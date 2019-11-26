Battelini Garage to Show Vintage Trucks

By Brian J. Riker
Winter is here again with many parts of the U.S. facing their first period of below freezing weather for the season. Having just picked up a new plow truck for the snow season, I felt it appropriate to remind towers about winter safety tips.
First and foremost, make sure you are dressed properly for the exposure to the cold and wet conditions you will encounter. Layers of clothing with moisture-wicking properties are best, as this allows your skin to stay dry and gives you the ability to remove layers as the temperature rises throughout the day.
Be aware of conditions such as hypothermia and the potential for frostbite. Hypothermia happens when your core temperature falls below 95 degrees F and is usually preceded by the onset of shivering. Do not ignore this: get inside somewhere warm and protect yourself.
Frostbite can occur in minutes when unprotected skin is exposed to cold temperatures. Wind and moisture will quicken the onset of frostbite, which occurs when your exposed tissue begins to freeze and discoloration of the skin occurs. Often the victim is not aware of the condition due to the numbness that precedes it.
Wearing the proper hats, gloves and other protective clothing can reduce your risk of cold weather illness. Strong boots with good insulation and a slip-resistant sole are just as important. Walking on snow and ice is dangerous and must be done with extreme caution.
Just like during the warmer weather, hydration is key. Drink plenty of clear liquids and stay away from sugary or highly caffeinated beverages. Without proper hydration, our bodies can’t covert the food we eat into heat energy.
Diet is just as important. It is recommended to increase calorie intake by 20 percent to 30 percent when you know you are facing long exposure to colder environments. It is important to resist the urge to eat a candy bar or other junk food. Instead eat high-carb foods, preferably warm foods like pasta or soup.
Let’s not forget our equipment, either. Tow trucks are not immune from breakdowns and mechanical failures. If you have not done so already, now is the time for a full inspection of your equipment. Pay particular attention to the cooling, exhaust and hydraulic systems. These are the most likely to be adversely affected by colder temperatures.
Lastly, make sure you have extra blankets, water and non-perishable foods in the cab of your truck. These can be lifesavers if you become stranded for extended periods of time. If you do become stranded, be mindful of your fuel level when idling the truck for heat, as well as the potential for deadly carbon monoxide to enter the cab from partially blocked exhaust pipes.
If you have a ground discharge exhaust and are stuck in high snow, it could block the pipe or create a pool of gases beneath your truck. This could lead to them finding their way into the cab through the heating vents. Early symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, headaches and drowsiness. If you experience any of these symptoms, open your window or exit your vehicle for some fresh air and investigate the source.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
By Randall C. Resch
A motor club customer was critically injured after being accidentally dragged down his driveway, across the street and violently planted into a neighbor’s house by his roll-away vehicle. The customer survived his injuries, but sued the motor club, the tow company and its operator for a monstrously large sum.
The plaintiff cited the tower wasn’t properly trained.
The tow company’s owner stated he was in business for years; but never saw the need to provide an employee handbook or provide safety training to his employees.
Because this industry carries a ton of responsibility, training is an important factor in managing a company’s overall risk. I recommend training be conducted monthly: presenting at least one specific safety topic that takes precedence before company business, especially for large full-service companies.
Owners should assign a topic to designated managers and tow operators, requiring them to prepare a short, 15-minute outline. Because the Internet is full of information, presenters can find what they need by searching the topic name and selecting information, and verify its accuracy, they think would make for a simple—but factual—training session. Valuable and Smart
Requiring your personnel to teach a periodic training session is valuable for several reasons. They learn about the training topic while building a training outline and it pushes them beyond their comfort level as they learn how to communicate and speak in front of a group. Because they are the class presenter, they also take an item of detail off your plate.
For smaller companies, topic-specific training might be quarterly at minimum. To supplement quarterly training, choose a safety topic-specific article from an industry publication and include that in your employee’s paycheck. When coupled with their paychecks, employees are reading the material on an honor system where you can consider in-house testing or having a qualifying conversation with the employee.
Don’t forget to fully document training attendance; it’s important. This is possibly the most overlooked factor that is beneficial should an unfortunate incident occur. When an accident or incident involves a tow truck or its operator, the first thing that’s challenged is whether or not the company provided employee training, what that training was, who provided the training and if there’s evidence the employee attended training.
Require a sign-up sheet for attending employees to sign. When training is completed, place the sign-up sheet in your company’s training file. When an employee attends a training session, they should be provided certificate with the date, topic and lead instructor/manager’s signature; also to be placed in the company and employee file.
Be sure your operators are TIM-trained, regardless if your company works the highways or not. TIM training is convenient, free and specific to working high-speed highways and the law enforcement community.
Safe, Not Sorry
Any tow company that foregoes periodic training gambles with their livelihood should an accident or incidents occur. Know that OSHA follows media accounts of accident, injuries and fatalities that are reported daily. Regardless of fault, an OSHA inspector may show up at your facility unannounced and unexpected for a weekday audit and investigation. If OSHA determines some violation occurred, they have power to issue expensive fines and shut your company down.
It takes some effort and pre-scheduling, but don’t overlook the importance of ongoing and periodic training. If an accident or incident occurs and there’s no training to back up your employee’s actions, planting the seeds of negligence and incompetency to judge and jury typically ends in high-dollar awards to a plaintiff.
Know the phrase, “vicarious liability,” and its importance regarding your business. If you don’t know, have your attorney explain it to you. As mentioned in the opening statement, the plaintiff was awarded millions when all was said and done.
Are you willing to gamble with your company’s future? Make it your company’s commitment to require all employees receive periodic (good), quarterly (better), or monthly (best) training. Let your insurance provider know that you consistently provide periodic training that includes a formal operator safety certificate from a recognized, industry training entity.
Training isn’t just for making tow employees smarter; it’s a way to manage your company’s overall risk.Randall Resch is American Towman’s and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol’s rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.
By Brian J. Riker
In an effort to reduce drug and alcohol testing fraud among commercial drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has developed a clearinghouse database for all FMCSA drug and alcohol test results. The concept is to prevent job hoppers from simply changing jobs before a positive result is returned or otherwise hiding their history of drug or alcohol issues.
Beginning on January 6, 2020, all employers of CDL drivers will be required to check this database before allowing a driver to begin safety-sensitive functions (such as operating a CDL-required vehicle). Furthermore, database checks will be required at least annually for all currently employed CDL drivers.
This is a new requirement along with the current process of sending drug and alcohol test result requests to all the applicant’s previous employers of the past three years. Employers will be required to complete this process until January 2023 to give the database sufficient time to accrue complete and accurate records. After January 2023, the previous employer inquiries will no longer be required to be completed.
Employers are required to obtain written permission prior to querying the database. If a positive result is returned, the employer must obtain electronic permission from the affected driver through the clearinghouse portal and order a complete history within 24 hours. This query and its results are considered protected information under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and must be treated as a consumer credit report for disclosure and adverse action purposes.
Through their drug and alcohol testing administrator, employers will be required to report all positive, refusal to test, altered or other results that indicate a failed or inconclusive test result to the clearinghouse as soon as possible after learning of the test results.
Medical review officers and substance abuse professionals will also be required to register for access to the clearinghouse database. They will have to report their actions regarding any FMCSA drug or alcohol test or during the return to duty process.
Employed drivers possessing a CDL or those desiring to work as a commercial driver are required to register with the clearinghouse. This is so drivers may check their own record and give electronic permission to their current or potential future employer to access your complete clearinghouse record. If a driver does not grant permission they will not be permitted to drive any vehicles requiring a CDL.
State licensing agencies that issue, renew or transfer a CDL or commercial learner’s permit will be required to check this database beginning in January, 2023 to ensure the applicant/CDL holder has not had any unresolved positive drug or alcohol test results from any other state.Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net