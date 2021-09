Truckie Protest on Australia’s Gold Coast

Burnt Out in Vegas by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



On August 16, 2021, Ewing Bros Inc. was called to handle a badly burnt unit on US Route 6, approximately 45 miles east of Ely, Nev., between Ely and the Utah border. Ewing heavy operator Keith Grover explained, “We received a call from a customer that this unit had suffered a rear brake fire, resulting in heavy burn damage to the rear of the unit. They initially requested we winch the unit to the road, and then lift the rear so that tires and wheels could be installed. Their thought would be to tow the unit to Las Vegas once wheels and tires were installed.”



Their customer was able to supply Ewing Bros. with a few photos of the left side rear of the unit and fire damage. After inspecting those photos, they advised the customer that it would be safest to trailer the unit due to the extensive damage, especially considering the hub bearings were likely destroyed in the fire and would not survive the long trip being towed. Keith informed, “We put the customer in touch with Werdco BC, a heavy haul company in Las Vegas, and they were contracted to transport the unit.”



Prior to dispatching their trucks, Ewing obtained schematics for the unit, which supplied them the weights involved, as distributed across each of the axle. This combined with the photos allowed them to calculate and plan their lifts prior to dispatching. They contacted Nevada Highway Patrol and coordinated with their agency as the highway is only a two-lane and would require one lane closure for the bulk of the recovery, and a full closure for the loading onto the trailer. “Due to the distance as well as the possibility of other unknown factors, we weren't able to finalize the arrangements until mid-day Tuesday,” explained Keith. “So we set the time for all parties to be on scene by 10 a.m.”



Ewing Bros. operators Keith Grover and Mike McDonald responded in a 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator and a 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator. Once on scene and prior to starting the recovery, the Ewing Bros. crew coordinated with the trailer operator, took measurements and requested he have his trailer spread to the appropriate lengths and have his securements prepared in advance. They did their scene assessment and started preparing all of their rigging.



“Based on the schematics listing the weights of the unit (provided by our customer) we had the 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator rigged on the heavy rear end of the casualty using 5/8" Grade 100 chain and 15-ton snatch blocks and the 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator with 1/2" Grade 100 and 12-ton snatch-blocks on the front end,” informed Keith. “Both recovery units were using 3/4" wire rope. We were able to rig to the chassis at front and rear of the unit, however at the front we had to contend with the concrete pumper outrigger frame. We used 20-foot chains in a continuous loop to allow room from moving parts and other obstructions and used hard wood cribbing as needed to prevent any chain links from making contact with hard corners or side loading of the rigging.”



Their initial request to winch the unit to the roadway was discarded as the right side rims were dug in and the right side frame was actually resting on the ground. The close proximity of the unit to the roadway, as well as the weights involved allowed them to simply lift the entire unit and bring it to the roadway with minimal reach on the booms simply by the positioning of each Century unit.



Once this stage was complete, they had Highway Patrol shut the entire roadway down and re-positioned for lifting the unit and placing on the trailer. Keith said, “We lifted the casualty, the Werdco BC trailer operator back under and we lowered it onto his trailer. While he secured the casualty to his trailer, we re-positioned our equipment and cleaned the shoulder and roadway of debris. The total time on scene was 3 hours, with the full closure being only 35 minutes.”



“I can't describe how great it feels to have a customer who trusts you enough to request you go almost 300 miles and recover their truck- knowing it will cost more than having someone closer go,” exclaimed Keith. “Technically, I was primarily on the 1140, Mike was on the 1160.



However, this was Mike's first time on a rotator, so we had to work side by side and in constant communication. He did really well for a first timer, I must say. Good job Michael Lee McDonald I really appreciate your help.”

_______



Currently with a fleet of over 50 light- and heavy-duty tow truck with equipment to handle any problem, Ewing Bros. is the oldest and largest family owned and operated towing company serving the greater Las Vegas area for over 60 years. They provide towing services to commercial accounts, local government agencies, and the Las Vegas public. They also have one of the largest public auto auctions in Las Vegas which is held every Saturday of the month.



Werdco BC. Inc. is a heavy haul transport services company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have a specialized and complete fleet of trucks, flatbed trailers and lowboy trailers that are designed for hauling equipment and materials.



Off-Road Expedition Mixer Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti On Aug 16, 2021 Norberg's Towing Service was called to recover a rolled mixer south of Rock Springs, Wyo., about 20-miles away from the Norberg’s yard in Green River. Brothers Sheridan and Shawn Norberg, extreme off-road recovery specialists, responded each with their workhorses built to handle the rugged terrain. Sheridan headed out with Big Orange, a 1993 Peterbilt setup with a 750 Holmes. It is equipped with a 35,000-pound Braden winch over the boom and a 30,000-pound planetary to raise and lower the boom. Shawn responded with The Eagle, a 98’ Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. It has a factory double frame and has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle. “This was an off-road expedition,” said Shawn. “It was about 2-miles south on a dirt road and then turn onto another dirt road. We arrived and found a loaded mixer on a hill off the road.” According to the brothers, driver of the mixer was backing up the hill and backed off the road with a full load of slurry, which is a mix of concrete powder, water and sand. No gravel is in it. This area has old mines under-ground from about 100 years ago and they use this mix to fill the mines. Sheridan stated, “Nearest we could figure there was still about 7-yards on the mixer. We chained the drum back down while waiting for a pipeline inspector to show up. We ended up being between two 36-inch diameter natural gas pipelines running at 900psi that were less then 3-feet underground and could not park our trucks on them but could cross them. Also the wrecked mixer couldn’t be stood up on them. It wouldn’t stay up and our front ends of our trucks would have been on one of the pipes. We were also told we couldn’t drag it down the ditch because one of the pipes was near there also.” They used The Eagle and Big Orange to pull the mixer over 100-feet on the road to a better area where they could work it and then used The Eagle to pull it sideways to get it away from one of the lines. Sheridan explained, “I used Big Orange to hold it from sliding once it got to the safe area but I still had to keep it back from where I really wanted it. One of the pipes was near the top of the mixer where we stopped moving the mixer. There were several from the company there watching.” Once it was clear of the pipes, Shawn hooked it to The Eagle and towed it too the customer’s yard near Rock Springs.

Brothers' Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyo., the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. Shawn's little daughter Billie is his constant companion and even has her own Tonka three-wheeled wrecker. She loves being around the trucks and riding with her dad in the trucks around Norberg's yard. Shawn stated, "Little Billie started school. O miss my hooking partner. She is the future! She will be the best tow truck driver out there!"