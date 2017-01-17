Twelve Life-Saving Obligations

The Week's Features
Trooper Honored for Saving Towman's Life
Towman is alive today because of trooper's response
Powerful Colors Accent Rotator
Forest green unit and red and yellow stripes oozes power
Dump Ditched
Mack dump gets stuck in the ditch
Bailey's Heavy-Duty Tie-Down
Kit uses B/A's patented Rollback Tie-Down System
Man Shoots at Tow Truck
South Carolina man arrested in repo
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
Don't Miss It!
The Management Conference at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas will feature an in-depth look at the hiring process, recruiting the right employee for your business and the importance of developing a policy handbook. Multi-published author, educator and speaker Don G. Archer of TheTowAcademy.com. will share his best practices for hiring and the important things that a company policy handbook must have. Tow Industry Week will take place in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

logotype
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingJanuary 11 - January 17, 2017

Handling the First Quarter Blues

decliningperformance af834By Don G. Archer

Unless you live in an area where lake-effect snow keeps you running hard all winter long, a first-quarter slump is just business as usual; it does take a bite out of your annual revenue.

The first-quarter slump isn't exclusive to the towing industry—it's everywhere. The simplest reason is that everyone spends too much during Christmas. When you couple that with the fact that many New Year's resolutions revolve around saving money, and it's cold outside—you can see why so many businesses get the first-quarter blues.

There's no use crying over slow days, take advantage of this time to get things done you've been putting off.

One thing you can do is plan your budget with a slowdown in mind.

If you keep records (all businesses should keep detailed monthly sales and expense records) you have the ability to look at previous years to notice patterns. If you see that your January sales are consistently down from the previous month over the past six years, this may be a good time to schedule vacations, or voluntary layoffs.

Don't cut too deep; there's always something you can do with a little extra labor.

This can be a good time to tackle truck repairs and work on updating the office, shop and breakroom with new paint, fixtures, and furniture. You could also work on reorganizing your files or creating and/or updating your employee manual.

Acquiring new customers can cost up to 10-times more than retaining the ones you already have. Visiting repair shops and other accounts in person can have a huge impact on customer retention. A warm friendly reminder that you care about them as more than just a customer during this time works wonders.

After year's end is the best time to go over your marketing efforts. The best way to make intelligent marketing decisions is to measure ad dollars spent vs. sales dollars received per ad.

Marketing is an investment; but if you don't know what kind of return you're getting, you don't know whether you should increase or decrease your efforts in that area. If you don't have a method of tracking what works and what doesn't, use this time to develop one and put it in place for next year.

Take advantage of this extra time to work on social media, like your Facebook business page.

The two most important aspects of an effective social media campaign are engagement and consistency. Facebook "likes" are nice; but if those people never comment or share your posts, your posts don't get any traction. That also means their friends and family aren't exposed to your posts and you're not generating top-of-mind-awareness, or TOMA.

TOMA helps them to remember your name, or at least where to find you. When they are in need of your services they look for you specifically.

Boosting posts can be helpful, but you stand to lose all that you've gained if you're not consistent. You can't post things for a couple of months and forget about it for the rest of the year. Everyone can find a few hours out of the month to create posts which are interesting and foster engagement. If you have sporadic availability, Facebook allows you to create posts and schedule them to be released at a later date.

Directory listings are a way to build links to your website. If done properly they can help your site gain authority so you rank higher on Google. Directory examples include Bing, Yahoo!, Yelp, Facebook, Angie's List and more.

It's Google's contention that a reputable business will have consistent representation across the web. You need to check to be sure that wherever your business is listed it's exactly the same as what appears on your Google+ page.

You can't just go off what's listed from the result of a search. In search results, Google abbreviates when necessary. Login to your Google+ page and check what's listed there. If your listing on Google contains "street" but on Yelp it says "St.," that listing won't count.

In addition, there are a lot of scan tools out there that will scan these directory listings to see how you're listed across the web. All of them will tell you that there are issues with your listings, just to get you to sign up for their service.

This is an effective way of looking at the first quarter in a different light. Remember all those times you said, "I'll do this or that when I get around to it?" Here's your time. Take advantage of this opportunity to get things done and soon you'll start referring to the beginning of the year as your first-quarter catch-up time.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
Twelve Life-Saving Obligations

workingthewhiteline aed04By Randall C. Resch

Towers are seemingly at war with distracted motorists; those who have no clue or inclination as to the dangers we face on a day-to-day basis. Yet we have an obligation to return home safely to our families, our companies and the communities we serve.

The towing and recovery industry demands that tow operators be knowledgeable and aware of hazards that are inherent to the job. Towers are responsible to know what standards of care exist, recognizing them and to do what it takes to apply them.

The following 12 training categories are life-saving "focus areas" every tow operator should attain. Training topics should include:

1. Traffic Incident Management Fundamentals and Terminology: TIM training offers free hands-on and web-based training on how to safely and properly execute roadside response specific to high-speed freeways.

2. Response and Approach: Employing vehicle code requirements for safe vehicle operations, lane placement, speed of travel, use of emergency lighting, legal use of shoulders, etc.

3. Vehicle Positioning: How tow trucks are parked or positioned is critical when towers are working outside of their vehicles.

4. Arrival Assessment: In an immediate sense, the tower is assessing the who, what, when, where, how and why considerations of any incident as it regards, "move it or work it."

5. On-Scene Safety: What considerations or best practices would make a tower's on-scene existence the safest for them, including paths of escape?

6. Command Responsibilities: Understanding the "big picture" of what's going on when working critical incidents and who is in-charge. Towers have on-scene responsibilities to identify an Incident Commander and react immediately and competently to the tasks at hand.

7. Traffic Management: The known study of dangers, lessons learned and cause and effect of traffic incidents; the study of clearing obstructions and restoring traffic to its original free-flowing state.

8. Special Circumstances: These are considerations by towers working outside the box. While some recovery techniques and methods may seem unorthodox to the norm, towers work with incident managers in order to get the job done.

9. Quick Clearance: The total goal of getting traffic moving again lessens the possibility of secondary impacts.

10. White-Line Safety: Especially for tow operators, it's a learned ability to consciously work away from traffic using tow truck controls and equipment items far from the white-line side.

11. Survival Tactics: A tow operator's learned ability to employ survival and on-scene operational tactics that allows them to work out of known danger areas.

12. Application of Techniques and Methods: Is the total and overall abilities to employ appropriate equipment, tow truck and recovery skill in meeting the quick-clearance objectives?

Working white-line danger zones is every tower's conscious decision. All the training in the world is negated by the reality that it's you who chooses to stand or work in harm's way. While there are times towers must move quickly through pinch zones or the white-line danger side, consciously and routinely standing there—especially at the traffic-side controls—is a recipe for disaster.

These categories are suggested as a basis of training for both on-highway responders and those serving the motoring public no matter where they travel.

I ask that you'll take a few minutes to self-evaluate and see if you have your mind right when it comes to understanding the dangers of the roadside. Never forget that this profession has the highest mortality rate that reaches far beyond other occupations.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week's Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, and is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame.
