Handling the First Quarter Blues

Frank Gentilquore: AT Towman of the Year
Named for activism and dedication to industry
Laboring in the Field
Labor Day recovery puts Buddy's on a farm
Standing Out Against the Landscape
Huge black-and-white unit impressive on the road
Puncture-Resistant Smash Film
Access Tools' Smash Film keeps out rain, dirt and debris
Fla. Man Arrested After Shooting at Agent
Police arrest man after eight-mile chase
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
Five conferences will be presented with a slightly different format from years past. As many past attendees have requested, longer seminar sessions will be presented within the following conferences: Cost Control, "The Future," Management and Rotator. In addition, there will be a Presidents Conference that will comprise of presidents and leaders of the many state towing associations in the industry.
December 26 - January 02, 2017

City, State
RATES
Midwest:
Sheridan, IN
$125
(Pop. 2,665)
West:
Eastsound, WA
$164
(Pop. 4,500)
East:
Blackwood, NJ
$100
(Pop. 4,545)
South:
Byron, GA
$125
(Pop. 2,887)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
That Toto Was a Troublemaker

Dorothy Toto1 0c7baBy DON ARCHER

Toto was a troublemaker.

In the 1939 movie "The Wizard of Oz," Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow all shook in fear when confronting the Great and Powerful Oz. But Toto, Dorothy's little dog, was unafraid. He trotted over and pulled back the curtain revealing the truth.

In the September 2014 edition of American Towman magazine, Editor-in-Chief Steve Calitri does some revealing of his own. In his interview with AutoReturn CEO John Wicker, Calitri asks some hard-hitting questions that allow the reader to gain an insight into what's really in store for those thinking about partnering with AR.

AutoReturn, for those unfamiliar, is a third-party dispatching company based in San Francisco, Calif. If your city or state is contracted with them, instead of receiving a call from your local police dispatch when they need a tow, the police call AutoReturn. AutoReturn, in turn, calls whatever company has agreed to partner with them to respond. Some say it's similar to working for a motor club.

One of the questions Calitri asked in the interview pertains to a criticism that's been raised numerous times in the past. "Does AR pay the cities it's contracting with a significant fee per tow, at the expense of the tower?"

To that question, Wicker responded: "No. Some cities do want revenue ..." and, "...it's not at the expense of the tower."

Calitri continued, pointing out that at the most recent Las Vegas tow show, Wicker himself said that towers in the San Francisco area are paid, on average, $80 for light-duty tows. But the city's own published rate sheet shows that the motorist is charged $483 for that tow.

Calitri wanted to know where that money goes.

Immediately Wicker was on the defensive. He admitted that AR's fee is $130; but justified it by describing how costly it is to operate in San Francisco, mentioning the high price of real estate and saying, "We operate two locations, 24/7 & 365 ... in a competitive market."

And then, like the Wizard of Oz being outed by Toto, Wicker scrambled for control. He suggested that Calitri wasn't seeing what was truly important—pay no attention to the facts. "The important metric here," said Wicker, "is that, before AR, towers were getting only $42 per tow but now they make nearly 100-percent more."

Wicker then attempted to justify the low rates paid towers by mentioning the minutes it takes to arrive on scene, 12.17 and the miles traveled, two, on average.

But to do so is akin to the rationale many uneducated customers have when pricing a tow. They can't understand why the price is what it is when they only need to go a block, even when they're some 25 miles away. There are many more expenses and variables to consider that can't possibly be understood by an outsider.

Or could it be that Wicker believes towers are immune to these expenses? Towers who work in the same competitive market as he?

Try this: How long does it take to dispatch a call?

If it takes a grand total of two minutes to receive a call from a contracting city, decide what partner in that city to call and then dispatch that call—one of Wicker's dispatchers could do 30 calls in an hour. That's $3,900 per hour. How many tows can a tower do in one hour? One, maybe two?

Besides, when they are forced to work under fast-food-style towing conditions where they've got to keep hammering to pay the bills, there's little room for customer service. What if there are children with special needs, an elderly couple that can't ride in a tow truck or a large dog? We all know the pressures that law enforcement can put on you in those situations. Does AR compensate for those?

Let's take a closer look at the dollars in San Francisco:
Charge to the motorist: $483
Auto Return's Share: $130
Tower's Share: $ 80
City's Share: $273

Wicker has one thing right: $80 is more than $42. But what if AutoReturn wasn't there? What if the city dealt directly with the towers? Without a middleman in the way, AR's portion could go directly to the party doing the lion's share of the work—the towers.

Calitri's article "On the Hot Seat" gave AutoReturn more than a fair shake and allowed Wicker the opportunity to tout the benefits his company offers the towing industry. It's something every tower should read. At the end of the article is an invitation for all, who desire, to respond for their own opportunity to be heard in the November print edition.

(Read the article "The Hot Seat in Police Rotation" in the September 2014 issue of American Towman www.itowman.com)

Don Archer lives and works in Jefferson City, Mo., where he and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker, a 12-truck operation that's been in business since the 1950s. Email him at don@broadwaywrecker.com.
Handling the First Quarter Blues

decliningperformance af834By Don G. Archer

Unless you live in an area where lake-effect snow keeps you running hard all winter long, a first-quarter slump is just business as usual; it does take a bite out of your annual revenue.

The first-quarter slump isn't exclusive to the towing industry—it's everywhere. The simplest reason is that everyone spends too much during Christmas. When you couple that with the fact that many New Year's resolutions revolve around saving money, and it's cold outside—you can see why so many businesses get the first-quarter blues.

There's no use crying over slow days, take advantage of this time to get things done you've been putting off.

One thing you can do is plan your budget with a slowdown in mind.

If you keep records (all businesses should keep detailed monthly sales and expense records) you have the ability to look at previous years to notice patterns. If you see that your January sales are consistently down from the previous month over the past six years, this may be a good time to schedule vacations, or voluntary layoffs.

Don't cut too deep; there's always something you can do with a little extra labor.

This can be a good time to tackle truck repairs and work on updating the office, shop and breakroom with new paint, fixtures, and furniture. You could also work on reorganizing your files or creating and/or updating your employee manual.

Acquiring new customers can cost up to 10-times more than retaining the ones you already have. Visiting repair shops and other accounts in person can have a huge impact on customer retention. A warm friendly reminder that you care about them as more than just a customer during this time works wonders.

After year's end is the best time to go over your marketing efforts. The best way to make intelligent marketing decisions is to measure ad dollars spent vs. sales dollars received per ad.

Marketing is an investment; but if you don't know what kind of return you're getting, you don't know whether you should increase or decrease your efforts in that area. If you don't have a method of tracking what works and what doesn't, use this time to develop one and put it in place for next year.

Take advantage of this extra time to work on social media, like your Facebook business page.

The two most important aspects of an effective social media campaign are engagement and consistency. Facebook "likes" are nice; but if those people never comment or share your posts, your posts don't get any traction. That also means their friends and family aren't exposed to your posts and you're not generating top-of-mind-awareness, or TOMA.

TOMA helps them to remember your name, or at least where to find you. When they are in need of your services they look for you specifically.

Boosting posts can be helpful, but you stand to lose all that you've gained if you're not consistent. You can't post things for a couple of months and forget about it for the rest of the year. Everyone can find a few hours out of the month to create posts which are interesting and foster engagement. If you have sporadic availability, Facebook allows you to create posts and schedule them to be released at a later date.

Directory listings are a way to build links to your website. If done properly they can help your site gain authority so you rank higher on Google. Directory examples include Bing, Yahoo!, Yelp, Facebook, Angie's List and more.

It's Google's contention that a reputable business will have consistent representation across the web. You need to check to be sure that wherever your business is listed it's exactly the same as what appears on your Google+ page.

You can't just go off what's listed from the result of a search. In search results, Google abbreviates when necessary. Login to your Google+ page and check what's listed there. If your listing on Google contains "street" but on Yelp it says "St.," that listing won't count.

In addition, there are a lot of scan tools out there that will scan these directory listings to see how you're listed across the web. All of them will tell you that there are issues with your listings, just to get you to sign up for their service.

This is an effective way of looking at the first quarter in a different light. Remember all those times you said, "I'll do this or that when I get around to it?" Here's your time. Take advantage of this opportunity to get things done and soon you'll start referring to the beginning of the year as your first-quarter catch-up time.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
