Is Anyone Left Behind?

Anyone In-Charge Here?
By Randall C. Resch
I held a two-day tow operator safety course for a northern California towing company. Present was a law enforcement tow boss who was participating as a student in the class. The safety course consists of two eight-hour day classes that allow me to see the behind-the-scenes operations that occur just outside of the classroom's location.
As this was a weekend class, the owner was having a well-deserved Saturday away to be with his family, leaving the business to run in a general manner.
From my vantage point (and to my dismay), what I observed was not good. Several on-the-clock tow truck drivers were hanging out in the company's office watching TV or sending text messages, while others were seated in their tow trucks for long periods of time with no noticeable activity.
However:
• Tow trucks were filthy; exteriors alone had fingerprints and tobacco spit stains streaking the sides.
• Side-boxes and truck interiors were dirty, smelly, stained.
• Winch cable was bird-nested on several winches.
• Oil and debris was visible on a carrier's deck.
• The yard needed sweeping and trash picked up.
• The driver's room was dirty and unkempt.
• No one thought to clean the restroom and dump its trash can.
It was obvious that, with an absence of management, nothing was getting done and nothing was going to get done. I can imagine what the police tow boss taking the class was thinking; personally, I was embarrassed.
In the towing and recovery environment, there's always something to do. Unfortunately, unless there's direction to delegate or assign tasks, nothing's going to get done. When that concern doesn't come from the company's owner or management, things tend to fall into disrepair and gain an unkempt, unacceptable appearance. It doesn't take long for a facility to take on the appearance of a stereotypical junkyard ... a business impression that shouldn't be allowed to happen.
A company's reputation and visual appearance can make or break its image. When employees are on the clock, there's a reasonable expectation that they are busy taking care of equipment, facility and other menial tasks.
Supervision is oftentimes necessary on the part of absent ownership. Towers and tow company staff should be held accountable in day-to-day responsibilities, that don't include sitting on one's butt, until everything's caught up.
Some might see me as a nosey busybody, and that the company's operations are none of my business. Sorry, I don't see it that way.
Soon after, I had a quiet discussion with the company's owner recommending he appoint or hire a supervisor to care for on-going tasks in his absence, especially when employees are on the clock earning wages.
In this case, the company's boss took my message to heed for the better ... especially after he showed up unexpected the following week.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and online, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.