Calculating the Lifetime Value of Customers

Investigation Reveals Broken Contract
By Don Archer
In 2009, I lost the city towing contract due to the fact that the winning bidder put in a $0 bid. Not only did he agree to tow all city-owned vehicles—including the fire department's million-dollar-plus ladder trucks—for free, but he also bid $0 with regards to the amount of daily storage that would be collected for all vehicles towed under the city contract (non-consensual tows).
Fast-forward five years to the next bid process. Thinking that the existing contractor might have learned his lesson and would want to actually start making money by now, I bid $0 on everything hoping he'd get a taste of his own medicine. But he did me one better. Not only did he place a $0 bid as before, but he also promised to pay the city more than $7,600 annually.
Foiled again.
For better or worse on Jan. 1, 2015, I was left wanting, as he signed a new five-year contract.
Ten days later, there was a hit-and-run accident involving a suspected drunken driver who hit a parked car and fled the scene on foot. The city's contractor was called by the officer on scene to tow the suspect's truck (non-consensual tow).
My company was called, by owner's request, to tow the parked car that had been hit.
Now, I'd always suspected that the city's contractor had been gaming the system—promising not to charge storage but doing it anyway—but I'd never really looked into it or had the opportunity to find out for sure.
On a hunch, I kept my eye on this accident.
Approximately two weeks after the accident, I learned that the suspect's vehicle had been towed from the contractor's lot to a local body shop; and after contacting the vehicle owner, I acquired a copy of the contractor's tow bill. On that bill there was a charge for eight days of storage.
I had proof that the city's contractor was charging storage.
This was going against what they promised. They won the contact not because they were more able, more available or more compliant. They won because they offered to do it for less—because they knew that they were going to charge storage anyway—and they even offered to pay the city a bonus.
I cried foul. I wrote a letter to the chief of police, and provided a courtesy copy to the mayor and the city administrator. I included a copy of the invoice showing that storage had been collected and detailed everything that happened. I built a fairly convincing case that revealed how he was breaking the terms of the contract—a contract he'd signed only 10 days before.
I reasoned that I would have offered to pay the city much more than the $7,600 pittance my competitor offered had I known I would still be able to collect storage. However, I was under the impression that bidding $0 and signing a contract (had I won) would legally bar me from having the ability to collect storage.
Of course the contractor's excuses were easy to predict and my letter suggested the expected responses:
• "It was a clerical error."
• "That was a contract tow?"
• "That tow falls outside the scope of the contract."
And even though none of it was true, my letter also provided a simple way to determine the truth through a simple investigation into tows of a similar nature.
I sent the letter, and about a week later received a response from a police captain in charge of towing. His letter thanked me for bringing this to his attention. After discussing this matter with the city's contractor (he called it an investigation), he'd determined that it was merely an error on their part.
He also threw a seasoned police officer under the bus, saying that he failed to provide the contractor with a tow report at that time of the tow.
This was ridiculous because the city always delivers tow reports a few days after the tow.
No matter the excuses, the contractor knew it was a contract tow. At the scene that night, their driver discussed with my driver the facts surrounding the tow and the suspect who fled.
The captain's letter was disappointing to say the least; but what wasn't in the letter spoke volumes as to what I could expect going forward. It seemed the good captain had no interest in finding out the truth because there was no mention of an investigation into tows of a similar nature.
Not giving up, I contacted the captain and urged him to look into this further, reasoning that the city's contractor may have been doing this for the previous five years. I suggested that the issue is bigger than what the city wants or what I want.
What about the individuals and insurance companies who may have paid unnecessary, excessive fees? What about the possibility that the city has a relationship with a contractor who's scamming the system and operating fraudulently? What else might he do?
The captain labeled my fact-finding suggestions a fishing expedition and dismissed my argument altogether.