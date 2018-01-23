The Week's Features
New CTTA Video/Podcast Programs
New series focused on individuals in the state’s towing industry
Bulldog Cycle Implement
Company produces new towing transporter
Agent Murdered Repossessing Vehicle
Virginia repo agent receiving outpouring of support
The Bandit
Company’s “billboard and image” roams the expansive West
‘The Animal’ Works a Rollover
Self-built carrier gets one from 150’ down a hill
Digital Edition
Click Here
Subscribe
Advertise With AT
AT Magazine Staff
AmericanTowman.com
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 9-11, 2018
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 16-18, 2018
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2018
Don't Miss It!
Finding new customers in the "micro-moment" when they need a tow is a major challenge that towers face every day. As Google and the entire online marketing spectrum continues to evolve, a host of pay-by-the-call options are the trend. Learn how many "tow bosses" like you are bringing in new cash calls for all sorts of towing and transport jobs, direct from the web. OMG National's co-founder, Mike Rappaport will share the secrets that the management of hundreds of towing pay-per-click accounts has uncovered. His “Managing Paid Search” seminar will be presented during Tow Industry Week in

atshowplace.com
logotype
Translate Language  
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingJanuary 17 - January 23, 2018
hd-rates

Carbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer

carbonmonoxidedanger 776c5By Randall C. Resch

In 2016, a New Jersey husband and father began the chore of shoveling his family's vehicle from an overnight snowbank that accumulated in their neighborhood. As he shoveled, his wife and child sat inside the car with the engine running to stay warm.

In the time it took to shovel, exhaust fumes entered the partially blocked vehicle.

Both mom and child died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless/odorless gas that is initially non-irritating. Severe neurological damage can occur after only a few minutes of exposure. Motorists die from carbon monoxide poisoning in their vehicles every year, especially in winter months and periods of heavy snow loads.

Dispatchers and call-takers take note: If your tow company is experiencing extreme call volume and estimated arrival times are lengthy, be aware of the potential carbon monoxide exposure to motorists and passengers sitting and awaiting a tow truck's arrival. Customers likely will wait inside their cars with their heaters on until the tow truck arrives.

They could be potential carbon monoxide victims.

CO Fumes Kill

When operators and service techs experience long hours due to high-call volumes, they may need a quick break or catch a quick nap to re-energize. If tow vehicles are parked in areas with tall amounts of packed snow, parking near snow banks could create enough exhaust blockages to overcome unsuspecting tow operators. It takes five to 10 minutes to feel symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning like headaches, dizziness, nausea and more.

Tow company personnel should be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning as it relates to sitting/sleeping inside a running tow truck, especially with the heater going. If you're between calls or are forced to take a quick break, park in areas where you're not parked on top of or backed into stacked snow and do so only with the tow truck's windows rolled down. When an idling vehicle has its windows rolled up, toxic gasses enter the vehicle's interior and poisoning can occur.

According to the Center for Disease Control:
• If a vehicle's tailpipe is partially obstructed, exhaust can be re-directed underneath the vehicle and enter the passenger compartment.
• If vehicles are covered with ice and snow, carbon monoxide fumes that make their way into the vehicle's interior cannot escape if windows aren't rolled down allowing fresh air to enter.
• Repeatedly starting and stopping a vehicle's engine to stay warm actually generates more carbon monoxide than running it continuously.

Iowa State University conducted a study to determine that being exposed to concentrations of 400 parts per minute, a healthy adult could be in mortal danger after three hours of exposure. Higher concentrations at 1,600 ppm could induce symptoms within minutes and can kill in an hour.

Even a running vehicle inside a garage with the garage door wide open caused carbon monoxide levels within the garage to hit 500 ppm in just two minutes.

Always keep in mind that falling asleep inside a tow truck with the engine running is a deadly practice. Tow companies should always look for alternative solutions to keep company personnel from being overexposed to deadly carbon monoxide fumes.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
Translate Page
Contact Us

WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
© 2018  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      