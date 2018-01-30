Lug Nut Day: The Importance of Routine Training

Running Productive Meetings

By Randall C. ReschTow companies are known for hectic schedules and sporadic operations, and it makes for little time to hold company meetings. However, you gotta have 'em. Meetings are a necessary evil and part of well-run companies to keep the business ball constantly rolling forward.I've found Thursdays as the best day to hold meetings, far from Monday overloads and Tuesday frazzles. By Friday, most employees are already thinking "weekend," and aren't in any mode that suggests attack.It's been said that in the first 10 minutes of most presentations, 80 percent of an audience has checked out mentally—most because they don't want to be there or they're forced to be.Here are nine suggestions to make company meetings productive:• Itinerary outlines. Outlines are important when many topics are discussed and several individuals are making presentation. Topics for discussion should be outlined to detail the meeting's message. Meetings minus agendas are non-productive with no formative beginning or end.• Signup sheets. Participants get attendance credit by signing in. If specialty topics are discussed, notation of attendance should be forwarded to employee files. (It could serve later as evidence of training when vicarious liability raises its ugly head.)• Identify discussion leaders. Instead of one presenter leading the entire meeting, task lead drivers or staff members with topics for presentation during the meeting's course. Delegating topics to employees introduces them to an administrative mindset while instilling confidence. Have them prepare a short, but concise outline to follow.• Control the meeting. To eliminate chaos, stay on topic and ensure forward progress. Task someone as referee to keep the meeting from straying off-point.• Start on time, stay on time. Meetings that start late waste time and money.• Close the door. Arrival times are posted for obvious reasons; late arrivals are disruptive. Those arriving late should be held accountable. Send an even stronger message that tardiness isn't acceptable by locking doors so latecomers can't access the meeting unless other arrangements are made or they're allowed entry at a break.• Keep it light. Heavy-handed meetings are the worst. While serious topics remain serious, discussion should be light and to the point.• Q&A. The best meetings should stimulate and motivate employees. When topics, messages and information are discussed, there might be questions that need clarification. Management should answer or clarify all questions or, if answers aren't immediately known, research the appropriate answer and make it known as soon as possible. This can be done in person, next meeting, employee mail or posting in a pre-determined location.• Closing. Close meetings in the time slated while initiating closing remarks; then dismiss.Your company's management should be holding at least one meeting a month. Bringing employees and management together is a great way to incorporate feelings of belonging and importance. Productive meetings motivate personnel. Feelings of self-worth become collective and morale and productivity are generally higher.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operation's Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line. Randall was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014