Which Wolf Are You Feeding?

Order Captain Makes L.A. Times
John Boucher's induction into the Towman Order highlighted
Personal Property Webinar from VTS
Two legal experts will share how not to run afoul of CPFB
The Star Car Earns Its Name
Dump truck recovered from narrow, uphill-downhill roadside
Flames and Broken Chains
Unit stands out on California roads
Aussie Rimshine for Wheel Maintenance
Product offers polishing and maintenance with little downtime
Events
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 18-20, 2016
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 10-12, 2017
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 17-19, 2017
Don't Miss It!
A great lineup of conferences are on tap for Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino. Five conferences will be presented with a slightly different format from years past. As many past attendees have requested, longer seminar sessions will be presented within the following conferences: Cost Control, "The Future," Management and Rotator. In addition, there will be a Presidents Conference that will comprise of presidents and leaders of the many state towing associations in the industry. Registration information for Tow Industry Week, which will also feature the American Towman ShowPlace, can be found at atshowplace.com. Stay tuned for future develpments on the Tow Industry Week conferences.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingDecember 21 - December 27, 2016

City, State
RATES
North:
Independence, MO
$200
(Pop. 116,830)
South:
Arvada, CO
$95
(Pop. 111,707)
East:
Providence, RI
$82
(Pop. 179,154)
West:
Fort Lauderdale, FL
$105
(Pop. 165,521)
Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
Who Should Pay for Damages?

Unknown 100c8By Don Archer

A tower recently emailed me who thought he was being treated unfairly by his boss. He asked, "If you have a company phone and drop it and the screen cracks—and the company is paying the insurance—should you, the tow truck operator, be required to pay the deductible?"

I get this question all the time: Who should pay?

Some say the tow operator should "man up" and pay for his mistakes. Others suggest that the towing company has budgeted for certain losses and expects things to happen, so they should pay.

There's no easy answer. Even company owners are all over the map on this. Some feel that placing too much burden on their drivers will make it difficult to retain quality help. Others say that quality drivers don't continually cause damage; and that requiring those who do to pay something will weed out the bad drivers.

Most drivers feel horrible when they cause damage and wish there was something, other than paying the deductible, that they could do to make things right. Others think damages are a cost of doing business, and that rates should be adjusted to allow the company to absorb damages more easily.

Neither group believes that damages should affect compensation.

So the question remains ... who should pay?

I ask, "What does your company policy say?"

The question continues to come up because most towing companies don't have a written policy in place that spells out exactly who pays for what when damages occur. Not having a written policy in place is a problem for more than a few reasons.

First, when you don't have a set policy for dealing with damages, you must then rely on your own judgement.

Of course it's your business and I'm not suggesting there's anything wrong with your judgement. You probably have a good idea for who is careful and who's not.

But imposing unwritten rules can be risky. When you rely only on your judgement and choose to impose unwritten rules on the fly it might be considered arbitrary punishment. If a disgruntled driver feels like you've singled him out, this could be considered discrimination and you could be setting yourself up for a lawsuit.

On the other hand, if it's written and made clear to everyone that this policy applies to all equally, there's no ambiguity.

Besides the obvious benefit of shielding yourself from being sued, having a damages policy in place does something else: it sets expectations. When drivers know that you expect them to care for company property and understand that there are real-life consequences for not doing so, they will come up to the task.

Lastly, it's good for business. Disregard for company property can lead to maltreatment of a customer's property. Nothing can harm your business more than the negative "press" you get when you damage someone's car. Having a damages policy that includes a progressive discipline policy can help to not only deter damages, but it also helps weed out offenders before the problem is exacerbated.

So who should pay? It's up to you. You built your business, and only you know what's acceptable. But whatever you decide, put it in writing, assure all will be bound by it, know it, and sign-off on it.

Don G. Archer and his wife, Brenda, own and operate Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, MO. Don is also multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com
Which Wolf Are You Feeding?

Wolves a8690By Don G. Archer

On Nov. 10, 2016, the wolves were at the door in Lake County, Ind., for Sheriff John Buncich. FBI Agents were raiding his office over concerns of corruption charges centered on allegations of bribery for contracts for towing companies; a pay-to-play scheme.

Little more than a month later, Lake County Police Chief Timothy Downs (Buncich's boss) plead guilty to charges that he solicited campaign donations from tow operators in exchange for more territory. Downs said he did it to keep his job, so that he would continue to receive a salary. Buncich has yet to come clean.

We condemn corruption from all quarters; but when it emanates from positions of authority like law enforcement it's especially heinous.

How and why did it happen?

Another story might help us understand:

A wise grandmother was tucking her grandson into bed when he begged her to tell him a story. She agreed and decided to tell him the one about the two wolves who battle.

She starts by describing how everyone in the world has two wolves that live inside. These wolves are constantly battling for dominance over us.

One of the wolves is jealous and full of envy. He's malicious and has a fixed mindset. He believes that the world is cold and full of bad people, and that he must do whatever it takes, right or wrong, to get and stay on top. He's very negative and nothing good ever happens for him.

Then there's the other wolf who's completely the opposite. He's very powerful and operates out of empathy, love and positivity. He believes that anything can be accomplished if you give it your all and put your heart into it. Many good things happen for him.

At this point in the story the grandson begins to drift off to sleep but doesn't want to miss out on the ending. He stops his grandmother and looks up at her and asks, "Grandmother, which wolf wins the battle?" The grandmother smiles and leans in close to the boy's face, and says, "The one you feed."

It's apparent that these law enforcement officials were feeding the wrong wolf. It would be a mistake to just let the story lie there.

What about the towing companies involved? It takes two to tango.

Although other towing companies were involved, only William Szarmach, of CSA Towing was indicted. He faces charges of wire fraud and bribery. "Individual A," the owner of another towing company involved, cooperated with prosecutors and will, seemingly, avoid further litigation.

Before this sting occurred, both towing company owners, and law enforcement officials alike, probably believed what they were doing was justified. It was for the furtherance of their businesses and their careers. The towers were looking for more territory, which meant more money. The officers needed to be re-elected so they could maintain status and power.

Could it be that the desire for these things was wrong?

Rather than blaming the result of their actions on the want for more, maybe we should look elsewhere. We all want to do the best we can in any endeavor; there's nothing wrong with that. What was wrong was their method of getting there.

For the towers involved, it probably didn't start on day one. They didn't intend to go down that road. Most likely it was a slow erosion of the soul through months and years of seeing all that is wrong with the world—and then letting it seep inside. A continuous feeding of the jealous and envious wolf, while starving the good wolf. Then, like a bolt of lightning, an opportunity presents itself, a way to move forward.

Though it was against the law, they succumbed ... because the bad wolf was stronger.

In the case of the officers involved, it was probably the same story. Pride, and fear of loss overrode what was instinctively wrong and outside the law—and they fell.

It could be argued that the officers involved should face a higher degree of punishment than the towers. If the door weren't opened there would be no case.

But does placing a higher degree of blame do any of us any good?

When we point to people and circumstances outside ourselves as reasons why we are where we are, rather than accepting responsibility for what we've become, we're feeding the wrong wolf.

American Towman Field Editor-Midwest Don G. Archer is also a multi-published author, educator and speaker helping others to build and start successful towing businesses around the country at TheTowAcademy.com. Don and his wife, Brenda, formerly owned and operated Broadway Wrecker in Jefferson City, Mo. E-mail him direct at don@thetowacademy.com.
