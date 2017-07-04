Gate Runners and Crashers

The Week's Features
Repo Undercover Conference in Dallas
Mark Lacek to run two-day conference at Tow Expo Dallas
A Tribute to "Superman Shawn"
Felled towman honored by family on new rotator
Holly Balogh New President of RISC
Stamatis Ferarolis remains as owner and CEO
Medium-Duty Mud Wrestling
Recovering a 60,000-lbs. vacuum truck mired in mud isn't easy
ECCO Releases New Camera Kit
Company says camera ideal for most non-commercial applications
Events
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 9-11, 2018
Join The Tow Academy's Don Archer as he will discuss strategies for conducting job searches and hiring the right person in his seminar "Recruiting & Hiring Process." This seminar will be a part of the Management Conference taking place during Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingJune 28 - July 04, 2017

City, State
RATES
Midwest:
Hanover, MA
$90
(Pop. 13,879)
West:
Lake City, FL
$120
(Pop. 12,046)
East:
Yankton, SD
$80
(Pop. 14,454)
South:
Centralia, WA
$178
(Pop. 16,336)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Who's Your Customer?

totaledtaurus a84c0By DON ARCHER

"We're going to need you two times at the intersection of Ninth and Main," the police dispatcher said as she hurried to get off the phone.

It was a busy day. I sent my only free driver that way and rerouted another to help. The accident netted two vehicles to the shed, a Taurus and an Expedition.

As soon as the Taurus hit the floor, another call came in, but this time it was the insurance company. They had the owner on a three-way conference call looking to get the (obviously totaled) vehicle released.

I asked the owner if he had a chance to retrieve his belongings. "Did you get your plates?" I asked.

I knew the answer was no ... since the car had only arrived 15 minutes earlier.

The insurance company was doing what insurance companies do, attempting to mitigate their loss, but I'd gone down this road before. I'd mistakenly allowed an insurance company to remove a wrecked vehicle without the owner's OK. It wasn't one of my finest moments. Their car had been swept up and taken to auction, some 100 miles away. They came in the day after, with boxes in hand, standing in front of me not knowing what to do. I felt horrible as I scrambled to find out where their car went.

From then on I've remained vigilant in helping vehicle owners, my customers, to understand what releasing their car to the insurance company really means.

I explained to the Taurus' owner that it was in his best interest to collect his belongings before he released his wrecked car to the insurance company.

"They'll snatch it up and take it away," I said.

Of course I had an interest in an extended stay. The longer it stayed in my shed, the more storage I could collect—but that wasn't my motivation. No I wanted to avoid the angry phone call I might receive should a vehicle owner leave his house keys in the cup holder, or a forgotten prescription in the glove box. I didn't want to look another customer in the eye and tell them, "Sorry, I didn't grab your garage door opener," or, "I thought you knew they were coming to get it."

The auto insurance industry estimates that, on average, drivers will file an accident claim once every 17.9 years. That means they don't have much knowledge when it comes to the steps to take after a crash. It's our responsibility to walk them through the process.

The smoother we can make the journey, the more likely they'll see us as professionals and not just someone to avoid.

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
Gate Runners and Crashers

auto 13981By Randall C. Resch

According to police reports, a mid-afternoon incident happened when a female walked into an open tow yard, got into a car and started to drive away. A lot employee tried to stop her, but was struck as she sped past him. Soon after, fellow employees located him nearby disoriented and dazed.

Police and EMS responded and the employee was taken to the hospital. Police quickly obtained a warrant charging the female with failing to stop after a crash resulting in injury.

This problem's been around forever. Vehicle owners or their caretakers don't like having their vehicle's impounded. When their car is towed by the police or during private-property impound, their right to free movement is taken away. For some people, once their vehicle gets towed away, they start thinking about how can they get their vehicle back without paying.

As a tow company employee, you know that when a car leaves the yard unauthorized, heads are gonna roll. In addition, agencies generally become upset that the tow yard's security was less than acceptable when the car was initially impounded for law enforcement actions.

Companies should have solid, written employee guidelines for scenarios like these to prevent them being injured or killed.

Here is my written policy: "By contract, we are a secured facility. Employees will NOT allow unauthorized persons to enter the Company's facility at any time. When approved customers enter any Company storage facility to conduct vehicle releases or obtain personal property, an employee will escort them to the yard and then back out.

"When Tow Operators return to a Company storage yard to drop-off impounded or towed vehicles, the main gate WILL immediately be closed and locked behind them to prevent potential robbery, un-authrorized removal of impounded vehicles, or physical harm to the Operator. Do not stand in-front of an escaping vehicle or attempt to stop them."

It's also good practice to not leave keys in the ignitions of stored vehicles. However, when a vehicle's owner or caretaker is bent on liberating their vehicles, they may have spare keys with them. For those individuals who lurk in the darkness and then decide to crash through a tow yard's gate or cut the fence with bolt cutters, there's really not too much you can do to stop it.

As mentioned above, companies should have solid policy and procedure that if someone wants to emancipate their car from the tow yard ... let 'em go. By letting them go, vehicle owners will eventually have to defend their ignorant actions down the line. Why get killed over someone trying to drive their car out from the tow yard?

Facilities that have questionable care, custody and control issues may face subsequent disciplinary action that may include removal from a contract. Security begins before things happen. Take a look at your employee guidelines and be sure everyone knows what to do to limit these kinds of unfortunate incidents.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
Contact Us

WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
