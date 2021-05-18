Jerr-Dan Parent Company, Oshkosh Corporation, Earns Top Honors

Continuing Education

Brian J Riker



With the weather changing, COVID restrictions being lifted and the tow show season returning to normal I can feel the excitement building. Excitement to see old friends, make new friends and indulge in some of the finest hospitality anywhere. Personally though, I am more excited about the learning opportunities available to the industry.



I am always on a quest to learn and better myself. Nearly three decades into this industry and I learn something new every day. Technology, regulations, best practices all change over time and we can either learn, grow, adapt or fade like the paint on my dad’s old Ortiz wrecker.



Continuing education is not just self-improvement. It is survival. With the constant pressure to cut rates or add extra value to our services we must constantly strive to learn new, perhaps more efficient, ways of performing our jobs. Our financial future depends upon it as does our personal safety.



We expect our shop technicians to stay current on the latest models of vehicles. After all they can’t be effective servicing them if they don’t fully understand them. So why don’t we apply that same thought process to our towing and recovery operators? Or maybe business management education?



There are many awesome sources for training available to our industry. Most of it is hands-on in a classroom setting, although some is self-paced online training. There is no bad training. The more sources you have for information the more tools in your toolbox.



My current favorite method of learning is by listening to podcasts. There are thousands of great podcasts available for free, including a few that are towing focused and even one that I host aimed towards motor carrier compliance in the car haul industry. I listen to them while on long trips or in an airplane, you could listen while driving on a call.



Think about it, you could find some nuggets of wisdom and then recommend them to your team, and they can learn while simply sitting and waiting for their next dispatch. It doesn’t get more efficient than that! Same concept with short form video training. It is content that can be viewed on mobile devices during otherwise idle or non-productive periods of time.



I never look at the cost of training as an expense, rather it is an investment. An investment in future earnings, in your people and most importantly an investment in professionalism. Perhaps Zig Ziglar put is best, “What’s worse than training your workers and losing them? Not training them and keeping them.” Over 250 years ago Ben Franklin said “An investment in education always pays the highest returns.”



Without education we cannot grow; and without growth we die. By the time I was old enough to legally drive my dad had already switched industries, leaving his garage and towing business behind. I took a job driving a light duty wrecker for a local guy, a one chain wonder, someone that wouldn’t know safety or industry standards if they bit him. I knew his practices were wrong, even dangerous, so I took it upon myself to seek out better training.



Friends First or Driver’s Only: Reaching the Middle Ground

By Randall C. Resch



A notorious tow owner was known for rage and outbursts. When there were issues, this owner became a madman’s personality. Dispatchers and drivers were too afraid to approach him because they dreaded being belittled. Employee morale was at its lowest.



The owner was mean and nasty. As a norm, he displayed inexplicable behavior where people, including me, didn’t like doing business with him. His maniacal nature created huge turn-over where new employees quit after a few weeks.



I too personally distanced my business relationship with him believing no-person deserves to be verbally attacked by an owner who lacks common decency, compassion and understanding.



I had lunch with this tower and we talked about work and family. He mentioned one driver, his long-time personal friend, who caused three damages in a reporting period. Two damages were suspension damages and the other damage happened when the driver backed into another car during a live-auction.



The suspension costs weren’t something to send to his insurance provider and were paid in-house. The owner asked me for advice because he struggled with having to dismiss his friend.



That’s a hard choice. When experienced operators, have back-to-back damages in a reporting period, perhaps there’s something going-on beyond the work environment, home-life, or life in-general?



I recommended the owner go to lunch or have an informal talk with the driver beginning conversation with something like, “You’ve worked for me for a long-time and you’ve done a great job. I’m concerned about what’s happened recently. Can we discuss the damages?” Although it seemed like a risky segue in having a discussion, it was necessary.



I suggested conversation start with something like, “I’m here for you and I want to help.” In this case, they talked openly and determined there were relationship issues beyond the workplace, but the relationship issues were resolved.



Choking back tears, by the time everything was said, the emotional tower apologized saying he’d work on doing a better job. The driver was said to be, “Back-on-track” where a little communication was all that was needed. All that was required was the boss offering to lend an ear.



There’s a personality trait that tow owners should identify early in their business careers. How do you handle employee issues? Do you take issues personally? Do you think about what occurred and why? Is it about costs? Or, do you go high-order, explode and then fire the employee?



Firing without emotion is a difficult task, but for the bigger picture, ask what may be driving those problems and issues. I believe it’s important for owners to consider the employee’s relationship with the company.



Finding committed employees is a difficult process and costly reality. In this case, both boss and driver handled these issues respectfully and openly without emotion and argument. But, if damages were to continue without improvement, continued employment would have to be re-approached.



I was pleased that owner and driver were able to talk, ultimately coming to an understanding that easily could have resulted in dismissal.



From my conversations with the owner that lead to his breaking point, I recommended to him that all of the company’s carriers be outfitted with eight-point straps and ratchet’s to help quell future suspension damages.



The owner took my advice, purchased strap systems and initiated company-wide training for carrier operators using eight-point straps and no J-Hooks. As for the backing incident, I recommend that spotters be employed when backing actions are necessary. Everything worked-out for the better.











