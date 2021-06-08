Digital Edition
Chicago Reigning in Rogue Practices among Towers
Chicago’s City Council passing legislation to curtail predatory towing.
Lumber Truck Recovery
With 50,000 pounds of lumber at play, this West Coast recovery entails precise wrecker positioning.
Summer Safety Precautions
Staying mindful of safety to avert all of the dangers the road poses.
Bull’s Eye Design Wrapped in a Flag
Creative variation in color turns this patriotic themed wrap into a knock-out design.
Webfleet Video
Users can access and manage both their vehicles and their in-vehicle cameras from a single interface.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 02 - June 08, 2021

Westchester Tow Companies File 10M Lawsuit  

Five Westchester tow companies who won contracts to service state highways say that their contracts were cancelled after 21 days by the DOT. The lawyer representing the companies claims that the DOT was looking to reinstate prior tow companies, suggesting it was politically motivated.

The towing companies accused the DOT of fraud and demanded $10 million in compensation, in a lawsuit filed May 21 in Westchester Supreme Court.  The tow companies include Glen’s Towing Inc. of Elmsford; RJB Service Station Inc. of Harrison; Sal’s Servicenter in Cross River; Yonkers Towing & Recovery; and Yorktown Auto Body Inc.

New York State Police, acting on behalf of the DOT, allegedly asked the companies to provide towing and emergency road services on Hutchison River Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway, Sprain Brook State Parkway and Taconic State Parkway. 

The companies hired drivers, bought new trucks and equipment and supplies, and rented extra storage space. 

Suddenly on May 11, according to the complaint, DOT official Robert Limoges notified the companies that their services would no longer be required as of May 21. 

The towing companies would not have bought trucks, equipment, hired drivers and spent hundreds of thousand of dollars, the lawsuit states, “had they known that the service would only have been for 21 days instead of one year as promised.” 

https://westfaironline.com/ 



Click here to read more

5 Westchester Tow Companies are suing the NYDOT for 10 million dollars

Beemer Up Up & Away 

beemer7 39d10

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 28, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. in Lincoln, R.I., the Lincoln Police stopped a 2010 BMW 328 with a M3 style kit for suspicious activity. The driver attempted to flee, causing him to lose control, go up an embankment, bounce off a tree and put the vehicle on top of a stone wall and Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. 

King’s Towing operator Jason Mellen responded with their 2020 Hino 268 with a Jerr-Dan XLP bed to haul the casualty away. 

Heavy operator Andrew White of Sterry Street Towing responded with a 2021 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton 6 winch rotator. Andrew informed, “The Lincoln Fire Department requested a rotator be used to lift the BMW as it was on top of a wall, resting on its fuel tank and leaning on the back of a pickup.” 

When Jason and Andrew rolled in, the Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire Department were on scene. Lincoln Fire was keeping an eye on the beemer’s gas tank. They requested the rotator because the pickup couldn’t be winched forwards or backwards without rupturing its fuel tank. It had to be lifted straight up and off the wall and pickup. 

The rotator and flatbed were staged and Andrew got busy rigging. Andrew explained, “I rigged it using a Miller Industries spreader bar using two BA Products 8-foot red round slings and a BA Products spreader bar kit. We also used green round slings through all four rims to protect the wheels from anymore damage and a tog line was used to control swing while the lift was being made.” 

The casualty was lifted straight up, rotated and set onto the Kings Towing Jerr-Dan flatbed. Jason tied it down and transported it to the yard for police hold. 

_________________________ 

King’s Towing out of Central Falls, R.I. serves residential and commercial customers with towing service, auto repair, accident recovery and roadside assistance. Serving Providence County since the 1931, they are a AAA participant and also offer emergency services. 

Sterry Street Towing was started in 1980 by John Martins with one tow truck. As the founder, owner and CEO John slowly grew his towing business by adding 2-3 trucks every year. He named his company after the street where he got his start in Pawtucket, R.I. After John passed away in 2015, his son Jamie Turmel took over ownership of the family business and continues the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad. Sterry Street employs over 30 full-time employees and have a large, varied and extensive fleet that includes specialized equipment along with several heavy-duty rotators. 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

4 Towman Expos in 2021, Mark your calendars for The Comeback Tour!!!

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


June 02 - June 08, 2021
A vigil was held for Florida towman Carlos Betancourt

Vigil for Downed Tower in Fla.

A vigil was held Monday night to remember 30-year-old tower Carlos Betancourt, who was killed while stopping to help a motorist in Orange Park, Fla on interstate 295 around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.  

Troopers said Betancourt and the driver he stopped to help were standing near the tow truck parked on the left shoulder, partially blocking the left travel lane, when they were struck by a sport-utility vehicle. 

The impact sent the SUV careening into a concrete barrier. 

Betancourt died at the scene, according to FHP, and the 19-year-old driver he stopped to help was taken to an area hospital where he too was pronounced dead. 

Betancourt’s brother Kevin described him as the “best brother, son and friend.” Friends said the small business owner also beat cancer twice. 

“I woke up to it and my heart sank,” said Max Williams, a friend. 

During the vigil, dozens of tow trucks were lined up together with their lights on. A flag reminding drivers to move over was draped over a truck. 

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation underscored the importance of obeying the state’s “move over” law, which requires drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles. 

https://www.news4jax.com/ 

June 02 - June 08, 2021
Paterson NJ's Classic Towing is calling it quits after 36 years

NJ Tow Company Calling it Quits 

The owner of Paterson NJ’s Classic Towing, John Kruse, is calling it quits after hauling away and impounding thousands of illegally parked vehicles over 36 years.  

“Believe it or not, you make a lot of friends in this business, even though you piss a lot of people off,” Kruse said. 

Kruse said “an accumulation of challenges” prompted him to shut down his company’s impound operation effective May 31. He said running the impound storage area had become a financial drain on his business, partly because so many people whose cars were towed in Paterson simply abandoned them rather than pay the fees. 

“I’ve got a lot full of derelict cars that were just abandoned by people,” Kruse said. 

https://www.northjersey.com/ 

Memorializing Towers with Processions of Honor

It's a good bet that any month out of the year, you will find stories about towman giving tribute and honor to fallen towers or recently passed veterans of established tow companies.

Last month a procession of approximately 100 tow trucks honored Kansas towman Joe Meyer who lost his life when he was crushed by a vehicle that fell off a tow truck. In March, the Las Vegas community came out for Ryan Billotte, who also lost his life roadside. In Montana, two towers that lost their lives have had several tributes in their honor. And just in the last few months, towers have come out in large numbers for veterans like Leo Rinwalski, Marvin Pardo, and Everett Hibler, considered icons in their respective communities.

This month towers from all over the Pacific Northwest were in Kelso, Washington on Sunday to honor Affordable Towing’s Arthur “Art” Anderson, who was killed last month when a driver crashed into a disabled car. Anderson’s daughter Sparkle Chism said, “These people came from all over to honor my dad. You can’t ask for anything better than that."

As memorial day approaches this coming Monday, TIW is proud to acknowledge the unity that towers express all year round to memorialize those who have fallen.

Chicago Reigning in Rogue Practices among Towers

Rogue towing practices in Chicago, which have come under intense scrutiny, are being addressed by Chicago City Council as new ordinances are revised and approved. Rogue practices include towers showing up to scenes of accidents unsolicited, ensnaring damaged vehicles and charging exorbitant release fees, practices that are likened to the “Wild West.”

The City Council’s Committee on License and Consumer Protection approved a revised ordinance that calls for the city to establish a first-ever license for tow truck operators, require a $250 license for every truck they use and license the locations where vehicles they tow are stored.

Meanwhile, the ordinance has been amended to accommodate AAA towing operations, freeing them for being responsible for individual towing contractors, and amended to waive the fees for city contractors.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who championed the legislation, said, “AAA didn’t want to be responsible for individual towing contractors. So, [I] struck that. If you’re a city vendor, you won’t have to pay the license. However, if you have other vehicles that are not working on the city contract, those vehicles would have to pay the license,” Villegas said.

https://chicago.suntimes.com/

Deadly Dispute Over Impounded Car

The owner of Florida tow company, Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery , located in Mulberry, Fla., is behind bars for 2nd degree murder after shooting Juan Barroso who came to the impound lot to pick up a car. He is charged with shooting him as he was running away.

According to police, Barroso showed up to get his vehicle early Monday night when tensions arose. Marshall Denn, the owner of the brother, started punching Barroso. Barroso rammed his vehicle and later rammed Marshall Denn. Then the owner, Michael Shane Denn, shot and killed Barroso with a shot to the back of his head.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says evidence collected at the scene suggests “the decedent exited his vehicle and was running away from the suspect, not towards the suspect, when the suspect fired his firearm at the decedent.”

Denn was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies say they determined he intentionally fired at the victim who was running away.

https://www.wfla.com/

Towman Gets Short End of Stick

In August, an 18 wheeler belonging to Walmart destroyed a towing fleet owned by Watts' Towing of Crewe, Va., when the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

Eight months later, the owner of Watts' Towing, Harold Ray Watts, Sr. said that Walmart hasn’t paid them a penny. “That’s what we make our living with. There is no reason they shouldn’t pay us.”

According to Watts, they hauled the trailer that slammed into their fleet to Walmart’s distribution center and haven’t been paid for that either.

Walmart came out with a statement that they continue to negotiate.and recently sent an apology letter.

Meanwhile, Watts has taken out a loan to purchase a new wrecker.

Source: AT Video

Parade Honors {b}Kansas Towman

Approximately 100 tow trucks participated in a remembrance parade on May 7 to honor 69 year old tower Joe Meyer, who died on April 29 when he was reportedly crushed by a vehicle that fell off a tow truck.

The long line of tow trucks, led by a tractor-trailer and tow trucks carrying several antique John Deere tractors, started in Olathe and ended in Overland Park at Overland Tow’s shop, which he owned and operated with his wife, Lori.

“Joe was a race car builder and drag racing enthusiast. He enjoyed racing the cars he built, and passed his love of the sport along to their children by building cars for each of them to race,” is obituary reads.

https://shawneemissionpost.com/ 

June 02 - June 08, 2021

Lumber Truck Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Uzek Susol, the owner of Orcas Towing, was called to recover a lumber truck from a ditch on May 18, 2021. 

Uzek informed, “I received multiple calls from property owners and neighbors asking me to help a loaded lumber truck that slid off the inside of a soft narrow curve near the top of its final unload destination.”

Uzek called the lumber company, which estimated a 50,000-pound gross weight between the truck and load of assorted lumber and two pallets of composite roofing. 

Uzek responded in his 1981 Kenworth W900A with a classic 1962 Holmes 750. It had hydraulic spades, 250-feet of 5/8-inch wire rope on each drum and a Z20 Zacklift.

“Upon arriving and evaluating the situation, my plan was to position the wrecker as far opposite from the casualty on the narrow road for a lift on the low side and side pull on the high side,” Uzek related. “My concerns were wrecker positioning due to the limited space on the narrow driveway and preventing the lumber truck from sliding backwards into my wrecker due to the steep 9-degree uphill grade.”

There was no way to get a truck in front of the casualty and no trees uphill of it for assist. The forklift mount at the rear of the lumber truck was dug deep into the soft edge of the gravel road, passenger side tires and toolboxes caught on the road edge drop off. 

After surveying the scene, the lumber truck driver offered to cut the load. Uzek explained, “Trucking company was at the job sight and suggested cutting the load free. Easier lift and slide for me.”

Uzkek informed, “I ran my passenger side winch line to the only nearby tree/strap/shackle/snatch block about 100-feet off the drivers side of the lumber truck. Then I terminated the wire rope to a grade 80 1/2” recovery chain that was run through the lumber truck’s driver’s rear outer wheel hand hole, wrapped around the inside of the dual wheels and out the same hand hole for stabilization and side pull.”

He blocked the front tires of the lumber truck and put a 4×6 block of wood between the lumber truck seat and brake pedal applying the front brakes to help prevent the truck from rolling backwards. The driver then cut the wood load at the rear of the deck leaving the two roofing pallets up near the headboard intact. 

Uzek ran a double line from his drivers boom sheave to the passenger rear low on the forklift mount for a high lift and pull. He lifted low side and winched the rear of lumber truck sideways back onto the road.

“There are times when I sure would like to have a shiny wrecker but this is not one of them as branches and brush were dragging across both sides of my wrecker backing in and driving out,” stated Uzek. “My Holmes 750 always gets the job done. She’s a good old girl.”

______________

Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Besides being a tower and rigging/recovery specialist, Uzek is an ace mechanic and fabricator who builds awesome rods and bikes and has transported pretty much everything.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim jimchaos69@yahoo.com“Buck” Sorrenti at ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Off the Wall Recovery

1 65508
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On January 27, 2021 Kendalls Towing and Recovery LLC was called to recover a Ford F250 pickup stuck on a retaining wall. Kendalls owner Kendall Stubinger relayed, “The owner of the pickup called us to come out to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and take a look at the scene and respond at our own leisure to recover it. A snow storm had swept through the area leaving for slick and slippery surfaces, which caused the pickup to slide.”

Kendalls senior operator Logan McCubbins was dispatched in his 2018 four-door Dodge RAM 5500 equipped with a Century 2465 12-ton medium-duty. The 2465 is equipped with twin 12,000-pound planetary winches.

Logan did his walk-around survey of the scene. The four-door Ford F250 pickup had slid backwards leaving its back end dangling over a concrete retaining wall. Logan noticed the fuel tank was in jeopardy of being ruptured by the concrete retaining wall so called Kendall to supervise the recovery.

Logan had also requested to send another operator in a small truck as there was no room for recovery. Kendall had four year operator Zachary Burton respond in his Broadway Wrecker 2016 four-door Dodge equipped with a Vulcan 882 light-duty. Kendall informed, “I wanted Zach to be on this one for training purposes because he is new to the recovery field.”

When Kendall arrived, he got all of his team together to figure out how to keep from rupturing the fuel tank. They devised a plan and started rigging for the recovery. Using a tree behind the pickup as a deadman, they ran out two lines from the Vulcan 882. One went through a snatch block attached to the tree and down to the pickup rear bumper for lift. The other line from the 882 went to a loop through the F250 ’s drivers side rear wheel. The Century 2465 was hooked to the front of the pickup to pull forward once it was lifted enough to clear the fuel tank and get it up on to the wall. The pickup was than pulled forward off the wall to the driveway.

“Other than the no room, the recovery became easy after saving the fuel tank. We used every inch of room we had. The 882 actually did a majority of the work,” stated Kendall. “We did not transport the pickup. The customer wanted to drive it if at all possible. We had the capability of making a happy customer and we did. Another successful job done by Team KTR!”
___________________________________
Kendall Stubinger owns Kendalls Towing and Recovery LLC based in Russellville, Mo. They have a team of experts that can handle any and all towing, recovery and hauling services. In addition to Kendalls, Kendall owns multiple towing companies together with his partners Rick Hutchison and Tyler Doyle including Tow Pro, Broadway Wrecker, Broadway Shell, and Russ Auto and Towing.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
June 02 - June 08, 2021

Scrappers? What, No Papers? 

C:UsersOwnerDesktopPic - Scrappers No Papers OK.jpg

By Randall C. Resch      

The opening picture depicts a brightly colored sign hanging from a pole where I live. While the sign was posted by a law-abiding tow owner, could that scrap item be the property of another? 

One business niche called “scrapping” is an action that could land you in hot-water. You wouldn’t think taking scrap is an illegal practice, but there’s a fine-line defining “scrap” versus “a hulk of metal” being the remains of a stolen car. 

A discarded car-body found in a field may not be that of an unwanted car, but the remains of a stolen and stripped vehicle. If the vehicle was stolen, its owner could be anticipating their property’s return. 

So, as a “Scrapper” drives around and find’s a rusty car body conspicuously parked behind a dilapidated store, does that “kid in the candy store” feeling kick in? While it’s admirable to rid the community of derelict cars, it’s prudent to think twice before taking possession.  

Driving in traffic, the scrapper gets stopped because there were no extension-lights or proper tie-downs. The officer asks about the car on the truck and runs the VIN in the national ARJIS System. To the tower’s dismay, the hulk was a stolen car.  

The end result: the tower goes to jail for possession of stolen property while the tow truck is impounded as evidence. That’s a possibility of “Scrapping.”  

An old saying suggests that if it’s free, it’s too good to be true. Even if it’s total junk, is that stripped car-hulk that of a stolen car or is it debris free for the taking? While its scale weight could mean potential profit for the tower, if the vehicle was delivered to a scrap-yard with no papers, is there violation of law? 

When accepting vehicles without papers, scrapper’s risk arrest and conviction if it was a reported stolen vehicle. In all reality, shouldn’t the tower obtain DMV documentation to prove ownership? Is there responsibility to determine whether or not the hulk was the remains of auto-theft? 

When towers scrap as a mode of business, being in-illegal possession of a stolen-hulk could result in an arrest. In most states, to be convicted of possession of stolen property, proving a defendant guilty of the crime, prosecutors must establish two elements: 

1.) The defendant took possession of someone’s property without owner consent, and 2.) when the defendant took the property, did they intend to deprive the owner of that property for any period of time? 

The bottom-line: Did you take steps to determine if the junk in your possession didn’t belong to someone else? How will you answer?  

While a Scrapper’s business intent is honest and upright, receiving vehicles without obtaining properly administered paperwork, i.e., lien-sale, abatement or assigned title could result in arrest. There is a responsibility to pre-determine that the scrap’s not stolen. 

 
 

Summer Safety Precautions

images 06160


By Brian J Riker

With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and traveling. Excellent conditions for towers to make some money; after all we know tourists are often not focused on anything except having a good time.

This travel season I expect to see a spike in crashes given it has been over a year since many folks have had the chance to get out. With COVID restrictions relaxing and everyone eager to escape reality for a bit, the air is ripe for disaster.

I suggest paying close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.

With the warmer weather also comes more children. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily loose focus on the hazards surrounding them.

When there are children around it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting.

This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360 circle around it before entering the driver seat.

An old slogan I recall each summer is “behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving, and it is true. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.

For the heavy-duty operators summer also means more children riding along in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. Perhaps even our own kids riding long for some family bonding time. Already familiar with big trucks, children riding along may be very comfortable in these situations and unaware of the true risk at hand, so please use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots or anywhere children are present.

Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions, with a heat index of just 91⁰F, or lower if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate -such as when vacationing.

Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.

The Decline of Police Impounds

policeimpound af9f6
By Randall C. Resch

Why has police initiated “call-volume” slowed to a trickle? Here’s one explanation sweeping the nation. Years back, when motorists were stopped for violations and their licenses were suspended, the vehicle got impounded. In today’s “I’m OK you’re OK” world, public sentiment says impounding someone’s car for violating the law infringes on their rights.

Changing laws have gained momentum that impacts law enforcement towing. If you’ve experienced a decline in PD impounds, courts are squashing lawful impounds even though drivers have warrants and suspended licenses. The reasons cite affordability, inconvenience and loss of employment.
 
The amount of time police spent arresting and processing suspended drivers includes arrest and impound reports, waiting for tow trucks (to take the vehicle) and transporting drivers to jail. Time isn’t spent proactively addressing dangerous driving and violent crime. Instead, departments waste limited resources arresting drivers unable to pay fines.

Also avoiding police initiated impounds are larger motorhomes and RVs. Much comes from public sentiment and necessity where persons with limited means, those homeless, or forced to live in vehicles where parking restrictions are many. For example, San Francisco and New York claim the highest rents and unaffordable housing where non-affordability is forcing people to the streets.

Other California cities have experienced overwhelming increases in homeless populations. Los Angeles County reported a 12% increase in 2021’s homeless population with numbers rising drastically to nearly 59,000 across the county. In LA County alone, nearly 10,000 cars, vans, RVs and campers provide shelter to 16,525 people in 2019, accounting for approximately 28-percent of the county’s entire unhoused population.

Large US cities have unwritten policies that allow motorhomes, RVs and parked cars as an alternative to homelessness. Believe or not, living in a vehicle isn’t new to people forced from their homes. So, as an alternative to keep people off-the-streets, cities have initiated “emergency relief” allowing destitute persons to settle in parks, private properties, or designated areas. In-doing so, “abatement” or “abandoned vehicle” enforcement has dropped creating a new level of urban decline.

It takes time and resources to dispose of derelict RVs and motorhomes after lien-sale. By not impounding them, tow company costs of disposal have temporarily eased at least for the moment. That sleeping giant currently isn’t your problem until it raises its ugly head.












June 02 - June 08, 2021

Bull’s-Eye Design Wrapped in a Flag 

albertos.670.3 f9f09
By George L. Nitti 

Throughout the towing industry, patriotic themed graphics abound. But what separates the stellar from the merely ordinary may come down to a simple, creative variation such as a change in color. 

Alberto Castellanos, owner of Alberto’s Towing of Santa Ana, Ca., recently purchased 5 new tow trucks, replacing his older trucks because California’s new law requires operating tow trucks that are made post 2010. 

Castellanos took the opportunity of purchasing the new trucks and then wrapping them all at once with a signature design that uniformly brands the company with a memorable patriotic display featuring the American Flag. 

On their new medium duty 2020 Freightliner M2 with a 16 Ton Century Wrecker, this design is clearly illustrated, but with a color variation of black, white and gold rather than the traditional red, white and blue colors of the American flag. 

Castellanos said, “I went with a gold color because it is similar to yellow. These are towing colors that stand out. That’s why I went with them. I wanted to do something different.” 

The stars on the hood are gold while gold stripes, interspersed with black and white stripes, carve out an image that might at first be easily mistaken for a camouflaged truck but upon closer examination replicates the American Flag.  

The colors are infused with a modern flavor of lines that are not drawn evenly with a gradient of colors promoting a more artistic sensibility. 

Another image that stands out on the truck is that of their logo, a bull, pulling a tow chain. This image stands center stage on the hood of their truck and can also be found on the side doors. 

Castellanos said, “The bull is a symbol of our towing company. Bulls are calm, powerful and even nice. Did you know that you can pet them? You just don’t want to piss them off.” 

The name Alberto’s Towing also stands out as does the slogan on the visor of their tinted windows: “If It Don’t Roll, We Tow.”  

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!  

Branding “Stranded”

strandedbizcard d254f
By George L. Nitti

Most experienced motorists are acquainted with the sinking feeling of being stranded on the roadway.

To capitalize on this universal affliction, one towing company went so far as to name themselves “Stranded,” with hopes to reach a broader audience by creating a distinct brand capturing motorist angst.

In 1994, Charles Ellis started Stranded Towing, based out of Indianapolis, Ind., realizing a boyhood dream.

He said, “At 12 my father asked me what I wanted to do. I said, ‘Dad, I want to own tow trucks.’ I bought my first tow truck at age 13, customizing it in 1982, before I could even drive it. Today, our trucks set the standard for how clean tow trucks can be.”

Their 2019 Freightliner M2 with a 22 ft Jerr Dan bed sets a high standard, both in cleanliness and design, where it stands out with its bright, colorful lettering, which Ellis credits his daughter for creating 22 years ago.

“When she was in elementary school, I told her to color it in the way you see it on a business card. I wanted the letters in “stranded” to be put in blocks and in different colors,” Ellis said.

The “Stranded” name is now clearly visible on their four trucks, with unique lettering that stands out just as the bold, colorful lettering does on the Google brand.

Ellis said, “It’s catchy. It’s simple. It’s what we needed to say. And it’s easy to remember.”

Yet, Ellis maintained that he had a larger objective: to work with a network of companies under the “Stranded” name.

He said, “I don’t want a fleet of trucks. I want an influx of phone calls.”

Hence, Ellis’ strategy was to build a brand that dispatches calls for other towing companies, effectively bypassing motor clubs, so that towers can be paid now rather than later at fair market rates.

“We work with about 50 companies in different areas,” Ellis said. “There are GPS units on these tow trucks so the dispatch is a lot smoother and cleaner. There is one number to call when you are stranded and we use the local tow company to run those calls.”

Afterall, when you are stranded, does it matter the name of the truck that picks you up? Just call “Stranded” for relief.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Western Modern

118347847 3318817848165647 7909233748083132373 n 79c5fBy George L. Nitti

In describing the killer logo found on his 2018 Kenworth T880 with a 1075 S Century Rotator, owner Nik Morgan, who has received acclaim in the new reality TV show “Hustle and Tow,” says it projects the image of grit, iron, toughness, and bad to the bone.

Morgan, who owns Morgan’s Towing & Recovery, the largest tow company in Oklahoma with as many as 70 trucks, projects a similar image on the show, as he is seen doing extreme recoveries with his 75 ton rotator. So it is only fitting that the company brand rise to some of the owner’s unique qualities.

The logo puts the Morgan name front and center, in a western styled font. Morgan said, “Afterall, we are in Oklahoma and we tow in the plains and the valleys through the countryside.” Contrasting the western flavor, however, is a modern scripted font, giving contrast between country and modern sensibilities.

Behind the white lettering of each of the fonts that are accentuated by shadows of red and black, is a diamond shaped design in a washed out black and white graphic with several stars and stripes. That shape is contained partially in a diamond plated frame as the crisp lettering extends over the diamond and onto the red background of the truck where modern black and white stripes give it further identification.

Morgan said, “I wanted to do something modern and contemporary with 80’s styled pinstriping. Something smooth.”

Those modern stripes can also be found on the side of the unit, extending across its large rotator real estate, with the Morgan logo and brand clearly standing out.

Morgan said, “I didn’t want a busy truck. Or a loud one. I wanted something calm to contrast with our name, so that would stand out.”

The red, white and black rotator, with a Western Modern flavor, is also enhanced by the yellow outriggers that stand out against those colors.

“Oklahoma’s Largest” pops in white lettering on the front sides of the truck. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large business, Morgan said, “It has a sleeper for a reason. It’s a dog house.”

 

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

June 02 - June 08, 2021

WEBFLEET Video

products 6bb9b
Webfleet Solutions launched WEBFLEET Video into the market. With the industry leading technology of Webfleet Solutions and Lytx, a leading global provider of video telematics solutions for fleets, integrated on one platform, users can access and manage both their vehicles and their in-vehicle cameras from a single interface. 

Road facing and optional cabin facing HD dashcam event footage is displayed alongside driving data to give users the full context of road incidents. Users can request video from a specific time and position of a previous trip or instantly livestream from the road, to take action immediately when an incident occurs. 

Accompanying WEBFLEET Video is the CAM 50 dashcam. This hardware uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically identify risky behaviour such as distracted driving and mobile phone usage. When it does so, it notifies the driver with a visual and audio alert, helping them avoid dangerous situations. 

“For the fleets we serve, safeguarding drivers is crucial,” says Matt Gunzenhauser, Director of US Sales, Webfleet Solutions. “And the more accurate a picture you have of what’s occurring on the road, the more protection you can give them. This is what WEBFLEET Video delivers. With footage from the road, drivers get both clear examples of how they can drive safer. It further provides evidence to protect them
For more information please visit:  https://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/lp/webfleet-video/?cid=7015Y000002TNdrQAG&ls=mwd 
 

Lifting and Recovery Sling

heavyliftingcat rimsling orig cd6a9
RimSling presents a synthetic lifting and recovery sling that is lightweight, strong, flexible and compact. It’s high-quality synthetic fibers ensure strength and durability. A special braided guard at the center of the sling and an external cordura sleeve add extra layers of protection when used as a basket. Featuring a high working load limit and slim design, the RimSling is suited for many lifting, rigging and recovery scenarios. It is also ideal for weaving through any small attaching point. With its soft, pliable material, the RimSling can be used in applications with delicate attaching points for reduced damage potential when compared to chain or wire rope. For example, the RimSling can be used with aluminum wheels and won’t leave damage like chains. With proper care, the RimSling lifting and recovery sling can provide years of successful, safe and reliable performance.

Matjack Landing Bags

img a57c2
Since 2005, MatJack Landing Bags have provided users the ability to do recovery uprights on tractor trailers, heavy tracked equipment, box trucks, overturned mobile homes, etc… without the use of a “catch” vehicle.

Landing bags work due to a constant airflow and require it to stay inflated. Landing bags are placed under a load with the intention of not allowing the load to gain speed during uprighting operations and descent of the load past fulcrum point. Landing bags lift, support and control vehicles as they come over while allowing the air to escape through 3 ported openings in each cushion increasing control of the vehicle and rate of descent.

Matjack Landing Bags are typically used under wheels of vehicles to control descent but have also been used under frame sections to catch box trucks and mobile homes and even track drives on cranes.

Single lane uprights are now accomplished in a much easier fashion with less set up and quicker dismantle time for those “quick clear incident” situations. Any upright recovery is now quicker, safer and more professionally done when using Matjack’s Landing Bags!

Landing Bags come in complete sets or individually. Everything is included in each set to get you up and working within a matter of minutes.

Landing Bags are made of a special material designed to resist tearing but allow quick repair if damaged in the field. The large Camlock fittings provide for quick assembly and disassembly of the system.

All Matjack Landing Bag systems will provide you with years of trouble free use and come with the same outstanding warranty, service, training and care you have come to expect from Matjack.

https://www.matjack.com/landing-safelift-bags.html
June 02 - June 08, 2021

June 02 - June 08, 2021

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to do with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/
