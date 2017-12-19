Dispatchers and Driver Favoritism

Getting Your Business Under Control
By DON ARCHER
After being involved in an accident, motorists respond in many different ways. Some scream, some pray, and some hold it in until later. It's hard to be an optimist when you're spinning out of control and blinded by the explosion of an inflated airbag that just won't die. Then, after comes and you're still alive and finally alone, and the tears roll—not for fear or sadness, but because you had no control over your world.
Running your own business can feel much the same way. Some days you're running cash call after cash call, doubling the dollars needed to break even for the day. Others have you figuratively scrambling through your desk drawer, revolver in hand, looking for that single bullet that will finally put an end to the madness.
The illusive search for control drives you crazy as you attempt to find meaning in it all. It's all out of whack. You either have too many drivers and not enough calls or way too many calls and not enough drivers.
When the job of projecting costs and revenue is like tossing darts blindfolded, you start to think that the problem lies in not enough business. But marketing your services to get more business is just asking for trouble.
You're held back by the fear that if you actually attempt to get more customers, the phone will begin to ring right about the time you're swamped.
When you've got multiple drivers out of town, you've called the last on-call driver in and you're seriously thinking about asking your son-in-law to hop in a truck, someone responding to your newest marketing material will call. Who needs it?
So like most towing companies, instead of chancing the trouble of new business, you only spend money on truck signage, business cards and Yellow Page ads, because that's what everybody else does. But in so doing, you end up back in the same predicament as before—becoming frustrated when you're bleeding cash and elated when you can't possibly keep up. So what's the answer?
It's obvious really. You must market your services through numerous media to gain a steady stream of customers who you couldn't possibly get to during your busiest times. I know it sounds horrible, but what else are you to do? The alternative is to stay the course and still have customers you can't get to. And that course is going to drive you crazier and crazier as the years go by.
Once you've gotten past that hurdle and realize that you're not too busy to market your company, life becomes easier. You'll still have slow days that are relentless, but they'll be better handled because your busy days will more than make up the difference.
(Ed. Note: This article originally appeared in the June 12, 2013 edition of Tow Industry Week)
Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com
