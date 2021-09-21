Somber Themed Patriotic Wrap 

Brian J RikerI’m sure almost everyone reading this has had an inspection from motor carrier enforcement sometime in their career, probably more than one, and likely at least one they felt was incorrect or unfair. One of the services I provide is reviewing roadside inspection reports for my clients and I can say without a doubt there are plenty of instances in which an officer may have been incorrect in their understanding of the regulations or what they were looking at on a vehicle.Fortunately, when this happens, there is a process to challenge the inspection report called DataQ. It is a fairly simple report to file and submit to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (US DOT) who will then forward it to the reporting agency for review. Now, where this process is troublesome is in several states when the request for review goes back to the Officer that issued the violation. Keep this in mind when interacting with these Officers at roadside as your professional demeanor may make all the difference in their willingness to work with you later on, either in Court or during the DataQ process.It is important to note that if you also receive a citation to accompany your violation report and that citation is later dismissed or amended by a Court, your Safety Management System record must also be modified upon request (by filing a Data Q with a copy of the court records) to reflect this change.So, why is this all important? Even when you feel like the Officer did you a favor and only wrote a violation on the inspection report and didn’t issue a fine or citation, these violations still affect your safety score. This can result in increased insurance premiums, or in the case of a recent client of mine, a threat to non-renew their insurance because of a perceived deficiency in fleet safety. In this client’s case they were not doing anything incorrect, the Officer was applying the incorrect regulation, and I was able to have these violations removed from their record and the Officer received refresher training to prevent any future recurrence. These are just a few of the reasons why it is very important to understand the full impact of a citation or inspection report with violations noted. Often the impact is much greater than just the fine amount and inconvenience of being detained while inspected.How do I challenge a violation? A good challenge begins with a thorough investigation, which starts with asking the Officer to point out the violation to you so that you can fully understand what they are claiming. If safe to do so, take plenty of pictures of the area(s) in question (both close up and distant) being sure to make it clear you are still at the inspection location. These will allow an in-depth review of the alleged violation to determine if it is in fact a violation. Photos are key to a successful challenge either in Court or thru the DataQ process. If you must make repairs or corrections before continuing, or even later at a repair shop, have the condition before and after well documented to support your position that there may not have been a violation.If a citation was issued along with the inspection report wait until after trial to file your DataQ challenge. If the citation is dismissed or amended then noting beyond a copy of the court record needs to be submitted to have the report updated. If no citation was issued you can file a DataQ challenge as soon as you have gathered enough supporting documentation to show there was no violation at the time of the inspection.Bottom line, we all make mistakes. It is on you as a professional to know the rules and regulations that govern your business. Knowing what is permissible goes a long way in avoiding inspections with violations, and when incorrectly accused of a violation helping to set the record straight. Insurance companies are watching your DOT safety record closely so it is very important to challenge anything that may be incorrect. Your company’s survival may depend on it.