Derelict Boats, Motorhomes and Trailers

By Randall C. ReschDerelict vehicles, boats and trailers are a big pain. Where storage is always at a premium, hanging onto derelicts becomes problematic. They're the downside to police and municipal contracts who impound them as abandoned, derelict or abatement processes. Homeowners with junker boats or irreparable motorhomes decide they're too costly to bring up to standard and dump 'em, usually after they toss garage and yard debris into their hulks.Unfortunate towers are stuck with them, especially when law enforcement considers them a cost of doing business. Getting rid of them means having a plan.Abatement is a process where law enforcement provides a junk slip for derelict vehicles fitting specific criteria for removal and disposal. Not all agencies have these programs and vehicles may not qualify under abatement or abandoned vehicle laws.Depending on the impounding agency, look for lawful ways of disposal through abatement programs. A homeowner's choice to park derelict non-runners or wrecks on the side of their house could be illegal under vehicle code or municipal code laws.Check with city or county code enforcement or the police/sheriff department to see if there are abatement programs that provides assistance under its guidelines. Otherwise, those derelicts will have to go the dinosaur's path required of normal lien sale for low-valued vehicles.There are few boatyards anymore who remove and sell dilapidated boat parts. They might take a free derelict boat off your hands; but they won't pay for it.Landfills don't want them whole, but may take cuttings and fluff. Use a Sawzall or rescue saw to cut the derelict into manageable pieces. A Dumpster is costly and may require dump fees per ton. Once motorhomes are cut to bare chassis, scrap yards sometimes agree to take them at scrap metal rates.Trailers have weight value. If saddled with a bunch of boat trailers, stack them out of the way. Start with the largest "roller" (on the bottom) and put the junkier ones on top of it. When you get five or six stacked, chain them together and deliver them to the scrap pile for per-pound pricing. You'll likely have to take any tires and wheels with you.If hauling from a burn scene, make a deal with the vehicle's owner to pay you to deliver it directly to scrap. Have them sign the title over, and negotiate that they pay a reasonable rate just to immediately junk it. If they know that the tow rate is costly, they may simply tell you to take them to court. A little less received may save the hassle and available yard space later on.If you have time and space in which to pull motorhome and trailer parts, why not try selling the motors, transmissions, hardware, or generators on eBay or Craigslist etc.? A vintage Dodge 440 engine has value to collectors and enthusiasts restoring MoPar muscle cars.Motorhomes are great for salvaging generators, cabinets, fixtures, etc.Send emails to your mechanics and shops, listing "Free Motorhome." I've had great luck getting rid of motorhomes and derelict boats that have gone to other towers for free.Churches are not looking to take derelicts; only those in re-sellable condition to generate income for causes. Pastors might know some family in need of a home and may bring you together. You may have to tow it to where it'll be placed; but that's cheaper than cutting it, hauling it and paying to dispose of it.I've contacted area churches and met with pastor's telling them of a trailer I've had to donate to help the homeless. I made flyers that read, "LIVE HERE FREE", posting them around town at churches, gas stations, soup kitchens—anywhere with a bulletin board. My give-away had two stipulations: the trailer couldn't return to public right away, and the taker had to provide information enough to complete California's Release of Liability Form. Soon, that trailer was gone.Giving away derelicts beats the cost of trying to fix, haul, clean or cut them up. Networking with area towers is a way to find out where castaways might be taken to be disposed. Although the urge is strong, never tow unwanted derelicts back onto city streets as an eventual paper trail may come back to haunt you. By being creative, perhaps you'll find ways to get rid of them with minimal work and effort.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.