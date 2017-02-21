Honesty Is the Best Salesman

The Week's Features
Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, May 10-12
Show will offer conferences, suppliers, hospitality and special events
Gradall in the Ditch
Excavator goes over trying to avoid accident
A Tribute to First Responders and Military
Bee Line Transport of Virginia honors our brave
TowMate Lithium-Powered Tow Light
Features extended run times, full stop, tail and turn functions
Man Arrested for Firing at Repo Agents
Memphis, Tenn., man charged with assault
Digital Edition
Click Here
Subscribe
Advertise With AT
AT Magazine Staff
AmericanTowman.com
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
Don't Miss It!
Weekly safety meetings are effective for the ongoing safety of your operators and customers, and reducing your insurance premiums. American Towman's Operations Editor Randall Resch's seminar, "Instituting The Safety Meeting," gives you the structure for your meetings, the weekly meeting sheet that will guide the meeting leader and also document the meeting for your records that insurance companies will consider to premium reductions. This briefing will be part of the Safety Conference taking place at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

atshowplace.com
logotype
Translate Language
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingFebruary 15 - February 21, 2017

City, State
RATES
Midwest:
St. Louis, MO
$140
(Pop. 317,419)
South:
Raleigh, NC
$185
(Pop. 439,896)
East:
Cincinnati
$130
(Pop. 296,945)
West:
Boise, ID
$125
(Pop. 214,237)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
homediv

Your Presence Via Inclusion

sleepinonjob dde4cBy DON ARCHER

When I was growing up I had to put up with many things including "the rules," like, 1) don't talk back; 2) be nice to you little brother, and the big one; 3) treat others the way you'd like to be treated.

One thing I learned is that treating others the way you'd like to be treated is the only way to go. You see, when you do unto others the way you'd like to be done unto, most of the time you're much better off.

In the towing business, that starts with the first ring of the phone. Imagine that you're the guy on the other end—let's call him Bob. Bob is calling because he locked his keys in his car and needs help. If you were Bob, you'd want to talk to someone who's concerned with your needs, someone who believes and practices Rule Three.

Bob found you by way of your Google pay-per-click ad, and he's ready to buy ... maybe. Before he agrees to have you come out, he's got a few questions. Bob's got options—a lot of them.

He could call the 800 number on his insurance card and use his roadside assistance. He could go right back to Google and choose someone else who unlocks cars. Or, if you treat him with care, concern, and respect, you'll have the privilege of servicing him and accepting his money.

So what are Bob's questions?

Bob is in a hurry and wants to know how long it'll take to get service and how much it's going to cost; two very reasonable questions. He's used his roadside insurance in the past; but it's taken over an hour to get service, so he's exploring alternative routes. He's willing to pay out-of-pocket if it'll save him some time. But if the cost is prohibitive, he'll call the 800 number and wait.

Here's your opportunity to reap what you've sewn through years of hard work and ad dollars spent—and all you have to do is practice Rule Three.

However, you're not there.

It's 8 p.m. and you're paying a dispatcher to answer phones who may or may not care about Bob's plight. Sure, when you're around, the customer comes first. But as soon as you walk out the door, she's texting, on Facebook, or watching a movie on Netflix ... and a customer's call is merely an annoyance—a distraction from her nightly agenda.

Bob asks, "How long will it take to have a driver come out?"

Your dispatcher responds, "Not long."

Bob asks, "How much will it cost?"

Your dispatcher says, "$35 plus mileage."

It doesn't sound like the dispatcher is treating Bob like she'd like to be treated does it? Unless she prefers to receive ambiguous answers to questions that are important to her, the answer is no.

Having dealt with minimum wage workers and hard-hearted receptionists in city government before, Bob tries again. He explains, "You see I have roadside assistance; but if you guys can get here pretty soon, I'll just pay you instead of calling them."

The dispatcher's response: "Okayyyy..."

Bob: "So about how long will it take to get someone out?"

Dispatcher: "Not long, sir."

Bob: "OK, I'll call back."

He's not calling back.

"Not long" is not a measure of time, it is a non-answer that might as well mean "We'll get to you when we get to you." And when you fail to give an exact price, for something as simple as a lockout, you're inviting your potential customer to have thoughts of "bait and switch." Not a good way to start a relationship.

As the owner, the fix is simple. When you're operating under Rule Three and Bob asks "How long?" and "How much?," you ask his location, determine where your available drivers are, estimate the amount of time it will take and mileage you'll charge (taking into consideration traffic and other factors), and you give him a price and a timeframe.

But again, you're not there-—and you don't want to have to be. You want to go home and get some supper and relax without the constant ringing of phones. So, you put up with more than you should. You put up with employees who don't care.

There is a solution that doesn't include yelling and firing. However, you must employ it proactively. You've got to include everyone in the company in your plans for success. When they know why Rule Three is important, and how it directly affects sales and directly affects their employment status, they'll come around.

Including everyone in your plans for success means developing key performance indicators, and showing how the work that each employee does influences the outcome of those indicators. Key performance indicators are those things that directly affect, positively or negatively, your top line and your bottom line (your sales and your profits). Things like marketing, advertising, answering the phones, response times, and quality of service.

When your employees know that the quality of the work they provide directly affects the dollars that come into the business, they'll gain a sense of belonging and want to do better.

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
hd-rates

Honesty Is the Best Salesman

honesty 67164By Don G. Archer

Years ago I was an employee working in warehouse. I worked on incentive, which meant the more shoe orders I filled the more money I made. I was married and had two small children and always felt like I needed to be making more money, so I took on a second job cleaning offices in the evening.

One day, while hustling at my warehouse job, I met an older man named David. David did the same job I was doing; but he was great at it. No matter how hard I worked, he always seemed to fill more orders and make more money.

David and I soon became friends. I told him about my second job and my desire to do something better with my life. He told me about his plans for the future. He invested in mutual funds, and was using this job and his investments to start his own business. He suggested that if I really wanted to make more money and change my life, I should start my own business as well.

David's suggestion swirled around in my head for the next couple of weeks until I finally accepted the fact that to get ahead, I was going to have to take the plunge and start my own business. I chose to start an office cleaning business.

It felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off my shoulders. Even though there was a lot of work ahead, I was happy because I had a plan. What made it even more special was my wife was happy. She saw a new light in my eyes and was 100% behind me.

Over the next six months I worked even harder at both jobs. I scrimped and saved so that we could feel comfortable with me quitting both jobs and put all my attention into the new business.

I was excited about the prospect of owning my own business, and making a lot more money; but I was also scared to death. I was scared that if my plan didn't work, my wife would be disappointed and she might leave.
The first three months were horrible. I struggled every day looking for customers. After one especially uneventful day, I remember lying on my bed with a pain in my stomach. The bills were piling up and fear was taking hold. I only had a handful of customers to speak of, and it wasn't enough to feed my growing family.

Then one day my phone rang and the woman on the other end asked if I was the guy who put the flyer on her door. I'd had this complaint before and immediately apologized for the intrusion and told her that I wouldn't do it again. But it wasn't a complaint; she wanted me to stop by her office and give her a bid.

When I arrived she was cordial and we sat down to talk. She asked how I got started in the business. I didn't expect the question, but certainly didn't want to lose out on the work so I told her my story. When I was through she smiled and gave me a big hug. She liked my story so much she gave me the cleaning contract on the spot.

Up until that point I'd been billing my business as a huge corporation. Spending money and energy marketing it as a "BIG DEAL," because I read it was an effective method of gaining customers.

But it wasn't working. What worked was the truth.
Over the years I've been involved in a few businesses leading to the towing industry. One thing I've learned is that having a clear, concise message and an effective means of communicating that message have been the keys to success.

If you want to gain loyal customers, tell them about yourself and your journey, and let the cards fall where they may. If they like you—and many will—they'll go out of their way to find you when they are in need of your services.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
Translate Page
Contact Us

WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
© 2017  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      