Insurance Industry its Own Worst Enemy

The Week's Features
Tow Company Awarded for Cow Rescue
Car Cab Wrecker Service honored for "udderly" strange job
Getting it Out of the Tunnel
Norberg's Towing Service works fast in cramped space
Sharp and Snazzy
It's not a typical plain Jane
Magnetic Spotlights Mounting Plate
Larson Electronics develops plate for Ford trucks
Couple Charged for Threatening Agent
Maine couple arrested interfering in repo attempt
logotype
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingFebruary 01 - February 07, 2017

City, State
RATES
North:
Taunton, MA
$90
(Pop. 55,874)
South:
Auburn, AL
$85
(Pop. 62,059)
Midwest:
Mishawka, IN
$100
(Pop. 48,252)
West:
Watsonville, CA
$175
(Pop. 51,199)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
homediv

Does Your Company [b]Have A Social Media Policy?

socialicons 7132eBy Don G. Archer

I never thought I would have to worry about implementing a social media policy into my business until this happened:

We needed window washer fluid, so I sent one of the guys down to the auto parts store to get a couple of cases. About 30 minutes later he called and said that there was a problem with our account: we were over our spending limit.

So I paid the bill and we got what we needed. No big deal, I thought.

About 30 minutes later, I received a text from one of my competitors. He said I needed to take a look at what was posted on Facebook.

It turned out that the driver who was sent to get the washer fluid put a post on Facebook saying that we hadn't paid our bill.

I admit it ruffled my feathers. This was one of my most trusted guys. But I calmed down and asked him about it and he graciously apologized, and removed the post.

Still, I felt like I'd been betrayed; but it turns out this kind of thing happens everywhere.

If you don't have policies in place that inform your employees of your positions on these possibly inflammatory and discriminative items and your integrity is ever called into question, you may be facing an uphill battle.

But this is first amendment stuff, right? It can't be limited. You can't control what your employees say and post, and what sites they visit. Can you?

The answer is if you're an employer, there's a thin line between what's right and wrong.

The National Labor Relations Board says, "Workers have a right to discuss work conditions freely and without fear of retribution, whether the discussion takes place at the office or on Facebook." You can't implement policies if "those policies discourage workers from exercising their right to communicate with one another with the aim of improving wages, benefits or working conditions."

With regards to company-owned e-mail, equipment and websites, the employer has the right to prescribe how they're used and what's acceptable. You can legally state that employees should have no unreasonable expectations of privacy, they should refrain from sexually explicit, abusive language and that the consequences for violation can include termination.

But when it comes to social media you must be more careful.

If your goal is to minimize the embarrassment or harm that an employee can cause your company using social media, but you inadvertently limit their ability to communicate with one another in an attempt create a better work environment, you are stepping outside of what the NLRB says is acceptable.

So how do you create a Social Media Policy that's acceptable?

To begin, you could have an open-door policy that invites employees to make suggestions, ask questions, and have input in your business. Doing this can help you avoid many of the complaints that might end up online.

Secondly, you could create a policy with the intention of informing your employees of what is and isn't acceptable. Include language that alerts them to the fact that the posting of negative items—with regards to themselves or your company—could cause them harm as well. Not by way of a threat of repercussions by the company; but as a result of a negative image which could lead to lowered sales for the company. That could directly affect their continued employment.

Lastly, you could make your employees aware that more than 52 percent of employers now check a potential employee's social media before making a hiring decision. Negative items could threaten any future employment opportunities.

Here's a good example of the language of a Social Media Policy:

"Employees are responsible for the content they post online, whether posted during or outside of work hours. Online conduct that adversely affects (the Towing Company's) legitimate business interests or the interests of its employees, customers, vendors or other business partners may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination. Without written authorization from management, employees do not have authority or permission to communicate online for or on behalf of (the Towing Company)."

Controlling what's said about your business, your customers and your employees online may seem like an insurmountable battle. But if you approach it with thoughtfulness and diplomacy, and don't take it personally, you stand a better chance of getting the results you're looking for.

Don G. Archer is also multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcedemy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. Don is the Tow Business Editor for Tow Industry Week, and his bi-weekly column in Tow Industry Week is a must-read. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com
hd-rates

Insurance Industry its Own Worst Enemy

Car 661dcBy Don G. Archer

Wrapped in promises of progress and prosperity, motor clubs all across the nation push their brands hoping to snag the unaware. They target wide-eyed individuals just entering the market, completely oblivious to the dangers within. Eager young men and women chomping at the bit, ready and willing to leap at any perceived opportunity to get their foot in the door.

Unfortunately for the clubs, the pool is now growing much smaller.

In 2016, three insurance companies pulled out of the towing market: Progressive, Atlantic Specialty and Markel. Although Progressive re-entered the market in 2017, their rates telegraph that they're still a little gun-shy.

Who knows how many more insurance companies will bail in 2017?

Dan Silverman of Autorisk.org says there are three reasons insurers are leaving the towing market.

1. The obvious: they aren't making enough money. Insurers thought they could make a killing in the towing market, but instead lost money because they didn't understand the true costs associated with insuring the industry and the high claim payouts.

2. No Risk Management in place. Many towing companies don't take the time to develop effective safety and compliance programs, something required by insurance companies.

3. Inability to Retain Quality Operators. Due to many factors, towing companies can't afford to maintain trained and qualified tow operators. Low pay results in high turnover, which leads to more accidents and more claims.

I recently spoke to one tow company owner who was quoted a $20,000 premium—for his one-truck operation. For $250,000 worth of liability including On-hook and Garage Keepers, he was looking at payments of more than $1,600 per month.

This inflated premium had nothing to do with a bad loss run. It wasn't because he was new to the industry, had no money down or a bad credit history. The reason for the huge premium was due partly because of Progressive's bad experience in the market, but also because other carriers are pulling out.

The carriers still in the market are taking advantage of the decreased supply. With no fear of being undercut, they're raising rates.

If you're an established tower but are worried about increased insurance rates driving you out of the market, don't. Most every cloud has a silver lining; this one has two.

First: To avoid sky-rocketing insurance premiums, the insurance companies have told us what they want. They want a risk management program in place, fewer claims and seasoned operators.

To give insurance carriers what they want you must do two things.

1. Incorporate a safety and compliance program for risk management into your business.

2. Determine if continuing to work for motor-club margins enables you to retain well-paid tow operators.

To determine if continuing to work for the clubs is in your best interest, you should start by going over your numbers and asking: Are my cash calls actually subsidizing my motor-club calls? This will help you to understand whether or not you really need so many trucks and operators.

Then, with the fear of newbies getting a foothold in your rear-view, educated cuts might be a wise move. What if you could bring in the same amount of PROFIT with less payroll, insurance and truck expenses? Wouldn't that be great?

Second: With decreasing access to affordable insurance, it may soon be more difficult for motor clubs to continue doing business as usual.

With the pool of newbie towers shrinking since they're being priced out of the market, towers may now be able to take an offensive approach to working with the clubs.

Instead of taking what they're giving, now may be the perfect time to renegotiate rates and work with the clubs who work with you.

One thing to remember though ... this is all cyclical. Motor clubs and insurance carriers are two peas in a pod, and sometimes they're one in the same. Once the clubs begin to feel the pinch of fewer operators and increased rates, insurance carriers will slowly make premiums more affordable and newbie towers will begin to enter the market again.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
