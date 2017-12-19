The Week's Features
One ‘Shrek’ of a Truck
Animated star is a monster on the road, too
Rolled Crane Recovery
A couple of rotators retrieve a 60,000-pound crane
Survivor Fund Receives Nearly $50,000 at AT Expo
Several organizations present checks in Baltimore
Night Light Safety LED Light Strips
New device adds LED light strips to traffic vests
AAA: Premium Not Always Worth Price
High cost of premium gas may outweigh advantages
Las Vegas, NV.
May 9-11, 2018
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 16-18, 2018
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2018
We spend thousands of dollars every year on driver training, trucks radios and cameras; but when did we really look at our training for our dispatch? If your people don’t know how to turn your leads into clients you are wasting your money. Join Mike Porter of Speed’s Towing as he shows attendees a 10-step process that will train your dispatch to be inside sales people … and turn your dispatch into a profit center. His “Make Your Dispatch a Profit Center” seminar will be presented during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 9-11 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

Dispatchers and Driver Favoritism

tow 7b627By Randall C. Resch

The issue of dispatchers displaying driver favoritism again raises its ugly head.

Favoritism in any company—whether real or imagined—grates against morale, operations and tempers. Management must immediately address the cause to prevent rebellion amongst driver ranks.

Two dispatchers were openly accused of dispatching calls outside rotation to other drivers on three occasions, although these companies all dispatch calls on a rotation list basis. Drivers blamed their dispatchers for playing favoritism toward other drivers.

On the surface, the process doesn't appear a tough problem to solve. Management should quickly determine if a dispatcher's actions were justifiable when choosing to go out of rotation. There are justifiable reasons that rotation can't work for all scenarios.

Who's In Charge?
Some drivers are bound to whine and sniffle that they're not getting their share of gravy jobs or recovery work; that's the nature of the industry. However, when it comes to dispatching out of order, drivers aren't aware of details that come with each individual call that causes rotational change.

Tow owners should set rules as to how drivers and dispatchers interact. Drivers typically have no direct contact to what tow and dispatch activity is occurring. If drivers are sitting in the driver's room, they won't know what's going on. It's easy to feel they've been intentionally overlooked when that isn't the case.

A company's employee handbook should have written policy addressing dispatch activity and who's in charge of truck and driver movement. Employees should know what's required of them with management firmly supporting dispatch.
