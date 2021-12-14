American Towman Announces 2022 Show Schedule

Roll-Away Incidents Are Preventable By Randall C. Resch As many as one-half tow operators attending a safety course were newly hired with three to four months total experience. On Day-2 skills, several new towers hustled to get things done. While moving tow trucks or carriers into position, there were four instances where operators didn't set the tow truck's emergency brakes. Although it’s a requirement of vehicle operations and safety, it’s also law that E-Brakes are applied when drivers exit their vehicles. Not setting the tow truck’s E-Brake or shifting to park is a common “preventable” situation. Because it’s preventable, I don’t call it an “Accident.” Does your company’s handbook include written policy that demands use of E-Brakes at the onset of each tow and parking scenario?” Preventing Rollaway While I appreciated their hustle, not setting an E-Brake, or shifting to park is a driver’s behavior that must be corrected. Once we returned to the classroom, discussion focused on what happens when towers hurry to get things done. I noted that as many as 46-towers were killed having failed to set E-brakes or shifting transmissions to park. In seven-months of 2019 into 2020, five operators were run-over by their tow trucks having failed to set the truck’s emergency brakes. In two additional fatality scenarios, transmissions weren’t shifted to park. What’s the Problem? During classroom conversation, I asked if company’s had policy requiring operators to use emergency brakes when trucks were parked. With twenty-two operators participating, only two confirmed that their company’s handbook mentioned E-Brake’s must be used. While it’s common sense that E-Brakes should be applied, most tow companies don’t include written policy to demand their operator’s set the tow truck’s E-Brake upon exiting the truck. A properly set E-Brake helps to safeguard against a roll-away truck. Where E-Brake policy is lacking, so is the use of “Chock-Blocks.” I asked towers if their companies had a policy requiring using chock-blocks, but no-hands were raised to answer the question. While there aren’t federal or OSHA regulations mandating tow trucks carry or employ chock-blocks, using the truck’s E-Brake must become part of the operator’s responsibility. For safety’s sake, owners should know all dangers and deadly potential of not requiring use of E-Brakes. Slow Your Roll As the parking process takes place, look to ensure the truck's transmission is in-park or neutral (stick) with transmissions and E-Brake’s fully applied. Complete all steps carefully and completely. And, once you've exited the tow truck, position a chock-block on the downhill side of the truck's rear dual’s as part of your parking routine. Though tow operators shouldn’t have to be reminded about “roll-way safety,” it demands repeated reminders. Note: Roll-away data suggests most roll-away (fatality) victims are middle-aged towers. Is age a factor due to not remembering? I don’t think so. Using tow truck E-Brake’s and setting transmissions to park should be ingrained in every vehicle operator’s mind regardless as to the size and configuration (vehicle) being driven. There’s huge importance for tow operator’s to practice roll-way safety. If there’s no mention in the company’s handbook, and no requirement for E-Brake and parking safety, operator’s openly risk injury or death as the result of a preventable, roll-away situation.

Tips for Effective Communication

By Brian J Riker Communication is key to any successful interaction. I am not talking about giving your driver the latest cell phone or having the best digital dispatch terminal in your truck, but rather effectively getting your message across. How many times have you had something go wrong simply because the other person did not fully understand what you wanted or needed? There are several types of messages tow bosses need to communicate to a diverse group of people. We take for granted that the public, or even our employees, understand industry terms or concepts. To the experienced tow boss, towable means the vehicle can be hauled by a wheel lift type truck with one set of wheels on the ground, but to the average person it just means their car can be transported somewhere. Use of industry jargon can be ineffective with the general public; instead, try to explain it as if you were talking to a friend from outside the industry. Use of simple language, but not in a condescending manner, with frequent pauses to be sure they are understanding you, works well. Teach your team to listen to understand rather than listening to simply reply. This one change in behavior will make everyone more effective at communication. We are all guilty of it, already forming our reply before the other person is even done speaking. In doing, so we don’t hear what they are really saying. This has been hard for me to practice and I still mess it up occasionally. I can say without doubt that when I do listen properly I give much better advice. Managing customer expectations is another area many struggle with. As a consumer, I would rather be told upfront that I will be waiting an hour instead of being promised a thirty minute response, only to be disappointed when the truck arrives in 45 minutes instead. Sure, you may lose a few jobs to impatient customers, but in the long run you will be ahead because you will have less negative opinions about your company on social media reviews. Your dispatchers and drivers should be taught to be transparent with the customers. When you are late, telling them the truth is the best option. Don’t make up a story about being delayed by traffic or some other excuse. Most of the time they will appreciate the honesty. Effective and open communication is not just customer focused. As tow bosses, it is vitally important to be upfront with your team about job expectations, hard times and unpleasant decisions that you have to make. One of the most difficult discussions I ever had with an employee involved his behavior towards another driver and a great client, one that he had brought to the company, ultimately resulting in his immediate termination. While uncomfortable in the immediate moment, we since have become very close friends and he has thanked me for opening his eyes to a pattern of behavior that was self-destructive. It ended with him changing careers and leading a better life today. Funny how honesty without mal-intent works isn’t it? I am not suggesting you share every detail of your business with the team; however major changes should not blindside anyone. If an employee is surprised about being terminated, then you are as much at fault for their failure as they are. Bottom line, be aware of how the public sees your behavior. What we think is acceptable may be turning potential customers away. This is particularly true with political and social justice messaging. Not all of your customers will be of the same mindset and it is often best to take a neutral position from a business point of view, especially when you are in a smaller community or tight market. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, take the time to truly understand each caller’s unique problem when they ask about service - don’t assume you know what they need. Keep everyone in the loop to reduce surprises and tension when things do go wrong, and they will. Clear and frequent communication can resolve most problems before they become major issues.