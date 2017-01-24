Recruiting and Hiring Drivers

Don't Miss It!

Because Move-Over laws don't work, tow operators continue to be killed at an alarming rate. In his seminar, "Safety: Accidents-or Repeated Mistakes," American Towman Business editor examines at what NOT to do, the causes of fatalities, the importance of having regular safety meetings and calls for drastic change in the way we respond. It will take place as a part of the Safety Conference at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.