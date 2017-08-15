When Lightning Strikes

Special Requests by Law Enforcement

By Randall C. ReschWhen involved in accident and recovery operations, the manner that you accept special requests begins with total desire to serve at the highest level. Towers should have a mindset that towing for law enforcement is far different than running service calls or towing for body shops.Chances are if you're situated near a big city there are plenty of responding assets available. This would include fire departments, heavy-rescue, extrication tools, advanced care ambulances or any number of trained first-responders to assist at critical incident scenes.But if you're located somewhere in the rural outback, first-responder assets may not be as readily available and would demand towers think and react outside the box.When meeting with tow business owners to discuss growing their businesses, I spend much time discussing pros and cons of working with law enforcement. There are excellent benefits in being law enforcement providers; however, cops are a different breed that demands give-and-take.How would you respond to these to typical scenes, beyond the norm of routine towing operations?• An incident commander or traffic supervisor asks you to transport an accident vehicle that includes a body still inside.• You or a driver are told to drag a vehicle on its roof and onto your carrier.Answers to the above certainly brings to the surface all considerations concerning the laws of your state while at the same time questions if the officer's requests are reasonable and lawful. Do they contradict the way you were trained or the manner you run your company?After considering either request or having a good head-scratch, there remains only two considerations as to what incident command or the officer on scene is asking of you: Can you do it, or will you do it?While remembering the differences between the letter and spirit of the law, exigent circumstances generally dictate what direction law enforcement is requesting. In most cases where these requests typically occur, on-scene administrators are considering:• Transporting vehicle and/or body to another area to allow greater access for rescue personnel to remove victims, while providing greater safety to workers by decreasing the "curiosity" factor.• Transporting vehicles to other areas to provide some level of dignity to the deceased.• It takes time to extricate victims, and increases exposure danger to roadside workers and towers.• Loading casualties upside-down to clear the scene faster, providing increased safety to on-scene workers by possibly avoiding dangerous secondary impact.• Loading casualties upside down because responding operators were unskilled in rollovers, making a simple rollover into "the car from hell" scenario. Unskilled towers are a liability to the safety of themselves and other on-scene workers.If you're a law enforcement tower, the proper response is, "You betcha' ... we can do that." That's the response to best demonstrate your company's willingness to serve and think outside the box.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operation's Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line. Randall was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014.