When Lightning Strikes

Letter Urges Motor Club Policy Change
STA letter calls for towman safety measures
Reefer Madness in Pa.
Overturned trailer was loaded with milk, lemonade and tea
Here Comes the Bull
Toro Towing roams the "City of Trucks"
NARS Raises $30,000 for Benefit Fund
Funds will benefit the Recovery Agents Benefit Fund.
Patriot Pry Wedge
Multi-functional wedge creates space, protects vehicle
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingAugust 09 - August 15, 2017

City, State
RATES
North:
Harriman, NY
$100
(Pop. 2,487)
South:
Lucedale, MS
$160
(Pop. 3,004)
Midwest:
Rush City, MN
$125
(Pop. 3,065)
West:
Eastsound, WA
$164
(Pop. 4,500)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Special Requests by Law Enforcement

firetruck 20eb4By Randall C. Resch

When involved in accident and recovery operations, the manner that you accept special requests begins with total desire to serve at the highest level. Towers should have a mindset that towing for law enforcement is far different than running service calls or towing for body shops.

Chances are if you're situated near a big city there are plenty of responding assets available. This would include fire departments, heavy-rescue, extrication tools, advanced care ambulances or any number of trained first-responders to assist at critical incident scenes.

But if you're located somewhere in the rural outback, first-responder assets may not be as readily available and would demand towers think and react outside the box.

When meeting with tow business owners to discuss growing their businesses, I spend much time discussing pros and cons of working with law enforcement. There are excellent benefits in being law enforcement providers; however, cops are a different breed that demands give-and-take.

How would you respond to these to typical scenes, beyond the norm of routine towing operations?

• An incident commander or traffic supervisor asks you to transport an accident vehicle that includes a body still inside.

• You or a driver are told to drag a vehicle on its roof and onto your carrier.

Answers to the above certainly brings to the surface all considerations concerning the laws of your state while at the same time questions if the officer's requests are reasonable and lawful. Do they contradict the way you were trained or the manner you run your company?

After considering either request or having a good head-scratch, there remains only two considerations as to what incident command or the officer on scene is asking of you: Can you do it, or will you do it?

While remembering the differences between the letter and spirit of the law, exigent circumstances generally dictate what direction law enforcement is requesting. In most cases where these requests typically occur, on-scene administrators are considering:

• Transporting vehicle and/or body to another area to allow greater access for rescue personnel to remove victims, while providing greater safety to workers by decreasing the "curiosity" factor.

• Transporting vehicles to other areas to provide some level of dignity to the deceased.

• It takes time to extricate victims, and increases exposure danger to roadside workers and towers.

• Loading casualties upside-down to clear the scene faster, providing increased safety to on-scene workers by possibly avoiding dangerous secondary impact.

• Loading casualties upside down because responding operators were unskilled in rollovers, making a simple rollover into "the car from hell" scenario. Unskilled towers are a liability to the safety of themselves and other on-scene workers.

If you're a law enforcement tower, the proper response is, "You betcha' ... we can do that." That's the response to best demonstrate your company's willingness to serve and think outside the box.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operation's Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line. Randall was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014.
When Lightning Strikes

e fb94dBy Randall C. Resch

Have you ever heard the safety phrase, "When thunder roars, go indoors?" It's a catchy ditty, but unfortunately we towmen respond to calls 24/7 regardless of weather or time of day.

Electrical shock ain't no laughing matter. Lightning—one of Mother Nature's extreme weather conditions—is capable of great bodily injury and death; strikes occur everywhere and oftentimes without notice.

Much of our work demands that we work outdoors during heavy rain and hailstorms, so there's a good chance that we'll have to face a lightning bolt that's moving faster than the speed of sound.

The Great Killer

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, lightning strike fatalities are the second greatest storm killer in the United States (flooding being No. 1). In extreme weather, it's recommended that you listen to local weather stations to know what is headed your way; especially where tornadoes are prevalent.

Weather changes quickly, and the best prevention is to be prepared. When storms start to roll in, stop the activity and take cover until the thunder, downpour, or hail stops.

There's not much known about the exact moment when or if lightning will strike; however, there are a few safety considerations to consider. Your life may depend on how you react to severe storms and lightning activity.

NOAA recommends that if you hear loud and close thunder, retreat to a safe, enclosed and heavily constructed location such as a house, school, store or offices. If a structure isn't close, the second safest location would be to climb into your tow truck or wrecker, keeping the windows up and doors closed.

If a lightning strike is probable, stay in the safe location for 30 minutes or more after hearing the last clap of thunder. Lightning tends to linger, so keep in mind that another strike may be forthcoming.

Avoid locations and activities that invite the most risk, such as elevated places and tall isolated objects. Don't retreat under trees to try and keep dry, stay low, and refrain from working water recoveries or standing in pooling water. Do not carry metal objects, even with gloved hands, including holding winch cables.

Although nearly impossible for the kind of work we do, try to keep dry; a full-sized rain suit will not protect you in a lightning strike.

When calls for service take you into the great outdoors, be smart when the presence of lightning is dangerously close and find that safe zone to ride out the storm. If you've got any doubt that lightning still lingers, stay safe inside and wait it out.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
