Storm Response Revisited

When Wire Rope Isn't

By DON ARCHER

My unit five is an F-550 with an 882 Vulcan bed. The winter did a number on the driver's side winch cable and it had to be replaced. So I pulled out my towing product catalog and found a 3/8", 100' independent wire rope core with the swivel-hook that we always get. As I turned the page to see what else was available, I noticed that the same wire rope was displayed on the next page. But there were a few differences in the listing, with item number and the price was 2.5-times higher.I flipped the page back and forth as I tried to figure out why there was such a huge discrepancy in price. Was I missing something? Was the wire rope on the next page better somehow than the one I planned on ordering? Was the working load limit higher or the swivel-hook more resilient on the higher priced item?They both had the same working load limit (4,800 lbs.) and the same swivel-hook. The more expensive one did weigh 3 lbs. more, but not enough to justify the price—I wasn't buying it to sell for scrap.So what was the difference?As I read the detailed description of each, I finally caught up ... the less expensive of the two was imported. But that shouldn't justify the disparity in price, should it? I decided to call and ask why there was such a huge gap between what they were asking for these wire ropes.The answer I got was that the imported wire rope is from China and some people believe it to be of a lesser quality than the wire rope manufactured right here in the U.S. of A."But what about the working load limits?" I asked. "They're the same, so what's the difference? Is China lying about the strength of their steel?"There was no answer, so I decided to take it to a higher authority. I consulted Google, with "Why is U.S. steel so high?"As I read article after article and cruised websites and blogs, I discovered some disturbing news. I know this won't come as a revelation to some of you, but China's economy is growing twice as fast as ours and we're buying everything they're building because it's cheap. China is running lean while we're lounging with a bag of chips in front of the television.But then I questioned why it's so hard for the U.S. to compete? Is China enslaving their population? We've heard about the human rights abuses. Is that how they keep their prices so low?In John Ross's Oct.27, 2013, article, "China has the world's fastest growth in living standards," he said, "China has the world's fastest growth of consumption while its population lives significantly longer than would be expected from China's level of economic development. These facts clearly establish China has easily the world's fastest rise in living standards."If they're not forcing their workforce to accept a wage so low that they can barely sustain life then it must be that they're manipulating the value of their currency, which makes their goods cost less.And yes...this they do, they print money and buy up U.S. debt and Dollars by the boatload. This artificially increases the value of the U.S. Dollar against their currency, the Yuan.It's all very confusing, but to say that domestically produced winch cables are almost three times more expensive than Chinese-made cables because of the policies of their government is missing the mark. It's like saying that I should be held accountable when a competing towing company owner makes bad decisions and puts himself out of business.The U.S. Steel Industry is infected by the same disease that the towing industry has: Government Intrusion. Instead of looking outward and blaming the policies of governments we have no control over, we should look at what our own government does to limit our ability to compete.To begin with: The U.S. practices its own currency manipulation as the Fed continues to print billions of new Dollars every quarter, buying up its own debt. As each new Dollar is printed, the ones in our pockets become less and less valuable.Think about it this way: The Dollars that steel workers in the U.S. are allowed to take home, after the unions and governments are done taking their share, doesn't go as far as it used to; they need more to get by. This means it costs more to produce goods in the U.S. than in China.On top of that, the Environmental Protection Agency has a stranglehold on U.S. manufacturing companies as standards continually are increased and fines for noncompliance stymie progress."The Chinese companies can expect smaller fines for non-compliance of environmental standards... The maximum fine (per incident) in China is $14,000 compared to $450,000 in the United States," said Neil Chambers on Treehugger.com.So what do we do about it?On the individual level you and I could resolve to buy only U.S.-made products. In an effort to support U.S. manufacturers, you could let the made-in-the-USA tag guide all of your buying decisions. But is that really a wise decision? Besides going home empty-handed after not being able to find many of the goods you desire (because they are no longer domestically produced), you'll also pay quite a bit more.And what's the point? To further enable the U.S. government's money habit as it taxes and spends to justify more taxation and spending?Whatever happened to producing the highest quality product for the least amount of money and letting the consumer decide? It seems that the U.S. government is bad for business.Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com