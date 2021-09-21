Somber Themed Patriotic Wrap 

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Friday, June 18, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a truck hanging over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Calif.
Joshua “Josh” Acosta went out in Hulk, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator David Celis was in Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, which is the only 75-ton in the city of Los Angeles. Operator Jose Jabanero responded with a 3-axle Landoll on a 2014 Peterbilt 389 tractor.
The team arrived on scene at approximately 1:00 a.m, finding a tractor pulling a loaded set of doubles had gone over the 110 Freeway and landing in the embankment where the 101 Freeway merges below. The tractor and first trailer were in a ditch over the guard rail, while the second trailer was still upright on the freeway.
Josh informed, “The obvious decision was to first split the rear trailer and get that out of the way before tackling the tractor and first trailer.”
Josh used his 50-ton rotator, Hulk, to first winch back the rear trailer to release all tension on the tongue since it was badly damaged and pushed up against the first trailer. Once the tongue was straightened out, he used his 9-inch Milwaukee cut off saw to cut the tongue. Then he ran an air-line to the rear trailer and used the rotator to “walk” it out of the way.
“Dave and I positioned our rotators so that we could perform a complex lift and swing,” explained Josh. “Where we would lift the tractor attached to the first trailer off the side, then rotate between our trucks 180-degrees to the other side and set directly onto the Landoll.
The team rigged Big Flipper to the loaded trailer using four 15-foot chains, with wood to crib to help protect the trailer. Josh used Hulk to rig to the tractor, using a 10-foot synthetic equalizing sling around the engine frame on one line, and the other line attached to the rear of the tractor. Josh declared, “The equalizer sling allowed me to lift the front of the tractor evenly without overloading one side.”
When they were fully rigged, both rotators simultaneously winched in to bring the tractor and trailer to them. Then they performed a vertical lift as it came close to the guardrail. “Once we had it airborne, we swung the tractor trailer in between the rotators and onto the opposite side, where my Landoll backed up underneath it and we set it down,” informed Josh.
They set it down, chained it to the Landoll and Josh used Hulk to tow the second trailer using wide forks, omega links with emergency and service air lines.
Everything was towed back to Pepe’s Towing in Los Angeles, then shortly after was towed to the customer’s base in Fontana, approximately 60-miles away.
Pepe's Towing Service was established in 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel "Manny" followed in their father's footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business and became full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose's son Joshua "Josh" is the manager the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe's has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
What started as a tractor-trailer recovery turned into a rescue mission for a dog. On August 27, 2021 True’s Towing & Recovery
was called by the Michigan State Police to respond to a tractor-trailer accident at Mile Marker 61 on Interstate 94 (I-94) at around 10 p.m.
Rob True, his son Travis True and operator James Squires were dispatched in their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Jerr-Dan 50/60 ton rotator, a 2014 Kenworth T800 with an NRC 40CS 40-ton and a 2013 Ford F-350 with major incident response trailer.
Rob, Travis and James arrived on scene to find the truck on a bridge embankment with the front of unit hanging over a 25-foot drop to the bottom.
The crew rigged two lines from the black Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator to straps through the front wheels of the casualty. Travis explained, “The rotator lifted the nose of the unit off the wall back onto the highway. We removed all loose components. The NRC 40CS loaded the combination tractor-trailer for transport back to the impound yard.”
The wife of the truck driver called about the dog the following morning. Rob and his wife headed to the impound yard to check for the dog. Rob said, “We work a lot of horrific crashes and you sometimes struggle to understand why. The next morning we receive a call wondering if we knew the whereabouts of one of the crash victim’s dog. Family said he was with the driver when he left. No one had said anything about there being a dog and we didn’t see or hear a dog during the crash cleanup. I thought to myself that there was no way that a dog was still alive in that wrecked truck, so my wife and I headed out to the yard and I started going through the mangled truck. I heard something. l kept moving things and found this little guy trapped under the sleeper. He was packed in there with his leg caught, unable to move. Dehydrated, he was happy to see me. I had to pick glass off him but other than that he’s doing well.”
is based in Dowagiac, Michigan, The True family has run the business since Les True established it in 1948. Les' son Robert E True Sr, known as Ed, owns the company, while Ed's son Rob is the General Manager handling most of the day-to-day operations. Rob's son Travis represents the fourth generation and is the Heavy-Duty Operations manager of this family owned and operated business. Their motto is "Any Time, Any Where, Anything!"
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On August 16, 2021, Ewing Bros Inc. was called to handle a badly burnt unit on US Route 6, approximately 45 miles east of Ely, Nev., between Ely and the Utah border. Ewing heavy operator Keith Grover explained, “We received a call from a customer that this unit had suffered a rear brake fire, resulting in heavy burn damage to the rear of the unit. They initially requested we winch the unit to the road, and then lift the rear so that tires and wheels could be installed. Their thought would be to tow the unit to Las Vegas once wheels and tires were installed.”
Their customer was able to supply Ewing Bros. with a few photos of the left side rear of the unit and fire damage. After inspecting those photos, they advised the customer that it would be safest to trailer the unit due to the extensive damage, especially considering the hub bearings were likely destroyed in the fire and would not survive the long trip being towed. Keith informed, “We put the customer in touch with Werdco BC, a heavy haul company in Las Vegas, and they were contracted to transport the unit.”
Prior to dispatching their trucks, Ewing obtained schematics for the unit, which supplied them the weights involved, as distributed across each of the axle. This combined with the photos allowed them to calculate and plan their lifts prior to dispatching. They contacted Nevada Highway Patrol and coordinated with their agency as the highway is only a two-lane and would require one lane closure for the bulk of the recovery, and a full closure for the loading onto the trailer. “Due to the distance as well as the possibility of other unknown factors, we weren't able to finalize the arrangements until mid-day Tuesday,” explained Keith. “So we set the time for all parties to be on scene by 10 a.m.”
Ewing Bros. operators Keith Grover and Mike McDonald responded in a 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator and a 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator. Once on scene and prior to starting the recovery, the Ewing Bros. crew coordinated with the trailer operator, took measurements and requested he have his trailer spread to the appropriate lengths and have his securements prepared in advance. They did their scene assessment and started preparing all of their rigging.
“Based on the schematics listing the weights of the unit (provided by our customer) we had the 2007 Century 1160 60-ton rotator rigged on the heavy rear end of the casualty using 5/8" Grade 100 chain and 15-ton snatch blocks and the 2021 Century 1140 40-ton rotator with 1/2" Grade 100 and 12-ton snatch-blocks on the front end,” informed Keith. “Both recovery units were using 3/4" wire rope. We were able to rig to the chassis at front and rear of the unit, however at the front we had to contend with the concrete pumper outrigger frame. We used 20-foot chains in a continuous loop to allow room from moving parts and other obstructions and used hard wood cribbing as needed to prevent any chain links from making contact with hard corners or side loading of the rigging.”
Their initial request to winch the unit to the roadway was discarded as the right side rims were dug in and the right side frame was actually resting on the ground. The close proximity of the unit to the roadway, as well as the weights involved allowed them to simply lift the entire unit and bring it to the roadway with minimal reach on the booms simply by the positioning of each Century unit.
Once this stage was complete, they had Highway Patrol shut the entire roadway down and re-positioned for lifting the unit and placing on the trailer. Keith said, “We lifted the casualty, the Werdco BC trailer operator back under and we lowered it onto his trailer. While he secured the casualty to his trailer, we re-positioned our equipment and cleaned the shoulder and roadway of debris. The total time on scene was 3 hours, with the full closure being only 35 minutes.”
“I can't describe how great it feels to have a customer who trusts you enough to request you go almost 300 miles and recover their truck- knowing it will cost more than having someone closer go,” exclaimed Keith. “Technically, I was primarily on the 1140, Mike was on the 1160.
However, this was Mike's first time on a rotator, so we had to work side by side and in constant communication. He did really well for a first timer, I must say. Good job Michael Lee McDonald I really appreciate your help.”
Currently with a fleet of over 50 light- and heavy-duty tow truck with equipment to handle any problem, Ewing Bros. is the oldest and largest family owned and operated towing company serving the greater Las Vegas area for over 60 years. They provide towing services to commercial accounts, local government agencies, and the Las Vegas public. They also have one of the largest public auto auctions in Las Vegas which is held every Saturday of the month.
Werdco BC. Inc. is a heavy haul transport services company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have a specialized and complete fleet of trucks, flatbed trailers and lowboy trailers that are designed for hauling equipment and materials.