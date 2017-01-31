Will Legalized Marijuana Affect Your Business?

By Randall C. ReschWhat if one of your drivers or facility personnel was selling or smoking marijuana from your offices or tow trucks? If an undercover officer arrested your company's driver for sales in one of your company's trucks it could cost thousands in attorney's fees to (hopefully) get your truck back.The towing and recovery industry demands clarity, awareness and precise actions when it comes to field operations. I don't believe that drugs or alcohol have a place in our industry's environment. Our industry demands the ability to think clearly and make the right decisions to avoid mistakes that could lead to disaster.Legalizing marijuana was bound to happen, almost the same as alcohol during Prohibition. While I'm not judging for or against use of "Magic Marley," I anticipate problems the legal use will bring to the industry.Marijuana manufacturers actively seek commercial and raw properties zoned for growing and appropriate use. Accordingly, licensed start-up marijuana businesses are alleged to be aggressively driving the costs of commercial properties for rentals and purchase. Their presence appears to impact other businesses within the same geographic region by making it outrageously expensive to purchase, lease or rent properties suitable to towing operations.There are many key issues regarding legalized use of marijuana. Its presence is huge and should be important to all tow company owners. Where employee use makes its way into an unsuspecting company, use and possession becomes problematic by challenging a company's core right down to its values and beliefs.Remember, you as the owner set the tone for your company. I believe there are many focus areas to consider when reviewing your company's drug, illegal substance, alcohol consumption, or marijuana use while at work, on-duty or when driving company vehicles.Individually, there are several topics that should be included in the best interests of your company and employee understanding:• Reputation and good standing within the community.• Policy and Procedures – some tolerance vs. no tolerance.• Memorandum of Understanding (employee's signature form at time of hire).• Open door policy to solicit employee awareness.• Dismissal policy if violated.• Active enrollment in pre-hire drug testing.• Drug-testing programs for pre- and post-accident investigations.• Contract requirements—an arrest of tow company owner or operator may result in being removed from contract operations.• On-call requirements for after-hours drivers.• Driving operations and take-home trucks.• What your insurance company says about driver use?If it's not specifically spelled out in your company's rules and regulations and you dismiss an employee for casual or involved use, anticipate being sued for wrongful termination.To turn a blind eye to employee use simply suggests that an in-house problem could eventually result in a job-related accident, incident or death.Can you defend with accuracy that marijuana use had an effect on a dismissed employee's work abilities? What justifies an employee's dismissal if there's no specific narrative or guidelines to prohibit marijuana use in the workplace?The law enforcement community isn't likely to change their stance on marijuana use or possession, and neither should you.The imminent legality of marijuana is one topic that's here to stay. I advocate that business owners take a hard look in making a proactive approach to their company's policy regarding use of marijuana as an undesired substance.Be sure to read the full article in the upcoming February issue of American Towman.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.