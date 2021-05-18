Jerr-Dan Parent Company, Oshkosh Corporation, Earns Top Honors

by Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti
On March 4, 2021 Greg’s Towing received a call from the Akron Police Department for an accident on Newton St., East of Case Ave. involving a fire truck hitting a 10'3" railroad overhead bridge.
Greg’s owner Greg Prunty responded with his 2017 KW with a Century 5030 30-ton, heavy operator Steve Labay Jr responded in a 2018 Pete with a 50-ton Jerr-Dan and operator Keith Riley went out in a Dodge with a Jerr-Dan MPL40. Tyler Bishop from Bower's Towing was an extra helper.
Upon arrival and the initial walk around, Greg’s crew found the fire truck, a retired unit used for parades, that belonged to a private individual. Steve informed, “The unit had been traveling east and hit the bridge with such force that it had broken the boom mount off the frame and bent the boom down and spun it over the side. The basket had excessive damage and the body was twisted.”
When the unit came to a stop it had struck a telephone pole and wires were down, strewn across the road. “After the Electric Company had secured the pole and the power, we were able to put our recovery plan into action,” said Steve. “The unit was still running and we backed it off the sidewalk and crossways into the street, so we could position the Jerr-Dan 50-ton in front of the unit and the Century 5030 30-ton on the side.
First they winched and lifted the boom clockwise towards the front of the truck with the 5030. Then they extended the boom on the 50-ton to lift the boom over the undamaged cab and a/c unit. The MPL40 was used to winch the basket back around and in place. “We used the 5030 to hold the boom and the Jerr-Dan 50-ton to lift the boom over the cab and back into place,” explained Steve.
The crew strapped the boom down and towed the fire truck from the scene to Greg’s lot. The next day the owner came and was able to drive the unit home.
Greg Prunty owns Greg's Towing, based in Akron, Ohio. The company, established in 1983, serves northeastern Ohio. Their services include towing and recovery from light to heavy-duty, lockouts and jump starts.Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On March 27, 2020 B & F Towing Co. was called by the owner of a dump truck for a winch out in Salem, N.J.
B&F heavy recovery specialist Chuck Bonadio was dispatched. He informed, “We were contacted by the owner of the truck to recover it. I responded solo in my 2019 Peterbilt with an NRC 40 CS four winch.” The unit has dual 40,000-pound, two-speed planetary winches and two 15,000-pound auxiliary planetary winches.
When Chuck arrived he saw a 2020 Freightliner dump truck on the shoulder with its passenger side wheels more than rim deep in mud.
“It was at a mean lean,” he stated. “I rigged a doubled line from the tailboard of the tow truck to a tail wrap on the rear of the dump truck. I used a 16 endless loop for the wrap. Rigged a line to lift the low side to take the lean out of it and finish the recovery because I knew I was gonna run out of line on the tail wrap before it was all the way back to the road and I used my auxiliaries married together to the low side tow pin on the front to bring the front to the road.”
Once it was back on the road it was driven from the scene with zero damage.
Robert “Bob” D. Fenimore is the owner of B & F Towing Co., in business since 1967. Based in Wilmington, Del., they operate from two locations and provide a variety of towing services, including light-, medium-,heavy-duty and long distance towing, long distance hauling and transportation, equipment hauling and recovery, emergency and air cushion recovery, stuck equipment recovery, emergency response, load shifts and transfers, trailer stacking, used auto parts and salvage.
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On December 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Panek’s Service Center received an urgent call from the Essex Fells Police Department requesting a rapid response to a call of an overturned boom truck with a worker trapped under one of the outriggers.
Panek’s responded with a 2006 Peterbilt equipped with a 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and a 2001 GMC 3500 HD 4X4 Chevron twin line wrecker. While responding, the police captain on scene called and requested an expedited response, as time was a factor for the trapped worker.
Ted Panek called Livingston Collision and requested that they respond with their 2011 Kenworth with a Century 1140 RXP 40-ton rotator, Service Truck and Scene Support Trailer.
Once on scene, while setting up to free the worker, the Essex Fells Fire Department, First Aid Squad and the USA1 Urban Search and Rescue Team dug under the overturned boom truck to free the worker.
With the worker safely rescued and transported from the scene, Panek’s and Livingston Collision formulated an extensive plan to recover the casualty while waiting for the power company to cut the power to surrounding service lines, and for the OSHA officials to arrive and conduct their investigation along with the Essex Fells Police Department.
On scene were Essex Fells Fire Engines 1 & 2, Roseland Rescue, Verona Rescue, Engine 14, Utility, Montclair Truck 1, Rescue 1, Newark USAR Rescue 2, Rope Truck, BC4, Special Operations, Millburn Shoring Unit, West Essex First Aid 771, Rescue 773, Atlantic Medics, and Essex Fells PD.
On scene from Panek’s were Owner/Operator Ted Panek and T.R.A.A. Certified, G.S.T.A and Miller Industries Certified Heavy Towing and Recovery Operator Thomas “Tom” Daniello.
On scene from Livingston Collision were WreckMaster 2/3 rotator operator Clint Richards, Operator J.R Crawford, Scene Support/Photographer Bradley Crawford, Service Technician Dan Keenan and Service Technician Supervisor Ryan Condit.
Once the all-clear was given by the officials on the scene, Livingston Collision pumped off the hydraulic tank. Panek’s and Livingston Collision worked together to separate the boom from the turret by unpinning the boom, which was kinked in a number of places, making it impossible to draw it in. The left outrigger had to be cut off because it was bent, and unable to be collapsed.
“The truck was held in place by the rotator utilizing two doubled up winch lines, and the 86” boom was held in place by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan,” said Daniello. “During this point in the recovery, severe snow squalls had come through the area, along with 10 to 15-degree temperatures, which didn’t make for the best working conditions.”
With the boom unpinned, the truck was lifted and brought down to the roadway for the upright. The truck was uprighted by the 35-ton Jerr-Dan, and the rotator was used to catch the load. The truck was winched around to the back of the 35-ton and moved out of the immediate scene and transported to Panek's the same night.
Daniello informed, “It was now 2:00 a.m. After 13 hours on the scene, and due to the ice conditions, a decision was made by both tow companies to cut the boom in half and bring it down to the roadway where it would be left until dawn.”
The following day, Livingston Collision went back to the scene with their rotator and Eagle Auto & Truck Services of Parsippany, NJ with their Landoll trailer.
The boom was loaded onto Eagle's Landoll, transported to Panek's yard and unloaded by Livingston Collision.
Panek's Service Center in Livingston, NJ was established in 1931. Ted Panek is the owner/operator of the family business started by his grandfather John and continues to operate in its original location on South Livingston Avenue in Livingston Center.
Livingston Collision is a family-owned and operated auto body repair facility and towing service also based in Livingston, NJ. They’ve been in business since 1961.
