Taking a Dive
Florida’s American Towing Service gets into murky waters
Company Asks GPS Apps to Warn Drivers
Speed’s Towing makes suggestion to Waze and Google Maps
Serving the Sunshine Coast
Blue-to-red gradient effect is background for company’s name
LX4 Increases Diesel Fuel Lubricity
New fuel additive increases lubricity up to 56 percent
Safety Bill Introduced in Wisconsin
Seeks to create "emergency response areas" for first responders
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 29 - February 04, 2020

The Value of Cross-Training

0 9f559By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Gary Crawford owns Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana. Eric Crawford is the company’s general manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up.

On January 18, Tri-State received a call to assist in a major crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on the northbound Bi-State Vietnam Gold Star Twin Bridges.

“At around 3:30 a.m., there was a tractor-trailer crash involving a car on the northbound Twin Bridges connecting Kentucky to Indiana,” said Lance Wayne, Tri-State heavy equipment operator. “The tractor-trailer was northbound on Highway 41 when there was a car (broken) down with no lights on.

“The tractor-trailer made contact with the car and went over it. The car got under the tractor-trailer and when it came to rest the trailer wheels were on top of the car with a lady trapped inside.”

Tri-State dispatched heavy operator Wayne in their 2018 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65; operator Frank Hammond in a 2020 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65; and operator Steve Bell in a 2001 Kenworth T800/NRC 50/65. Craig Keeling was in their light-duty rollback, a 2013 Ford F-650/Chevron 21’ rollback.

The Henderson (Kentucky) 911 center that received the call of the accident dispatched the Henderson Fire Department, EMS and the Police Department with mutual aid from Baskett Fire. Due to the nature of the call, battalion chief Chad Moore immediately requested Tri-State Towing for assistance while en route.

Moore contacted Wayne and gave him a scene size-up.

“They had their equipment parked where we could get to the crash,” said Wayne. He was first on scene and parked his NRC 50/65 on the side of the trailer at the rear. Hammond was next on scene and he backed up from the north end to the side of trailer at the front. Bell backed up the third rotator from the south end.

“We chained the suspension up on the trailer double’s auxiliary,” Wayne said. “The fire department assisted in rigging the wheels to be lifted with 1/2-inch Grade 100 chain. We then rigged Frank’s truck to the low side with a strap to help secure the trailer and tractor from rolling and used an auxiliary to the leg to trailer to make sure it didn’t try to turn as the rear was lifted.”

The tractor was up on the wall and the trailer was leaning and the lady in car was talking. The recovery team rigged the third rotator to the car, lifted the trailer, winched the car out and started extraction.

“Thanks to our cross-training, we all worked as a team,” Wayne said. “As soon as the patient was in the ambulance, we had placed a pool under the leaking fuel tank and plugged it with a Flow-Stop golf ball after reconstruction and pumping the fuel tanks.”

The third rotator came around and picked up the front of the truck. They set it off the wall and towed it to the scale house for inspection and then towed the tractor-trailer and car to Tri-State Towing’s yard.

“None of this could have been done as effectively without our cross-training with the fire department,” Lance said.

Editor’s Note: Lance’s young son Luke, a heavy recovery operator in training, is completely absorbed in all things recovery and regularly attends as many recoveries and training exercises as he is permitted. Luke also makes scale models of various recovery scenarios with the elaborate rigging he has learned from his dad and other heavy-recovery professionals. Look for Luke and his awesome models in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


AAA ‘Move Over’ Campaign Recognizes Towmen Killed

AAA launched a new campaign in Florida to protect tow operators and first responders assisting motorists. The new campaign includes a video showing the names of tow truck drivers killed in the line of duty, including Bobby Unruh, Kit Tappen and Napoleon Ballard III.

In honor of these men and to stop these preventable deaths from happening again, AAA is urging drivers to do their best to keep towmen, drivers, and first responders safe on the roads.

In 2019, there were 182 crashes and over 20,000 citations issued in Florida for motorists failing to move over, according to preliminary data provided by the Florida Highway of Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Source: news4jax.com.
Judge Neil Cohen said the ICC “violated fundamental fairness and ... due process rights” by failing to advise Lincoln Towing that it could lose its license
2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER
Join the Automobile Club of Southern California as they present their seminar, "Effective Lockout Techniques." Attendees will receive foundational training on lockout basics with a focus on damage prevention. Topics include basic lockout guidelines, discussion of locking mechanisms, safety around airbags and key lockout techniques. This seminar will take place during Tow Industry Week at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 14-15, 2020.

atexposition.com

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

The Door Of Life

It’s like a door permanently slamming in your face. Unfortunately, many families in the towing industry know what I’m talking about.

Within the past 72 hours the world I knew has been rocked twice by death: one being a public figure and a legend who made his bones on my favorite basketball team; the other a personal friend who I sang with on many occasions and was one of the funniest people I ever met.

When Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others went down in a helicopter crash Sunday, I sat feeling suspended in time and in disbelief. Wasn’t it just the night before Bryant was passed by LeBron James as the third-leading all-time scorer in National Basketball Association history? Kobe couldn’t possibly be gone; and in a sudden, tragic accident, no less!

Last night I lost a lot of sleep finding out about the sudden death of my good friend and former singing group partner, Earl Harris. Along with capturing many with his great singing voice, he had everyone rolling with his tremendous sense of humor. No one ever did a more spot-on imitation of a television news field reporter. (“I’m Earl Harris, News 4 New York. Sue?”)

And this is what we lose with the suddenness of death: people who touch and are a part of our hearts and lives in a special way. I know what and how towing families and their friends feel when loved ones are taken from them in the blink of an eye ... when the door slams shut.

Paraphrasing a line I deliver in the Order of Towman ceremonies: hug your family members today and every day. Reach out to that friend you’ve been meaning to call. Get together with the fellas (and gals) and create some more memories.

Keep that door open as much as you can.

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
Towman George Washington was amongst several strangers who helped rescue a woman who smashed into his tow truck after losing control of her car on I-85 in DeKalb County, Georgia. Images - fox5atlanta.com.

Towman, Strangers Help Rescue Woman Trapped in Burning Car

A fiery crash on I-85 sent a group of strangers into action Friday afternoon in DeKalb County, Georgia. County police said a woman lost control near an exit and spun across five lanes of traffic. Witnesses said she hit the wall and then a tow truck driving south hit her head on. "I just had to brace myself, and I thought I was going to die," said towman George Washington. He said his truck smashed into the pickup. He was OK, but the woman was trapped. "I was calling her name, telling her to get out, but she wasn't moving," said Washington. "I kept saying 'Hey! You've gotta get out! The car is on fire!' And she seemed like she didn't know where she was," said Washington. That's when Washington and another stranger jumped into action. "I used the knife to cut her out because the steering wheel was on her knees and the door was crushed in, so that's when I went to the passenger side and pulled her out," said Washington. Washington said someone with a fire extinguisher helped put out the fire until crews arrived. DeKalb County Police have not confirmed the extent of the driver's injuries at press time. Source: fox5atlanta.com.

Towman Hooks Up to $2M Lottery Prize in Maryland

A 52-year-old Prince George’s County, Maryland, towman was on a break from towing vehicles when lottery luck came his way. The unidentified towman, who adopted the phrase “Towing Pays” as his alias, hooked up with a whopping $2 million prize by playing the $2,000,000 Mega Bucks instant ticket. “Towing Pays” said that playing scratch-offs is part of his work routine. “I tow some cars and then, on my break, I play some scratch-off games.” “Towing Pays” prefers higher-priced scratch-offs and was lucky enough to win $100 on the $30 game. He reinvested his winnings and purchased three more instant tickets. The second of the three instant tickets carried the last $2 million prize in the game. The father of a teenage daughter, “Towing Pays” said the prize is giving him a financial cushion. He plans to invest his winnings after celebrating with his wife and daughter. Source: thebaynet.com.

Freightliner Recognizes Top Dealer Sales Professionals

Freightliner Trucks has announced the dealer sales professionals who have achieved Elite status in the 2018-2019 Leland James Elite Sales Achievement program. A special ceremony brought the top 44 sales professionals and six sales managers together to recognize their achievements. “On behalf of everyone at Freightliner, thank you to all of our dealer sales teams for their outstanding hard work and commitment,” said Drew Backeberg, VP of sales for Freightliner Trucks. “The recipients of this prestigious honor are all deeply dedicated to learning everything they can about our products, and all share in their commitment to developing deep and meaningful relationships with their customers.” Source: freightliner.com.


Towman, Strangers Rescue Woman in Burning Car

A fiery crash on I-85 sent a group of strangers into action in DeKalb County, Georgia, January 24. County police said a woman lost control near an exit and spun across five lanes of traffic.

Witnesses said she hit the wall and then a tow truck driving south hit her head on.

"I just had to brace myself, and I thought I was going to die," said towman George Washington.

He said his truck smashed into the pickup. He was OK, but the woman was trapped. 

"I was calling her name, telling her to get out, but she wasn't moving," said Washington. "I kept saying 'Hey! You've gotta get out! The car is on fire!' And she seemed like she didn't know where she was," said Washington.

Smoke and flames started billowing out of the hood of her car as strangers rushed to help. "You could see the hood of the vehicle, the flames just rumbling under the hood," said Washington.

Washington and another stranger jumped into action.

"I used the knife to cut her out because the steering wheel was on her knees and the door was crushed in, so that's when I went to the passenger side and pulled her out," said Washington. Washington said someone with a fire extinguisher helped put out the fire until crews arrived.

DeKalb County Police have not confirmed the extent of the driver's injuries at press time.

Source: fox5atlanta.com.

Towman Dies After Getting Rolled Over

A Prineville, Oregon, man who was run over by a large tow truck died from his injuries. 

On Jan. 16, Crook County deputies were dispatched to a serious injury accident. Upon arriving, deputies learned that towman Brian Williams was working to remove a semitrailer from an earlier crash when he was partially run over by a large tow truck. They determined that the tow truck, owned by Dave's Towing of Prineville, was accidentally moved while Williams was working underneath it. The rear dual tires partially crushed his chest cavity, causing serious injury. 

Williams was transported to St. Charles Hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

"This was a very sad situation," said Crook County Undersheriff James Savage, "and a reminder of the risk that first responders and their partners, like the tow truck drivers, are exposed to every day." 

An investigation was conducted, and deputies determined that the incident was accidental. No citations or charges are expected.

Source: pamplinmedia.com.

ATM Sign Testing Enters Next Phase

The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has begun the next phase of Active Traffic Management sign testing throughout the Las Vegas valley. 

Forty-two ATM signs were installed along north and southbound Interstate 15 as well as along U.S. Highway 95 as part of the $1 billion Project NEON that finished in the summer of 2019.

The full-color LED signs will provide next-generation, real-time driver information about detours, crashes, speed limit changes and lane restrictions, thereby improving safety and traffic flows by reducing differential travel speeds and the likelihood of secondary crashes for enhanced operational efficiency.

Source: nevadadot.com.

Freightliner Recognizes Top Dealer Sales Professionals

Freightliner Trucks has announced the dealer sales professionals who have achieved Elite status in the 2018-2019 Leland James Elite Sales Achievement program. A special ceremony brought the top 44 sales professionals and six sales managers together to recognize their achievements.

“On behalf of everyone at Freightliner, thank you to all of our dealer sales teams for their outstanding hard work and commitment,” said Drew Backeberg, VP of sales for Freightliner Trucks. “The recipients of this prestigious honor are all deeply dedicated to learning everything they can about our products, and all share in their commitment to developing deep and meaningful relationships with their customers.”

Source: freightliner.com.

KAR Global Names Price Chief People Officer

KAR Auction Services Inc. announced Lisa Price, KAR’s executive VP of human resources, will take on the expanded role of chief people officer.

Price is the first to hold this title at the company and will increase her focus on KAR’s company culture, its employer brand and its employees’ safety and security. 

“Over the past six years, Lisa and her team have transformed how the company and its business units look at, recruit, measure, develop and promote people. She has championed people as a top priority for the company—from recruitment to retirement,” said Jim Hallett, KAR Global chairman and CEO. “Lisa’s people-first drive will help define who we are and who we aspire to be as a company by fostering an environment of development and employee appreciation.”

“I am proud to be part of a company with such a strong focus on its people, especially during a time of transformative innovation in our industry and at KAR Global,” said Price.
 
Source: blog.cucollector.com.

Towman Hooks Up to $2M Lottery Prize in Maryland

A 52-year-old Prince George’s County, Maryland, towman was on a break from towing vehicles when lottery luck came his way. The unidentified towman, who adopted the phrase “Towing Pays” as his alias, hooked up with a whopping $2 million prize by playing the $2,000,000 Mega Bucks instant ticket.

“Towing Pays” said that playing scratch-offs is part of his work routine.

“I tow some cars and then, on my break, I play some scratch-off games.”

“Towing Pays” prefers higher-priced scratch-offs and was lucky enough to win $100 on the $30 game. He reinvested his winnings and purchased three more instant tickets. Instead of scratching the games, “Towing Pays” scanned the prize-check area on his scratch-offs. The second of the three instant tickets carried the last $2 million prize in the game.

“I saw what the scanner said, but it just wouldn’t process,” said the happy player, smiling. “I’m thinking it can’t be right, it must be really $1,500.”

“Towing Pays” had to get several confirmations of his big win from friends and the Lottery cashier. He also re-scanned the instant ticket before finally believing his win was truly for $2 million.

The father of a teenage daughter, “Towing Pays” said the prize is giving him a financial cushion. He plans to invest his winnings after celebrating with his wife and daughter.

Source: thebaynet.com.
January 29 - February 04, 2020

Taking a Dive

0 e8025By Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

American Towing Service in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, is a towing, transportation, and recovery company founded by towing legend Rodolfo “Rudy” Carvajal in 1968. Since Rudy passed, the family owned and operated company has been led by Rudy’s daughter, company president Lisa Carvajal. His son Rudy Carvajal is the company’s vice president.

American Towing Service was recently called by police to retrieve a vehicle that had gotten into some murky waters. 

“This incident happened on January 15, 2020, at approximately 9:15 a.m.,” said Lisa. “We were called by the Hialeah Gardens Police Department to respond to a vehicle in the canal..” 

American Towing dispatched heavy operator Jorge Delgado, who was the supervisor on scene, along with operators Paul Perez and Sergio Alvarez as well as their professional diver and rigger Randy Yuque. Delgado responded with American’s 2015 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator and Paul drove their 2017 Hino/Jerr-Dan rollback.

Upon arrival, the American Towing team surveyed the situation and Jorge staged the rotator alongside the canal where the vehicle had gone in and let out the lines.

Recovery diver Yuque went into the water and dove under, with the appropriate chains needed. He rigged it with both lines from the rotator attached to the chains rigged to the rear of the submerged vehicle for lifting. 

Once it was out of the canal and back on dry land, the team secured it for transport and it was towed to the American Towing police impound yard.

“A big thanks to Randy Yuque, the best recovery diver in the 305!” said Lisa.

Mixer Rollover Teamwork

0 Mixer Rollover Teamwork TIW 10 58616By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Pearce Truck & Auto is a family owned and operated repair and towing business based in Martin, Tennessee. Eddie Pearce started as a service station and repair shop in 1965 and added towing in 1967. Eddie worked side by side with his wife Judy and sons Joe and Michael until he passed away in September of 2016.

At about 8:20 AM on January 8, 2020, Pearce received a call from the Tennessee Highway Patrol to respond to a cement mixer that had rolled over.

Joe informed, “It happened on Rock Hill Road just outside of Sharon, Tennessee. We were dispatched by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, while Buddy’s Wrecker Service was dispatched by the company at the same time. We were contacted by Buddy’s to assist in the recovery, as it was going to take some serious power to get the job done.”

Both companies responded with the necessary equipment needed to get this job done. Michael Pearce responded in his Unit 21 (Big Red), his 2004 Challenger 9909 70-ton rotator mounted on a 2004 Peterbilt 378 sleeper. Steve Sedberry, the owner of Buddy’s Wrecker Service in Union City, responded with Unit R2, his 2017 Kenworth with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator.

Steve brought operators Daryl Holder and Richie Collins to assist in the recovery. The crew rigged the mixer to upright it and set it into the road. Lines were rigged to level the mixer as they brought it up and over.

“This was on a very narrow road,” Joe explained, “so rotators were necessary since there was no room to get perpendicular with the truck. With the weight of a fully-loaded mixer, as well as the load being down (wheels up), this would need to be rigged for extreme recovery.”

Buddy’s Century 1150R 50-ton rotator was staged at the front end and Pearce’s Challenger 9909 70-ton rotator was at the barrel end of the rolled over mixer.

With Michael at the controls of Big Red and Collins at the controls of the 1150R 50-ton rotator, the two rotators used the rigging around the barrel to raise it and set it back with the wheels down before rotating it back onto the road between the ’tators.

Joe said, “Once it was back on its wheels, Buddy’s hooked to the mixer and towed it back to the customer’s yard about 40 miles away.”

The teamwork of these two experienced companies made for a successful recovery.

Is There a Right to Pre-Inspection?

truck or trailer without an inspection 3cbcbBy Randall C. Resch

Scenario: A tow company owner asked, “What if I don’t allow a repo agent or insurance company the opportunity to inspect a stored vehicle prior to paying fees owed?”

It’s an administrative argument tow companies have fought for years.

I’ve often pondered that scenario myself; although I have a different view than most towers which is more cooperative than aggressive.

Rather than get into a legal battle against the vehicle’s owner or agent, I suggest allowing them the opportunity to have a look at the vehicle. At whatever point they make the decision to take the vehicle or leave the vehicle, there are options for collection if the vehicle goes to lien sale.

I know that most towers stand their ground and say, "No way ... you gotta’ pay first." Not so fast. A judge might advise that those words and actions run dangerously close to the crime of extortion.

No Way Jose

In most scenarios, repo agents really don't care one iota about the battle between the tow company and a lienholder when it comes down to the vehicle’s condition. Instead, they look towards towing the vehicle so they can get paid for their work.

I feel that by standing strong and making them pay no matter what, an easy transaction can wind-up in a lengthy and costly lawsuit. Office personnel or management should make an effort to negotiate a reasonable price for services rendered, because some monies paid is better than no monies paid, right? Once you say, "No way", and stand your ground, emotions get involved from the other side and the fight is on.

The Art of Negotiation

Learn the art of negation rather than being staunch and steadfast. Instead of standing your solid ground, allow the inspection to occur and take an alternative route in getting paid. The inspection is simply the beginning of a process that could set the tone toward making a satisfied customer vs. getting sued.

I'm sure you don't have time or desire to waste hard-earned company monies to fight a lawsuit, frivolous or not. Just because every other tower makes their lienholders pay upfront, the court differs by saying they have the right to inspection.

Think about if you had your own vehicle in impound: shouldn’t you have right to inspection? If you're answer is “Yes,” then the proper way to approach this scenario is simply to let them inspect. Besides, this type of business transaction doesn't happen all that often. As far as law enforcement goes, they most likely will tell you that you have a civil battle on your hands … and they won't get involved.

Sometimes taking the high road to least resistance is to not stand one’s ground. When a tough attitude rears its ugly head, it creates immediate tension, initiates a complaint to the local highway patrol or police department and always winds up as a “bad press against you” segment on the five o’clock news.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

Cyber Attacks: Are You Prepared?

cyberattack 08f9bBy Brian J. Riker

Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.

According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.

Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.

Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?

The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?

Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.

Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.

Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.

Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.

Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!

Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.

Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.

These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?

Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net

Is Your Gas Can Federally Compliant?

Gas can 5a648By Randall C. Resch

Part of the road service game is outfitting tow trucks and service vehicles with proper equipment to conduct roadside services. One of those typical services that tow companies, auto club providers or those serving Freeway Service Patrol operations conduct is delivering a few gallons of gas to your roadside motorist.

There are many gas cans on today's market that aren’t approved for refueling activities. It's important to read the gas can’s small print before it sits on the back of your truck.

No You Don’t

Tow owners are astonished when inspectors fail a truck during annual inspections because the truck or carrier was outfitted with an illegal gas can. How can that be? If a commercial inspector were to read the backside of your gas can, would the can be in compliance to federal requirements?

Example: A carrier was purchased new from an equipment manufacturer and was outfitted to meet the California Highway Patrol’s Form 234B, Tow Truck Inspection Guide. The inspection guide requires a “gas can.” The tow company simply brought the carrier to the inspection, where the inspecting officer told the tower that the can wasn’t a legal container. On the back on the gas can the wording read (in raised molded letters), "Not intended for refueling on-road motor vehicles.”

That's one of those terms that is open to interpretation by officers who fail the truck, or one bent on writing a ticket. Remember: Almost every cop has a pet-peeve and this is one of those "enforcement peeves" that goes unnoticed until that one-in-a-million cop stops your tow truck for inspection.

What does the statement mean? The “Not intended” part is easy as is the purpose and design of a gas can that’s specific to delivering product necessary to make the vehicle go. However, to me the last part of the statement bears asking what the definition of an “on-road vehicle” is. That could have different meaning to different people.

Accordingly, that wording sent me into a frenzy of research.

According to BusinessDirectory.com, it defines a “road vehicle” as, “A vehicle designed to legally carry people or cargo on public roads and highways such as buses, cars, trucks, vans, motor homes and motorcycles. This would not include motor-driven vehicles not approved for use of the road, such as forklifts or marine vehicles.”

So what’s illegal about the can? Could it be the spout or gasket?

The Law Says

DOT-approved containers “need to meet the Performance-Oriented Packaging requirements of the Federal Hazardous Materials Regulations.” A standard safety container doesn’t meet the requirements for transport. However, there are safety transport containers that have hold-down brackets for the lid and guards to protect the spout assembly. Some portable containers have DOT caps that replace the spout assembly during transport to make them compliant. Old style jerri cans with screw-in caps that replace the spout assembly can also meet DOT requirements.
• A safety container is approved by a third-party such as UL or FM, not more than 5-gallons capacity, having a flash-arresting screen, a spring closing lid and spout cover and so designed that it will safely relieve internal pressure when subject to fire exposure per OSHA 29 CFR 1926.155(l). Its design is intended to prevent the can from exploding by use of a venting lid and flash arrestor. They are required when used by any business or commercial enterprise.

• A portable fuel container is any reusable container designed and marketed for use by consumers for receiving, transporting, storing and dispensing gasoline, diesel fuel or kerosene. All utility jugs that are red, yellow or blue in color are deemed to be portable fuel containers regardless of how they are labeled. This container’s design is intended to control evaporative emissions and reduce spillage. These are often referred to as CARB (California Air Resource Board) compliant containers. Models are also designed with child resistant features to meet the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. They are generally intended for consumer use.  

While these containers can be used for storing or transferring fuel, the real key for our industry is whether they can be used for transporting fuel on our commercial road service vehicles. The short answer? It depends on the container. 

Does that help?

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Super Sharp

0 chicks7 7df04By George L. Nitti

A 2019 Kenworth T270/NRC 23’ rollback purchased by Chicks Towing & Truck of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, turns heads by combining several outstanding graphics.

Executed by Rapid 360 in neighboring Pennsauken, this partial wrap has an American flag on its hood and front side as one compelling graphic.

“We wanted something different and something about the United States,” said C.J. Graber, son of owners Charles and Leslie Graber.

The red, white and blue flag comes busting out of the hood, through what appears to be cut-out metal or an effect that resembles flames.

Not only does this unit’s American flag arouse interest, but so does the refined logo that stands out on their side doors.

The company name is captured in large silver caps while the lettering is boldly shadowed in maroon.

“My father was nicknamed Chick. Friends and family called him that,” Graber said.

Under the company name is an upside-down triangle encasing the American flag as small tow chains dangle from both sides. Just underneath is a connection between a hook and winch cable, cleverly filling in for the ampersand character that separates the words “towing” and “truck.”

Together, these elements make up their spiffy logo.

The company, started in 1991, continues to do a graphic make-over on all of their fleet, to what is now 20 trucks.

Serving the Sunshine Coast

0 e4c06By George L. Nitti

A name that everybody knows on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia, Canada, is Walt’s Towing & Automotive Services.

Not only because the name is well advertised on the side of their 2016 Freightliner/Century 22’ LCG flatbed, but because the company has been in business since 1962, when Walt Loitz started the company.

“We kept my Dad’s name despite the fact that I tried to change it to Coast Auto Towing,” said Walt’s son Todd, who took over the business a few years ago. “When I changed it, everybody kept asking for Walt. So I changed it back.”

Walt, now 94, still loves riding in the truck.

“My father calls me and says, ‘C’mon and pick me up,’ ” Todd said. “Up to five years ago he was even hooking up.”

The unit itself is simply designed, wrapped in a blue-to-red gradient effect with the company name written in large gray letters spilling over the side of the door.

“Serving the Sunshine Coast since 1962,” is proclaimed over the doors.

“We used to get a lot of sunshine and snow here,” said Todd, “but that’s changed as the weather’s changed due to global warming. Now it doesn’t get that cold in the winter.”

Todd started working for his father pumping gas at a young age and has been with the company for 39 years.

“I’m either crazy or I must really like it,” he said. “It feels good to help people. The key is that you like what you do.”

Todd’s enthusiasm for his job also has translated into yearly business growth, with many repeat customers.

“Our motto is ‘Treat the customer the way you want to be treated,’ ” Todd said. “I always tell my customers to have nice day, and always with a smile on my face.”

The Duke

0 64955647 2387464428203825 7398201877415854080 n copy 6b4e2By George L. Nitti

Popularly known as The Duke, John Wayne is one of the key images found on a wrecker owned by Torch Towing and Transport, Inc. of Meridian, Idaho.

Immortalized on the cabin of their 2018 Peterbilt 378 with a Century 9055 side puller, Wayne’s nickname “The Duke” is prominently displayed with his image in skeletal form showing him slinging a pair of guns.

Torch’s owner T.J. Monroe said that driver Darren Buys, “has a room full of John Wayne memorabilia and is a big fan. Sometimes it takes us a few months to name a truck; but when we do, it sticks. His daughter named it.”

The design and wrap was skillfully executed by Wildside Wraps, with their name given recognition under the cabin.

“Our trucks are so flashy,” Monroe said, “that people often want to know who designed them. We put their name on our trucks and send them as much business as possible.”

The company uses the same base wrap as they do on their other trucks: black and orange. Gears, pistons and the innerworkings of a machine also subtly protrude out, an effect that Monroe calls “Bionic.’”

The company, which was started four years ago, was named after Monroe’s racing nickname.

“They called me ‘The Torch’ when I was traveling the country doing circle track racing,” he said. “I decided to name the company after it.”

The “Torch” name is clearly iterated on the side doors of the Peterbilt, while the name company pops out in larger lettering at the backside.

“I was working with my wife’s family doing light-duty towing,” Monroe said, “when I saw a niche for more heavy-duty and transport. We started it right away.”

His wife also came up with the catchy slogan found on the side: “We don’t want an arm and a leg; we just want your tows.”

Pithy as he was, The Duke couldn’t have said it better.

Brake Releaser for Frozen Trailers

BR6x4 8b9fcMilton Industries’ new and improved Brake Releaser propels de-icing fluid into trailer brake lines, releasing frozen brakes in minutes. The tool can be used during hook-ups, at truck stops or roadside to reduce downtime. With the Brake Releaser, users can deliver air-line de-icing fluid to the trailer in minutes. The tool connects via standard glad hand couplers and works on dry vans, flatbeds, dump trucks, refrigerated trailers and more. In less than five minutes, a user can de-ice trailer brakes by attaching the Brake Releaser to the red emergency line, filling the reservoir with de-icing fluid, activating the emergency line air flow button in the cab and removing the Brake Releaser and re-attaching the red emergency line.

brakereleaser.com

LX4 Increases Diesel Fuel Lubricity

lx4jpg d2380A new fuel additive from Hot Shot’s Secret improves diesel fuel lubricity up to 56 percent. Developed for use in either low lubricity Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel fuel or gasoline, LX4 Lubricity Extreme prevents unnecessary wear and scarring of key components inside the fuel system—particularly injectors, the fuel pump and upper cylinders. For any vehicle utilizing ULSD low lubricity fuel, LX4 restores fuel’s lubricity, exceeding the Engine Manufacturers Association’s recommendation for fuel lubrication; the company said LX4 will not void the manufacturer’s warranty, is safe for particulate filters and is easy to use.

hotshotsecret.com

Work Light, Flood Light

Ecco EW2530 copy2 e90d3Ecco’s new white lighting solutions for work trucks include the EW2530 with six 10-watt LEDs. This light functions as both a work light and flood light, with a unique 120-degree diffused beam pattern and shines over 290’. The EW2530 is weather resistant and built to last with a lifespan of 50,000-plus hours.

eccoesg.com
Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry and a $17.5 million fine for his role in sales practice misconduct.

Former CEO Banned from Banking, Fined $17.5M

Former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry and a $17.5 million fine for his role in leading the bank through its massive fake accounts scandal and other sales practice misconduct.

In addition to Stumpf, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined seven other former Wells Fargo executives about $40 million in connection to what the OCC described as “the bank’s systemic sales practices misconduct.”

The civil charges brought by the federal agency say the executives “failed to adequately perform their duties and responsibilities, which contributed to the bank’s systemic problems with sales practices misconduct from 2002 until October 2016.”

Wells Fargo has already paid out about $4 billion in fines stemming from the wide-ranging sales schemes.

The bank has admitted its employees opened millions of fake bank and credit card accounts to meet wildly unrealistic sales goals. Wells Fargo has acknowledged that it forced borrowers to pay for auto insurance they didn’t need. Some of those auto borrowers ultimately had their vehicles repossessed. Wells Fargo has admitted to illegally repossessing the vehicles of hundreds of service members.

Wells Fargo said it accepted the government’s findings.

Source: fox40.com.

Loss Prevention Services to Launch SysHub

Loss Prevention Services has announced plans this week for a new repossession management platform.

Loss Prevention Services said it will be launching SysHub during the first quarter. 

The company said that implementing SysHub will ensure scalability for continued growth and allow Loss Prevention Services to focus on the depth and accuracy of information increasing success rates for vendors and clients alike. 

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Police: Man Drove with Agent Stuck in Car Door

A man has been accused of assaulting a repo agent last November by driving away while the repo man was caught in the door in Austin, Texas.

On Nov. 15, an agent from Auto Credit of Austin and his manager tracked the Nissan Altima belonging to Rondrecus Deaundre Scott at an Exxon station in Williamson County, according to the arrest warrant. Police say the repo men explained that the cars sold at the dealership have tracking devices attached to help find vehicles that might need to be repossessed.

The victim told police he had many casual conversations with Scott in the past and formed a casual friendship. The victim also noted he had sent several text messages to Scott to warn him that the car payments were late and they needed to be caught up to avoid repossession.

According to the police report, the repo team found Scott sitting in his car at the gas pump. The victim told police he started a conversation with Scott to let him know he needed to repossess the Nissan Altima, to which Scott responded, “I don’t think I can do that.”

The agent said while he was standing at the open driver’s side door, he reached into the car to turn off the engine. That is when Scott punched him in the stomach and then drove the car in reverse, trapping the repo man between the door and the door jam, the affidavit said.

Scott then put the car in drive and “accelerated rapidly,” flinging the victim from the door jam to the bumper of the tow truck and causing head, arms and back injuries, according to the report.

Police note that surveillance footage at the gas station show that it was not possible for Scott to be unaware the victim was still caught on the car.

Scott was accused Jan. 7 of with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

Source: kxan.com

Changes to FDCPA Could Affect Lenders

Leaders at the American Financial Services Association are concerned that amendments to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act proposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau last year could limit how often auto lenders are able to seek repayment via phone calls. If that happens, consumers would be more likely to have late payments lead to vehicle repossession, AFSA contends. 

Changes to the rule would, among other things, limit third-party debt collectors to seven telephone calls per week. Once the bank reaches the customer, the third-party debt collector must wait at least a week before calling the consumer again. While lenders aren't third-party debt collectors, AFSA leaders are worried the association's members could end up being similarly restricted.

In a study published in late 2019, AFSA concluded that when phone calls to customers are restricted, not all customers are reached in time to make payments on delinquent accounts. That means there would be a higher chance of vehicle repossessions in such cases. It requires at least 30 attempts to reach up to 20 percent of borrowers in a given month, AFSA found. Approximately 11 percent of borrowers require more than 49 telephone attempts before they're reached.

Source: autonews.com
