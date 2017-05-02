How Do You Define Success?

Don't Miss It!

See how the new Google algorithms can benefit your companies search results. Tips and techniques to assure you a place on the map! In his seminar, "Local Search Dominance: Call, Click, Cash!," Mike Rappaport, of OMG National and co-producer of American Towman TV will show tow owners how to leverage reviews, directories, social and video to dominate their market. This seminar, a part of the Cost Control conference, will take place during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.