Will Legalized Marijuana Affect Your Business?

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingJanuary 25 - January 31, 2017

City, State
RATES
North:
Erie, PA
$100
(Pop. 102,000)
South:
Wilmington, NC
$150
(Pop. 112,067)
Midwest:
Peoria, IL
$100
(Pop. 115,007)
West:
Downey, CA
$170
(Pop. 111,772)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Have a GOAL: Get Out And Look

TB O ae451By Randall C. Resch

In the December 2014 issue of American Towman magazine, an interesting article showed a Pennsylvania truck driver unsuccessfully attempting to drive a 35-ton, multi-axle tanker across a 136-year-old metal truss bridge. From the article's pictures, one could clearly see that signs were posted at opposite ends of the bridge with clearance measurements, as well as the bridge's weight limit—identified as a whopping 4 tons.

OK. Let's do simple math. If 1 ton equals 2,000 lbs. and the bridge's max was rated at 4 tons—that's 8,000 lbs. So, if I'm driving a tanker weighing 33,000 lbs., what chance would I have in reaching the bridge's far end when I'm 25,000 pounds beyond the bridge's rating?

While this scenario seems a bit comical, you must consider the possibilities of attempting to drive across areas not designed to hold excessive weights.

Tow trucks and carriers come in all sizes and weights. Now, add additional load for tow or transport, then head to some rural destination experiencing its share of snow-load and wet weather. Regardless as to where you reside, Mother Nature gives no mercy to any existing thing, especially 136-year-old bridges.

The simple process for not repeating this incident requires many components. First, wooden bridges are inherently problematic based on weather extremes and excessive load. Secondly, when driver's eyes are focused on the route of travel, not seeing posted signs sends a message that they weren't paying attention. Thirdly, common sense dictates that something 136 years old should be considered something that's not going to handle excessive load.

I'm pretty sure that in the years since the bridge was originally built, it most likely never saw anything remotely as heavy as that tanker.

Gut feelings sometimes can be that Guardian Angel sitting on your shoulder telling you something just ain't right. The best practice drivers should consider before making any attempt to cross an antique structure is to have a GOAL ... Get Out And Look.

This scenario is one to discuss at driver safety meetings to reinforce the importance of not simply driving across an old bridge because it's there. Consider the possibility of dumping hazardous materials that might ultimately cause injury or death below the bridge or downstream.

This could have ended in a driver fatality as well as causing the structure to be totally ruined. As mentioned in the article, authorities have since closed the bridge and are determining what'll become of it.

Although I'm not a bridge expert by any means, it looks like it could be repaired. I'm just glad I'm not the tanker's owner who's eventually gonna get a gigantic repair or tear-down bill. What's worse, it would be a shame to lose another piece of Americana because one person allegedly didn't do what he should have done.

Bottom line for drivers is to always have a GOAL.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operation's Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line. Randall was inducted into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014.
Will Legalized Marijuana Affect Your Business?

marijuana a57ecBy Randall C. Resch

What if one of your drivers or facility personnel was selling or smoking marijuana from your offices or tow trucks? If an undercover officer arrested your company's driver for sales in one of your company's trucks it could cost thousands in attorney's fees to (hopefully) get your truck back.

The towing and recovery industry demands clarity, awareness and precise actions when it comes to field operations. I don't believe that drugs or alcohol have a place in our industry's environment. Our industry demands the ability to think clearly and make the right decisions to avoid mistakes that could lead to disaster.

Legalizing marijuana was bound to happen, almost the same as alcohol during Prohibition. While I'm not judging for or against use of "Magic Marley," I anticipate problems the legal use will bring to the industry.

Marijuana manufacturers actively seek commercial and raw properties zoned for growing and appropriate use. Accordingly, licensed start-up marijuana businesses are alleged to be aggressively driving the costs of commercial properties for rentals and purchase. Their presence appears to impact other businesses within the same geographic region by making it outrageously expensive to purchase, lease or rent properties suitable to towing operations.

There are many key issues regarding legalized use of marijuana. Its presence is huge and should be important to all tow company owners. Where employee use makes its way into an unsuspecting company, use and possession becomes problematic by challenging a company's core right down to its values and beliefs.

Remember, you as the owner set the tone for your company. I believe there are many focus areas to consider when reviewing your company's drug, illegal substance, alcohol consumption, or marijuana use while at work, on-duty or when driving company vehicles.

Individually, there are several topics that should be included in the best interests of your company and employee understanding:

• Reputation and good standing within the community.
• Policy and Procedures – some tolerance vs. no tolerance.
• Memorandum of Understanding (employee's signature form at time of hire).
• Open door policy to solicit employee awareness.
• Dismissal policy if violated.
• Active enrollment in pre-hire drug testing.
• Drug-testing programs for pre- and post-accident investigations.
• Contract requirements—an arrest of tow company owner or operator may result in being removed from contract operations.
• On-call requirements for after-hours drivers.
• Driving operations and take-home trucks.
• What your insurance company says about driver use?

If it's not specifically spelled out in your company's rules and regulations and you dismiss an employee for casual or involved use, anticipate being sued for wrongful termination.

To turn a blind eye to employee use simply suggests that an in-house problem could eventually result in a job-related accident, incident or death.

Can you defend with accuracy that marijuana use had an effect on a dismissed employee's work abilities? What justifies an employee's dismissal if there's no specific narrative or guidelines to prohibit marijuana use in the workplace?

The law enforcement community isn't likely to change their stance on marijuana use or possession, and neither should you.

The imminent legality of marijuana is one topic that's here to stay. I advocate that business owners take a hard look in making a proactive approach to their company's policy regarding use of marijuana as an undesired substance.

Be sure to read the full article in the upcoming February issue of American Towman.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
