Colorful, Fanciful and Fun

By Brian J RikerWith the changing of the seasons comes a change in risk on the highways and byways of this great nation. As the air turns cooler, the days grow shorter and our thoughts drift to the upcoming holidays, we must also stay focused on the task at hand as we drive our vehicles and service our customers.As I write this, the harvest season is just wrapping up throughout much of the mid-west, which poses a series of threats to motor vehicles. Besides the obvious threat of unexpected and slow-moving farm equipment being operated on the highway, many animal hiding spots have been disturbed sending them running into the roadway unexpectedly. Deer strikes rise dramatically the last week of October and throughout November because of this disruption and the onset of their mating season.To avoid becoming another statistic, damaging your truck or being injured, it is important to plan a few extra minutes into your travel time. Slow down so you have a better chance of detecting a threat by a wayward game animal. Do not outdrive your headlights, meaning use your high beam lights as often as possible without blinding other traffic, and adjust your speed so you can stop within the distance your lights project up the road.If an animal suddenly appears in your path, do not try to swerve to avoid a collision. Grip the steering wheel firmly, slow down as much as possible and hold your lane. Swerving can cause a much more severe crash due to the risk of rollover, striking another vehicle or even a fixed object such as a tree or telephone pole. Keep in mind, many insurance policies cover animal strikes as part of the “comprehensive” coverage without penalty but will not cover the damages caused when you run off the road to avoid an animal strike; that loss would be an at-fault crash.This past weekend was also the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, observed throughout most of the United States. While the need behind this time change is no longer obvious, its effects are still very much felt by most humans. The days immediately after changing our clocks see a spike in drowsy driving related crashes and near misses because the average person does not adjust quickly to a disruption in their internal clock or the perception of a time difference due to the difference in sunrise and sunset times.Pay attention, both when driving and while working outside your truck, for signs of impaired or drowsy drivers. You are most likely to see drowsy drivers due to the time change just before sunrise and shortly after the early sunset. Commuters with regular routines are highly susceptible to this unexpected drowsiness as they become very ingrained in their routine and are used to receiving a certain amount of sunlight daily. Towers are not immune to the effects of the time change either. If possible, try to adjust your routine slightly to allow for more time to adjust to the new sunrise and sunset times.Caffeine, energy drinks and other tricks like leaving a window open for cold air are not the answer. These “solutions” only mask the symptom of being tired and pose serious long term health consequences. There is no substitution for proper rest and slowly adjusting to a new schedule.Lastly, the holidays are upon us. By the time this publishes we will be just two weeks away from Thanksgiving here in the US and experts expect this to be a very busy travel period. People are going to be making long road trips, something they are not accustomed to, and as such they will be tired, distracted by kids or pets and potentially confused by new traffic patterns and such. Keep a watchful eye out for obvious signs of distraction and inattentiveness as you are on the roadways. Remember to always leave extra space around your truck and diligently scan/plan for a way out before you need to react to a sudden or unexpected traffic situation.

Brian J. RikerUnless you have been living under a rock these past 18 months, you are aware that everything around us has changed, often not for the better. The changes to the workforce, travel restrictions and concern about COVID have upended our normal.This is highlighted by the disruptions to the global supply chain. What had only been a few days or hours away now may take weeks or months to obtain, if it is even still in production. The current just-in-time restocking model is extremely ineffective once the slightest ripple has been introduced. Dealers and distributors simply cannot obtain inventory today. As I write this, there are more than 100 ocean vessels at anchor off the coast of the U.S. waiting to off-load their containers. Normal is no more than a dozen of these ships waiting to dock and off-load. Even if all these ships could be unloaded overnight, which is impossible, it will still take weeks to get these products onto trucks and into warehouses for final distribution to the end consumer.I spoke with a dealer the other day that has a nationwide footprint across multiple product lines in many industries and they are facing a severe shortage of new truck inventory. Their supply of chassis has been cut by up to 2/3rds for some models and they are currently facing nearly a 12-month delay in delivery of new vehicles. This means, if you ordered a new truck today, it may not be delivered until September or October 2022. This dealer group is not alone; almost every dealer and equipment distributor is facing similar issues.Worse yet, with the current problems facing the parts supply chain and a problem with Diesel Exhaust Fluid sensors failing prematurely, a large portion of the vehicles on the ground are out of service awaiting repairs or US EPA approval for a software patch that will bypass the DEF sensor temporarily. This issue has red tagged hundreds, if not thousands of diesel-powered trucks nationwide. The current average wait time for a DEF sensor is 8 to 10 weeks.What this means to the tow boss is that it is now more critical than ever to keep up with maintenance of your equipment. Not just oil changes and grease jobs but also cosmetics and driver comfort features since the in-service life expectancy must be increased by at least 18-24 months beyond what is your normal replacement cycle. If you have not put much focus on preventative maintenance you will be playing catch up to maximize your up-time.Especially important for owners of diesel-powered vehicles is maintaining the quality of your diesel exhaust fluid. DEF has a short shelf-life; it crystallizes quickly and can cause severe damage to the after-treatment systems on modern diesel engines. Keep your filler neck clean, use high quality fluid and avoid storing it in sunlight as the UV light accelerates degradation. When servicing your trucks, don’t forget to change the DEF filter as recommended by the manufacturer.Although oil and grease, along with many other routine repair and service supplies are difficult to obtain, it is still less expensive to shorten your maintenance intervals (which is opposite from current practice of extended intervals) to extend the life of serviceable mechanical components. Current OEM recommended intervals are designed to keep the vehicle serviceable for a specific period of time, often referred to as the B-life. This can be extended a bit by performing service more often, although it is a fine line between extending the life and just wasting supplies and money.Preventative maintenance is for more than the truck chassis and tow body. Winch lines, chains, straps, snatch blocks and other tools also need service. When straps and other supplies were easily available and relatively inexpensive, owners tended to overlook driver inflicted damage to chains and straps as a cost of doing business. While it is a cost of doing business, it still must be controlled. Now is the time to conduct some reinforcement training on proper use and care of straps, chains, binders, ratchets and other wear items. One of the most common abuses I see often is using a J-hook as a snatch block on carriers to change the direction of pull while sliding a car in-line to winch onto the deck. Drivers, please use your snatch block. It is safer and will prevent damage to the wire rope.Drivers be aware of rub points that will cut or fray a strap, how and when to use padding or edge protectors or softeners as well as how important it is to keep your securement devices tight.As a practical point tow bosses should stock up on the basic consumables as often as possible to prevent a truck from being put out of service simply because it doesn’t have the proper tie down equipment. You simply can’t rely on running down to the local rigging supply shop or overnight delivery from your favorite distributor currently. I suggest building up at least three to six months of your normal consumable parts and supplies, more if you have the space and budget, to allow you to ride out the supply chain disruption without overpaying for urgently needed parts.With the global disruption even parts like brake pads, tires and belts are in short supply. I suggest stocking a few of these types of parts for the key trucks in your fleet so the parts are available as needed, maybe even stock extra if you perform mobile fleet service so you can be there for your customers.Remember, your customers are facing the same pressures you are and anything you can do to better serve them will set you apart from your competitors.