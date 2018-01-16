Cold-Weather Safety

Don't Miss It!

There has been much talk in the last few years about the use of synthetic rope in the towing and recovery industry but there are not many using it yet. Most are concerned about its safety for towing. American Towman Field Editor Terry Abejuela will cover the pros and cons of synthetic rope, how to care for the rope and how to identify when the rope should be removed from service. Terry’s “Synthetic vs. Wire Rope” seminar will be presented during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 9-11 at the South Point Hotel & Casino. www.towindustryweek.com/atshowplace.com