Highlighting Moose Country

The PA State Police called Janeway Towing on June 15, 2021 to respond to an overturned tanker on I-76 Westbound in Montgomery County, Pa.
Janeway immediately dispatched owner Jamie Dougherty, heavy operators Rick Royles and Matt Maloney, along with operators Ricardo Lopez and Alan Vanderslice.
Jamie responded in his 2019 Ford F550 with Zips RSB (Road Service Body) unit carrying needed recovery equipment and Mat Jack landing cushions. Rick Royles went out with the 2009 Kenworth T800EC with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. Matt was in the Century 7035 35-ton heavy with dual 35,000-pound winches. Alan was in a Kenworth with a Century 12-Series LCG (Low Center of Gravity) carrier and Ricardo went for rigging and support.
Once on scene the crew observed that the tanker, with an active leak, was overturned on a black Acura. The driver’s side and rear of the Acura were badly crushed and both hatches of the tanker had opened spilling raw sewage on the car and the roadway. 76 west was closed at Henderson Road for the recovery and extensive clean up due to the spilled sewage.
The Century 1075 75-ton rotator was staged at the front of the tanker and boomed out with two lines set to lift the unit. Jamie said, “We began the recovery by lifting the truck off of the car for the spill service to pump off the remaining waste.”
The LCG carrier was positioned at the front of the Acura. The Acura was winched onto the carrier and secured for transport. Quick dry was spread all around to absorb and contain the spillage.
Once the tanker was empty the crew placed Mat Jack landing cushions on the underside of the tanker and the Century 1075 rotator was rigged for the upright. Jamie explained, “The unit was uprighted into the landing cushions. Once upright the tanker was prepped for towing.”
The Century 7035 35-ton towed the tanker from the scene to Janeway’s impound and roadway cleanup was done allowing I-76 to reopen for traffic.
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.
On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Tri-State Towing was dispatched to a commercial vehicle accident to assist the Poole and Dixon (KY) Fire Departments with an extrication.
The incident involved a Freightliner Columbia semi-tractor with a 38-foot dump trailer loaded with wheat. The semi’s tire blew out, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, which caused it to violently disconnect and flip over. The truck came to rest upside down in the ditch partially hung on the trailer. The driver was pinned in the crushed semi cab.
Upon arrival, the Poole and Dixon Fire Departments stabilized the vehicle, established patient care, and began extrication. The passenger side door was popped and secured to an apparatus. Due to the heavy impingement on the driver’s side, the driver’s legs were pinned.
Immediately after receiving the call for assistance, Tri-State Towing responded with two 65-ton rotators and a 35-ton heavy wrecker. Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator and their 2018 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator.
Lance informed, “The fire department called us and the owner of the truck called D&G. Mark Springer, the owner of D&G Wrecker Service in Henderson, Ky., responded in “Back in Black,” his Century 1150 50-ton rotator mounted on a Peterbilt. D&G Wrecker Service assisted with the extrication and recovery as well.”
Tri-State company owner Gary Crawford, in his 2007 Peterbilt with a 35-ton NRC slider, was the first to arrive on scene. After speaking with incident commander, this unit was positioned to lift the tractor.
After creating some space between the cab and ground, the area was cribbed to capture progress. Purchase points were created at the driver’s door to gain access to the driver’s legs. Spreaders, a recip saw, and a combo tool were used to free his legs from the dash and windshield area. The driver was then flown from the scene to Evansville, Ind., for the treatment of leg, ankle, and potential internal injuries.
Once the driver was cleared and air-lifted by helicopter from the scene, Tri-State uprighted and recovered the tractor and trailer. Lance towed the trailer and Mark towed the tractor to the customer’s facility.
Lance explained, “The cross training program we have implemented in our area with local fire departments has helped to develop the working relationships which lead to successful extrications like this one. Cross training saves lives. If you are in the fire service you need to cross train with your heavy wrecker services. They are a tool in the toolbox from trench, grain bin, structural collapse to vehicle rescues. The time to meet is during training not wait until something like this happens.”
Tri-State Towing and Recovery, in business for 35 years, have locations in Evansville, Ind., and Henderson, Ky. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s GM and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up. At their Henderson location, they offer full service automotive repair and maintenance on all makes and models, both foreign and domestic.
Mark Springer is the president and owner of D&G Trucking Inc (D&G Wrecker Service), based in Henderson, Ky. D&G, established in 1971, is a large company with 50 plus trucks. They handle all kinds of cargo hauling including general freight, machinery, large objects, farm supplies, grain, feed, hay, live chickens, commodities dry bulk, beverages, paper products, chemicals, hazmat - hazardous materials and offer heavy-duty towing and recovery in the Ill., Ind., and Ky. tri-state area.
At 4 a.m. on June 10, 2021, DeFalco’s Automotive and Towing received a call from the New Jersey State Police Somerville Barracks requesting they respond to a rolled over tractor-trailer traveling westbound in Millburn, NJ.
DeFalco’s dispatched two of their newly painted NRC 50s – a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator) operated by Ryan Condit and a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR operated by Rolondo Ramirez.
Operator Billy Rempfer Jr. was dispatched in their medium-duty 2016 Kenworth T370 with a NRC 20-ton slider. Operator Hector Ramirez was in a 94 International Incident Response Truck with light tower and Hazmat clean up equipment. They also had a 2021 International Flatbed with 22-foot Chevron bed operated by Marcus Hayes to remove debris from scene. “I was on scene in my 2021 wrecker to supervise all operations and work with the NJSP and NJ DOT,” added Adam Rempfer.
Their first course of action was to separate the box loaded with empty wine bottles from the chassis. Adam informed, “We split the box from the chassis by rigging rim slings to the casualty's wheels and winched the tractor over using auxiliary winches with 1/2-inch grade 100 chain wrapped around the frame, hooked to the main winches of one of the NRC 50s for the catch line.”
With the chassis now separated from the box, they winched the box, which was still on its side, into position using 1/2 grade 100 foundry hooks. Then the crew re-positioned the hooks on the loaded box for the next lift using the NRC 50s staged on both sides, with one up front of the box and the other at the rear.
Patrick Sisbarro, from Sisbarro Towing, assisted by positioning his low boy trailer in front of the box as the 50s lifted and set the box gently down, securing it for transport.
Adam stated: “Our new heavy-duty fleet is lettered and designed dedicated to the LCFA Lung Cancer Foundation to honor our dad who passed away in 2016 from Lung Cancer.”
William "Bill" R. Rempfer Sr. and his wife Cheryl opened DeFalco's Automotive and Towing in Chatham, NJ in 1994. Bill was a hardworking and successful business owner all of his life. He served as a special police officer on the Florham Park Police Department from 1981 to 1992. In 2007, Bill and Cheryl moved to Surfside Beach, SC., where they built their second successful location of DeFalco's Automotive. Bill passed away on Nov. 30, 2016, but his wife, Cheryl and sons, William “Bill” Jr. and Adam carry on the family owned and operated business that has grown into New Jersey’s premier independent repair shop and AAA Towing and Emergency Roadside Service provider.
Founded by Patrick Sisbarro in 2003, Sisbarro Towing is a family owned and operated full-service towing, recovery, and repair business located in Union, NJ. It has grown to be one of largest and most reliable towing companies within Union County with over 15 pieces of equipment, ranging from light-duty wreckers and flatbeds to their NRC 50-ton Sliding Rotator.
