The Show Must Go On

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On July 7, 2019, Gass Automotive Inc. was called out at approximately 4:30 p.m to recover a tractor-trailer on Pelican Island. Gass Automotive owner Tommy Gass explained, “We received a call for two 50-ton wreckers. The truck and trailer had become stuck as the road gave out due to the location of the scene being 200-yards from Galveston Bay and the tide being high.”
Tommy Gass responded to the scene with operators Eric Dierdorff, Rick Morris, Charlie Ruhl, Rockie Ziegler, Richard Hogue, John “Stranger” Dietz, Charlie Ruhl, Arnaldo Leija, Uriah Westmoreland and Austin Morris.
They brought their 2018 Kenworth W-900 equipped with a Jerr-Dan 50/60 60-ton rotator, a 2018 Kenworth T-880 equipped with a NRC 5065 CSR 65-ton sliding rotator, a Kubota SVL95 skid steer, Genie GTH-844 telehandler, three tractors with 53’ Landolls, a 2019 Kenworth T-370 equipped with a 28-foot NRC 40 TB, a 2018 Kenworth T-270 equipped with a 22-foot 6-ton Jerr-Dan rollback bed and two light plants.
Upon arrival and assessment of the scene, the two rotators rigged up to the trailer and winched the approximately 275,000-pounds back onto solid ground. The extreme weight of the huge bow thruster being on a 4-axle trailer placed an enormous amount of weight in a small footprint.
Once the recovery began and the back of the trailer was back on hard ground, the tractor was then lifted and set out of the ruts. The customer then wanted to attempt to move to the other side of the roadway where it became stuck once again.
Tommy informed, “After talking with the customer it was decided that the following day we would bring in materials to repair the roadway and place two layers of ground protection mats on it to complete the removal of the truck, trailer and load.”
The following morning there were five loads of steel road plate and plastic ground protection mats moved to the scene along with 60-yards of limestone. The mats were placed behind the trailer and the trailer was again winched out of the ruts onto the mats. Once the large ruts were back-filled, a double layer of mats was placed under the trailer and in front of the tractor.
“With all mats in place, the truck was able to drive out to the state road and onto its final destination,” stated Tommy.
______________
Gass Automotive, Inc., based in Santa Fe, Texas, was founded in 2001 by Tommy Gass, the owner/president. After starting from a small local automotive shop, the company has expanded to become one of the most diversified solutions providers serving all of Galveston County, Greater Houston and the surrounding areas.
With more than 30 pieces of equipment, including two 60-ton rotators and one 65-ton sliding rotator, Gass Automotive has one of the largest and most versatile fleets in the greater Houston area. They specialize in heavy-duty towing, heavy equipment transport, mobile repair, heavy-duty truck & fleet repair, fleet maintenance management, automotive repair, heavy/medium/light-duty truck repairs, light- and heavy-duty towing transportation and recovery.
On August 19, 2021, Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. received a call from a lawn care company informing them that one of their aerator machines went into a ditch while they were doing a job at a residence in Pleasantville, N.Y.
Operators Tim Thomas and Tony Lapolla, both WreckMaster certified recovery specialists, responded with a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 with a Century 412 light-duty wrecker. The Century 412 has a low-profile recovery boom with two 8,000-pound worm winches and a 4,000-pound underlift with a 3-way pivoting L-arm system. Tim was the main rigger and scene coordinator on this job.
Violet Lisi, Lisi’s Assistant Operations Manager informed, “When Tim and Tony arrived, they found their customer’s damaged and disabled aerator/spray machine located off of a residential lawn. It was positioned on a down-hill steep grade in a large drainage ditch approximately 100-feet from the residence driveway.”
After surveying and assessing the situation, Tim and Tony decided on the clothesline method to recover the aerator. To successfully move the aerator, they calculated the resistance and distance. Knowing the working load limit of their equipment, the team positioned the Century 412 light-duty recovery unit in the residence driveway. It was steadied with wood shoring planks and the hydraulic rear stabilizer. Then, the recovery boom was elevated and fully extended with 130-feet of winch line deployed.
The lawn care customer’s utility trailer was disconnected from their pickup truck and was manually positioned at the end of the residence driveway behind the Century 412 recovery unit into a position to load the aerator once it was lifted out of the ditch. Using an extension ladder, the team attached synthetic recovery slings approximately 25-feet midair onto a large tree. A running snatch block with chain bridle was attached onto the aerator. A second winch line with a directional snatch block was deployed to a large tree and back to the aerator. All of this was done to perform and execute the clothesline recovery.
With all of the prep and rigging in place, the aerator was vertically lifted and simultaneously winched out from the drainage ditch, over a retaining wall and over a split rail fence. Once clear from the retaining wall and fence, they disconnected the directional snatch block and winched the suspended aerator to the recovery unit.
Finally, the aerator was set onto the waiting utility trailer. Tim and Tony stowed away all equipment utilized in the recovery and the Century 412 was re-positioned to the road.
Violet said, “The casualty aerator was secured to the utility trailer and the trailer was reconnected to the lawn care customer’s pickup truck. They transported it back to their company terminal.”
______________________________________
Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. of Brewster, N.Y., was founded in 1970 by Remo Lisi. Remo is retired, but the family tradition continues. His son Anthony Lisi now runs the day-to-day operation of the business with his son Anthony Lisi Jr. (Operations Manager) and daughter Violet M. Lisi (Assistant Operations Manager). Lisi’s provides all services from simple roadside repair or an elaborate transportation operation to heavy recovery to the tri-state area.
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On July 27, 2021, Big Wheel Towing & Recovery received a call from the Mass. State Police to respond immediately to a large rolled-over camper on Rte. 195E in the vicinity of exit #17 in Westport, Mass.
Big Wheel owner Eric Fouquette informed, “They stated that the camper trailer in question was being towed behind an SUV when the unit began to sway uncontrollably as it was being towed down the highway. As a result, the SUV lost control, impacted the steel guardrail system, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the center median strip. During the overturning process, the large camper trailer became detached from the SUV and flipped over in the middle of the highway before sliding and coming to rest blocking all three travel lanes on the eastbound side. They are very lucky nobody got killed. The SUV flipped a few times, not the camper.”
Eric, along with operators Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle responded with their 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, a Landoll tractor-trailer unit and their Rapid Response HAZMAT / Isuzu Traffic Control Unit to assist with the cleanup operations and roadway closure. Big Wheel big boss Bob Fouquette was on scene as well.
Eric explained. “Once our equipment and personnel were able to navigate through the gridlock traffic and access the scene, our traffic control unit was positioned at the rear of the crash scene and the LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead.”
Once they established a perimeter around the overturned camper trailer, they positioned and setup the Century 1150R rotator in front of the camper to begin the recovery. A heavy-duty recovery strap was installed around the camper trailer and ran back through the underside of the unit while an additional heavy-duty recovery strap was installed separately onto the underside of the camper trailer which would be used as a catch line. Once all of the necessary rigging was properly installed onto the overturned camper trailer, the operator rotated and extended the rotator's boom out towards the camper until it was directly overhead. Both of the upper winch lines were lowered down and attached to the rigging.
Eric explained, “The operator slowly began to apply upward tension onto one of the recovery straps, which began to upright the entire camper trailer. Once the camper trailer reached its natural tipping point, the operator utilized the other winch line to catch the weight of the camper trailer and slowly release the tension on that line which allowed for a gradual descent back down onto the pavement.”
With the camper trailer now upright, the next task was to load it onto the Landoll trailer. During the crash, the axles had twisted and the tongue had sustained damage, which prevented the camper trailer from being towed. The Landoll trailer was backed alongside the rotator and in front of the camper trailer. The Landoll trailer was then lowered down to the ground and the 1150R rotated the front of the camper trailer until it was facing completely forward. The rotator then elevated the front of the camper trailer so that it was on top of the Landoll trailer.
The winch located at the front of the Landoll was then attached to the front of the trailer and the Landoll and rotator worked in tandem to get the entire camper trailer up onto the Landoll. As the Landoll was winching the camper trailer up onto its deck, the rotator was simultaneously assisting with lifting the front of the camper trailer as well as rotating it up the remainder of the way. Once the camper trailer was completely onto the Landoll, it was secured for transport.
All of the rigging used was un-installed and placed back within the Century rotator. The large amount of debris which littered the roadway that had spilled from inside the camper was collected and placed into a DOT Approved HAZMAT drum. The entire roadway was blown off to ensure that no debris was left behind. At that time, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and the roadway was re-opened to its full traffic capacity.
“The camper trailer was then transported back to our Freetown storage facility. Once there, our heavy-duty front end loader was used to assist with offloading the camper trailer from our Landoll. After the camper trailer was offloaded, our loader was used to place it into storage,” stated Eric. “Just a little recovery at the end of the day with Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle. Even had my dad out there helping. Great jobs guys. Thank you for the help as always.”
Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Mass., is one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob Fouquette started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast.