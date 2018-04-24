Lane Blocking: Is it Really a Good Idea?

Theft of Company Services
By Randall C. Resch
I'm one of those habitual insomniacs where, most nights, I tend to pitch and toss instead of sleeping like a normal person. That being the case, I sat in my office to read old Tow 411 posts looking for topics to cover. I recently came upon a forum topic having to do with tow company drivers who use company tow trucks to knowingly provide towing services for free without permission.
Is providing services—without the company's knowledge and approval—theft of product or services or them just being a great guy? If you ask me, it's stealing from the company.
This topic brings to mind two past incidents for me.
Scenario one: One of my drivers volunteered to work "first call," claiming he needed extra money. I appreciated his effort to volunteer knowing he wasn't scheduled to do so—although I knew he wasn't one to ever step forward or go out of his way for night shift.
Hours later, dispatch called me to inform me that his carrier quit running during a tow. I learned that the vehicle on the carrier was the driver's wife's car and he was delivering it to his house. Dispatch didn't know ... and I wasn't asked.
To put it mildly, I was hot.
Scenario two: Another tow company's manager was known as a real tyrant towards his drivers on rules and regulations, but otherwise exudes a quiet calm where everyone thought he was the consummate company man. But he also provided free services where it ultimately caught up with him.
On one occasion, he allegedly gave a gallon of gas to someone and didn't collect payment. What's worse, he allegedly refilled the gas can and submitted the receipt for filling the can.
Both individuals were terminated.
When employees provide free services without asking permission to do so, it becomes a huge breach of trust. Tow services cost money to perform. Free services cost the company combined costs in fuel, employee wages, insurances, etc., regardless of what activity was involved.
It's always been my rule to authorize a negotiable employee discount, but it requires employees to ask permission first. My approval allows the tow or service be performed at a cut-rate price and may require some amount of payment based on the distance towed.
Most employee handbooks include policy and procedures, identifying a company's stance on theft; however, most only cover theft of parts or stealing from towed or stored vehicles. There are few policies written specifically to address "theft of services" based on unauthorized use of a company's tow trucks, equipment or facilities.
Does your company's policy and procedures manual cover theft of services? Does it include solid wording to identify what disciplinary actions will be imposed? The wording must be specific, solid and clear.
Company owners place their trust in their employees. When it's learned that someone is stealing services or using company vehicles for their personal use, immediate discipline is the only response.
I'm a firm believer that "once a thief always a thief." I'm not one to place personal faith and trust in an employee who smiles to my face, yet steals behind my back.
On the other hand, if the employee is one who consistently gives back to the company in performance and service, a free tow is well-earned.
Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line. Randall was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014.