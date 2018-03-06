'Nope, Ya' Can't Have Yer' Stuff!'

Overcoming Inertia
By DON ARCHER
In the movie "Here Comes The Boom," Kevin James plays a teacher who doesn't care about his career anymore. At one time he was awarded Teacher of the Year, but now he's doing the least he can just to get by and stay under the principal's radar. That is until he decides to help Henry Winkler. Winkler plays an old, hippy, music teacher whose job is threatened by budget cuts.
Who knows why he did it? Maybe it was to impress the girl or it could have been an attempt to spite the principal who was announcing the cuts. Whatever the reason, James's character overcomes his selfishness, in the moment, and volunteers to raise the money to save the job.
From that point on, everything in his life starts to look up. Sure, he gets beat up and has some setbacks, but he starts to care about teaching again and gets in awesome shape—for an overweight 42-year-old—and yes, he gets the girl.
Some might believe that Divine Intervention caused good stuff to happen, because he decided to step forward. Maybe karmic wave bounced happiness and affluence his way due to his sacrifice.
I don't think it was any of that. I think it had more to do with physics.
Newton's first law of physics defines inertia: "An object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force."
Why he took that first step is not the point. The fact that he did make the decision to do something, anything, rather than sit idly by was what triggered all of his "good luck."
This is the last month my business will be providing health care for the drivers. Due to rising costs and other factors outside my control, we can no longer afford to provide health care as a perk, but what we can do is retain all the drivers.
This should have been done long ago, but fear paralyzed me. Even though I felt the sting each month, I didn't do what needed to be done because of the fear that I would alienate the drivers. And, as anybody in the wrecker business knows, without drivers you have no business. But unaffordable perks will lead you down the same path.
So I did it. I stripped off the bandage, hard and fast, expecting drivers to flood my competitor's phone with calls as they sought to jump ship. But it didn't happen ... at least not as far as I know. Instead they were—somewhat—understanding as I explained our position. And life went on.
Then it happened. We started to get things done.
Not long after this revelation, we cleaned the storage shed and I organized my office and uncluttered my desk. I listed my house for sale and sold it as I began to unclutter my life. We lost a driver, who'd been looking for a job with "banker's hours" for months, and everyone took up the slack, even taking over the afterhours he'd left vacant, relieving me of the need to hire anyone to replace him
You can say they did it because they needed the money, but I believe it was because we became stronger as a company.
That one decision to do something rather than languish gave meaning to everything else. Rather than hoping something (10 tractor-trailer rollovers) would happen and I'd be relieved of the responsibility of having to make a change, I took action and then my lucky streak began.
Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com
