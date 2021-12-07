Heart of a Dragon

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Aug 20, 2021, Bill’s Towing & Auto Service was called to handle a track drill recovery located near Cameron, W.Va.
Bill’s co-owner Chad Coulson informed: “An oversize tractor-trailer hauling a track drill was being escorted to an oil and gas site. The front escort took a wrong road and they ended up on a narrow back road. The truck with the oversize track drill tried to make the turn and the trailer slid over the hill rolling onto its driver's side. The trailer broke free from the fifth wheel and did not roll the truck over with it.”
Bill’s Towing responded with (2) 60-ton and an 85-ton Jerr-Dan rotators. Brothers Chad and Ty Coulson, along with their dad Bill Coulson, surveyed the scene. The track drill, weighing 90,000-pounds itself, stayed on the trailer when it had rolled over. They decided to leave the drill and trailer over the embankment that night while a plan was put in place for the recovery.
The following day, they brought in swamp matting in order to widen the roadway above the rollover to make room for a rotator to be set up. “While coming up with a recovery plan, our good friend Jesse Trgo from Interstate Towing was invited to come with us on the recovery,” explained Chad.
They positioned the 85-ton above the overturned unit while both 60 tons were positioned on the downhill side. Chad said, “We added more 1/2-inch chain and binders to the equipment to help keep from coming off of the trailer as we recovered the drill and trailer as one. Using 5/8 chain and rigging, the 85-ton was rigged to do the most pulling and stand the unit up. Two 3-part lines were running from the 85-ton to the 5/8 rigging that was attached to the lower undercarriage of the drill. One 60-ton was rigged with a 4-part line off the drag winch to pull the unit forward and keep from sliding down the hill. The other 60-ton was rigged with 2-part lines from the boom to assist in the uprighting.
Using Jerr-Dan headsets, Chad, Ty, and Jesse kept communication during the process. Running the 85-ton, Chad began pulling the unit back over as Jesse, running a 60-ton, helped in the rolling of the unit back onto its wheels and Ty, running the other 60-ton, held pressure to keep the unit from sliding down the 200-foot embankment. The unit stood up very smoothly almost perfectly.
“We were kind of worried about it coming over too fast, but with Jesse’s truck we were able to help control the landing,” said Chad. When uprighted, the 85-ton held pressure, keeping the unit from rolling back over or sliding down the hill again. The 60-ton with the four-part lines was used to drag the trailer strait onto the roadway.
Once the entire trailer and drill were back on the roadway, rigging was broken down. Chad stated, “The drill received minor damage. It started up, after all fluids were checked.”
The neck of the lowboy was removed and the drill tracked off the lowboy under its own power. Once the trailer was unloaded, the neck was put back on and hooked to a bobtail. “When the trailer was backed up into the turn, the rotator was used to drag the rear of the trailer around the turn,” said Chad. “Once around the turn, the trailer was backed approximately 1-mile to a wide spot where we could turn around. The drill was tracked up the road where it could be loaded onto another trailer for transport from the scene.”
_______________________
Bill’s Towing & Auto Service of St. Clairsville, Ohio has been providing road service, auto repairs, towing and recovery services to Belmont County, Ohio and the Wheeling, West Virginia Metropolitan area since 1981. Company founder and owner William “Bill” Coulson has added employees and equipment over the years including his sons Chad and Ty. Both have grown up in the family business they now co-own with their dad. Chad and Ty take great pride in carrying on the family towing and recovery tradition of excellence.
Jesse Trgo is the General Manager of Interstate Towing & Transport Specialists Inc. Interstate Towing & Transport Specialist Inc., in business since 1977, has five locations in the Greater Cleveland area, including their Corporate Office in Twinsburg, Ohio.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
At 7:00 a.m. on Nov 5, 2021, Woolard's Automotive Towing & Transport was called for an overturned truck. Mike Woolard informed, “The owner called saying the truck and loaded wood chip trailer were coming out of the woods in Plymouth, NC. The path was a one lane path and muddy but had access from a property on the top side of the trailer.”
Woolard's dispatched their 2015 Kenworth with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator, 2014 Century 9055 50-ton heavy, 2019 Kenworth with a Century 4024 single axle 20-ton unit, their ERT (Emergency Response Trailer) Support Unit with two operators, and their Air Cushion Recovery unit with two operators. Operators included Mike Woolard, Donnie Woolard, Mason Vick, Felipe Villegas, Chris Lewis, Steven VanStaalduinen, and safety coordinator Janet Woolard.
Arriving on scene, the team found the unit was laying on its side. When the unit had come out of the woods and around a corner, the driver didn't make the curve, dropping the trailer in a ditch where it overturned. The truck was partly in the road and the loaded trailer half across a ditch laying on a chain link fence.
Mike informed, “This was a closed top chip trailer loaded with 90,000-pounds of wood chips that were not being supported because part was over a ditch. We had two options: one was to use air bags and set it up loaded; or to cut the top out and bring in excavators to unload. Unloading it was not an option unless the top was cut off or by shovel. We decided to use the bags in conjunction with the wreckers to upright. This would do no more damage to trailer and less cleanup of load.”
The roadway was a very narrow path wide enough for one truck only. Luckily they had the property inside the fence to work from. With the okay given by the property owner/manager, the team removed part of the fence for better access to the trailer.
The team put two on the top of the trailer with a third in the path in front. The Century 1150 rotator was set up on the front of the trailer on top side with two straps lifting and a 3rd for a catch line. The Century 9055 50-ton was set on the rear of trailer with two lifting straps. Both wreckers had to work on the ends of the trailer for there was a storage building in between only a few feet from the trailer.
Air cushions were placed under the trailer in places where the ditch bank allowed. Mike explained, “We were able to get five bags total under trailer. Air cushions were also used, for this was an almost new trailer and minimum damage was done. The third wrecker, our Century 4024 20-ton, was set up in the path directly in front of the unit running two lines from the wrecker to two perfectly placed trees then back to the steer axle and rear drive axle to pull down on.”
With everything rigged and the bags placed, the upright began. Once uprighted, the trailer wheels were still over the ditch and was held up by wreckers. The 1150 rotator held while 9055 re-rigged to a tree across the ditch/path and winched the back of the trailer over into path. Then the 4024 winched the whole unit forward in the path to access for tow.
“All rigging was put away and the 9055 was hooked to the loaded unit. We towed it to the mill and had the load dumped then towed the complete unit back to our shop in Washington,” stated Mike. “Truck and trailer were uprighted, the load was delivered, and no extra damage was done. Thanks to all of my team for doing a great job!”
___________________________________
Donnie Woolard started Woolard's Automotive Towing & Transport, located in Washington, N.C., in 1976. Operated by Donnie’s son Mike and his wife Janet, Woolard’s provides 24-hour accident recovery and clean-up, 24-hour towing, and a diesel truck repair center with an 8-bay service garage. They have an assortment of trailers capable of hauling any equipment (forklifts, dozers, cranes, etc), a well-trained staff of operators and mechanics with a fleet of heavy- and medium-duty wreckers that can tow and/or recover any size vehicle.
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
At around 9 a.m. early November, Orcas Towing received a call by the driver of a box truck who stated he was stuck in mud approximately 50-feet off a paved roadway and needed a short pull just north of Killabrew Lake Road, Orcas Island.
Orcas owner Uzek Susol responded with his Truck #1, a 2001 Ford F550 4x4 with a 8-ton Chevron 408 twin line integrated boom wrecker on the business end. He stated, “My Chevron 408 has never let me down, two 9000-pound planetary winches, scotch blocks and snatch blocks can do some amazing things. It's my Little Monster!”
Uzek informed, “I went out with my son Joey Susol, who is a professional woodsman and a wiz with a saw. When we arrived on scene, I found the box truck 100-plus feet off the roadway. Following GPS, the driver ended up on a swamp goat trail buried in the mud, about two feet from Killabrew Lake on Fish & Wildlife land with trees on top of the box roof and more trees blocking the path out.”
In order to remove the stuck box truck from the front they would need to remove some trees. Uzek explained, “There was no way to get him out the way he came in as it was around a curve and too swampy for any of my trucks to access without getting stuck myself.”
Uzek advised the driver he would need to trim a few trees to get him out and contacted Fish & Game for permission. He said, “There are no Fish & Game representative on Orcas Island so after two hours and many phone calls I got their blessing. They advised I needed to leave it looking as natural as possible when finished.”
Uzek returned with his Truck #7, the Big Girl, a 1981 Kenworth W900A with a 1962 Holmes split-boom 750. The Big Girl has hydraulic spades and a Z-30 30,000-pound Zacklift. Uzek restrung the 200' pair of 5/8" wire ropes on the drums and also replaced the wire rope for the booms. He had gone over all the moving parts, inspecting, greasing, flushing fluids, adjusting PTO chain, replacing boom cables, etc and updated the unit from top to bottom before putting it to work.
Joey went to work cutting trees on and in front of the truck. Uzek said, “Joey fell two trees, cut the tree from the top of the box, and trimmed some limbs to allow clear path for extraction.
Once they had the trees cut and out of the way, Uzek backed the old girl into position, lowered the hydraulic spades and started to pull cable. He explained, “I rigged a single line from the 750, hooked on to the box truck with the Big Girl and pulled the truck to the roadway with no damage.”
After inspecting the undercarriage and clearing the mud and debris from the box truck, it was able to drive away under its own power.
“Tom Tom and GPS are my best customer creators,” jested Uzek.
In 1991 Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State. Besides being a tower, Uzek is an ace mechanic and fabricator who builds rods and bikes and has transported pretty much everything. Over the years he has handled a variety of situations and developed a reputation for his technically difficult recoveries using some creative rigging.