Twelve Life-Saving Obligations

Handling the First Quarter Blues
By Don G. Archer
Unless you live in an area where lake-effect snow keeps you running hard all winter long, a first-quarter slump is just business as usual; it does take a bite out of your annual revenue.
The first-quarter slump isn't exclusive to the towing industry—it's everywhere. The simplest reason is that everyone spends too much during Christmas. When you couple that with the fact that many New Year's resolutions revolve around saving money, and it's cold outside—you can see why so many businesses get the first-quarter blues.
There's no use crying over slow days, take advantage of this time to get things done you've been putting off.
One thing you can do is plan your budget with a slowdown in mind.
If you keep records (all businesses should keep detailed monthly sales and expense records) you have the ability to look at previous years to notice patterns. If you see that your January sales are consistently down from the previous month over the past six years, this may be a good time to schedule vacations, or voluntary layoffs.
Don't cut too deep; there's always something you can do with a little extra labor.
This can be a good time to tackle truck repairs and work on updating the office, shop and breakroom with new paint, fixtures, and furniture. You could also work on reorganizing your files or creating and/or updating your employee manual.
Acquiring new customers can cost up to 10-times more than retaining the ones you already have. Visiting repair shops and other accounts in person can have a huge impact on customer retention. A warm friendly reminder that you care about them as more than just a customer during this time works wonders.
After year's end is the best time to go over your marketing efforts. The best way to make intelligent marketing decisions is to measure ad dollars spent vs. sales dollars received per ad.
Marketing is an investment; but if you don't know what kind of return you're getting, you don't know whether you should increase or decrease your efforts in that area. If you don't have a method of tracking what works and what doesn't, use this time to develop one and put it in place for next year.
Take advantage of this extra time to work on social media, like your Facebook business page.
The two most important aspects of an effective social media campaign are engagement and consistency. Facebook "likes" are nice; but if those people never comment or share your posts, your posts don't get any traction. That also means their friends and family aren't exposed to your posts and you're not generating top-of-mind-awareness, or TOMA.
TOMA helps them to remember your name, or at least where to find you. When they are in need of your services they look for you specifically.
Boosting posts can be helpful, but you stand to lose all that you've gained if you're not consistent. You can't post things for a couple of months and forget about it for the rest of the year. Everyone can find a few hours out of the month to create posts which are interesting and foster engagement. If you have sporadic availability, Facebook allows you to create posts and schedule them to be released at a later date.
Directory listings are a way to build links to your website. If done properly they can help your site gain authority so you rank higher on Google. Directory examples include Bing, Yahoo!, Yelp, Facebook, Angie's List and more.
It's Google's contention that a reputable business will have consistent representation across the web. You need to check to be sure that wherever your business is listed it's exactly the same as what appears on your Google+ page.
You can't just go off what's listed from the result of a search. In search results, Google abbreviates when necessary. Login to your Google+ page and check what's listed there. If your listing on Google contains "street" but on Yelp it says "St.," that listing won't count.
In addition, there are a lot of scan tools out there that will scan these directory listings to see how you're listed across the web. All of them will tell you that there are issues with your listings, just to get you to sign up for their service.
This is an effective way of looking at the first quarter in a different light. Remember all those times you said, "I'll do this or that when I get around to it?" Here's your time. Take advantage of this opportunity to get things done and soon you'll start referring to the beginning of the year as your first-quarter catch-up time.American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.