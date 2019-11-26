Battelini Garage to Show Vintage Trucks

By Randall C. ReschA motor club customer was critically injured after being accidentally dragged down his driveway, across the street and violently planted into a neighbor’s house by his roll-away vehicle. The customer survived his injuries, but sued the motor club, the tow company and its operator for a monstrously large sum.The plaintiff cited the tower wasn’t properly trained.The tow company’s owner stated he was in business for years; but never saw the need to provide an employee handbook or provide safety training to his employees.Because this industry carries a ton of responsibility, training is an important factor in managing a company’s overall risk. I recommend training be conducted monthly: presenting at least one specific safety topic that takes precedence before company business, especially for large full-service companies.Owners should assign a topic to designated managers and tow operators, requiring them to prepare a short, 15-minute outline. Because the Internet is full of information, presenters can find what they need by searching the topic name and selecting information, and verify its accuracy, they think would make for a simple—but factual—training session.Requiring your personnel to teach a periodic training session is valuable for several reasons. They learn about the training topic while building a training outline and it pushes them beyond their comfort level as they learn how to communicate and speak in front of a group. Because they are the class presenter, they also take an item of detail off your plate.For smaller companies, topic-specific training might be quarterly at minimum. To supplement quarterly training, choose a safety topic-specific article from an industry publication and include that in your employee’s paycheck. When coupled with their paychecks, employees are reading the material on an honor system where you can consider in-house testing or having a qualifying conversation with the employee.Don’t forget to fully document training attendance; it’s important. This is possibly the most overlooked factor that is beneficial should an unfortunate incident occur. When an accident or incident involves a tow truck or its operator, the first thing that’s challenged is whether or not the company provided employee training, what that training was, who provided the training and if there’s evidence the employee attended training.Require a sign-up sheet for attending employees to sign. When training is completed, place the sign-up sheet in your company’s training file. When an employee attends a training session, they should be provided certificate with the date, topic and lead instructor/manager’s signature; also to be placed in the company and employee file.Be sure your operators are TIM-trained, regardless if your company works the highways or not. TIM training is convenient, free and specific to working high-speed highways and the law enforcement community.Any tow company that foregoes periodic training gambles with their livelihood should an accident or incidents occur. Know that OSHA follows media accounts of accident, injuries and fatalities that are reported daily. Regardless of fault, an OSHA inspector may show up at your facility unannounced and unexpected for a weekday audit and investigation. If OSHA determines some violation occurred, they have power to issue expensive fines and shut your company down.It takes some effort and pre-scheduling, but don’t overlook the importance of ongoing and periodic training. If an accident or incident occurs and there’s no training to back up your employee’s actions, planting the seeds of negligence and incompetency to judge and jury typically ends in high-dollar awards to a plaintiff.Know the phrase, “vicarious liability,” and its importance regarding your business. If you don’t know, have your attorney explain it to you. As mentioned in the opening statement, the plaintiff was awarded millions when all was said and done.Are you willing to gamble with your company’s future? Make it your company’s commitment to require all employees receive periodic (good), quarterly (better), or monthly (best) training. Let your insurance provider know that you consistently provide periodic training that includes a formal operator safety certificate from a recognized, industry training entity.Training isn’t just for making tow employees smarter; it’s a way to manage your company’s overall risk.Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.