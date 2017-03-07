No-Look Pass

The Week's Features
Spirit Ride Casket Begun
Construction starts on ceremonial casket
Da Beast and Da Bucket
Bobcat, rear axles get stuck in soft North Carolina mud
Vibrant Colors over Texas
Vinyl film transforms unit into a unique piece of branding
Lightweight KEEN Davenport
New line highlights innovative work boot styles
Towing Contracts Redone after Bribery
Lake Co., Ill. commissioners inviting all companies to apply
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
Don't Miss It!
Program requirements, sizes and types, safety, and proper use of patterns for flares and cones that allows the towman to work effectively will be discussed in a very informative session, "Effective Use of Flares and Cones." Join American Towman Field Editor Terry Abejuela for this powerful Safety Conference intel at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingMarch 01 - March 07, 2017

BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

cellphone e0348By Don Archer

Did you know that if your employees are using their own devices while working for you, and you don't have policies in place that restrict certain behavior, you can be held liable?

As an employer of tow truck operators, you are responsible for making certain they are not engaging in unsafe acts while on the road. To meet that responsibility, you must require drivers to operate trucks safely, not to drink and drive, use drugs and to refrain from texting or using personal, or company-provided devices in a way that takes their attention off the roads.

But do you have a policy that addresses all this?

"Bring Your Own Device" policies are relatively new. They were created with the intent of keeping proprietary company information secure while allowing employees to use their own devices to access information required to do the job.

On the employee's side, being allowed to access company information from multiple locations is a plus. They're allotted more freedom and autonomy rather than being tied to a desk.

Allowing employees to use their own devices can be a challenge; but with a BYOD policy in place, the employer has the ability to monitor behavior, and to "wipe clean" any company information from an employee's personal device when a separation occurs. This is done so that an employee cannot use the information to harm the company ... such as going to the competition with the customer list.

Although some of the security issues mentioned above aren't a huge cause for concern in the towing industry, there are two reasons why towing business owners will want to have a BYOD policy in place. They are: safety, and to "cover your rear."

Safety
If you allow or require tow truck operators to communicate through the use of either company-provided or personal devices, you must have policies in place that govern their use to ensure safety at all times.

When drivers know their cellphones may be audited should they be involved in an accident, they end up acting more responsibly. Your BYOD policy works to minimize negative behavior and create a safer working environment.

Cover Your Rear
Second only to safety is that your company may be held responsible if these devices are used improperly and you have no guidelines in place. For example, in the event of an accident occurring because a driver was texting while driving.

When you implement a policy that gives YOU access to your employees' phones, there's a chance you'll scare some of them off. To avoid scaring away good employees, you must first create a policy that's easily understood. And when your policy is in place and it becomes necessary to enforce it, do so in a way that you'd want it enforced upon you if the tables were turned.

Your policy should:

1. Detail specific instances for its use.
Vague and ambiguous language will put-off good employees and be picked apart by an attorney, if you're ever taken to court.
A good example of specific language: "Management reserves the right to request employees' cell phone bills and usage reports for calls and messaging made during working hours to determine if use is excessive or if any other policy/procedure has been violated (ex: texting while driving)."
2. Discuss boundaries and refrain from going outside those boundaries.
If you're ever required to use the BYOD, have a discussion with your employee to let him know exactly what you are looking for—then stick to it. Don't delve into areas not specified in your policy. If you've told him that you're only looking at texts during a specified time and date, don't stray into personal emails.
3. Explain that the policy is in place to protect them as well.

Most tow truck drivers don't understand how having a BYOD policy can serve to protect them. But, if they're ever involved in any type of incident and are required to appear in court, the judge and opposing attorneys will ask for and expect all relevant data pertaining to the circumstances. Not having that information can be detrimental to their case.

If they've done nothing wrong, having a BYOD policy can remove any shadow of doubt and clear them of any wrongdoing.

Having a BYOD policy goes a long way in deterring negative behavior. With such a policy, you can minimize exposure for your business while maintaining safety on the roads.

Don G. Archer is also multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcedemy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, MO. Don is the Tow Business Editor for Tow Industry Week, and his bi-weekly column in Tow Industry Week is a must-read. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com
No-Look Pass

MichaelJordan a745aBy Don Archer

Back in the '90s, I was a Chicago Bulls fan. I was amazed at the prowess of Michael Jordan, how he dominated the court. He could hit three-pointers one after another with ease. He would climb invisible stairs from half court over his opponent's heads slamming the ball into the basket. To me, he was more magic than Magic Johnson.

But what I loved the best about watching the games was the no-look passes.

Sometimes Jordan would be up against a formidable defense and not be able to get to the basket; it was no problem, because he had Scottie. Scottie Pippen was his right-hand man and they played together like each knew what the other was thinking. When Michael would be boxed out, he'd fake right and then—without looking—bounce-pass left to Pippen, who would inevitably score. It was a thing of beauty, teamwork.

Fast-forward 20 years and I reminisce about the Scotties I've had in my life. You know, the kind of guys you can trust with anything.

One occasion was a snow day. We were swamped. Everyone was busy helping someone, somewhere and the calls were stacking up. Law enforcement called and asked if we could respond to a tractor-trailer that was blocking traffic. It was stuck in the snow on one of the main arteries into the city.

We couldn't respond.

We had to tell them that all our heavies were already out and that we couldn't get to it for at least two hours, maybe longer. We suggested that they call the only other company in town with heavies to respond. Five minutes later they called back and said that the other company couldn't get to it until the next day.

I was on the road in a Ford F-550/Vulcan 882, and hadn't gotten word yet about what was going on. I was approached by one of the officers, a friend, and he told me what was going on. I called dispatch to see where the heavies were and learned that there was no way they were going to be able to respond. That's when I thought of Scottie. But my Scottie's name was Tom.

I called Tom and told him the situation and he said, "Let's go and take a look."

Tom was a real laid-back type of guy. He rode motorcycles, played the guitar and had been towing since the early '80s. Nothing under the sun was new to him.

When we arrived we assessed the situation. Tom chuckled, "Well buddy, this is going to be as easy as shoving a wet noodle up a goat's ass."

But it wasn't.

The tractor-trailer was fully loaded on a substantial grade. The driver had become stuck in the snow because she failed to accelerate up the hill, while entering the flow of traffic. There was no way we were going to PULL her out.

That's when Tom got out his grain shovel and started removing the snow from around the drives.

Now most guys seeing an insurmountable task would just shrug their shoulders and say, "There's nothing we can do."

Not Tom.

I'm not saying that Tom had all the answers, but he was willing to give it a shot.

We both started shoveling the snow, removing it from around the drives. As we did, I came up with a plan. It may have been Tom's all along—we never discussed it.

First thing in our favor was the snow was wet: we could easily move it. The second was the trailer was straight, and so was the road.

While continuing to remove the snow we re-routed the traffic that was behind the truck. This way, the driver could back up and take a better run at the hill. It was hard work and it had to be done as quickly as possible, but I never heard one complaint out of Tom.

At first it didn't work; the drive tires kept slipping in the snow and I started to think that our plan wasn't working. Then out of nowhere, Tom pulled a 5-gal. bucket of oil-dry out of his truck and started spreading it in front of the tires. I followed suit and it worked. She finally made it up the hill and out of the way.
Teamwork.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
Contact Us

WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
