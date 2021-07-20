Highlighting Moose Country

Because on-shoulder crashes are frequent occurrences, consider these suggestions for tow trucks and carriers re-entering traffic from right shoulders or center medians: 1. For SDMO “reaction” by motorists, tow trucks and carriers must be parked inside the shoulder (stationary) with over-head, emergency lights ”on" 2. From parked, at-idle positions, look rearward in the tow truck’s mirrors for approaching traffic 3. Start driving forward; emergency light’s “on,” looking for a substantial gap between the tow truck and approaching traffic 4. Activate the truck’s turn-signals to indicate your direction of travel and the lane you intend to occupy 5. While remaining inside the shoulder’s white-line, accelerate and gain speed being aware of vehicles or obstacles that may be ahead on the shoulder. Watch for locations where the shoulder lane runs-out or pinches to a point 6. With “Head on-a-swivel”, accelerate and estimate a realistic gap in-traffic to re-enter traffic 7. Anticipate that same direction traffic may change lanes toward you at the same time you’re re-entering traffic 8. Increase truck speed to approximately 50-miles-per-hour while watching following traffic. Merging from center-median or slow-side shoulder requires the truck’s speed to reasonably equal traffic flow 9. Use turn signals. Keep arms inside the truck’s window for fear a motorist could crash into the tow truck 10. When a substantial gap in-traffic is available, carefully merge into the next lane with the turn-signal still activated as speed increases 11. Merge only when safe to do so. Once re-entry is safely made way into traffic-lanes (as allowed by state law), turn over-head emergency lights “off” unless the tow or load (for safe travel) impedes traffic 12. Never assume they see you

AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety reported approximately twelve percent of interstate (highway) deaths were the result of crashes occurring on emergency shoulders. It’s estimated that as many as 600-individuals are killed annually with thousands more injured while situated on highway shoulders.

An east coast tow company transported a disabled vehicle from the highway’s shoulder. While slowly merging into fast moving highway traffic and over-head lights “on,” a motorist rear-ended the slow-moving carrier and was killed instantly. Regardless that the motorist crashed into the carrier, a wrongful death lawsuit ultimately blamed the carrier’s operator.



By Brian J. Riker

July is typically filled with thoughts of family vacations, Independence Day celebrations, and for towers, the expected bump in sales due to increased highway traffic. These are all great things, but equally as important are the behind the scenes business to attend to.

Quarterly tax estimates are due to be filed by July 15. This requires some financial calculations and analysis that is very helpful for assessing the overall health of your business given that July is the halfway point for most businesses operating on a traditional calendar based fiscal year. Since you have to crunch the numbers for tax compliance it is also a great time for some check-ups to see where you stand in meeting your goals for 2021. This will allow for you to make corrections to steer towards a successful ending of 2021.

2020 was a very tumultuous year, with many businesses struggling just to stay open, allowing the increase in revenue and activity in 2021 to give a false sense of security about increased earnings and the true health of your business. While I usually agree that year over year reviews are a best practice for successful business management, perhaps comparing your sales and call volume currently to this point last year is not an accurate measure of where your company stands. I suggest also comparing your current first and second quarter numbers to those from 2019 for a more accurate historical comparison.

While comparing numbers, look at percentages of revenue, expenses and call volumes for each category, not just the dollars earned or spent. This will give a more accurate measure of how you are doing compared to dollar amounts alone. While the actual revenue numbers are important, it is more important to understand what percentage each category represents as that number will be roughly adjusted for inflation and other external influences on overall costs.

What I mean by comparing percentages instead of just raw dollar amounts can best be explained with the following example. Fuel prices are up in most regions of the US meaning your truck operation expenses will obviously be higher; however if fuel is still at or near the same percentage of what it was in 2019 and 2020, then you have adjusted your operations effectively. Please don’t think that I am saying fuel is the only benchmark you have to worry about, it is not, fuel is only one of many dozens (or more) of categories to look at to determine the overall effectiveness of your current company operations. It is however a simple example that most everyone can understand as it changes more often than most other expenses.

The adage “You can’t manage what you can’t measure” is mostly true. Taking the time for a detailed look into your financial health allows you to understand where other management issues are including some that are not always apparent during the day-to-day operations of your company.

Are you really saving money running that older truck or are you just trading increased maintenance expenses for a truck payment? Is there a tax advantage to changing you purchasing habits? What about a recruiting advantage to having new trucks? When was the last time you looked at how and where you purchased many of your most expensive consumable items such as fuel and tires? These questions, and many more just like them, will help you make your income stretch further.

There is another adage that says “It isn’t what you make but rather what you keep” that is also very true in business. This is how some of the largest towing companies in the world can operate at call rates the little guys can’t even afford to start their trucks for. They don’t have some magical formula that says once they have 50 or 100 trucks things get cheaper, not at all, in most cases it gets exponentially more expensive to operate a truck. They just have perfected their purchasing, accounting and management practices to make the income go further which results in a greater operation ratio and so can the smaller companies.

Take some time this week to stop and ask yourself “How are we doing and where can we do better” and then put together a plan and try for a better third quarter. A few little steps at a time will make a huge difference by the end of the year. Over time they will have a profound impact on your business, and you personally, if you put the effort into being just a little bit better today than you were yesterday.