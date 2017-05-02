How Do You Define Success?

The Week's Features
'Transformer' Intrigue
"Transformers" wraps turn heads and leave a memorable impact
Defendants Get Some Claims Dismissed
District Court dismisses some claims in alleged unlawful repo
Media Pro Jumps on Spirit Ride
Janna Ross will lead Spirit Ride media team
New WreckMaster Skate
Skate has new chevron design for strength, other features
Daring Bridge Recovery in Texas
Truck turns too-fast, ends up paper-clipped on bridge
See how the new Google algorithms can benefit your companies search results. Tips and techniques to assure you a place on the map! In his seminar, "Local Search Dominance: Call, Click, Cash!," Mike Rappaport, of OMG National and co-producer of American Towman TV will show tow owners how to leverage reviews, directories, social and video to dominate their market. This seminar, a part of the Cost Control conference, will take place during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingApril 26 - May 02, 2017

City, State
RATES
North:
Portage, IN
$125
(Pop. 36,828)
East:
Monrovia, CA
$180
(Pop. 36,590)
Midwest:
Bowling Green, OH
$95
(Pop. 30,028)
West:
Panama City, FL
$87.50
(Pop. 36,484)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Turning Price Shoppers into Customers

Mechanic 9bd27By Don Archer

Darian called from the college, his SUV had issues and needed to be taken to St. Louis. I figured the mileage and told him our rates—and could have just stopped right there—but his disappointment drew me in.

It was obvious that he couldn't afford to have it towed the 120 miles; so I asked what was wrong with the vehicle. He told me the transmission was out and his parents wanted him to shop around for a good rate on towing. I suggested that he take it to a local shop and save on the tow bill. He said he'd call me back.

In the book "How Adam Smith Can Change Your Life," author Russ Roberts uses the example of a flooded basement to explain how we can sometimes be blind to our own faults. He does so by demonstrating how those in different lines of work would propose to solve the same problem.

A foundation repairman might suggest $30,000 worth of work; trenching and re-peering to solve the problem of a flooded basement. A gutter installer would say that the old gutters were the problem. A sump-pump salesman might insist a sump pump is the answer, while a landscaper would say that building a berm would do the trick. They all see the solution through their own lens.

In his assessment, Roberts isn't suggesting that these professionals are doing anything unscrupulous; it's just that—to a hammer, everything looks like a nail. We in the towing business are no different. When you drive a tow truck, every vehicle issue can be solved with a TOW to a repair shop—or junkyard.

With Darian I could have just blurted out our rates hoping to get the long-distance tow; and, most likely, he wouldn't have called back.

But he did call back, and with his grandmother was on the line. So with an eye on serving FIRST, I took the opportunity to explain that if their plan was to get the vehicle fixed and money was tight, she might as well consider taking it to someone local. For the amount she'd pay for the tow bill to get the thing back to her neck of the woods—she could have had a portion of the transmission paid for already.

She was slow to trust me or the repair shops in my area, but did take the numbers I provided and said she'd call back. An hour later she called back and we towed the SUV to a shop in town.

Darian's grandmother was surprised and happy, and we snagged a tow we might have lost to a low-baller. Not only did she save money on the tow bill, but the cost to fix the transmission locally was considerably less than anyplace she could find in her area.

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
How Do You Define Success?

images 3097bBy Don G. Archer

It is a paradox that most business owners believe that they know how to run a successful business, but in reality eight out of 10 businesses fail each year. Although you might comfort yourself with the knowledge that you're part of the elite 20 percent who made it, failure can come in many forms.

Like most business owners, you had grand designs when you started out. You had one or two trucks, a magnetic personality and loads of energy. The goal was to add customers, employees and trucks, to build a proud legacy.

It took some time, but your connections and hard work paid off and now you're busier than ever. However, if you're like most tow company owners, you're probably still in the truck 70 hours a week—while managing employees, customer relations and doing all the paperwork.

Over time this workload can have a detrimental effect on your health and relationships.

Was this your intention when you started? Was this your idea of success—to have a monster of a business that consumes every waking moment?

I doubt it.

Consultant Robert Hirsch helps business owners who want to free themselves from this type of treadmill existence by using an exercise designed to change their perspective.

"In the game of chess," he asks, "if you could be any piece on the board, what would you choose?"

He said most people choose either the king (because if the king's no longer on the board, the game is over), or the queen (because it's the most versatile piece).

What's the right answer? Well, it's a trick question, because the answer is not a piece at all.

It's the board.

Robert suggests that rather than being a piece of the game, be the game. What he means is to truly succeed in your business, instead of insisting on being the "Big Cheese" yourself you should work on attracting the best people into your business and let them take the reins. If you know where all the moving parts fit, then your job is to put the right pieces on the board and watch the board.

This is tough on many levels. To begin with, how do you know who goes where? What if you choose the wrong people and they muck up the whole game?

What if I told you that you may already be doing that?

Just as you want to be the "Big Cheese," so does everybody else. When you hire quality people but continually insist on keeping them in lesser positions, you're stifling those who have the desire to lead and harming your chances at freeing yourself from the treadmill.

The question that always follows is, "How do you attract the right people into your business?"

The answer starts with your goals. What was the reason you started in the first place? Was it to help stranded motorists, assist law enforcement and to alleviate traffic congestion? Or was it just to put some dollars in your pocket?

Many businesses are started out of a desire to move away from a stressful situation, like having no money. But after you've done that and you've made money, to be successful and to keep YOU motivated there must be something more.

"Something more" is what quality employees are looking for, too.

If you are "successful," you undoubtedly have reasons other than money for staying in this business. Those reasons are what will attract the right people.

So what is your mission? What do you value?

When you are authentic and allow people to see what drives you, this will attract quality people into your life. This will give you the ability to free yourself from being just a piece on the board and allow you to do what you've proven you do best—grow your business.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. Email him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
