Derelict Boats, Motorhomes and Trailers

Legacy relationships and evolving technologies are a breeding ground for waste in marketing budgets. In his seminar "Marketing Decisions Driving Profit," Dennis Wencel of TowProgram.com will highlight how to spot and eliminate the weak links in your advertising plan to drive maximum revenue. This session will be a part of the Cost Control Conference taking place at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingFebruary 08 - February 14, 2017

RATES
North:
Independence, MO
$200
(Pop. 116,830)
South:
West Valley City, UT
$145
(Pop. 129,480)
Midwest:
Syracuse, NY
$115
(Pop. 145,170)
West:
Grand Prairie, TX
$150
(Pop. 175,396)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Weeding Out Toxic Employees

By Don Archer

When responding to calls, I've always asked my guys to make every effort to get out the door as quickly as possible. I ask that they be polite and reassuring when caring for customers and their cars. I do this because I value customers and their time and because I empathize with the individual stranded roadside.

I also do it because habits form easily, and the next call might be the police. Failing to respond within a given time frame may cause law enforcement to call someone else.

But, mainly I ask this of them because I value them and want them to stick around.

Here's a simple equation that explains the necessity of taking care of customers: Business minus customers equals no employees.

Our business fulfills a need, but there are others who compete with us to fulfill that same need. If a customer can have their needs met better (i.e. quicker, cheaper, and nicer) by another company, our usefulness to them decreases.

When our usefulness decreases, we have fewer and fewer customers.

Without customers, there's no need for my business.

Without a need for my business, there's no need for employees.

Along the line, there have been some who didn't care about me or if my business does well. They didn't need this job, didn't care about the other employees and certainly didn't care if the customers were happy. They were like weeds that, if not rooted out, would have choked out the good employees while creating a bad environment for the new people coming in. Sometimes they stayed too long.

But what if you need that person?

Maybe a business owner has talked himself into believing that a toxic employee, one who's been with him for years, is too valuable to let go.

He's willing to put up with his tardiness, infectious negative attitude and an unwillingness to perform basic duties because he believes this person does certain things others won't. The owner fears that should he fire this employee, no one will step up and take his place and the business will suffer—causing some to lose their jobs.

Is it indeed a fact that no one else is willing to do what the employee with the negative attitude does? Or is it just that no one dare encroach upon "his territory," lest they taste his wrath? Maybe the negative employee has made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that he and only he will take care of the things he's counted on to do—so as to maintain his valued status?

I think this is what happens many times.

However, if the business owner does what needs to be done and removes the toxic employee from the picture, he will find that tensions will ease and equilibrium will be found. When that happens there may be many who are more than willing to do the work of the former employee.

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
Derelict Boats, Motorhomes and Trailers

By Randall C. Resch

Derelict vehicles, boats and trailers are a big pain. Where storage is always at a premium, hanging onto derelicts becomes problematic. They're the downside to police and municipal contracts who impound them as abandoned, derelict or abatement processes. Homeowners with junker boats or irreparable motorhomes decide they're too costly to bring up to standard and dump 'em, usually after they toss garage and yard debris into their hulks.

Unfortunate towers are stuck with them, especially when law enforcement considers them a cost of doing business. Getting rid of them means having a plan.

Abatement Programs

Abatement is a process where law enforcement provides a junk slip for derelict vehicles fitting specific criteria for removal and disposal. Not all agencies have these programs and vehicles may not qualify under abatement or abandoned vehicle laws.

Depending on the impounding agency, look for lawful ways of disposal through abatement programs. A homeowner's choice to park derelict non-runners or wrecks on the side of their house could be illegal under vehicle code or municipal code laws.

Check with city or county code enforcement or the police/sheriff department to see if there are abatement programs that provides assistance under its guidelines. Otherwise, those derelicts will have to go the dinosaur's path required of normal lien sale for low-valued vehicles.

Consider Options

There are few boatyards anymore who remove and sell dilapidated boat parts. They might take a free derelict boat off your hands; but they won't pay for it.

Landfills don't want them whole, but may take cuttings and fluff. Use a Sawzall or rescue saw to cut the derelict into manageable pieces. A Dumpster is costly and may require dump fees per ton. Once motorhomes are cut to bare chassis, scrap yards sometimes agree to take them at scrap metal rates.

Trailers have weight value. If saddled with a bunch of boat trailers, stack them out of the way. Start with the largest "roller" (on the bottom) and put the junkier ones on top of it. When you get five or six stacked, chain them together and deliver them to the scrap pile for per-pound pricing. You'll likely have to take any tires and wheels with you.

If hauling from a burn scene, make a deal with the vehicle's owner to pay you to deliver it directly to scrap. Have them sign the title over, and negotiate that they pay a reasonable rate just to immediately junk it. If they know that the tow rate is costly, they may simply tell you to take them to court. A little less received may save the hassle and available yard space later on.

If you have time and space in which to pull motorhome and trailer parts, why not try selling the motors, transmissions, hardware, or generators on eBay or Craigslist etc.? A vintage Dodge 440 engine has value to collectors and enthusiasts restoring MoPar muscle cars.

Motorhomes are great for salvaging generators, cabinets, fixtures, etc.

Send emails to your mechanics and shops, listing "Free Motorhome." I've had great luck getting rid of motorhomes and derelict boats that have gone to other towers for free.

Churches are not looking to take derelicts; only those in re-sellable condition to generate income for causes. Pastors might know some family in need of a home and may bring you together. You may have to tow it to where it'll be placed; but that's cheaper than cutting it, hauling it and paying to dispose of it.

I've contacted area churches and met with pastor's telling them of a trailer I've had to donate to help the homeless. I made flyers that read, "LIVE HERE FREE", posting them around town at churches, gas stations, soup kitchens—anywhere with a bulletin board. My give-away had two stipulations: the trailer couldn't return to public right away, and the taker had to provide information enough to complete California's Release of Liability Form. Soon, that trailer was gone.

Giving away derelicts beats the cost of trying to fix, haul, clean or cut them up. Networking with area towers is a way to find out where castaways might be taken to be disposed. Although the urge is strong, never tow unwanted derelicts back onto city streets as an eventual paper trail may come back to haunt you. By being creative, perhaps you'll find ways to get rid of them with minimal work and effort.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
