Digital Edition
The Week's Features
First Responders Honor Hospital Workers
At an Arkansas hospital, first responders show their appreciation.
Off-Road Expedition Mixer Recovery
Wyoming’s rugged terrain requires the rugged tow team at Norberg’s Towing Service.
A Breach of Security
With homelessness on the rise, check your tow yards for unwanted guests.
Meet the Boss
Patriotic themed unit shows who is the boss.
Trail-Eze Trailer
Alluring trailer with plenty of new features.
Events
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Oct. 14-16, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Click image below to View Sellers Picks
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing September 01 - September 07, 2021

Truckie Protest on Australia’s Gold Coast

A group of truck drivers in Queensland, Australia, along the Gold Coast on the far eastern part of the country, protested lockdown’s and mandatory vaccinations, resulting in road delays on a major roadway during Monday peak hours. Their protest was supported by Australian Senator Pauline Hanson, who dismissed the drivers when she heard of the threat of being towed by police.

The demonstration comes one day ahead of a planned national protest against a vaccine mandate for drivers from 12 local government areas in Sydney, and for any essential workers travelling into Queensland. Roadside protestors were rallying with drivers against mandatory vaccination.

Around the country, truck drivers must be tested every few days. However, drivers say they have a right to choice and the freedom to work without the mandates.

An anti-lockdown protestor held a sign reading “Freedom is not a privilege. It’s a right.” One driver stated on a Tik Tok livestream, “End all lockdowns. People can go back to work and kids can go back to school … We’ve had enough of it. It’s all about choice at the end of the day. If you don’t want to get the vax, don’t. If you do want to get it, get it. But don’t keep locking up people.”

The protest came after drivers last week urged Australians to stock up on food for “the next week or two” ahead of the planned protests. Organisers of the protests vowed to shut the country down with supply disruptions.

https://www.theaustralian.com


Click here to read more

Truckie Protest on Australia’s Gold Coast

A group of truck drivers in Queensland, Australia, along the Gold Coast on the far eastern part of the country, protested lockdown’s and mandatory vaccinations, resulting in road delays on a major roadway during Monday peak hours. Their protest was supported by Australian Senator Pauline Hanson, who dismissed the drivers when she heard of the threat of being towed by police.

The demonstration comes one day ahead of a planned national protest against a vaccine mandate for drivers from 12 local government areas in Sydney, and for any essential workers travelling into Queensland. Roadside protestors were rallying with drivers against mandatory vaccination.

Around the country, truck drivers must be tested every few days. However, drivers say they have a right to choice and the freedom to work without the mandates.

An anti-lockdown protestor held a sign reading “Freedom is not a privilege. It’s a right.” One driver stated on a Tik Tok livestream, “End all lockdowns. People can go back to work and kids can go back to school … We’ve had enough of it. It’s all about choice at the end of the day. If you don’t want to get the vax, don’t. If you do want to get it, get it. But don’t keep locking up people.”

The protest came after drivers last week urged Australians to stock up on food for “the next week or two” ahead of the planned protests. Organisers of the protests vowed to shut the country down with supply disruptions.

https://www.theaustralian.com


A Breach in Security

CAMPER 1 151d0
By Randall C. Resch  

Thousands of homeless soul’s live on the streets or anywhere they find shelter and safety. Is it possible that someone lives (in your tow yard) in a stored SUV, camper, or motorhome? 

In, February 2020, a Louisiana deputy saw flames engulfing a camper stored inside a tow yard. With the fire department responding, the deputy made way towards the fire, but his rescue was thwarted by a tall fence surrounding the yard. 

The fire was knocked down within 30-minutes. According to one investigator’s report, a totally burned body was found near the camper’s sleeping area. The news later confirmed the victim as a family member who worked and lived inside the yard. 

In a similar incident, a deceased body was discovered in a stored vehicle in a Florida tow yard. This death was a homeless individual who allegedly died of natural causes. In that, both tragedies reminded me of a personal experience that questions the integrity of a tow yard’s security? Consider this parallel story relating to facility security. 

Security is Breached

My parents sold their tow business and retired to a quiet, southern California mountain town when I was nineteen. I aspired to be a police officer, driving wreckers full-time focusing on a criminal justice degree. I worked a second job as an over-head crane operator to make ends meet. 

My hours were long and pay was horrible. I lived paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep an apartment because San Diego’s rent (as always) was costly to afford. So, while I’ve always prided myself as being creative, I initiated an alternative sleeping arrangement that lasted nearly two-years.

The marina I worked was different than your typical boat marina as it didn’t have a launch ramp. The boat-loft offered new and used boats for sale, including inside and outside, on-trailer, boat storage. Dockside was tie-up slips for boats up to sixty-feet. Inside were racks on two sides of the massive building where a hundred boats could be craned and situated for dry-storage. New boats were kept here. 

When boat owners announced they were coming, attendants (like me) would bumper-pull outside boats into the massive building. There, a giant gantry crane would position and center above the boats and trailers. 

Wide straps were applied to the boat’s underside and the boat was carefully lifted off the trailer, over a platform rail and set into the water. If the boat was in dry-storage, the gantry crane would lift it from the rack and set it in the water too. The boat’s owner would arrive to find their boat ready to use. 

Living Rent Free

Here’s the creative part. New boats were stored on racks near the facility’s north gate, and as a working employee of the marina, I knew the locations of all security cameras and motion detectors. I knew when the facility’s alarm turned on and turned off. 

Stored in my old beater car was an alarm clock, sleeping bag and toiletry bag serving as my essentials. Because I could slip in and out of the loft “undetected”, I slept in new boats where I called the loft, “Home”. While not my smartest idea, it served my needs at the time. I wasn’t a burglar; just an employee needing a place to stay.

From my experience, I present this similarity. If I can ease past the average security system and its cameras, is it highly possible that, an “unauthorized someone”, is living in a stored vehicle in your tow yard?   ■


BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


I work the non-traffic side of the wrecker/carrier:
seldom
maybe 30% of the breakdowns
half of the time
most of the time
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
September 01 - September 07, 2021

Tow Truck Procession Honors Missouri Tower

Floyd Martin Sawyer, the owner and founder of Floyd’s Towing of Springfield, Mo., was honored on Saturday, 8/28, with a tow truck procession. Along with family and friends, dozens of trucks from area wrecker companies participated.

According to his obituary, Floyd bought his first tow truck in 1979 and a business was born.

“I think Floyd would be proud,” said Mick Maggard, a friend of Sawyer. “He’d be proud of his kids. His boys. He’d be proud of everyone showing their respect for him. When he started this wrecker service, there weren’t but two or three. And now look. Everybody comes together to support the man. 40 years he was in the wrecker service. And he’ll be with us for another 40.”

https://www.ozarksfirst.com/
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 01 - September 07, 2021
FBI agents raiding the homes of several Detroit City Council members.

Bribery Investigation at [b]Detroit’s City Hall

On 8/25, the FBI raided the homes of several Detroit City Council members, including offices in Detroit City Hall, over a public corruption investigation focused on Detroit towing operations and bribery allegations. The City Council members were Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson, in addition to their chiefs of staff Ricardo Silva and Carol Bank.

The investigation represents the latest development in a scandal that has led to charges against Councilman André Spivey. FBI agents have been focused on municipal towing operations and accusations that city officials received bribes, according to two sources. The searches come three weeks after Spivey was arraigned in federal court on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery over claims he accepted more than $35,000 to be "influenced and rewarded" for votes.

The investigation also involves towing magnate Gasper Fiore, who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in 2018, and Nicholas Primus as they allegedly tried to funnel money to Councilwoman Ayers for advertising billboards which was revealed from a 2016 phone exchange involving a sealed FBI wiretap and affidavit by FBI Special Agent Robert Beeckman.

Ayers has told The News she doesn’t know Primus while campaign finance records show no payments from Primus or Fiore to Ayers.

https://www.detroitnews.com/

Teen from Bronx Charged [b]for Manslaughter of Tower

A teen in the Bronx was charged with the murder of a tow truck driver after a shoot-out at an auto body shop on 8/17.

Angel Medino had come in to the shop to pick up his black Mercedes E300 and was allegedly angered by the fact that the car hadn’t been washed and that he had to pay a $1000 deductible.

After pulling a gun, tower John Vallejo responded in kind. Shots were exchanged, both were hit and Vallejo was fatally wounded.

According to shop manager Armando Lio, “We told him, ‘Listen, we’re gonna wash your car so you can take it,’” Lio said. “And I guess he was on drugs or something...His eyes — it was like he had a demon in him. He was like, ‘Yo, I want my car right now.’”

Vallejo, who was struck in the upper body, died at the hospital while Medina was intubated at the same hospital for gunshot wounds to his upper body and arm. He is expected to survive.

https://news.yahoo.com/

First Responders Honor Hospital Workers 

With Covid cases spiking in Arkansas and more hospitals overwhelmed for services, first responders lit up the parking lot of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock on 8/18 to show their appreciation.  

“It made my chest tight, teared my eyes up — it was wonderful and beautiful,” said Teresa May, a nurse at UAMS. 

Agencies from across central Arkansas gathered for the prayer night, including Sherwood police, ASP, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Little Rock fire, North Little Rock fire, and dozens of tow truck companies. 

The event organizer, Tim Moody of the Professional Towing and Recovery Association, said, “We want them to know we care about them, there’s people out here that love them and appreciate what they do.” 

“They are truly the epitome of what a hero really is and they are fighting every single day,” said Annabeth Johnson with UAMS. 

https://fox8.com

Wreckmaster Comes to Canada 

Wreckmaster, which offers training for rigging, recovery and incident management, is running a five-day course in Vancouver, in what is purportedly the first such training being offered in Canada. 23 drivers are enrolled across the country.  

“This is the highest level (of training) that we offer at the moment,” said Bruce Campbell, lead instructor for Wreckmaster. He explained it’s an 8/9R (which stands for rotators) and it’s used in incident management for quick clearance of highways so the entire road isn’t blocked for long periods of time during a recovery. 

Wreckmaster provided a demonstration, inviting a local news organization to witness how they might lift a vehicle over an embankment or a body of water, by suspending it between two tow trucks some six metres in the air. 

“It’s calculating all the working load limits, it’s calculating forces,” said Jeffrey Martin, one of the course instructors. 

“We have to understand about the working load limits of the rigging, the wire load, the chains, the shackles, and what the trucks can handle,” said Campbell. 

On the last day of the course, those enrolled must complete and pass an exam. 

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/ 

Tow Company Dropped from Police Rotation 

A tower caught on video using foul and racist language during a dispute with a customer in the presence of police led the town of Parsippany, N.J., to terminate the company from its rotation and from all municipal operations.  

"Earlier this morning the township was made aware of an incident occurring at Ajaco Towing Recovery, a business contracted with the Parsippany Police Department," the administration and police announced on 8/17 in a joint statement. "After reviewing the video, [we have] decided to no longer use Ajaco Towing, effective immediately." 

The statement was released shortly after a Parsippany man posted a video of the incident on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, the tow company employee can be heard using explicit language and a racial slur. The man recording the incident said at that point that he felt threatened and believed he had been racially profiled. 

A manager at Ajaco said they were aware of the incident and were "looking to make it right. "That employee is currently suspended pending further investigation into everything," said the manager. "We don't condone any of the actions that the employee is being accused of." 

https://www.dailyrecord.com/story/news/2021/08/18/parsippany-nj-drops-ajaco-towing-after-racist-outburst-caught-video/8183084002/ 

Tower Shot and Killed in the Bronx 

A tower was killed in the Bronx, N.Y., on 8/17 when an allegedly angry customer opened fire inside an auto shop.

Just before 1:40 p.m., the 19-year-old shooter pulled out a gun inside First Choice Automotive in Hunts Point, blasting away at tower John Vallejo, 32, police sources said. 

“He was a customer. He brought his car in to be fixed, and he was upset. He just started firing,” said one worker, who didn’t give his name. “If we said we knew why, we’d be lying.” 

Vallejo took out his gun and returned fire. Vallejo was hit in the chest, and his attacker was struck in the chest and arm. 

Both men were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but Vallejo could not be saved. The 19-year-old was taken into custody at the hospital. Charges against him were pending, cops said. 

https://www.nydailynews.com/

homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
September 01 - September 07, 2021

Burnt Out in Vegas

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On August 16, 2021, Ewing Bros Inc. was called to handle a badly burnt unit on US Route 6, approximately 45 miles east of Ely, Nev., between Ely and the Utah border. Ewing heavy operator Keith Grover explained, “We received a call from a customer that this unit had suffered a rear brake fire, resulting in heavy burn damage to the rear of the unit. They initially requested we winch the unit to the road, and then lift the rear so that tires and wheels could be installed. Their thought would be to tow the unit to Las Vegas once wheels and tires were installed.”

Their customer was able to supply Ewing Bros. with a few photos of the left side rear of the unit and fire damage. After inspecting those photos, they advised the customer that it would be safest to trailer the unit due to the extensive damage, especially considering the hub bearings were likely destroyed in the fire and would not survive the long trip being towed. Keith informed, “We put the customer in touch with Werdco BC, a heavy haul company in Las Vegas, and they were contracted to transport the unit.”

Prior to dispatching their trucks, Ewing obtained schematics for the unit, which supplied them the weights involved, as distributed across each of the axle. This combined with the photos allowed them to calculate and plan their lifts prior to dispatching. They contacted Nevada Highway Patrol and coordinated with their agency as the highway is only a two-lane and would require one lane closure for the bulk of the recovery, and a full closure for the loading onto the trailer. “Due to the distance as well as the possibility of other unknown factors, we weren't able to finalize the arrangements until mid-day Tuesday,” explained Keith. “So we set the time for all parties to be on scene by 10 a.m.”

Ewing Bros. operators Keith Grover and Mike McDonald responded in a 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator and a 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator. Once on scene and prior to starting the recovery, the Ewing Bros. crew coordinated with the trailer operator, took measurements and requested he have his trailer spread to the appropriate lengths and have his securements prepared in advance. They did their scene assessment and started preparing all of their rigging.

“Based on the schematics listing the weights of the unit (provided by our customer) we had the 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator rigged on the heavy rear end of the casualty using 5/8" Grade 100 chain and 15-ton snatch blocks and the 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator with 1/2" Grade 100 and 12-ton snatch-blocks on the front end,” informed Keith. “Both recovery units were using 3/4" wire rope. We were able to rig to the chassis at front and rear of the unit, however at the front we had to contend with the concrete pumper outrigger frame. We used 20-foot chains in a continuous loop to allow room from moving parts and other obstructions and used hard wood cribbing as needed to prevent any chain links from making contact with hard corners or side loading of the rigging.”

Their initial request to winch the unit to the roadway was discarded as the right side rims were dug in and the right side frame was actually resting on the ground. The close proximity of the unit to the roadway, as well as the weights involved allowed them to simply lift the entire unit and bring it to the roadway with minimal reach on the booms simply by the positioning of each Century unit.

Once this stage was complete, they had Highway Patrol shut the entire roadway down and re-positioned for lifting the unit and placing on the trailer. Keith said, “We lifted the casualty, the Werdco BC trailer operator back under and we lowered it onto his trailer. While he secured the casualty to his trailer, we re-positioned our equipment and cleaned the shoulder and roadway of debris. The total time on scene was 3 hours, with the full closure being only 35 minutes.”

“I can't describe how great it feels to have a customer who trusts you enough to request you go almost 300 miles and recover their truck- knowing it will cost more than having someone closer go,” exclaimed Keith. “Technically, I was primarily on the 1140, Mike was on the 1160.

However, this was Mike's first time on a rotator, so we had to work side by side and in constant communication. He did really well for a first timer, I must say. Good job Michael Lee McDonald I really appreciate your help.”
_______

Currently with a fleet of over 50 light- and heavy-duty tow truck with equipment to handle any problem, Ewing Bros. is the oldest and largest family owned and operated towing company serving the greater Las Vegas area for over 60 years. They provide towing services to commercial accounts, local government agencies, and the Las Vegas public. They also have one of the largest public auto auctions in Las Vegas which is held every Saturday of the month.

Werdco BC. Inc. is a heavy haul transport services company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have a specialized and complete fleet of trucks, flatbed trailers and lowboy trailers that are designed for hauling equipment and materials.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Off-Road Expedition Mixer Recovery

offroad1 b7570
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Aug 16, 2021 Norberg's Towing Service was called to recover a rolled mixer south of Rock Springs, Wyo., about 20-miles away from the Norberg’s yard in Green River.

Brothers Sheridan and Shawn Norberg, extreme off-road recovery specialists, responded each with their workhorses built to handle the rugged terrain. Sheridan headed out with Big Orange, a 1993 Peterbilt setup with a 750 Holmes. It is equipped with a 35,000-pound Braden winch over the boom and a 30,000-pound planetary to raise and lower the boom. Shawn responded with The Eagle, a 98’ Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. It has a factory double frame and has 46,000-pound rear ends with full lockers on walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

“This was an off-road expedition,” said Shawn. “It was about 2-miles south on a dirt road and then turn onto another dirt road. We arrived and found a loaded mixer on a hill off the road.”

According to the brothers, driver of the mixer was backing up the hill and backed off the road with a full load of slurry, which is a mix of concrete powder, water and sand. No gravel is in it. This area has old mines under-ground from about 100 years ago and they use this mix to fill the mines.

Sheridan stated, “Nearest we could figure there was still about 7-yards on the mixer. We chained the drum back down while waiting for a pipeline inspector to show up. We ended up being between two 36-inch diameter natural gas pipelines running at 900psi that were less then 3-feet underground and could not park our trucks on them but could cross them. Also the wrecked mixer couldn’t be stood up on them. It wouldn’t stay up and our front ends of our trucks would have been on one of the pipes. We were also told we couldn’t drag it down the ditch because one of the pipes was near there also.”

They used The Eagle and Big Orange to pull the mixer over 100-feet on the road to a better area where they could work it and then used The Eagle to pull it sideways to get it away from one of the lines.

Sheridan explained, “I used Big Orange to hold it from sliding once it got to the safe area but I still had to keep it back from where I really wanted it. One of the pipes was near the top of the mixer where we stopped moving the mixer. There were several from the company there watching.”

Once it was clear of the pipes, Shawn hooked it to The Eagle and towed it too the customer’s yard near Rock Springs.
______________________________________________

Brothers' Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyo., the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. Shawn’s little daughter Billie is his constant companion and even has her own Tonka three-wheeled wrecker. She loves being around the trucks and riding with her dad in the trucks around Norberg’s yard. Shawn stated, “Little Billie started school. O miss my hooking partner. She is the future! She will be the best tow truck driver out there!”

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 

mam11 43e85

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.  

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path. 

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.” 

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline. 

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.  

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated. 

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook. 

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.  

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground. 

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded. 

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery. 

….................... 
 

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.  
 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
September 01 - September 07, 2021

Storm Response and the Tower

unnamed 7aec1
Brian J. Riker

With noble hearts, towers often are quick to react to natural disasters and other calls for help. Unfortunately for those inclined to help, unforeseen consequences may cause great physical or financial harm. With the immediate dangers of the storm gone, we can often fall into a false sense of security. I would be derelict in my duties if I didn’t provide a quick summary of issues to be aware of.

Physical Safety and Security Concerns
• Damaged roadways, collapsed bridges or undermined pavement all pose a high risk of injury. Do not drive into flood waters until they have receded enough to allow confirmation of safe road conditions.
• Bacterial contamination in the water from damage to sewage treatment plants, failing septic systems and other infrastructure damage. Take precautions to avoid ingestion of flood waters or direct exposure to your skin -especially if you have open cuts or sores.
• Electrocution hazards from downed wires or flooded underground utility structures. Never assume that power is out until proven otherwise by a competent person from the electric utility service. As utility companies work to restore electricity, they may miss some damage to their distribution system, possibly reenergizing damaged lines accidentally.
• Aggressive animals, snakes and marine life may pose a hazard if you are not alert for their presence. It is common for animals, even domestic pets, to be aggressive after a major storm; they are scared and confused and often displaced from their natural habitat and likely to strike.
• Physical safety and security. Law enforcement resources are stretched beyond capacity during the initial phase of any natural disaster which leads to an increase in theft and vandalism. Be alert for this type of activity, especially when working alone in remote neighborhoods.
• Compromised food and fuel supplies. Bring your own food and be prepared for limited supplies of fuel. I advise also bringing extra fuel filters and service equipment so that you can quickly repair your truck should you encounter water contaminated fuel.
• Waterlogged vehicles pose health hazards even after they have been drained of flood waters. Mold and bacterial contamination grow quickly, becoming inhalation hazards. Take precaution to limit your exposure to the interior of these vehicles.
• Flooded vehicles will have compromised safety systems. Even if they appear to be normal, I advise against attempting to start them as the supplemental restraint system, braking system and even the accelerator may be compromised and could cause unexpected movement or discharge of the air bags.
• Electric vehicles. Although their battery systems are designed to remain safe from electrocution hazards when submerged, nothing is fail safe. As with all electrical devices always assume it is energized until proven otherwise and do not attempt to disconnect the battery while still submerged. Store these vehicles outdoors and away from all other vehicles, there is a possibility for them to catch fire after drying out due to short circuits, especially when exposed to saltwater contamination.
• Cell phone networks may be damaged leaving you with limited or no communication. Internet service may be difficult to access until power is fully restored.
Legal and Regulatory Concerns
Although State or Federal officials may have issued emergency declarations providing some temporary relief from regulation, towers are not typically included in this unless directly working with a government agency to clear the roadways or provide life safety support. These emergency declarations normally do not include salvage operations. Always check to make sure you have the proper credentials before heading out for storm response services. These include, but are not limited to:
• US DOT and MC numbers. Since salvage is not exempted from the FMCSA regulations you will need valid interstate for-hire operating authority or be leased to a company with authority.
• Some states and local municipalities will require a “tow license” or other local operating permit for salvage towing operations, including operator licensing and other certifications.
• Check with your insurance agent before responding to make sure you have the proper level of coverage for interstate operations and your policy allows you to work away from your domicile location. Most policies have specific geographical limitations, and many “local only” towers do not have insurance designed to meet the FMCSA requirements for interstate transportation.
• Will your workers compensation policy cover remote workers? There may be state specific endorsements required to cover out of state employees.
• Federal hours of service regulations will likely apply to your salvage operations, including the electronic logging device rules.
• Driver qualifications, especially a DOT medical card. With several states exempting tow trucks, or any non-CDL vehicle, from many DOT regulations not all tow operators are qualified to provide interstate transportation. Any vehicle with a gross weight rating over 10,000 pounds when used in interstate commerce is fully subject to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

A Breach in Security

CAMPER 1 151d0
By Randall C. Resch  

Thousands of homeless soul’s live on the streets or anywhere they find shelter and safety. Is it possible that someone lives (in your tow yard) in a stored SUV, camper, or motorhome? 

In, February 2020, a Louisiana deputy saw flames engulfing a camper stored inside a tow yard. With the fire department responding, the deputy made way towards the fire, but his rescue was thwarted by a tall fence surrounding the yard. 

The fire was knocked down within 30-minutes. According to one investigator’s report, a totally burned body was found near the camper’s sleeping area. The news later confirmed the victim as a family member who worked and lived inside the yard. 

In a similar incident, a deceased body was discovered in a stored vehicle in a Florida tow yard. This death was a homeless individual who allegedly died of natural causes. In that, both tragedies reminded me of a personal experience that questions the integrity of a tow yard’s security? Consider this parallel story relating to facility security. 

Security is Breached

My parents sold their tow business and retired to a quiet, southern California mountain town when I was nineteen. I aspired to be a police officer, driving wreckers full-time focusing on a criminal justice degree. I worked a second job as an over-head crane operator to make ends meet. 

My hours were long and pay was horrible. I lived paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep an apartment because San Diego’s rent (as always) was costly to afford. So, while I’ve always prided myself as being creative, I initiated an alternative sleeping arrangement that lasted nearly two-years.

The marina I worked was different than your typical boat marina as it didn’t have a launch ramp. The boat-loft offered new and used boats for sale, including inside and outside, on-trailer, boat storage. Dockside was tie-up slips for boats up to sixty-feet. Inside were racks on two sides of the massive building where a hundred boats could be craned and situated for dry-storage. New boats were kept here. 

When boat owners announced they were coming, attendants (like me) would bumper-pull outside boats into the massive building. There, a giant gantry crane would position and center above the boats and trailers. 

Wide straps were applied to the boat’s underside and the boat was carefully lifted off the trailer, over a platform rail and set into the water. If the boat was in dry-storage, the gantry crane would lift it from the rack and set it in the water too. The boat’s owner would arrive to find their boat ready to use. 

Living Rent Free

Here’s the creative part. New boats were stored on racks near the facility’s north gate, and as a working employee of the marina, I knew the locations of all security cameras and motion detectors. I knew when the facility’s alarm turned on and turned off. 

Stored in my old beater car was an alarm clock, sleeping bag and toiletry bag serving as my essentials. Because I could slip in and out of the loft “undetected”, I slept in new boats where I called the loft, “Home”. While not my smartest idea, it served my needs at the time. I wasn’t a burglar; just an employee needing a place to stay.

From my experience, I present this similarity. If I can ease past the average security system and its cameras, is it highly possible that, an “unauthorized someone”, is living in a stored vehicle in your tow yard?   ■

When the Party’s Over 

CONTRACT PIC 1 11cc1
By Randall C. Resch

You get a disheartening phone-call from one of your best, long-time accounts. The caller, a personal friend, says one of your drivers approached him asking for his business for a new, soon-to-be tow company. The facts are simple: the driver’s driving one of your carriers on your time and burning your fuel to solicit your accounts.

Adding insult to injury, the same driver reported three months ago, a V-Bridle, four ratchet-straps and a set of extension lights were mysteriously stolen from his (take-home) truck as it was parked outside his home. Savvy tow owners may visualize that these bits and pieces suggest one possibility - the employee may be stealing your equipment in-process of outfitting his start-up company.

Basis of Training

My non-official definition of a “Non-Competition Agreement” is a legal agreement preventing employees from becoming direct competitors (of the same kind) with the business’s owner. It’s a legal and binding contract between the employer and employee. 

In-short, a non-competition agreement is a contract prohibiting employees from becoming a competitor for a certain period of time. The terms of these agreements are especially worded where the employee agrees not to become a competitor during or after the employee/employer relationship ends. 

Note: Non-competition agreements vary by state and aren’t recognized in North Carolina, Oklahoma and California.

The agreement may indicate specific periods of time or other considerations. Because it’s signed by both employer and employee, there’s no misunderstanding that the employee was required to sign “under duress” as a condition of employment. 

Especially true to small town environments, although you need drivers to work your business, are you (willingly) mentoring an employee only to prepare them in-starting a business of their own? Some tow owners know this up-front and are willing to share their business prowess; others … not so much.    

Working for other tow companies during employment as a, “part-time-job,” should also be considered. Where part-time employment with another company may help an employee’s financial situation, the same conditions may apply. Be aware of specific wording in law enforcement contracts that prohibit one employee working for two companies.

Nut’s and Bolts

Preparing a non-competition agreement should be fair and equitable for all parties. For example, an agreement might include specific wording and content to be considered:

  • The date on-which the agreement begins
  • Explain reasons for preparing the agreement
  • What dates apply
  • In what location or geographic boundaries are bound by agreement?
  • If applicable, include details if the non-competing employee is to be compensated for agreeing to the terms 
  • Will the agreement remain in-effect for a certain time period after separation?

Sometimes these agreements are a solid way to “weed the chafe from the grain” by helping owners reduce operator turn-over. 

The process is nothing new and one owners’ should be aware. While it’s an admiral fact to have an “entrepreneur’s spirit,” a small percentage of employees have the same dream you once had being owners of their own tow company. How they get there can be hurtful if by theft and deceit. 

This narrative is not legal advice; only food for thought to help protect your business interests.  Because a non-competition clause is a legal document, I highly recommend owners seek advice from your company’s attorney if you intend to use one. 

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


September 01 - September 07, 2021

Meet the Boss

towboss1 2bdc8
By George L. Nitti

Nowhere do we see the love of country more fervently on display than on tow trucks throughout the industry. Towers are patriotic people and showcase those sentiments on their trucks, far and wide.

When Matthew Monarchie, owner of Tow Boss Towing & Recovery of Fishkill, N.Y., recently acquired a 2020 Ford F550 4x4 with a 19 ft’ Century 10 Series from Elizabeth Truck Center, he once again paid homage to his love of country, decking out his new purchase with a dazzling patriotic themed wrap executed from Extreme Designs of Carmel, N.Y.

Matthew said, “I did a patriotic themed unit because the way this country is going, somebody has to stand up for it. People should honor the fact that we are free. We wake up every morning alive and not in a jungle. This is America, where we are fortunate to live the American Dream.”

For Matthew, his business of 12 years is the result, as he and his wife Michelle have worked tirelessly to build their dream business.

The pristine unit, which Matthew calls “on point,” first and foremost showcases the American flag, with the stars and stripes prominently enveloped over the entire truck, from front to back, serving as the core backdrop.

Michelle said, “The patriotic theme will always be part of our motif. My daughter was in the military, and my Dad was in the military.”

However, this patriotic themed truck does not stop there, as law enforcement is given honor, with a thin blue line rendered along the bottom of one of the toolboxes just under an American Flag. Michelle said, “We do a lot of towing with the state police. We have patriotism towards our law enforcement.”

On the other toolbox, a yellow line gives acknowledgement to the tow operators who are killed roadside. Matthew said, “Did you know that one tow operator is killed every six days?”

The fine detail of the truck is enhanced with an etching on the side window of a chain and hook.

Abetting the patriotic design is a leftover image used on their other trucks: A large skull with a cowboy hat, found on the sides of the unit as well as majestically reproduced on its hood.

Matthew said, “We threw that in. We wanted something to pop with the flag. And I wanted something with a design to show that we have no fear.”

The company’s fearless image goes along with its company name, “Tow Boss,”which is deftly illustrated, popping out on its sides, front visor position and on a classy medallion that sits in the center of the front grill.

“My kids and wife made up the name. I’m always bossing them around,” he said.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Western Modern

118347847 3318817848165647 7909233748083132373 n 79c5fBy George L. Nitti

In describing the killer logo found on his 2018 Kenworth T880 with a 1075 S Century Rotator, owner Nik Morgan, who has received acclaim in the new reality TV show “Hustle and Tow,” says it projects the image of grit, iron, toughness, and bad to the bone.

Morgan, who owns Morgan’s Towing & Recovery, the largest tow company in Oklahoma with as many as 70 trucks, projects a similar image on the show, as he is seen doing extreme recoveries with his 75 ton rotator. So it is only fitting that the company brand rise to some of the owner’s unique qualities.

The logo puts the Morgan name front and center, in a western styled font. Morgan said, “Afterall, we are in Oklahoma and we tow in the plains and the valleys through the countryside.” Contrasting the western flavor, however, is a modern scripted font, giving contrast between country and modern sensibilities.

Behind the white lettering of each of the fonts that are accentuated by shadows of red and black, is a diamond shaped design in a washed out black and white graphic with several stars and stripes. That shape is contained partially in a diamond plated frame as the crisp lettering extends over the diamond and onto the red background of the truck where modern black and white stripes give it further identification.

Morgan said, “I wanted to do something modern and contemporary with 80’s styled pinstriping. Something smooth.”

Those modern stripes can also be found on the side of the unit, extending across its large rotator real estate, with the Morgan logo and brand clearly standing out.

Morgan said, “I didn’t want a busy truck. Or a loud one. I wanted something calm to contrast with our name, so that would stand out.”

The red, white and black rotator, with a Western Modern flavor, is also enhanced by the yellow outriggers that stand out against those colors.

“Oklahoma’s Largest” pops in white lettering on the front sides of the truck. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large business, Morgan said, “It has a sleeper for a reason. It’s a dog house.”

 

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Highlighting Moose Country

tasteofmaine 1cd7e
By George L. Nitti 

Maine is well noted for being Moose Country, with an estimated population of around 75,000. The numbers within the state rise the further north one goes.  

In Skowhegan, Me., 201 Service Towing and Auto Repair, located approximately 80 miles from the Canadian border, has capitalized on Maine’s renown, rebranding itself by including a wrap of a large moose on the side of their black 2020 MV International 21 ft Miller steel flatbeds.  

Technical Operations Manager, Luke York, who co-owns the 1984 established business with his father Dean, said, “Obviously we thought branding ourselves with a moose was a good choice. Maine has the largest population of moose. We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. Slap a name on the truck.” 

The company initiated an online contest, where the graphic was created, and they now use it on their apparel and merchandise, which York believes is another thing that draws more customers. 

The red highlighting around the large gray and white moose, which has a tow chain looped around its neck, help set it apart from the unit’s background, making it more clearly visible, while defining it as a tow company. 

As part of their rebranding strategy, the company also dropped its city name “Skowhegan” from “201 Service.”  

“We thought having ‘Skowhegan’ in our name limited us and limited the distance people thought we were willing to travel to do tows,” said York.  

Besides moose, Maine is renown for its mountain ranges and trees, lumber a key industry in the state. 

On the front and side of their wreckers, there are gray shapes in the form of mountain ranges and on the cover of the wrapped toolbox are grayish/white trees that make-up a forest.  

Overlapping these graphics in a couple of key places – the toolbox on the side of the unit and the back of the cab – is a modern graphic spelling out “201 Service,” which pops out in red and white lettering. 

“201 is the main thoroughfare we service, which goes all the way to the Canadian border.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 01 - September 07, 2021

Spill Tackle

cftgyhujiko 7c79cPerfect for a wide range of spills in municipality operations. Manufacturing, oil and gas, spill response, industrial, fabrication, processing, rendering, hospitals, schools and more can easily utilize Spill Tackle bags on a daily basis. USDA bio preferred (sustainable), absorbs petroleum fluids off top of water, and 4 – 6 times more absorbent than clay.

Key Features:

• Absorbs on contact
• No residual mess
• Decomposes Hydrocarbons
• EPA Leachate Approved
• Less Dust – Silica Free
• Environmentally Sustainable

Upon our first use at an accident scene, we were absolutely blown away by how well it performed compared to other products we had used. It was lightweight and very easy to spread on the affected area. Spill Tackle definitely suprassed our expectations. Doug Harvey, Harvey's Auto Body & Towing, Baden, PA

TRAIL-EZE

TE100DGBUS EX 23526 PEAK TRAILER GROUP 23 1 dd29f
TRAIL-EZE has taken their detachable gooseneck to the next level.  Designed to haul everything from buses, fire trucks and heavy equipment up to 100,000 lbs.  TRAIL-EZE now can go from 53’ closed to 60’ overall opened.  The trailer can lock every 2’ to give you more control of the length you need for the job.  The ramps store within the frame of the trailer, so no need to carry heavy removable ramps back and forth.  It has an air lock to lock the trailer in the length needed, with a visual lock indicator so the driver knows when it is locked correctly.   Winches, and many other options are available with this trailer.  For more information, please contact us at 800-232-5682.         

Digital Car Key with Ultra-WideBand Technology

2021.06.01 HELLA Smart Car Access 6a2d3
With HELLA Smart Car Access, end users can lock and unlock their cars completely hands-free and can also start the engine without having to pick up a classic remote key or a smartphone. From a distance of 50 metres, the mobile device is automatically detected and recognized by the vehicle. As soon as the driver approaches within two metres of the car, it is unlocked. The engine itself can only be started when the smartphone is inside the vehicle. At the same time, access authorisations to the vehicle can be digitally managed and shared on the basis of the HELLA Smart Car Access system, e.g. for car sharing services or for fleet providers. Personalisable information can also be stored in the smartphone to activate additional comfort or individualisation features, such as functions enabling welcome or interior lighting. In order to implement these Smart Car Access functions simply, reliably and safely, HELLA uses ultra-wideband technology. This radio technology for near-field communication is used as standard in new smartphones. 

For more information about this product, go to https://www.hella.com/



homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 01 - September 07, 2021

BACK IN ACTION! TOW EXPOS RESUME IN TEXAS...WATCH TO SEE HOW

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
September 01 - September 07, 2021
Tim Nielsen

Repo Agent Killed in Oakland, Ca.

 Tim Nielsen, a repossession agent for Any Capital Recovery Inc., was shot and killed in Oakland, Ca., on 6/14 while working on assignment.  

According to Nielsen’s boss and friend Lerron Payne, he was shot at an intersection writing a report in his truck. He then managed to drive away, but crashed into a building in East Oakland, a couple of blocks away.  

Payne said, “He wasn’t even hooking a car. Everything went south. It’s a rough industry, don’t get me wrong but this is pretty much the extreme.” 

Family and friends described Tim Nielsen, a father to four, as their rock and their hero. 

“This is a man that I can say gave unconditional love to everyone and all he ever wanted to do was help people. That was his dream, his purpose in life,” said Jennifer Huff-Wensmann, the victim’s girlfriend. 

Oakland police said no one has been arrested in the case. They are looking at all possibilities, from a random attack to the possibility it was related to a repo assignment. 

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to do with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/
homediv
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2021  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      