Doing Away with Credit Card Fees

Don't Miss It!

CIRT President Bobby Tuttle's "Insurance Strategies for Today's Volatile Market" seminar will provide information on what is happening with the increase of insurance premiums in the towing industry, the types of claims that the underwriters are identifying as causes for increasing premiums and possible strategies that towing companies could employ to help reduce their claims and rates. This seminar will take place during Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19, 2017 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.