Calculating the Lifetime Value of Customers

Repo Undercover Conference in Dallas
Mark Lacek to run two-day conference at Tow Expo Dallas
A Tribute to "Superman Shawn"
Felled towman honored by family on new rotator
Holly Balogh New President of RISC
Stamatis Ferarolis remains as owner and CEO
Medium-Duty Mud Wrestling
Recovering a 60,000-lbs. vacuum truck mired in mud isn't easy
ECCO Releases New Camera Kit
Company says camera ideal for most non-commercial applications
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing
July 05 - July 11, 2017

Investigation Reveals Broken Contract

money a2ea4By Don Archer

In 2009, I lost the city towing contract due to the fact that the winning bidder put in a $0 bid. Not only did he agree to tow all city-owned vehicles—including the fire department's million-dollar-plus ladder trucks—for free, but he also bid $0 with regards to the amount of daily storage that would be collected for all vehicles towed under the city contract (non-consensual tows).

Fast-forward five years to the next bid process. Thinking that the existing contractor might have learned his lesson and would want to actually start making money by now, I bid $0 on everything hoping he'd get a taste of his own medicine. But he did me one better. Not only did he place a $0 bid as before, but he also promised to pay the city more than $7,600 annually.

Foiled again.

For better or worse on Jan. 1, 2015, I was left wanting, as he signed a new five-year contract.

Ten days later, there was a hit-and-run accident involving a suspected drunken driver who hit a parked car and fled the scene on foot. The city's contractor was called by the officer on scene to tow the suspect's truck (non-consensual tow).

My company was called, by owner's request, to tow the parked car that had been hit.

Now, I'd always suspected that the city's contractor had been gaming the system—promising not to charge storage but doing it anyway—but I'd never really looked into it or had the opportunity to find out for sure.

On a hunch, I kept my eye on this accident.

Approximately two weeks after the accident, I learned that the suspect's vehicle had been towed from the contractor's lot to a local body shop; and after contacting the vehicle owner, I acquired a copy of the contractor's tow bill. On that bill there was a charge for eight days of storage.

I had proof that the city's contractor was charging storage.

This was going against what they promised. They won the contact not because they were more able, more available or more compliant. They won because they offered to do it for less—because they knew that they were going to charge storage anyway—and they even offered to pay the city a bonus.

I cried foul. I wrote a letter to the chief of police, and provided a courtesy copy to the mayor and the city administrator. I included a copy of the invoice showing that storage had been collected and detailed everything that happened. I built a fairly convincing case that revealed how he was breaking the terms of the contract—a contract he'd signed only 10 days before.

I reasoned that I would have offered to pay the city much more than the $7,600 pittance my competitor offered had I known I would still be able to collect storage. However, I was under the impression that bidding $0 and signing a contract (had I won) would legally bar me from having the ability to collect storage.

Of course the contractor's excuses were easy to predict and my letter suggested the expected responses:
• "It was a clerical error."
• "That was a contract tow?"
• "That tow falls outside the scope of the contract."

And even though none of it was true, my letter also provided a simple way to determine the truth through a simple investigation into tows of a similar nature.

I sent the letter, and about a week later received a response from a police captain in charge of towing. His letter thanked me for bringing this to his attention. After discussing this matter with the city's contractor (he called it an investigation), he'd determined that it was merely an error on their part.

He also threw a seasoned police officer under the bus, saying that he failed to provide the contractor with a tow report at that time of the tow.

This was ridiculous because the city always delivers tow reports a few days after the tow.

No matter the excuses, the contractor knew it was a contract tow. At the scene that night, their driver discussed with my driver the facts surrounding the tow and the suspect who fled.

The captain's letter was disappointing to say the least; but what wasn't in the letter spoke volumes as to what I could expect going forward. It seemed the good captain had no interest in finding out the truth because there was no mention of an investigation into tows of a similar nature.

Not giving up, I contacted the captain and urged him to look into this further, reasoning that the city's contractor may have been doing this for the previous five years. I suggested that the issue is bigger than what the city wants or what I want.

What about the individuals and insurance companies who may have paid unnecessary, excessive fees? What about the possibility that the city has a relationship with a contractor who's scamming the system and operating fraudulently? What else might he do?

The captain labeled my fact-finding suggestions a fishing expedition and dismissed my argument altogether.

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
Calculating the Lifetime Value of Customers

1 7cd92By Don G. Archer

Most would agree that the life blood of any business is the ability to quickly and inexpensively acquire new customers. This is especially true in the towing business where customers only need you when they need you.

Studies show it costs between 6-7 times more to gain new customers than to retain existing ones. While it is true that having a steady stream of new customers can have a great impact on your bottom line, knowing how to measure what marketing channels provide the best return on investment and how to increase the lifetime value of each customer can be a little tricky.

To make your marketing work you must weigh cost versus return. For example, if you spend $1,000 per month on radio advertising you need a way to track that investment. This can be done using a dedicated phone number or a special "radio-only" offer. You can then begin to measure what it costs to get customers, which is called your Customer Acquisition Cost, (CAC).

To measure CAC, divide the dollars spent during a specific period of time by the number of new customers generated from your campaign during the same period of time. Let's say that over a six-month period you invested $6,000 and were able to determine that your radio ads generated 300 new customers. Your CAC would then be $20.

To know whether a $20 CAC is a good investment you must first know how much you are profiting from each call. One fast way of doing this is to simply add up all the towing revenue generated throughout the year, subtract your expenses for the year, and then divide that number by the number of tow calls you did for the same period.

Because towing businesses provide a variety of services to a wide range of customers and invoice amounts can vary greatly, the best way to determine profit per tow is to use some sort of towing software that allows you to segment calls into categories (such as motor club calls, cash calls, police calls, etc.) and gives you the ability to apply expenses accordingly.

Here's a formula to use: annual towing business revenue - annual towing business expenses ÷ number of tow calls performed = average profit per tow.

Sample Company: ABC Towing—$1,000,000 Annual Revenue from Towing
Annual Revenue From Towing $1,000,000
(Minus) Annual Towing Expense, Not including radio marketing $600,000
Annual Profit $400,000
(Divided) By Number of Towing Calls Performed 10,000
(Equals) Average Profit Per Tow Call (PPT) $40

Now that ABC Towing knows their average Profit Per Tow (PPT) they can subtract their CAC from the radio ad example above.

Average Profit Per Tow (PPT) $40
(Minus) Radio Ad Campaign (CAC) $20
(Equals) Net Average Profit Per Tow, From Radio Campaign $20

Whereas all ABC Towing's other tows were generating, on average, a $40 profit, due to a $20 CAC the tow calls generated from the radio ad campaign only netted $20 profit. Doesn't look too enticing does it?
Now, let's calculate lifetime value.

Customer lifetime value (CLV) is defined as the projected revenue that a customer will generate over the lifetime of their relationship with your company.

One rough way of estimating average CLV is to look at the amount of times repeat customers have used your services.

For example: If ABC Towing started keeping accurate records five years ago and they have documentation to support that there were 100 repeat customers who used their services an average of six times during that period, then they have a point at which to start. They already know that the average Profit Per Tow (PPT) is $40, so they can assume that the average CLV is $240.

Now that we know that the average profit of gaining a new customer is at minimum $240--then the sting of the cost of customer acquisition doesn't hurt so much.
The next step is customer retention, and we'll tackle that in an ensuing article.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
