Handling the First Quarter Blues

Don't Miss It!

A great lineup of conferences are on tap for Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Five conferences will be presented with a slightly different format from years past. As many past attendees have requested, longer seminar sessions will be presented within the following conferences: Cost Control, "The Future," Management and Rotator. In addition, there will be a Presidents Conference that will comprise of presidents and leaders of the many state towing associations in the industry. Registration information for Tow Industry Week, which will also feature the American Towman ShowPlace, can be found at atshowplace.com. Stay tuned for future develpments on the Tow Industry Week conferences.