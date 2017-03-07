No-Look Pass

Don't Miss It!

Program requirements, sizes and types, safety, and proper use of patterns for flares and cones that allows the towman to work effectively will be discussed in a very informative session, "Effective Use of Flares and Cones." Join American Towman Field Editor Terry Abejuela for this powerful Safety Conference intel at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.