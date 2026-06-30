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American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing July 01 - July 07, 2026

A Stellar Journey: Inside the Three-Year Build of Sunkiss Towing's Rotator

 

By George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks are ordered. Others are assembled. And then there are trucks like the newest rotator at Sunkiss Towing in Idaho Falls, Idaho—a truck conceived over nearly three years, engineered across three countries, customized from the ground up and ultimately transformed into a tribute to company founder and family patriarch, Dan Pickering.

For owner Zach Pickering, the project was never simply about adding another heavy wrecker to the fleet.

"It wasn't just about building a tow truck," Pickering says. "It was about building something that represented who we are."

The result is a striking 60-ton rotator finished in brilliant red and wrapped in custom graphics that celebrate local landmarks, family values, faith and hometown pride. Every inch of the truck tells part of a story.

Unlike many operators who purchase complete wreckers directly from a builder, Pickering insists on purchasing every chassis through his local Kenworth dealer before sending it through each stage of construction.

"We're huge believers in supporting our local community," he explains. "I buy every chassis through our local Kenworth dealer, even though it costs me a little more."

That decision added both cost and complexity. Instead of following the typical production process, the project required close coordination between the local dealership, Kenworth engineers, transportation companies and the body manufacturer.

"It probably costs me three or four percent more," Pickering says. "It doesn't save me any money. It's actually more work. But keeping the money local is more important to me."

Because the finished truck would stretch 44½ feet long—just six inches shy of the legal 45-foot limit—Kenworth engineers became concerned about frame deflection. Rather than using the conventional double-frame construction found on most heavy wreckers, they engineered the chassis with an uncommon triple-frame rail.

"I've never seen another rotator triple framed," Pickering says. "The extra frame adds weight. You don't necessarily want that. But you also don't want your truck bending."

Once the chassis was completed, the truck began an extraordinary journey of its own.

Its first stop was Canada, where technicians installed a second steer axle, converting it into a twin-steer chassis. From there it traveled to Pennsylvania, where the Custom Built body and 60-ton recovery unit were installed. By the time the truck rolled out complete, nearly three years had passed.

The finished machine tips the scales at 81,000 pounds, powered by a 605-horsepower Cummins X15 paired with an 18-speed transmission.

One feature required considerable persuasion. Pickering had long envisioned a rotator equipped with a sleeper, but the builder resisted because of the truck's already imposing length.

"I always wanted a sleeper on a rotator," he recalls. "I finally convinced them."

The truck was originally slated to wear a completely different graphic package. Then, midway through the build, Pickering's father passed away. The project instantly took on new meaning. Instead of moving forward with the original design, Pickering transformed the truck into a lasting tribute to the man who founded the family business.

"We built the graphics around everything my dad loved."

Suddenly, every graphic element became deeply personal. A skyline portrays recognizable eastern Idaho landmarks. A temple silhouette reflects Dan Pickering's enduring faith after overcoming alcoholism and dedicating his life to serving others. The compass ties the truck visually to other Sunkiss equipment. Across the sleeper, one phrase stands above all the others:

Carry-On Maestro

"It was one of my dad's favorite sayings," Pickering explains. "He always told us, 'Carry on, Maestro.' To him, it meant keep leading. Keep leading the orchestra. Keep leading the good fight."

Throughout the lengthy construction, Pickering had envisioned unveiling the truck at the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas. When the day finally arrived, Sunkiss brought three trucks to the show. More importantly, Zach brought nearly 30 members of his family.

"We all went down together to see the awards," he says. "We took a family picture in front of the truck."

Today the rotator works throughout eastern Idaho and the Yellowstone National Park region, responding to tractor-trailer recoveries, overturned fuel tankers and heavy agricultural incidents. It has already recovered a medical helicopter and recently assisted another rotator in lifting a 120,000-pound generator.

For Pickering, the truck's 60-ton capacity perfectly fits the region's needs.

"We don't really need 75- or 100-ton trucks," he explains. "Our roads are narrower. We don't have huge industrial equipment like some metro areas. We're an agricultural community."

For Sunkiss Towing, this rotator represents a commitment to supporting local businesses, investing in thoughtful engineering and remembering the man whose values continue to guide the company. The truck's three-year journey—from the drawing board to the showroom floor and finally onto the highways of eastern Idaho—produced far more than an impressive rotator. It created a rolling legacy that carries forward Dan Pickering's spirit every time Zach climbs behind the wheel. As the words on the sleeper remind everyone who sees it, the mission is simple: Carry-On Maestro.



American Towman Today - July 02, 2026
American Towman Today - July 02, 2026
Click here to read more

Agero Launches Sixth Annual Summer Hustle Program

Agero has launched its sixth annual Summer Hustle program, recognizing top-performing towing and roadside assistance providers during the year's busiest travel season.

Running from June 28 through Sept. 5, the 10-week initiative rewards service providers that demonstrate outstanding operational performance, customer service and compliance with Agero's performance standards. More than $24,000 in cash prizes and branded merchandise will be awarded, with six winners selected each week. Cash awards range from $200 to $500.

"Across more than 14 million events every year, our service providers are the people who make it all possible," said Dave Ferrick. "Summer Hustle is our way of recognizing that dedication and thanking them for the vital role they play."

The program is open to contracted U.S. towing and roadside assistance providers in good standing with Agero. The company supports more than 120 client programs and responds to approximately 14 million roadside events annually through one of the nation's largest service provider networks. 

Eligible U.S. service providers can learn more about the program, rules and eligibility requirements by visiting Agero's Summer Hustle information page.

Source: Press Release from Agero



Agero's Summer Hustle '26 rewards outstanding towing and roadside assistance providers for exceptional service during the busy summer travel season.

A Stellar Journey: Inside the Three-Year Build of Sunkiss Towing's Rotator

 

By George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks are ordered. Others are assembled. And then there are trucks like the newest rotator at Sunkiss Towing in Idaho Falls, Idaho—a truck conceived over nearly three years, engineered across three countries, customized from the ground up and ultimately transformed into a tribute to company founder and family patriarch, Dan Pickering.

For owner Zach Pickering, the project was never simply about adding another heavy wrecker to the fleet.

"It wasn't just about building a tow truck," Pickering says. "It was about building something that represented who we are."

The result is a striking 60-ton rotator finished in brilliant red and wrapped in custom graphics that celebrate local landmarks, family values, faith and hometown pride. Every inch of the truck tells part of a story.

Unlike many operators who purchase complete wreckers directly from a builder, Pickering insists on purchasing every chassis through his local Kenworth dealer before sending it through each stage of construction.

"We're huge believers in supporting our local community," he explains. "I buy every chassis through our local Kenworth dealer, even though it costs me a little more."

That decision added both cost and complexity. Instead of following the typical production process, the project required close coordination between the local dealership, Kenworth engineers, transportation companies and the body manufacturer.

"It probably costs me three or four percent more," Pickering says. "It doesn't save me any money. It's actually more work. But keeping the money local is more important to me."

Because the finished truck would stretch 44½ feet long—just six inches shy of the legal 45-foot limit—Kenworth engineers became concerned about frame deflection. Rather than using the conventional double-frame construction found on most heavy wreckers, they engineered the chassis with an uncommon triple-frame rail.

"I've never seen another rotator triple framed," Pickering says. "The extra frame adds weight. You don't necessarily want that. But you also don't want your truck bending."

Once the chassis was completed, the truck began an extraordinary journey of its own.

Its first stop was Canada, where technicians installed a second steer axle, converting it into a twin-steer chassis. From there it traveled to Pennsylvania, where the Custom Built body and 60-ton recovery unit were installed. By the time the truck rolled out complete, nearly three years had passed.

The finished machine tips the scales at 81,000 pounds, powered by a 605-horsepower Cummins X15 paired with an 18-speed transmission.

One feature required considerable persuasion. Pickering had long envisioned a rotator equipped with a sleeper, but the builder resisted because of the truck's already imposing length.

"I always wanted a sleeper on a rotator," he recalls. "I finally convinced them."

The truck was originally slated to wear a completely different graphic package. Then, midway through the build, Pickering's father passed away. The project instantly took on new meaning. Instead of moving forward with the original design, Pickering transformed the truck into a lasting tribute to the man who founded the family business.

"We built the graphics around everything my dad loved."

Suddenly, every graphic element became deeply personal. A skyline portrays recognizable eastern Idaho landmarks. A temple silhouette reflects Dan Pickering's enduring faith after overcoming alcoholism and dedicating his life to serving others. The compass ties the truck visually to other Sunkiss equipment. Across the sleeper, one phrase stands above all the others:

Carry-On Maestro

"It was one of my dad's favorite sayings," Pickering explains. "He always told us, 'Carry on, Maestro.' To him, it meant keep leading. Keep leading the orchestra. Keep leading the good fight."

Throughout the lengthy construction, Pickering had envisioned unveiling the truck at the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas. When the day finally arrived, Sunkiss brought three trucks to the show. More importantly, Zach brought nearly 30 members of his family.

"We all went down together to see the awards," he says. "We took a family picture in front of the truck."

Today the rotator works throughout eastern Idaho and the Yellowstone National Park region, responding to tractor-trailer recoveries, overturned fuel tankers and heavy agricultural incidents. It has already recovered a medical helicopter and recently assisted another rotator in lifting a 120,000-pound generator.

For Pickering, the truck's 60-ton capacity perfectly fits the region's needs.

"We don't really need 75- or 100-ton trucks," he explains. "Our roads are narrower. We don't have huge industrial equipment like some metro areas. We're an agricultural community."

For Sunkiss Towing, this rotator represents a commitment to supporting local businesses, investing in thoughtful engineering and remembering the man whose values continue to guide the company. The truck's three-year journey—from the drawing board to the showroom floor and finally onto the highways of eastern Idaho—produced far more than an impressive rotator. It created a rolling legacy that carries forward Dan Pickering's spirit every time Zach climbs behind the wheel. As the words on the sleeper remind everyone who sees it, the mission is simple: Carry-On Maestro.

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

By Don Lomax
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Managing Editor: George Nitti
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
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Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
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July 01 - July 07, 2026
Rodney Clark stands beside one of the meticulously restored vintage gas pumps from his prized collection.

  • TRPNC Co-Founder Rodney Clark Dies at 95

    The towing industry is mourning the loss of longtime leader and pioneer Rodney Clark, who passed away June 27 at his home in Lexington, North Carolina. He was 95.

    Clark was one of the founding figures of the modern towing profession in North Carolina. He co-founded the Towing and Recovery Professionals of North Carolina (TRPNC), served as its president, and was also a co-founder of the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), where he represented the Southeast as a director. His decades of leadership helped advance professionalism, safety, and cooperation throughout the industry.

    Owner of Clark Motor Company, established by his father in 1931, Clark expanded the family business by adding towing operations in 1956. That decision launched a lifetime of service to the industry and forged friendships that endured for generations.

    TRPNC called Clark "the oldest living founder" of the association, noting that his vision and dedication helped build the organization into what it is today.

    Visitation will be held July 1 at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service in Lexington. Tow truck operators are encouraged to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to honor Clark with a show of industry respect. His legacy of leadership, integrity and service will continue to inspire future generations of towing professionals.

    Source: https://www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

     

  • Arkansas Tow Owner Charged with Forgery, Theft

     

    The owner of an Arkansas towing company is facing dozens of criminal charges after authorities alleged she orchestrated a scheme involving illegal vehicle repossessions, forged documents, and fraudulent title transfers.

    Heather Patterson, 45, owner of Prestige Towing in Paragould, was charged with 30 counts of second-degree forgery, 27 counts of filing false title or registration documents, one count of theft of property, and 89 counts of falsifying business records.

    The investigation began after a vehicle owner reported Patterson repossessed her car despite no repossession order being issued by the lienholder. Investigators allege Patterson later submitted paperwork falsely claiming the vehicle had been abandoned and recovered from water, while using an incorrect vehicle identification number to facilitate a fraudulent title transfer.

    A search of Patterson's home uncovered numerous towing records allegedly stating vehicles were towed at the request of Greene County Dispatch, despite records showing Prestige Towing had not been on the county's rotation list since January 2023.

    Authorities also allege Patterson sold paperwork and a temporary license plate for a motorcycle later determined to be stolen. She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond pending further court proceedings.

    Source: https://www.kait8.com/

     

  • Motorola Sued Over LPR Data

    Motorola Solutions is facing a proposed class action lawsuit that could have significant implications for the future of license plate recognition (LPR) technology and the industries that rely on vehicle-location data.

    Filed in Illinois on behalf of California motorists, the lawsuit alleges Motorola improperly collected, stored, and shared location information generated through its LPR systems, including access by federal agencies and organizations outside California. The claims center on California's License Plate Reader Privacy Act, which restricts how LPR data may be accessed and shared. Motorola denies wrongdoing and will have the opportunity to challenge the allegations in court.

    The case follows similar legal actions against other LPR providers and reflects a broader national debate over privacy, data ownership, and vehicle tracking technology. Privacy advocates argue that LPR networks create detailed records of individuals' movements, while supporters maintain the technology is a valuable tool for locating vehicles and supporting investigations.

    Source: https://curepossession.com/

     
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July 01 - July 07, 2026

  • Rescuing Pieces of Railroad History

    By George L. Nitti

    For most towing and recovery professionals, a typical day might involve overturned tractor-trailers, disabled heavy equipment, or accident recoveries. For John Kemp, lead operator at Coady's Towing, founded by the late Frank Coady and now owned by Christina Coady, some of the most rewarding projects involve preserving a piece of American railroad history.

    Kemp, who has spent 30 years at Coady's, is one of the company's primary operators handling specialized railroad transportation projects. Working alongside fellow operators Shaun Morin and John Michael Ritter, Kemp helps relocate historic railroad equipment destined for restoration and preservation.

    Kemp and his team are called upon to assist railroad preservation groups, museums, and heritage railroads with the transport of historic passenger coaches, cabooses, and boxcars. While the work may appear straightforward, moving rail equipment weighing anywhere from 35,000 to 125,000 pounds requires planning, specialized equipment, and experienced operators.

    One recent project involved relocating an 80,000-pound passenger railcar from New York to New Hampshire for Conway Scenic Railway, where it will undergo restoration before eventually being placed into service or displayed for the public to enjoy. The railcar was one of several pieces of rolling stock acquired to preserve a tangible piece of railroad history rather than see it lost to deterioration or scrap.

    "We only do two or three of these a year," Kemp explained. "But they're unique jobs and they're important because these cars are being saved."

    The recovery begins with lifting the railcar from the tracks using one or more heavy-duty rotators. Depending on the length and weight of the railcar, the company may employ a pair of rotators working in tandem. Coady's fleet includes a 2019 Peterbilt equipped with a Century 1075 rotator and a 2019 Western Star equipped with a Century 1075 rotator.

    Rigging is accomplished using multiple-part line configurations to safely distribute the weight and maintain control throughout the lift. Once removed from the rails, the railcar is carefully positioned onto a specialized stretch trailer capable of accommodating the significant length of railroad equipment while maintaining proper weight distribution for highway travel.

    “Most of the railroad moves range from 50 to 100 miles,” said Kemp. Although the distances may not seem extreme, transporting oversized historic railroad equipment requires escort vehicles, permit coordination, and close attention to roadway conditions. "That's why we have escorts," Kemp said when discussing the challenges of moving such large loads on public highways.

    For Kemp, the projects represent more than another heavy-haul assignment. They're an opportunity to use modern recovery equipment to help preserve the past.

    From carefully lifting aging railcars from the tracks to transporting them safely across state lines, each move plays a small but important role in ensuring that these historic pieces of American transportation history remain available for the public to see, appreciate, and enjoy for years to come.

    F

     

  • Restoring History, One Lift at a Time

    By George L. Nitti

    For most towing companies, a 2,000- to 3,000-pound load is nothing unusual. But for  Jeswald’s Towinga recent job in North Jackson, Ohio, carried something far heavier than stone — it carried history.

    Chris Jeswald and his father recently assisted with the restoration of a historic 19th-century cemetery entrance near a reservoir outside North Jackson. The project involved carefully lifting and positioning two massive stone pillars that would serve as the gateway to the cemetery, where graves reportedly date back to the mid-1800s.

    The restoration effort was spearheaded by local volunteers connected to the North Jackson Historical Society, along with a fabrication company that works closely with Jeswald’s. Chris explained that the stone pillars had been sourced from an Amish stone craftsman and needed to be transported and delicately set into place.

    “We like the oddball jobs,” said Chris Jeswald. “Especially stuff like that because it’s a little bit different. You get to do different things.”

    For the lift, the company deployed one of its heavy-duty rotators — a 60-ton Jerr-Dan mounted on a Kenworth T880 chassis from the Jeswald’s fleet. The truck backed carefully into the narrow entrance area, where the aging driveway and tight roadside conditions created additional challenges.

    Because the cemetery entrance sat along a winding roadway known for fast-moving traffic, Jeswald positioned a smaller company truck farther up the hill with emergency lights activated to protect the work zone while the rotator operated partially in the roadway.

    The pillars themselves presented another challenge. Their uneven, textured stone surfaces meant the crew had to carefully choke the load using heavy-duty fabric straps sourced through DNA rigging products. Chris said the natural contours of the pillars actually helped provide grip during the lift.

    “We just slowly tilted it up,” he explained. “We kept it low and moved it very slowly. It didn’t budge, didn’t slip at all.”

    Once suspended, the pillars were carefully lowered onto rods extending from newly poured bases while workers applied mortar and aligned the historic entrance pieces into position.

    The project may not have been a large commercial recovery, but for Jeswald’s, it represented something equally important: community involvement and preserving local heritage.

    “It’s not always about making money,” Chris said. “I just like helping people out the best I can.”

    That philosophy, he noted, was something passed down through the Jeswald family. Chris credited both his father and his late uncle, Chuck Jeswald, with building a culture centered around helping others.

    “He would give the shirt off his back for just about anybody,” Chris said of his uncle.

    Known for its distinctive teal-colored fleet graphics, Jeswald’s has built a reputation not only for heavy-duty towing and recovery, but also for taking on unusual assignments that require precision equipment and creative problem-solving.

    And in this case, that capability helped ensure a piece of Ohio history remains standing for future generations.

     

  • Flipped at Dawn 

    cover 32940
    By George L. Nitti

    In the early morning hours of February 23, a driver in Cleveland, North Carolina lost control, slid off the roadway, and came to rest upside down—nose-down in a ditch, well off the pavement. By the time the call went out around 8:40 a.m., the sun was up and the driver, fortunately, was uninjured and walking at the scene. 

    Responding to the scene was Cesar, also known as Towman127, of TowMan’s Roadside out of Statesville, NC. He arrived in a 2000 Ford F-550 XLT wrecker equipped with a Jerr-Dan HPL-35 twin line system.

    “The first priority was to get it back on its wheels where it sat,” Torres explained. With approximately 100 feet of cable, he was able to reach the vehicle without repositioning into the ditch. Rigging to the suspension, he carefully rotated the car from its roof onto its side, then onto all four tires, using the soft dirt surface to his advantage and thereby minimizing the risk of it rolling unpredictably on pavement and reducing the chance of additional damage. 

    Once upright, Torres repositioned his truck parallel to the vehicle’s path of travel and winched it straight back to the roadway - the same direction it had entered. The final steps were routine: load, secure, and prepare for transport. 

    Once upright, he completed the recovery by addressing a flat tire—swapping it out for the spare—before towing the vehicle to the customer’s home.

    While Cesar described the job as straightforward, it serves as a textbook example of proper technique: controlled winching, correct rigging, and using the environment to your advantage—skills that separate experienced operators from risky guesswork.

    For Torres, a 26-year industry veteran who launched his own company two years ago after relocating from New York City, each call is also an opportunity to reinforce best practices. Through his extensive YouTube training content, he’s helped thousands of operators learn safer, more efficient recovery techniques. 

    This job may not have been the most complex of his career, but it’s a textbook example of doing the basics exactly right. 

     
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July 01 - July 07, 2026

  • Interior Secure Prior to Tow?

    By Randall C. Resch 

    When towing or transporting limousines and motorhomes, are towers responsible for the security of personal belongings inside? Is it the tower's responsibility to ensure that loose items and appliances are secured before moving the vehicle? 

    The following two cases come from the "I can't believe it's true" file. Both left California tow companies liable for damages that occurred during otherwise routine impounds. 

    While California towers face more than their share of frivolous lawsuits, simple situations can become costly when operators aren't prepared for unexpected circumstances. 

    Scenario One 

    A stretch limousine was impounded for expired registration after the driver failed to produce a valid license. The vehicle was in perfect running condition, allowing the operator to drive it onto a rollback. 

    The tow operator signed the deputy's impound and inventory report, loaded the limousine in the usual manner, secured it with straps and ratchets, and transported it approximately nine miles to the company's storage facility without incident. 

    Several days later, the owner returned with a valid license and the required release from the impounding agency. Both the impound report and tow invoice described the vehicle as being in "perfect condition inside and out." Before releasing the limousine, the tow company required the owner to sign a damage release. He did so under protest.  

    After inspecting the exterior, the owner entered the passenger compartment and discovered extensive damage. Crystal glasses, decanters, mirrors and leather seating had all been damaged when unsecured items apparently shifted during loading or transport. 

    The company's manager dismissed the complaint, reportedly telling the owner, "It's a police impound. We're not responsible."  

    The owner filed a $5,000 small claims action, alleging negligence. Although the company argued it had no reason to know the interior contents would shift, the judge ruled in the owner's favor, citing the signed impound documentation describing the vehicle as being in "perfect condition inside and out." 

    Scenario Two 

    An abandoned Dodge motorhome filled with trash, dog waste and an overflowing black-water tank was impounded and towed by a medium-duty wrecker. During transport, an older television fell to the floor and was destroyed. The owner claimed it was a "state-of-the-art" television. When the damage claim was submitted, the tow company failed to return repeated phone calls. When contact was finally made, the owner alleged he was told, "We're not paying for your junky TV." 

    He filed a small claims lawsuit and was awarded $500. 

    Lessons Learned 

    These cases may seem minor, but courts often hold tow companies to a very high standard under Care, Custody and Control. 

    They raise several important questions: 

    -- Should limousines be loaded onto rollback carriers whenever possible to reduce loading angles? 

    -- Should operators secure loose items that are likely to shift during transport? 

    -- If operators enter a vehicle to secure belongings, does that expose the company to theft allegations? 

    -- Since impound owners usually aren't present, is a pre-tow liability release even practical? 

    -- How much protection does a signed release actually provide in court? 

    -- Can a release eliminate responsibility for preventable damage? 

    -- Should damage claims always be handled promptly, professionally and with empathy? 

    Pay the Man 

    Judges are quick to remind tow companies that Care, Custody and Control requires reasonable measures to prevent damage to both vehicles and their contents. 

    So ask yourself: What procedures do your operators follow to minimize damage to personal property during transport? Is there a practical way to identify and secure loose items before loading? 

    Arguably, excessive loading angles or normal transport movement caused the glasses, decanters and television to fall. But one question remains: Would either case have ended differently had the companies simply responded with professionalism and concern? 

    Sometimes the lesson isn't just about preventing damage. It's about how you respond after it happens. 

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer, former tow company owner and longtime industry advocate. As a consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches California Highway Patrol-approved tow operator safety courses. During his 57-year career in towing and recovery, he has written more than 800 safety-focused articles for American Towman Magazine, Tow Industry Week and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter, a longtime member of American Towman's Safety Committee and was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 2014. He also received the industry's Dave Jones Leadership Award. 

    Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com. 

     

     

  • A Lesson in Staying Hydrated

    By Randall C. Resch

    Millions of residents across California, Oregon, and Washington are under Extreme Heat Warnings as forecasters warn of dangerous and potentially lethal temperatures. Parts of Northern California are expected to reach 110°F, while areas of Oregon and Washington could see temperatures approaching 100°F. Compounding the danger are unusually warm nights that provide little relief, increasing the risk of heat-related illness for anyone working outdoors.

    For tow operators, these conditions are more than a weather story—they're a workplace hazard.

    Recently, I observed a tow operator working a midday embankment recovery on a rural two-lane road. A highway patrol cruiser and CalTrans pickup were parked nearby, their occupants staying cool inside air-conditioned vehicles. The tower, however, was wearing long sleeves, heavy boots, uniform pants, and an ANSI Class III vest while rigging the recovery under a blazing sun.

    His face was beet red. By appearance alone, he seemed moments away from suffering a heat-related injury.

    Watching him reminded me of a lesson I learned the hard way.

    A Long Time Ago

    As a teenage tower in the late 1960s, I lived and worked in the small gold-mining town of Julian, California. One summer day I headed to an off-road recovery in a battered Dodge Power Wagon equipped with an early Holmes 400 wrecker. The truck had a rusted hole in the floor, ran on what felt like five-and-a-half cylinders, and, of course, had no air conditioning.

    I arrived at the recovery site around midday, figuring the job would take about an hour. The customer's ranch truck had gone over the side of a mountain road and come to rest nose-down among rocks and small trees. I was working alone. There were no radios, no cell phones, and, as it turned out, no water.

    I spent the next hour hauling chain, cable, and a snatch block up and down the embankment, stopping occasionally in the shade to catch my breath. When it came time to winch, the old Dodge decided it needed a break too and quit running. After several minutes under the hood coaxing it back to life, my own engine gave out.

    I passed out.

    The last thing I remember was feeling incredibly hot. When I finally came to, I was lying face-first in the dirt, dazed and confused. My lips and teeth were coated with dust, and it took several moments before I realized what had happened.

    I was dehydrated.

    Listen and Learn

    A recent TowForce.net forum post shared guidance from TRAA regarding the importance of hydration. One point stood out:

    "Asphalt absorbs 95 percent of the sun's rays, and asphalt temperatures can easily be 30 degrees higher than surrounding air temperatures."

    When towers work crashes, recoveries, and extended incidents on pavement, heat exposure can become dangerous long before they recognize the symptoms. Heat exhaustion, heat cramps, dehydration, and heat stroke can sneak up quickly.

    Many operators have a "macho" mindset and don't consider themselves vulnerable to heat-related injuries. The reality is that no one is immune.

    Operators must make a conscious effort to get out of the heat, seek cooler environments whenever possible, and stay ahead of dehydration. In short, workers have to hydrate while they work.

    Don't be a dope like me.

    Owner Responsibilities

    Under OSHA Section 1910.141(b)(1)(i), employers must provide potable water in the workplace. While tow operators don't work from a fixed location, owners should ensure that drivers have ready access to drinking water during their shifts.

    A good rule of thumb is to drink at least one eight-ounce bottle or glass of water every 20 minutes when working in hot environments—not just when you're thirsty.

    Simple solutions can make a big difference. Carry bottled water in a cooler. Consider using a hydration backpack during lengthy recoveries. Another inexpensive tool is a cooling towel soaked in water and worn around the neck, providing several hours of relief.

    Water, Rest, Shade

    Hydration is basic safety, but it's often overlooked. Employers should regularly discuss heat awareness and other weather-related hazards during safety meetings, including cold-weather emergencies, swift-water incidents, lightning, falling trees, and flood dangers.

    To avoid becoming the next preventable heat-related injury, remember three simple words:

    Water. Rest. Shade.

     

  • Stop “Hammering the Deck”

     

    By Randall C. Resch

    A town’s newspaper headline read, “Tow Truck Spews Hydraulic Liquid, Dropping Car Near Roundabout.” To that I say, “OMG, is the world coming to an end?” When this happens, towers likely know what the cause was. Unfortunately, in this situation, the operator admitted he was “hammering the deck,” causing an underside line to blow.

    It’s one of those unintended “Oh Crap” moments when a carrier’s actions “barf” gallons of hydraulic fluid onto the pavement. What happens next is that telltale flurry of workers hastily dumping kitty litter atop the oozing flow.

    Do you know what Pascal’s Law is as it regards tow truck hydraulics? Pascal’s Law describes “the process said to create extreme pressure when dense fluids are forced through small-diameter hoses and tubes under pressure.”

    There’s a basic principle that governs hydraulics; a principle learned hundreds of years ago. French mathematician Blaise Pascal formulated the theory that “pressure applied to confined liquids acts at right angles to the surfaces of containers holding the fluid.”

    Mr. Pascal introduced his concept, suggesting that “oil is virtually non-compressible, where forces applied to the end of an oil-filled tube (or hose) instantly flow to the other end.” What does this mean?

    Simply put, if a tow truck’s hoses or tubes are defective, liquids under pressure are bound to burst through. My explanation suggests that hydraulic hoses are “wear items” and require regular inspection and replacement to ensure optimum conditions against bursting.

    What’s That Noise?

    A similar situation occurred when an operator worked his aged carrier running at high-idle RPM with the PTO engaged. With the carrier situated across from a rental company’s entry, he was actively loading a small forklift when, without warning, a loud “Pssssshhhhht” audibly indicated the sound of a bursting hydraulic hose.

    In an instant, the carrier’s winch and deck operations were disabled. A billowing cloud of light-gray smoke filled the surrounding area while a puddle of nasty brown fluid oozed from beneath the carrier’s deck. Because the PTO was still turning, the carrier spewed gallons of fluid before the truck was shut off.

    As expected, one of the rental office employees panicked and dialed 911, claiming, “The tow truck’s on fire.” Minutes later, a screamin’ fire rig arrived looking for a fire to fight, but quickly determined the smoke was the direct result of hydraulic fluid soaking the carrier’s hot exhaust. Because the carrier showed signs of extreme wear and poor maintenance, inspectors discovered that a hydraulic hose had repeatedly rubbed against the truck’s frame, sawing a slice into the hose and causing it to burst.

    If this situation has ever happened to you, you know just how embarrassing that moment is when all eyes are on you and your still-smoking truck.

    Deck Killers

    Especially true in carrier operations, one of the more difficult tasks is off-loading vehicles that won’t roll due to all-wheel drive, missing tires and wheels, or wrecks having extensive damage. For carriers not equipped with skates, dollies, or even soapy water, operators resort to “slam-banging” carrier decks back and forth. Ya’ got ta’ know, it’s killin’ the deck! Don’t do it!

    The repeated “hammering action” is regularly associated with blown hydraulic lines. Although modern hydraulic systems are designed with flow dividers and relief valves built into PTO systems, hoses aren’t designed to take the abusive beating created by “hammering carrier decks,” in likeness to Pascal’s Law.

    Hydraulic lines are designed to have great holding power under the PSI produced by a system’s PTO pump. Factors such as temperature and fluid type affect a line’s pressure tolerance, where high-pressure hose failure occurs between operational ranges of 2,100 and 5,000 PSI, depending on the application. When deck hammering is initiated, there’s no telling when hoses will burst.

    Resistance Factors

    It’s important that towers learn how to use skates properly. For towers who understand the difficulties associated with recovery winching, the same holds true for non-rolling vehicles atop a carrier’s deck. When vehicles don’t roll, the obvious reasons are influenced by the casualty’s weight, combined with friction, lack of motion, and incline.

    Equally important, that doesn’t mean soaping the deck or disconnecting the casualty from attachment bridles while raising the deck full-tilt to get vehicles to slide off. The latter is an incredibly dangerous technique typically practiced by lazy and unskilled operators. Note: To do so goes against the grain of industry safety and OSHA guidelines.

    In the opening scenario, it occurred in a small Florida town where a local flatbed carrier had one of its hoses let go. But when it’s a “slow news day,” of course some absurd headline will make it to the five o’clock news. Remember, if hoses aren’t maintained, it’s only a matter of time before a line blows. Perhaps the bigger question is, “What’s the cost of cleanup gonna’ be?”

    Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired, veteran, California police officer, former tow business owner and industry advocate. As consultant and trainer, he authored and teaches tow truck operator safety courses approved by the California Highway Patrol. For 57-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 29-years, he has contributed more than 800-safety focused articles for American Towman Magazine, TowIndustryWeek.com and POLICE Magazine. He is a frequent seminar presenter and beauty pageant judge at tow shows. In 2014, he was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame, was the 3rd recipient of the industry's "Dave Jones Leadership Award," and is a member of American Towman’s Safety Committee. Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com. 

     
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  • A Stellar Journey: Inside the Three-Year Build of Sunkiss Towing's Rotator

     

    By George L. Nitti

    Some tow trucks are ordered. Others are assembled. And then there are trucks like the newest rotator at Sunkiss Towing in Idaho Falls, Idaho—a truck conceived over nearly three years, engineered across three countries, customized from the ground up and ultimately transformed into a tribute to company founder and family patriarch, Dan Pickering.

    For owner Zach Pickering, the project was never simply about adding another heavy wrecker to the fleet.

    "It wasn't just about building a tow truck," Pickering says. "It was about building something that represented who we are."

    The result is a striking 60-ton rotator finished in brilliant red and wrapped in custom graphics that celebrate local landmarks, family values, faith and hometown pride. Every inch of the truck tells part of a story.

    Unlike many operators who purchase complete wreckers directly from a builder, Pickering insists on purchasing every chassis through his local Kenworth dealer before sending it through each stage of construction.

    "We're huge believers in supporting our local community," he explains. "I buy every chassis through our local Kenworth dealer, even though it costs me a little more."

    That decision added both cost and complexity. Instead of following the typical production process, the project required close coordination between the local dealership, Kenworth engineers, transportation companies and the body manufacturer.

    "It probably costs me three or four percent more," Pickering says. "It doesn't save me any money. It's actually more work. But keeping the money local is more important to me."

    Because the finished truck would stretch 44½ feet long—just six inches shy of the legal 45-foot limit—Kenworth engineers became concerned about frame deflection. Rather than using the conventional double-frame construction found on most heavy wreckers, they engineered the chassis with an uncommon triple-frame rail.

    "I've never seen another rotator triple framed," Pickering says. "The extra frame adds weight. You don't necessarily want that. But you also don't want your truck bending."

    Once the chassis was completed, the truck began an extraordinary journey of its own.

    Its first stop was Canada, where technicians installed a second steer axle, converting it into a twin-steer chassis. From there it traveled to Pennsylvania, where the Custom Built body and 60-ton recovery unit were installed. By the time the truck rolled out complete, nearly three years had passed.

    The finished machine tips the scales at 81,000 pounds, powered by a 605-horsepower Cummins X15 paired with an 18-speed transmission.

    One feature required considerable persuasion. Pickering had long envisioned a rotator equipped with a sleeper, but the builder resisted because of the truck's already imposing length.

    "I always wanted a sleeper on a rotator," he recalls. "I finally convinced them."

    The truck was originally slated to wear a completely different graphic package. Then, midway through the build, Pickering's father passed away. The project instantly took on new meaning. Instead of moving forward with the original design, Pickering transformed the truck into a lasting tribute to the man who founded the family business.

    "We built the graphics around everything my dad loved."

    Suddenly, every graphic element became deeply personal. A skyline portrays recognizable eastern Idaho landmarks. A temple silhouette reflects Dan Pickering's enduring faith after overcoming alcoholism and dedicating his life to serving others. The compass ties the truck visually to other Sunkiss equipment. Across the sleeper, one phrase stands above all the others:

    Carry-On Maestro

    "It was one of my dad's favorite sayings," Pickering explains. "He always told us, 'Carry on, Maestro.' To him, it meant keep leading. Keep leading the orchestra. Keep leading the good fight."

    Throughout the lengthy construction, Pickering had envisioned unveiling the truck at the American Towman Exposition in Las Vegas. When the day finally arrived, Sunkiss brought three trucks to the show. More importantly, Zach brought nearly 30 members of his family.

    "We all went down together to see the awards," he says. "We took a family picture in front of the truck."

    Today the rotator works throughout eastern Idaho and the Yellowstone National Park region, responding to tractor-trailer recoveries, overturned fuel tankers and heavy agricultural incidents. It has already recovered a medical helicopter and recently assisted another rotator in lifting a 120,000-pound generator.

    For Pickering, the truck's 60-ton capacity perfectly fits the region's needs.

    "We don't really need 75- or 100-ton trucks," he explains. "Our roads are narrower. We don't have huge industrial equipment like some metro areas. We're an agricultural community."

    For Sunkiss Towing, this rotator represents a commitment to supporting local businesses, investing in thoughtful engineering and remembering the man whose values continue to guide the company. The truck's three-year journey—from the drawing board to the showroom floor and finally onto the highways of eastern Idaho—produced far more than an impressive rotator. It created a rolling legacy that carries forward Dan Pickering's spirit every time Zach climbs behind the wheel. As the words on the sleeper remind everyone who sees it, the mission is simple: Carry-On Maestro.

     

  • Graphics That Take Towing to the Next Level

    By George L. Nitti

    When attendees gathered at the 2026 Tow Show in Las Vegas, one truck stood out from across the show floor. The bright blue Ram 5500 from Next Level Towing & Transport combined vivid green graphics, custom-painted recovery equipment and meticulous detailing into a package that earned owner Jose Balthazar the award for Best Custom Paint.

    In an era when many companies rely on vinyl wraps, Balthazar chose a more traditional route.

    "The only thing we decided when doing the truck was that we wanted to be the best," he said. "We wanted unique trucks that you won't see around."

    At first glance, the vivid blue bodywork immediately commands attention. Large "Next Level" lettering in bright green dominates the doors, while matching green accents appear throughout the Chevron 408 self-loader recovery unit. The design creates a seamless appearance that visually connects the truck chassis and towing equipment into a single cohesive package.

    The color combination wasn't originally planned as a branding strategy.

    Balthazar explained that the company's first truck was purchased from a towing company in Michigan. The truck already wore a blue-and-gray paint scheme. Rather than abandon the colors, he embraced them and added the distinctive green accents that have since become the company's signature look.

    "We kept the colors from the first truck," he said. "Then we added the green. Since then, we've painted all our trucks the same way."

    Today, the colors have become instantly recognizable throughout Ventura County, where Next Level Towing operates from Oxnard, California.

    The graphics themselves demonstrate the advantages of hand-painted artwork. Smooth color fades, custom shadowing, layered outlines and pinstripe-style accents create depth and dimension that give the truck a custom-show appearance. Unlike many digitally produced wraps, the artwork carries subtle variations and brushwork details that showcase craftsmanship and individuality.

    The truck's extensive lighting package further enhances its visual impact. Amber LEDs run along the rocker panels, body sides and front bumper, creating a glowing outline that makes the truck highly visible at night. Beyond the safety benefits, the lighting transforms the truck into a rolling billboard after dark.

    According to Balthazar, the paint project required nearly two months to complete.

    "We took everything apart," he said. "The toolboxes came off. Everything was painted the right way. We didn't want any black spots or places where you could tell it had been another color."

    That commitment to doing things properly reflects the same philosophy behind the company's name. When Balthazar launched the business, he wanted a name that represented the level of service he hoped to provide.

    "We wanted to be different," he said. "We're trying to build the next level for the towing industry in our county."

    For Balthazar, "next level" means faster response times, better customer service and a commitment to becoming the premier towing provider in the area.

    As more fleets move toward standardized wraps and corporate graphics, hand-painted show-quality wreckers have become increasingly rare. That rarity is precisely what makes Balthazar's truck so memorable. From its custom color palette and award-winning paintwork to the painstaking attention to detail invested in every component, the truck delivers the same message as the company behind it: if you're going to do something, do it at the next level.

     

  • Visibility That Pays: How Roger Towing & Trucking Turned a Service Van Into a Marketing Machine

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    By George L. Nitti

    On the roads of St. Thomas, it is hard to miss the aqua-and-black service van belonging to Roger Towing & Trucking. Wrapped from bumper to bumper with bold graphics, service listings, slogans, and contact numbers, the van works as both a roadside response vehicle and a moving billboard advertising a plethora of services.

    Owner Roger Francis said that visibility is intentional. “It does it like you said,” Francis explained. “That’s how you reach me out right? Because of the van.”

    The customized van immediately tells motorists what the company offers: lockouts, jump starts, tire changes, roadside assistance, flatbed towing, equipment transport, and more. Francis said he wanted potential customers to understand the business at a glance. “I felt like if somebody see the van, they already know everything we do,” he said.

    The aqua color scheme featured across the wrap is part of the company’s identity. “That’s all my trucks,” Francis said. “I have seven trucks and that’s my color scheme right there.”

    While the graphics catch attention, the van itself serves an important operational purpose. Unlike Roger’s larger diesel tow trucks, the service van is designed for quick roadside response work throughout the island.

    “I got everything in it,” Francis said. “Compressor, air tools, lockout tools — you be in and out like NASCAR changing a tire.”

    The van allows him to respond quickly to lockouts and flat tires without taking a heavy tow truck across the island. “It’s easier to jump in,” he explained. “You been driving a tow truck all day and somebody call with a flat tire. Now you just jump in the van and go deal with it.”

    The vehicle also supports Roger’s trucking side of the business. Francis said the van is useful for hauling smaller loads, equipment, and supplies while still being capable of towing.

    “Someone stop on the side of the road and need a tow, I could pick them up at the same time,” he said. “Even if a car go over the hillside, I could use it to pull up.”

    The wrap itself reportedly cost around $2,500 and was completed locally on St. Thomas.

    Among the most eye-catching details are the slogans displayed across the van, including “Man Must Eat!” and “Why Fight It?” the sayings reflect a deeper philosophy about life and business. “What’s gonna be for you is gonna be for you,” he said. “Why fight it? Life is full of opportunities. Don’t fight it.”

    Francis operates primarily in the eastern end of St. Thomas and works extensively with rental car companies assisting tourists with roadside problems.

    “A lot of places call me for flat tires and roadside assistance,” he said. “The tourists will be faster with the van.”

    Even as the towing industry becomes increasingly competitive, Francis believes branding and reputation help separate established operators from newer companies entering the market. “Unless you have a good reputation,” he said, “it’s repeat customers.”

    For Roger Towing & Trucking, the service van is a mobile advertisement, a roadside rescue unit, and a reflection of the owner’s personality all rolled into one.

     
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July 01 - July 07, 2026

  • VLA Carrier: Low-Angle Loading for Low-Clearance Vehicles

    millervlacarrier 5263d

    The new VLA (Very Low Angle) carrier from Miller Industries is engineered for the safe, efficient loading and transport of low-clearance vehicles and equipment. Designed for smooth operation and everyday versatility, the VLA combines a low 6-degree loading angle with a durable rack-and-pinion bed system for controlled loading performance.

    Product Features

    • 23-foot carrier deck
    • True 6-degree load angle
    • Twin-motor rack-and-pinion bed travel system
    • Available in aluminum or steel configurations
    • 10,000-lb. platform capacity
    • 12,000-lb. winch included
    • Wheel lift rated at 3,000 lbs.
    • 7,500-lb. tow rating at full extension
    • Designed for low-clearance vehicles and jobsite equipment
    • Available under the Century, Vulcan, and Chevron product lines
     

  • EARTEC PRO16 Communication System

    eartechpro 4a658
    The EARTEC PRO16 headset system provides seamless, full-duplex team communication for demanding work environments. Designed for crew coordination and safety, the PRO16 delivers clear, real-time communication without the need for a base station.

    Key Features:

    -- Supports up to 16 users in full-duplex communication
    -- Hands-free, self-contained headsets – no base station required
    -- Real-time communication with no delays or digital lag
    -- Specialty RF microprocessor eliminates voice echo
    -- Crystal-clear audio for reliable communication in demanding environments
    -- Auto-mute boom microphone mutes when placed in the up position
    -- Private communication network for secure team conversations
    -- Improves crew coordination, efficiency, and safety
    -- Designed for hard-working industrial crews

    For more information, https://eartec.com/ultralite-pro-16-headsets/

     

  • Lokithor J400 Car Jump Starter

    lokithorjumpstarter 40381
    LOKITHOR J400 Car Jump Starter – 2000A 12V Lithium Battery Booster

    Key Features:

    -- Powerful Engine Starting: Delivers 2000A peak current, capable of jump-starting 8.0L gasoline or 6.0L diesel engines. Provides up to 25 jump-starts on a single charge.

    -- Advanced Safety Protection: Integrated Battery Management System (BMS) and smart clamps offer 10 safety protections for secure 12V vehicle connections.

    -- Intelligent Digital Operation: CONNECTMAX technology optimizes starting efficiency. The 5.75-inch smart color display shows battery status and operational info.

    -- High-Rate Lithium Battery: Ultra-high-rate (>80C) lithium battery delivers 2.5× the discharge current of standard jump starters in a lightweight 1.5-pound design.

    -- Versatile Portable Power: 3-in-1 functionality for jump-starting, powering devices, and emergency lighting.

     
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Thanks for coming out to the Planet's Biggest Tow Show! American Towman Exposition

Crazy Good! Pros Rave the American Towman Exposition's "Heaven for anyone that's got a tow truck"

King of the Road! Meet some of the staff Making American Towman Magazine & Expos Successful...First on the Scene since 1977!

"Lifelines" in the storm | Tow Pros Gain Recognition as Masters of Chaos Among us at 2025 TowXpo

Highlight Reel from Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace 2025 filled the South Point Hotel & Casino

Zone Safety Demo Kicks off American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2025

Garage Legends turn heads in Texas; See it all for yourself in June at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth

Towing Tools of the Trade; the rolling tarp system by CRAMARO at Midco Sales in Chandler, AZ filmed at 2024 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Los Angeles Tow Pros on High Alert; Hear fire dangers from Josh Acosta of Pepe's Towing Service

600 Fallen Tow Operators Listed on 1 Truck. A 2024 Tribute Tow Pros Won't Forget -SDMO!

Witness the Magic of the World's Largest Wrecker Pageant inside the Baltimore Convention Center

Witness the Magic of the 2023 American Wrecker Pageant in Baltimore; Join us in Person this year November 21-23, 2024

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Crowd Goes Hard for Transformer Truck at 2024 USA Wrecker Pageant Optimus Prime Original Tow Truck

Highlight Reel from Inside ShopXpo 2024 inside the Fort Worth Convention Center; 2025 Dates Posted

Gunning for the Gold! See a Houston Tow Boss work towards the Top Spot in Wrecker Competition

A HUGE thanks to everyone who came to Texas for WreckWeek / TowXpo!

Texas Trifecta! Towing/ Auto Body/ Road Safety @ Fort Worth Convention Center June 20-22, 2024

Did you say Cybertruck?! Tesla teams up to train tow pros at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas2024

Biggest Tow Show in the West Kicking off Soon! Meet us at South Point in Sin City

2024 "Towman of the Year" Paints a Picture of Danger for Lawmakers in both Texas & Oklahoma

Rewind to the beginning of Firefighting & Towing in the Mechanical Age; 1920's Mack Bulldog Wrecker

SpaceKap Debuts in the American Towing Market; Tow Bosses have a new Roadside Storage Solution

Tribute to the 2023 Fallen Towman; 2 Families Standing up for Roadside Safety in wake of tragedy

225 Exhibitors Under 1 Roof: The World's Biggest Towing Convention

See the "Rat Rod Wrecker" turning heads at the USA Wrecker Pageant at TowXpo Dallas Fort Worth 2023

WreckWeek and TowXpo Dallas / Fort Worth Join Forces in 2024, Doubling in Size the Texas gathering

Setting the tone in towing interactions; how to De-escalate and stay cool during heated exchanges

Best in Show! Wrecker Decked out in Tribute to Law Enforcement Wins Hearts & Minds at TowXpo Dallas/Fort Worth

New "Firebox" offers solution for tow bosses dealing with fire risks of Electric Vehicle storage

New Event "War Games" at American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas; Recovery Challenge Debuts

Dream Job comes Naturally for towing superstar Kelsey Mason, Growing up in the towing industry

Tips for Towing Electric Vehicles as a Revenue Stream Safely: Mobile Charging Works for Texas Towman

Trio of Amazing Vintage Chevy Tow Trucks Compete for the Trophy at USA Wrecker Pageant in Texas

Ohio Tow Boss Named 2023 Towman of the Year is a Champion of Safety at all Costs

See the latest in video fleet technology & lighting as Tow Pros unite in SAFETY to prevent accidents

Towing is a Dangerous Job; See how Tow Pros can promote safety in the Work Zone with Innovation

Teen with a LOVE for Trucks Wins at the World's Largest Wrecker Beauty Pageant in Baltimore, MD

"like a war zone" Tow Boss describes Hurricane recovery work in Florida after Ian blasts town

Reality TV Stars transform Dual-Tech Wrecker

Flood of Electric Vehicles on the Road bring REAL FIRE DANGERS Tow Bosses must Understand

Towing Family Dedicates Century Rotator Pageant Championship to Mom's Memory

Make your Plans now to join us for the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore November 16-19!

World's Biggest Tow Truck at World's Biggest Tow Show!!!

Ready to add a ROBOT to your towing fleet? The future is here...the Italian invention turning heads

Service calls in a big crowd? See this Towman's Problem solving solution...

Reality TV Stars set to Re-make first Tow Truck on Counting Cars on the HISTORY Channel !

See the First Place Rotator in Las Vegas Wrecker Pageant

TOWING IS TAKING ON SHORTAGES & SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLES IN STRIDE

TOWERS GATHER IN LAS VEGAS AT THE WESTGATE, WE GIVE YOU AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE SHOW

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

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Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

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July 01 - July 07, 2026
LPR is a highly efficient tool that uses high-speed cameras mounted on tow trucks or specialized spotter vehicles to quickly scan and identify vehicles.

  • License Plate Recognition: A Helpful Technology—But Does it Violate Privacy Laws?

    By Mark Lacek

    The majority of tow company managers have at least a working knowledge of license plate recognition (LPR) technology. However, as LPR continues to reshape the repossession industry, it has evolved from a niche tool into a strategic asset. Repo agents and managers should consider whether or not to invest in this technology and its impact on efficiency and recovery.

    Not long ago, repossessing a vehicle meant driving to multiple locations to find and recover the collateral. Repo agents routinely checked both home and work addresses, day and night, until they finally spotted the vehicle in default.

    FASTER FUNCTIONALITY

    Today, however, LPR is a more efficient tool to get the job done, by utilizing high-speed cameras mounted on a tow truck, or specialized “spotter” vehicles. These LPR-equipped vehicles travel the streets and parking areas every day, all day long. This new technology allows repossession companies to scan thousands of license plates per hour, cross-referencing them against massive databases of vehicles marked for recovery due to loan defaults.

    In the past, repossessors relied on investigative leads and skip tracing to find hard-to-locate vehicles. With LPR, even the hardest-to-locate vehicle may be found with a single license plate scan.

    Many repossession companies have spotter cars mounted with four externally mounted special cameras. The spotter car drives through apartment parking lots, shopping centers, storage yards, and up and down roads and highways. Every license plate visible to the camera is scanned. Industry standards and technical literature suggest that a single mobile LPR unit can typically scan between 1,000 and 5,000 license plates per hour, with a potential scan volume ranging from 8000 to 40,000 plates during a standard eight-hour shift. However, this number is highly dependent on the density of the environment, traffic flow, and the specific hardware configuration of the camera system. In dense urban environments, the number of scans can increase significantly because the vehicle is constantly exposed to a higher volume of both stationery and moving traffic.

    FINANCIAL CONSIDERATIONS

    Generally, the primary cost associated with an PR camera system consists of the initial hardware investment, which often reaches or exceeds $15,000 for a comprehensive, multi-camera vehicle-mounted system.

    However, purchasing and installation of a camera system is just the beginning. Beyond the physical hardware, agencies must also account for the integration of software platforms that manage the dataflow between lending institutions and recovery agents.

    LPR PROVIDERS

    Among the most prominent vendors is DRN (Digital Recognition Network), which provides the L5M mobile LPR camera system. DRN operates by combining massive amounts of historical and real-time scan data, allowing repossession agencies to receive instant alerts when a vehicle on a "hotlist" is detected.

    Another significant provider is Insight LPR, which focuses on providing professional agents with hardware kits and advanced analytics platforms designed to integrate seamlessly into existing repossession workflows.

    PatrolWorks is an integrated Parking Management Solution developed by Ranger SST. The software digitizes parking permits and automates enforcement for multifamily residential complexes, commercial properties, and homeowners associations (HOAs) by integrating with mobile License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera systems mounted on security or spotter vehicles. This enables operators to scan entire parking lots rapidly from inside a vehicle rather than auditing spaces manually on foot.

    Ynot Parking is a commercial parking and towing management platform that uses LPR technology to monitor vehicle access, validate visitor permits, and automate parking enforcement. Property managers and towing companies deploy the system to eliminate physical parking stickers, paper tickets, and manual permit tracking.

    Generally speaking, companies using LPR can function not only as hardware manufacturers, but also as data brokers, maintaining vast networks of repossession assignment forwarders and automobile lenders.

    LEGAL CONCERNS

    Academic analysis of surveillance technologies suggests that while LPR has increased the efficiency of repossession, it has also prompted significant legal and ethical discussions regarding privacy and the scope of data retention by private entities. In the United States, there is currently no singular federal statute that explicitly permits or prohibits the use of Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) by private repossession companies.

    Consequently, the legality of these systems is determined primarily by state law, which varies significantly across jurisdictions. In many states, the use of ALPRs by private businesses is permitted under the general umbrella of commercial data collection, provided that the data is used for legitimate business purposes, such as identifying collateral for repossession. Some states, though, have negative opinions on the use of LPR.

    In December 2023, the Arkansas Attorney General issued an opinion stating that a company may not use an automatic license plate reader to track and repossess vehicles. Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, and Utah have laws that govern the use of automatic license plate reader systems, although with different scopes and requirements.

    DATABASE DETECTION

    LPR technology functions by capturing high-speed images of license plates and instantly cross-referencing them against databases containing records of stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, or vehicles linked to active investigations. In addition to the repossession industry, LPR systems are instrumental in the rapid recovery of stolen property and the location of missing persons. In cases involving Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts, LPR networks provide a "digital dragnet" that can track a vehicle's trajectory across multiple jurisdictions in real-time.

    While law enforcement success stories widely support the efficacy of LPR in stopping crime, experts also emphasize the importance of balancing these technological gains with privacy considerations and rigorous oversight to maintain public trust.

    THE FIGHT AGAINST LPR

    An article written in the April 24 edition of the online repossession news source, CURepossession, reported on a new Federal bill introduced in the nation’s Capital to limit LPR use. Titled the Surveillance Accountability Act, the newly introduced bill could significantly alter the use of LPR within the repossession industry.

    The CURepossession report stated that, “While it does not single-out the repossession industry’s use of LPR, if enacted in any meaningful form, this bill would represent one of the most consequential shifts the repossession industry has seen in over a decade. The bill requires that any government search that significantly impacts privacy must be supported by a warrant based on probable cause. It goes further by addressing how data is collected and accessed in today’s digital ecosystem, particularly when that data is held by third parties.”

    The bill would not directly regulate private repossession agencies, nor outlaw LPR usage in the private sector. Also, it does not prohibit the collection of publicly visible license plates.

    It is clear that the Surveillance Accountability Act faces a difficult path forward. The opposition to LPR technology is primarily driven by civil liberties organizations and legal experts who voice concern over the ability to reconstruct a person’s life, habits, and associations through the collection of location data. Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have been at the forefront of this discourse, arguing that the indiscriminate collection of location data by private repossession companies constitutes a form of warrantless surveillance.

    In many jurisdictions, these groups have lobbied for stricter regulations on how long data can be stored, who can access it, and whether it can be shared with law enforcement agencies without a warrant. While courts have generally been hesitant to ban LPR technology outright, they have increasingly scrutinized the "data broker" model, where repossession agencies sell or share their massive databases of location history with third-party aggregators.

    The language in the Surveillance Accountability Act does not ban the use of LPR technology, but it directly challenges the legal assumptions that have allowed LPR networks to remain a valuable tool for repossessors and repossession agencies.

    However, it’s up to individual tow managers to decide on the use of LPR as a tool for repossessors to locate and complete their mission. LPR cameras are likely here to stay, even as the technology continues to evolve and privacy debates consist. Tow managers and repo agents are strongly encouraged to keep tabs on further developments in LPR legislation and make necessary business adjustments accordingly.

    Repo Editor Mark Lacek has over 35 years of recovery experience. He is the former editor of “Professional Repossessor” magazine. Lacek is a sought-after repossession expert witness and has been retained by law firms across the country in many repossession-related lawsuits.

     

     

  • Get Ready for Repos - Training and Tools for Tow Firms

    While a recovery agent may work as a tow truck operator, a tow truck operator can only act as a recovery agent if they possess knowledge of consumer protection laws.
    The only way to acquire this knowledge is through proper credentialing and certification.

    10,000,000 CARS WILL BE ASSIGNED TO BE REPOSSESSED IN 2026…and only 2.6 million will actually be picked up, which is a deficit of 7.4 million assignments not recovered. Lienholders & lenders will send many assignments to untrained or non-qualified tow truck operators because there are not enough trained and certified repossessors to handle the increased workload. This risky policy of partnering with non-credentialed bad actors will result in drivers and consumers being killed or injured. Training, credentialing, and certification programs are available; it is an easy decision to train your employees. Seems like a simple solution to an often deadly situation. Knowledge keeps your company out of the courtroom and your employees safe.

    Given that law firms across North America and the United States Department of Justice have compensated me for my professional evaluations and opinions, there is a darn good chance I might just know what I am talking about, so keep reading, I know more than you about the
    repo business. Its ok to be arrogant, as long as I am right.

    Even if you accept just one repossession assignment this year, the words you're about to read might save your life, the life of a family member, an employee, or a consumer, and by the way, we are all consumers.

    My review of the many litigation documents, body, and truck cam videos as well as witness statements and police reports, has helped me inform you of a verifiable truth. During the repossession process, tow truck operators make really bad decisions because they have not
    been adequately trained to perform a repossession. Tow bosses fail to train their drivers of consumers’ rights, and the procedures involved in the self-help repossession process. These bad decisions have caused tow operators to become injured or to injure someone, or the
    bad decisions have caused someone to be killed during the repossession process. If you have untrained drivers repossessing cars, its just a matter of time before you step into a bucket of it.

    My objective is to teach you, train you and tell you the difference between what is legal and illegal during the repossession process, and also the differences between what is right and what is wrong. Sometimes what the written law in your State says is right might just be the
    wrong thing to do.

    First, are you aware that when the consumer objects to the repossession, you must stop all repossession efforts, drop the car and retreat. Yes, this means stop the repossession immediately…stop means stop. You know what I am talking about…no means no! Get it?

    Did you know also that the leading cause of repossession lawsuits are the lienholder never had the authorization to repossess the car in the first place? That’s right, the lender, or title loan company did not have clear title to the car they have authorized you to repossess, and if you aided in the improper taking of the car, you will be brought into the lawsuit. Let me say it again…YOU WILL be brought into the lawsuit. I know this because its true.

    Are you aware that professional repossession company’s verify the lien on the car before attempting the repossession? Its as easy as 123, that’s ADD123. The uncomplicated process of verifying the lien can save you a boatload of Benjamins and the frustrations of a wrongful repossession lawsuit.

    Do you understand the terms “custody and control” or the answer to the question “When is a repossession complete?” The answer to these two are complicated and disagreed upon. You must know the situations which will help define the answers. Your driver/repossessor must know what decision to make during a confrontational situation. It really is not as complicated as some would make it out to be if you can remember “NO MEANS NO.”

    I am not trying to scare you away from a great revenue producing opportunity, unless you don’t plan to provide training and knowledge to your employees, then yes, stay the heck out of the repossession business…we do not want any more “bad actors” up in our business, and the American consumers don’t need you either.

    Providing repossession services to the Nations automobile lenders can be very profitable. The business of repossessing collateral has additional revenue streams such as providing keys, sales or reconditioning, detailing services, or remarketing opportunities. It is a fact that some repossession companies bring in more revenue on providing keys than what the repossessions fees bring in…replaced your car fob lately? Consider repossessing other collateral besides cars, assets such as commercial trucks, heavy equipment, or recreational vehicles? For over 20 years, my repossession business was focused on commercial truck and equipment repossessions. Although I also repossessed cars, I preferred the commercial side of the repossession business. Repossessing trucks and equipment opened up my sales and remarketing division of
    my repossession firm. Many of my clients would request that I remarket the collateral directly from my facility. I made a ton of money repossessing commercial trucks and equipment.

    Are you aware, in most States, a dealer’s license to sell a car or truck is not required if you are acting as a representative of the lienholder. Would you believe me If I told you there are over 500 subprime truck and equipment lenders across the country, all looking for a repossession company to repossess their delinquent trucks? Repossessors who possessed knowledge of trucks and equipment and not just Toyota’s and Kia’s. The challenges keeping you away from providing repossessions to your list of services can all be overcome through knowledge. Knowledge comes from certification, credentialing, and training.

    A tow company opening up a repossession department is not brain surgery and there are straightforward steps to follow to get you started. Training and safety protocols is the most important. With the training, credentialing, and certification available, there is no reason your towing company can’t bring in a high percentage of the 10M repossession assignments expected to be dolled out every year for the next few years and expected to increase in the years to follow. Here are some topics to consider.

    • Training & Repossession Credentialing & Certification
    • Licensing
    • License Plate Recognition (LPR)
    • Tow trucks with wheel lift capabilities.
    • Repossession Software
    • Obtaining Clients
    • Direct and indirect repossession assignments
    • Repossession Associations

    It has been said that the repossession industry maintains a particularly close association with the towing industry, more so than any other sector. I can agree with that statement but understand that in some circumstances, a repossessor can be a tow truck operator, but a tow truck operator cannot be a repossessor. In this article, I will explain this in much more detail. To be successful in the repossession business, there are standards and qualifiers that will guide your towing company to success. A little about me. I have been retained by law firms throughout the country over fifty times. My job is to offer my opinion to the courts on repossession and towing industry professional standards. I have also been retained by the United States Department of Justice as a repossession industry expert.

    Lawyers seek my opinions on documents, witness statements, body-cam footage, and any details related to licensing, training, certification, and credentials for both plaintiffs and defendants who become involved in lawsuits. Once I thoroughly review all materials, I draft a detailed report with my findings, which is then used by judges during arbitration, mediation, or court proceedings. My report is presented to the jury prior to private deliberations. Thanks to my experience, I have been accepted as one of the Nation’s most sought after wrongful repossession experts.

    Let’s start with some facts.

    There are two types of repossessions. The Self-help repossession. A self-help repossession lets a secured creditor take back collateral, usually a vehicle, from a debtor who has defaulted on a loan, without needing a court order. Police involvement during the self-help repossession is not allowed under any circumstances.

    The Judicial process repossession. Judicial process repossession is a legal procedure through which a creditor or lienholder seeks a court order to seize property from a debtor who has defaulted on a secured loan agreement. The judicial process also known as a court replevin usually involves law enforcement.

    Let me be 100% clear, this article is all about the self-help repossession process and has absolutely nothing to do with the Judicial.

    There is no reason that law enforcement should be involved in a self-help repossession. Authoritative legal texts and judicial precedents establish that active law enforcement involvement typically transforms a private "self-help" action into an unlawful seizure or a "breach of the peace" that violates the debtor's constitutional rights.

    Here are some repossession industry statistics.

    Recovery Database Network (RDN) is a leading software provider for the repossession industry. RDN reported 10.5 million repossession assignments in 2025. According to RDN the industry carried a 31% recovery percentage in 2025. A chart published in CURepossession.com showed a decrease in recovery percentages from 41% from 2008 to 31% in 2025.

    In the 2nd quarter of 2025, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported 866 full time repossession companies with 7,764 employees, up from 848 in 2020. In 2025 the BLS reported 10,838 towing companies with 72,916 employees. You do the math! Fact…It is impossible for 866 repossession companies to pick up 10M cars in a year. The client base knows this, but they must repossess their collateral which causes them to take some risk. In an effort to raise the recovery percentages, some lienholders and most title loan companies are sending repossession assignments to tow companies across America. This is a fantastic opportunity for a tow company looking to increase yearly revenue without having to re-create the wheel…you have staff, you have tow trucks, and you have storage space. You must, however, update your policy on training and credentialing drivers to perform repossessions. Now, let us look at the numbers$$. You need to have some idea how big the repossession market is. In 2024, the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) reported the repossession industry generated approximately $1.2 billion in revenue. If there were two million repossessions in 2024 at an average repo fee of $600. That would add up to…you guessed it… $1,200,000,000.

    OK, and that is $1.2B in generated revenue with only 31% of 10M repo assignments recovered. Let’s just say, the remaining 69% of the repo assignments were picked up, that would equate to $4,140,000,000. This is over 4B in non-generated revenue the repossession industry has left on the table. Theres room at the table, would you like a seat?

    I have just shared with you some positive aspects of the repossession industry. Now, let’s turn to the negative side: most tow companies nationwide lack factual knowledge of the repossession business, but still except repossession assignments every day. This bad habit frequently violate consumers rights and ends up as a complaint, then a lawsuit against the tow company, the lender, and the driver who received little or no training is filed with the courts…and chances are, you will lose in court.

    In the great State of Texas, I am reviewing at least three wrongful repossession lawsuits where the tow truck driver failed to discontinue the repossession after objections from the consumer. The failure of the driver to discontinue the repossession has caused the consumer to be run over by the tow truck. These individuals sustained serious injuries, and in some cases, fatalities occurred. The driver of the tow truck testified to never hearing the term “Breach of Peace.”

    It is notable that, among the wrongful repossession litigation cases in which I have been retained, few lawsuits involved reputable and professional repossession companies. This is easy to understand, if you train and certify your employees, they make poor decisions less often. My analysis indicates that this is attributable to the fact that most legitimate repossession companies prioritize comprehensive training, certification, and the employment of certified repossessors, or they have the employees receive repossession training before letting them loose on the streets. Repossession companies train employees in consumer protection laws and repossession credentialing. Most tow companies just do not.

    Consider a scenario in which 6.9 million cars are parked in a huge parking lot within a few miles of your office. All of the cars will need to be towed. The parking lot manager requires that all towers have specific training in order to participate in the towing process of these particular cars. Would you become interested in towing these cars if all you had to do is provide some additional, available training to your company employees…I think your answer would be yes.

    Tools Of The Trade. To compete in the repossession business, you will need to update your company equipment.

    • Rollback for delivery purposes
    • Wheel-lift tow truck for speed and stealth
    • Knowledge and equipment for making keys.
    • License Plate Recognition (LPR) if you want to have volume assignments.
    • Vehicle entry tools
    • Wrongful repossession insurance
    • Certified Commercial Recovery Agent certification (CCRA)
    • Personal property removal area and storage (Items inside repossessed vehicle is
    considered personal property)
    • Repossession software (for communication with clients)

    There are various levels of repossession service providers. Some repossession companies receive thousands of assignments per month, and others receive only a couple of hundred. The number of repossession assignments per month will be up to you and how you decide to scale your repossession department. I am thrilled to announce I have been asked to introduce the Repossession Credentialing Seminar at the 2026 American Towman TowXpo in San Antonio, Texas. The seminar will consist of two days of fast-paced learning. Safety and consumer
    protection will be a part of the two-day, 2 ½ hour per day course. I am also thrilled to announce that repossession industry legend Ron L. Brown from the well-respected Eagle Group XX will join me. Ron is a highly sought-after speaker on repossession training, policy, and procedure, and will introduce his specifically designed credentialing training to both the San Antonio and Baltimore Shows. I will include in the seminar the advantages of providing commercial vehicle repossessions to the commercial lender clients.

    Ron and I will be bringing to you over 100 combined years of repossession knowledge.Ron L. Brown will instruct the attendees on Breach of Peace, GLBA, FDCPA and UDAAP violations as well as recognized standards in the repossession industry. Ron and I will discuss what it takes for the attendees to become more involved in the repossession process. Whether you are a repossession company or a towing company, you can expect access to many years of knowledge and experience. Looking forward to seeing all of you in San Antonio and Baltimore.

    Stay safe.
    Mark Lacek  

  • Repo Firm Launches Legal Fund to Challenge Police Towing Directive

    Giannone Services Inc., a division of Giannone Companies Towing Enforcement, has launched a GoFundMe titled Defend Philly Repo Rights Fund to support legal costs in two lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia alleging municipal overreach in repossession enforcement.

    The company says a state case seeks to block enforcement of a police directive requiring repossession agents to transport vehicles to district stations for inspection, while a federal suit alleges civil rights violations after its chief operating officer was detained in February 2026 for refusing to comply. Giannone argues state law only requires notice to police within 24 hours and that departmental directives cannot bind private contractors.

    Since 2020 the firm has challenged the policy claiming repeated harassment detentions and vehicle misclassification as stolen despite city attorneys acknowledging legal disputes The Pennsylvania Repossession Association says officials previously agreed the directive is unenforceable but have not issued updated guidance.

    COO Carmino Giannone said the lawsuits target policy, not police officers, with the intent on clarifying limits on police involvement in repossessions nationwide. To donate to this fundraiser

    Source: https://curepossession.com

     

  • Community Supports Milwaukee Towman Shot during Repo

    The Milwaukee towing community and local residents rallied in support of Alfredo Martin, a tow truck driver who was shot while repossessing a vehicle late Dec. 29.

    Martin, 29, was shot around 11:40 p.m. in Milwaukee’s North Division neighborhood, according to police. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he continues to recover.

    On Jan. 1, a line of tow trucks formed a procession outside the hospital to show solidarity with Martin and his family. Videos and photos of the procession were shared online by Milwaukee Connections Towing & Recovery LLC, along with messages wishing Martin a speedy recovery.

    A GoFundMe created to help cover Martin’s medical expenses and time away from work had raised nearly $13,000 as of Jan. 2. The fundraiser states that while Martin is expected to make a full recovery, his family faces significant medical and financial challenges ahead.

    Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man is in custody with charges pending, and investigators are searching for another known suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    Source: https://www.jsonline.com  
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