection if the vehicle goes to lien sale.



I know that most towers stand their ground and say, "No way ... you gotta’ pay first." Not so fast. A judge might advise that those words and actions run dangerously close to the crime of extortion.



No Way Jose



In most scenarios, repo agents really don't care one iota about the battle between the tow company and a lienholder when it comes down to the vehicle’s condition. Instead, they look towards towing the vehicle so they can get paid for their work.



I feel that by standing strong and making them pay no matter what, an easy transaction can wind-up in a lengthy and costly lawsuit. Office personnel or management should make an effort to negotiate a reasonable price for services rendered, because some monies paid is better than no monies paid, right? Once you say, "No way", and stand your ground, emotions get involved from the other side and the fight is on.



The Art of Negotiation



Learn the art of negation rather than being staunch and steadfast. Instead of standing your solid ground, allow the inspection to occur and take an alternative route in getting paid. The inspection is simply the beginning of a process that could set the tone toward making a satisfied customer vs. getting sued.



I'm sure you don't have time or desire to waste hard-earned company monies to fight a lawsuit, frivolous or not. Just because every other tower makes their lienholders pay upfront, the court differs by saying they have the right to inspection.



Think about if you had your own vehicle in impound: shouldn’t you have right to inspection? If you're answer is “Yes,” then the proper way to approach this scenario is simply to let them inspect. Besides, this type of business transaction doesn't happen all that often. As far as law enforcement goes, they most likely will tell you that you have a civil battle on your hands … and they won't get involved.



Sometimes taking the high road to least resistance is to not stand one’s ground. When a tough attitude rears its ugly head, it creates immediate tension, initiates a complaint to the local highway patrol or police department and always winds up as a “bad press against you” segment on the five o’clock news.



Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared? By Brian J. Riker



Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.



According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.



Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.



Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?



The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?



Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.



Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.



Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.



Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?

Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.



Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!



Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.



Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.



These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?



Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.



