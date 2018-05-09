Refusing Law Enforcement Requests

Ignorance and Jealousy
By DON ARCHER
Gas prices are coming down, and, as always, there's a fluctuation in prices amongst the varying locations. As stations with higher volumes (the ones who sell the most gallons) quickly run through their higher priced fuel—their prices come down faster than those with lower volumes. And due to this not-so-new development, in my city, there's sprung a Facebook page aimed at getting to the bottom of, what its founders consider to be, price gouging. Simply put there's a discrepancy in the gas price, from city to city, that they just can't abide.
Since I once owned a convenience store, and am now in the towing business and spend thousands monthly on diesel, I thought I might have something to offer. So I commented on the page.
You might think I'd align my thinking with the page because I'd like to pay less for fuel. But, no. Even though it's true I'd like to see my fuel bill cut to pre-2008 levels, I had to side with the gas station owners.
I started by giving an example, explaining that when a credit card is used to purchase fuel at $3 per gallon, and the gas station owner is making 3 cents per gallon (the average when I was in the business), the credit card company may be charging the gas station owner as much as 3 percent to 4 percent for the transaction—which means he's actually losing money for every gallon sold.
I went on to explain that areas with larger populations and traffic counts sell more gas and run through their higher-priced supplies quicker, which allows their price to come down sooner.
I thought I'd built a pretty good case; problem solved.
But, no.
Nobody wanted to hear it. Instead, the majority clamored for some sort of government investigation into the matter, insisting that collusion was taking place. That's when I backed away and realized I was dealing with the same mentality I've dealt with all my life: ignorance and jealousy.
Ignorance is defined as a lack of knowledge or information. It doesn't mean someone is stupid or ill-equipped; it just means that they don't know. Jealousy is feeling or showing envy of someone or their achievements and perceived unfair advantages. Put them together and you've got a dangerous combination.
When you believe that someone is unfairly getting more than you due to circumstances outside your understanding (like decisions they made years before to better their life), you take steps to "level the playing field" by inviting the authorities to force change. When you go that route, you're setting yourself up for a fall. Unwittingly you're playing right into the hands of those who depend upon your ignorance to make a living.
I believe that what's happened over time is that attorneys and governments have worked together to create myriad confusing, mostly unintelligible laws designed to keep us fearful of taking a step without first consulting them. As a result, we've become so dependent on them to solve all our "big" problems, we run to them before even thinking about the implications.
Watch out.
Once they've finished "helping you" and churning through your perceived oppressor, once they've bled dry an industry whose practices or pricing structure you've found to be undesirable—they'll become emboldened. Ever-hungry, they will find someone who dislikes what you do—and the exorbitant profits you make—then you'll be the one who needs to be taken down a notch.
This mentality reigns in the towing industry. It comes from everywhere: customers, competitors and employees. They all believe the guy paying the bills is taking home stacks of cash ... and it's just not fair. In many states, laws have been put in place to ensure this doesn't happen. In the name of "doing what's best for the traveling public," towing profits are curtailed and rates are capped because those doing the capping are envious of the perceived rewards and ignorant of what it really takes to be in this business.
The reality is the tower is just a guy trying to make a living. One month he might make it but the next ... great weather, diminished sales and high repair bills will have him giving it all back, and then some.
Do you think people understand that?
No, they don't want to understand. For whatever reason, they're more comfortable wallowing in the belief that someone is out to gouge them.
Where will all this ignorance and jealousy get them?
Let's take the price of gas. The ultimate goal of those complaining about price discrepancies is to see gas come down. Rather than taking steps to decrease the cut the government takes from each gallon sold (24 to 41 cents in my state), many would rather petition lawmakers to step in and enforce price controls.
If price controls were in place, then the incentive to be in this competitive market would further decline, which could result in fewer places to fill up. This would, in turn, decrease the number of competitors selling the other goodies consumers desire (alcohol and cigarettes) making it considerably less convenient and less competitive in those markets.
Of course higher-priced beer and cigs will warrant more government inquiry ... and more price controls ... and on and on until our own ignorance and jealousy has sucked every ounce of incentive from the gas, beer and cigarette business.
Over time this will give the government an excuse to step in and take over, because "those greedy business owners" don't want to play in a losing game.Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com