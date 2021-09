Somber Themed Patriotic Wrap 

Challenging DOT Inspections

Brian J Riker



I’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. One of the services I provide is reviewing roadside inspection reports for my clients and I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances in which an officer may have been incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle.



Fortunately, when this happens, there is a process to challenge the inspection report called DataQ. It is a fairly simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Now, where this process is troublesome is in several states when the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process.



It is important to note that if you also receive a citation to accompany your violation report and that citation is later dismissed or amended by a Court, your Safety Management System record must also be modified upon request (by filing a Data Q with a copy of the court records) to reflect this change.



So, why is this all important? Even when you feel like the Officer did you a favor and only wrote a violation on the inspection report and didn’t issue a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums, or in the case of a recent client of mine, a threat to non-renew their insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. In this client’s case they were not doing anything incorrect, the Officer was applying the incorrect regulation, and I was able to have these violations removed from their record and the Officer received refresher training to prevent any future recurrence. These are just a few of the reasons why it is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and inconvenience of being detained while inspected.



How do I challenge a violation? A good challenge begins with a thorough investigation, which starts with asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the area(s) in question (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation.



If a citation was issued along with the inspection report wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended then noting beyond a copy of the court record needs to be submitted to have the report updated. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to show there was no violation at the time of the inspection.



Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it. Brian J RikerI’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. One of the services I provide is reviewing roadside inspection reports for my clients and I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances in which an officer may have been incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle.Fortunately, when this happens, there is a process to challenge the inspection report called DataQ. It is a fairly simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Now, where this process is troublesome is in several states when the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process.It is important to note that if you also receive a citation to accompany your violation report and that citation is later dismissed or amended by a Court, your Safety Management System record must also be modified upon request (by filing a Data Q with a copy of the court records) to reflect this change.So, why is this all important? Even when you feel like the Officer did you a favor and only wrote a violation on the inspection report and didn’t issue a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums, or in the case of a recent client of mine, a threat to non-renew their insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. In this client’s case they were not doing anything incorrect, the Officer was applying the incorrect regulation, and I was able to have these violations removed from their record and the Officer received refresher training to prevent any future recurrence. These are just a few of the reasons why it is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and inconvenience of being detained while inspected.How do I challenge a violation? A good challenge begins with a thorough investigation, which starts with asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the area(s) in question (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation.If a citation was issued along with the inspection report wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended then noting beyond a copy of the court record needs to be submitted to have the report updated. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to show there was no violation at the time of the inspection.Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.

Formal vs. In-House Training By Randall C. Resch



In an open tow forum, participant’s questioned, “What’s the best training program in the industry?” Another participant inquired, “Why isn’t my in-house training program recognized by law enforcement?”



Towers, especially owners have a real disconnect in-understanding the differences of formal versus informal in-house training. What’s not understood: approved recognition and operator liability.



When something tragically happens, how do you prove your operators were trained in-accordance to industry acceptable training? What’s considered “Acceptable,” who teaches it, and was that training approved by a governing entity? Was the tower’s actions in-line with the agency’s formal training guidelines?



Tow owners are responsible for their employee’s actions, better known as “Vicarious Liability.” Because today’s towers face an incredibly increasing litigious society, tow companies are sued for the smallest incidents. Wrong or right, every substantial case will first and foremost attack operator training regardless as to how much time a tower has worked the trenches. Where no formal training exists, the best in-house training falls short when a judge and jury learn personnel weren’t formally trained.



While all training is good training, on-line training isn’t hands-on training. On-line training doesn’t match the same visual and "all senses" experience that live, hands-on courses do, but fills a (training need) based on Covid considerations.



Recognized and Approved?



“Is your in-house training program listed as an approved tow operator safety course? Is your in-house program accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS? Have your operator’s completed the free National Traffic Incident Management Course (TIM) as a basis of on-highway response?



To outwardly disregard formal, hands-on training is an owner’s major blunder where “total risk management” should be the goal of tow ownership.

There are many, outstanding, formal courses, featuring nationally recognized instructors. With each formal course come’s value, experience and particular focus as to the material presented by its instructors.



Should your company wind-up in a wrongful death scenario, or that of an extreme costly property damage lawsuit, high dollar settlements are levied against tow companies that don’t and can't show evidence of formal training. Claims against tow companies are filed for even the most peculiar reasons.



For whatever niche you serve, attend a formal course that befits your service niche. Choose a course that’s formally accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS. Nonetheless, continue training in-house to develop skills necessary to perfect competency and enhance operator skills.



The more formal training operators receive, the better represented they are when it comes to proving how good one “thinks they are.”



What about Reciprocation?



While there are outstanding training courses provided by equipment manufacturers specific to brand of product and equipment purchased, their courses may not be recognized by your state. Certificates of Completion may not be exchanged or mutually recognition in other states.



The motoring public and law enforcement community have expectations that operators are formally trained in-safe vehicle operations and equipment handling. I’m confident to say there are plenty of formal and acceptable training programs to meet the needs of serving the highways as well as basic tow and transport procedures.



Choose a course that provides the most formal exposure and safety training for your educational dollar. And don’t spend your money until you’ve pre-determined your state’s formal training requirements.



________________________________



Operations Editor Randall C. Resch is a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's, "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at







By Randall C. ReschIn an open tow forum, participant’s questioned, “What’s the best training program in the industry?” Another participant inquired, “Why isn’t my in-house training program recognized by law enforcement?”Towers, especially owners have a real disconnect in-understanding the differences of formal versus informal in-house training. What’s not understood: approved recognition and operator liability.When something tragically happens, how do you prove your operators were trained in-accordance to industry acceptable training? What’s considered “Acceptable,” who teaches it, and was that training approved by a governing entity? Was the tower’s actions in-line with the agency’s formal training guidelines?Tow owners are responsible for their employee’s actions, better known as “Vicarious Liability.” Because today’s towers face an incredibly increasing litigious society, tow companies are sued for the smallest incidents. Wrong or right, every substantial case will first and foremost attack operator training regardless as to how much time a tower has worked the trenches. Where no formal training exists, the best in-house training falls short when a judge and jury learn personnel weren’t formally trained.While all training is good training, on-line training isn’t hands-on training. On-line training doesn’t match the same visual and "all senses" experience that live, hands-on courses do, but fills a (training need) based on Covid considerations.“Is your in-house training program listed as an approved tow operator safety course? Is your in-house program accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS? Have your operator’s completed the free National Traffic Incident Management Course (TIM) as a basis of on-highway response?To outwardly disregard formal, hands-on training is an owner’s major blunder where “total risk management” should be the goal of tow ownership.There are many, outstanding, formal courses, featuring nationally recognized instructors. With each formal course come’s value, experience and particular focus as to the material presented by its instructors.Should your company wind-up in a wrongful death scenario, or that of an extreme costly property damage lawsuit, high dollar settlements are levied against tow companies that don’t and can't show evidence of formal training. Claims against tow companies are filed for even the most peculiar reasons.For whatever niche you serve, attend a formal course that befits your service niche. Choose a course that’s formally accepted by your state’s highway patrol or DPS. Nonetheless, continue training in-house to develop skills necessary to perfect competency and enhance operator skills.The more formal training operators receive, the better represented they are when it comes to proving how good one “thinks they are.”While there are outstanding training courses provided by equipment manufacturers specific to brand of product and equipment purchased, their courses may not be recognized by your state. Certificates of Completion may not be exchanged or mutually recognition in other states.The motoring public and law enforcement community have expectations that operators are formally trained in-safe vehicle operations and equipment handling. I’m confident to say there are plenty of formal and acceptable training programs to meet the needs of serving the highways as well as basic tow and transport procedures.Choose a course that provides the most formal exposure and safety training for your educational dollar. And don’t spend your money until you’ve pre-determined your state’s formal training requirements.________________________________Operations Editoris a retired California police officer and veteran tow business owner, manager, consultant and trainer. For 51-years, he has been involved in the towing and recovery industry. In 24-years, he has contributed more than 625-articles for American Towman Magazine and TowIndustryWeek.com. He was inducted to the International Towing and Recovery Industry Hall of Fame and was the 3rd recipient of the industry's, "Dave Jones Leadership Award." Email Randy at rreschran@gmail.com