Insurance Industry its Own Worst Enemy
By Don G. Archer
Wrapped in promises of progress and prosperity, motor clubs all across the nation push their brands hoping to snag the unaware. They target wide-eyed individuals just entering the market, completely oblivious to the dangers within. Eager young men and women chomping at the bit, ready and willing to leap at any perceived opportunity to get their foot in the door.
Unfortunately for the clubs, the pool is now growing much smaller.
In 2016, three insurance companies pulled out of the towing market: Progressive, Atlantic Specialty and Markel. Although Progressive re-entered the market in 2017, their rates telegraph that they're still a little gun-shy.
Who knows how many more insurance companies will bail in 2017?
Dan Silverman of Autorisk.org says there are three reasons insurers are leaving the towing market.
1. The obvious: they aren't making enough money. Insurers thought they could make a killing in the towing market, but instead lost money because they didn't understand the true costs associated with insuring the industry and the high claim payouts.
2. No Risk Management in place. Many towing companies don't take the time to develop effective safety and compliance programs, something required by insurance companies.
3. Inability to Retain Quality Operators. Due to many factors, towing companies can't afford to maintain trained and qualified tow operators. Low pay results in high turnover, which leads to more accidents and more claims.
I recently spoke to one tow company owner who was quoted a $20,000 premium—for his one-truck operation. For $250,000 worth of liability including On-hook and Garage Keepers, he was looking at payments of more than $1,600 per month.
This inflated premium had nothing to do with a bad loss run. It wasn't because he was new to the industry, had no money down or a bad credit history. The reason for the huge premium was due partly because of Progressive's bad experience in the market, but also because other carriers are pulling out.
The carriers still in the market are taking advantage of the decreased supply. With no fear of being undercut, they're raising rates.
If you're an established tower but are worried about increased insurance rates driving you out of the market, don't. Most every cloud has a silver lining; this one has two.
First: To avoid sky-rocketing insurance premiums, the insurance companies have told us what they want. They want a risk management program in place, fewer claims and seasoned operators.
To give insurance carriers what they want you must do two things.
1. Incorporate a safety and compliance program for risk management into your business.
2. Determine if continuing to work for motor-club margins enables you to retain well-paid tow operators.
To determine if continuing to work for the clubs is in your best interest, you should start by going over your numbers and asking: Are my cash calls actually subsidizing my motor-club calls? This will help you to understand whether or not you really need so many trucks and operators.
Then, with the fear of newbies getting a foothold in your rear-view, educated cuts might be a wise move. What if you could bring in the same amount of PROFIT with less payroll, insurance and truck expenses? Wouldn't that be great?
Second: With decreasing access to affordable insurance, it may soon be more difficult for motor clubs to continue doing business as usual.
With the pool of newbie towers shrinking since they're being priced out of the market, towers may now be able to take an offensive approach to working with the clubs.
Instead of taking what they're giving, now may be the perfect time to renegotiate rates and work with the clubs who work with you.
One thing to remember though ... this is all cyclical. Motor clubs and insurance carriers are two peas in a pod, and sometimes they're one in the same. Once the clubs begin to feel the pinch of fewer operators and increased rates, insurance carriers will slowly make premiums more affordable and newbie towers will begin to enter the market again.American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.