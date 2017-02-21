Honesty Is the Best Salesman

Don't Miss It!

Weekly safety meetings are effective for the ongoing safety of your operators and customers, and reducing your insurance premiums. American Towman's Operations Editor Randall Resch's seminar, "Instituting The Safety Meeting," gives you the structure for your meetings, the weekly meeting sheet that will guide the meeting leader and also document the meeting for your records that insurance companies will consider to premium reductions. This briefing will be part of the Safety Conference taking place at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.