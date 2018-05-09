Summertime Blues

Free Market Motor Clubs

By DON ARCHER

So we know that motorists love roadside assistance, which means they love motor clubs right? I suppose.I believe that stranded motorists love the idea of motor clubs. They certainly appreciate what they do for them, providing ... safe passage during trying times. But as time goes by and wait times become annoying, some might become disenchanted.That's not to say they'll give up their motor clubs and choose to call some unknown tower in an unknown land. No ... the belief that the insurance company/motor club has their best interest in mind will justify the wait ... until something better comes along.So motorists are happy for now. What about towers?I continuously hear the question, "How can towers possibly thrive and actually make money within this framework?"I've found it difficult to take my selfish interests out of this conversation because I, too, work for motor clubs. It sounds like an AA meeting: "Hi my name is Don... and I work for motor clubs." But I believe I can be objective, more or less.To begin, let's first recognize that motor clubs have helped the towing industry with regards to raising the awareness of motorists on options when in need of roadside assistance.The need created is not dissimilar to the public's dependency on cellphones. Today we can hardly stand to be out of arm's reach. Whereas 10 years ago, we had no problem waiting to get home or driving to the nearest phone booth to deposit a few quarters. Now that type of wait would be torture.Motorists today have become accustomed to using the services of a towing company rather than relying on friends and family when in time of need. Granted we've always been here, but motor clubs have provided that elevating tide, raising all ships, at least with regards to awareness.With that said, motor clubs don't pay much.But at least there's work. This is what attracts most newcomers to the business. The idea that, "If I work for every motor club that'll have me, I'll make enough money to at least pay the bills and get my foot in the door," has motivated many young towers to take that first step towards independence.The evolution of that thinking is that once they do get their foot in the door and start gaining cash-paying customers, repair shop accounts and police work, they'll let some or all of that motor club stuff go. It's either that or hire help to continue to service the clubs.But will the rates warrant the added employee expense? If the answer is no, then there's a constant revolving door of service providers entering and exiting the motor club arena. A system somewhat similar to the way minimum wage works, as the majority of people working at that level are young and just starting out.As may have already become evident, this capricious changing of service providers can affect the quality of services received by the clubs' members.There is another side of the motor club coin that must be addressed. There are some large, established companies who cater to motor clubs and do so prosperously.There is no denying that many towing companies throughout the nation work for motor clubs and make money in the process. But that's not their only means of bringing revenue into the company. A strong towing business is one that's not too heavily dependent on any one source of income—this is true in all businesses.These larger companies supplement their cash flow with motor club work. In doing so they decrease what I call the twiddle factor. Instead of paying drivers to twiddle their thumbs for extended periods of time without work and constantly be available when there are no calls, these companies provide services for motor clubs. Although, to my knowledge, there are no independent towing companies that tow for motor clubs exclusively.So to the issue at hand, towers want to make money and motorists want to save money ... and we both have relationships with motor clubs.We know motorists like the sense of security and the belief that they won't be overcharged. The question remains how a tower can make motor clubs work in his favor?The answer is in the free market. Just as a customer in a free market determines whom he or she will do business with based on the value received, so does a service provider have the freedom to choose what motor clubs he serves.If a motor club's rates are so low that the service provider can barely cover his expenses, then he is free to discontinue working for them.But there will still be demand for those services, motorists will continue to call roadside, and younger towers will gladly pick up where others left off.So rather than constantly swimming upriver and denying what the market wants, we should seek to work within a system that's win/win/win. A system of roadside assistance where the Motorist wins, the Roadside Assistance Originator wins, and the Towing Company wins.Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.