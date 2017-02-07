Insurance Industry its Own Worst Enemy

Don't Miss It!

You are not only looking for someone who can do the work, but someone who is searching for long-term employment. As a part of the Management Conference, Don Archer of The Tow Academy will discuss suggestions for conducting job searches and hiring the right person in his seminar, The Recruiting and Hiring Process. It will take place during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.