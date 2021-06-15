From Snowblowin’ to Towin’

Double Dog Dare Recovery



By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti In Upper Macungie Township, PA, on a road that has a double dog leg turn (two - 90 degree turns), the driver, hauling approximately 42,000 pounds of a name brand soda, took the turn too fast, causing the semi-truck and trailer to roll over. After another tower had been on the job for more than 7 hours and was unable to upright the casualty, Hauser’s Truck Service was contacted by the Upper Macungie Police Department. Hauser’s dispatched their 1990 Peterbilt with Nomar HD wrecker, 1987 Mack 35-ton Challenger HD wrecker and a 1988 Ford LTL 45-ton Challenger HD wrecker. They also brought out their recovery trailer with the USA air cushion recovery system they wanted to use on this job. Owner Tim Hauser, along with operators Jake Schrawder, Tim Moser, Bill Hillenbrant, Brad Hauser, and Kevin Krase responded to the scene. Tim informed, “We determined the best way to approach this recovery would be to bag the trailer from the roof side and rig the trailer from the floor side to pull it up with the Mack and Ford heavy-duty wreckers. The Peterbilt heavy-duty wrecker was used to stabilize the tractor as the casualty was coming up to keep everything in line.” Jake rigged the job, in part using extra wide 18-inch recovery straps to lend additional support as the casualty came up. The side of the trailer had been compromised and they felt it best to bag it, utilizing seven air bags to cover the square footage of the 53-foot trailer. Tim explained, “We find seven works great so there's no chance that the rib line of the trailer walls open up or "unzip.” “After the truck was recovered, we allowed the original tower on the scene to tow the tractor away and they also transported the trailer,” stated Tim. “We came in to do a job and we weren't looking to ‘poke the other guy in the eye.’ We felt it was the neighborly thing to do to allow the original tower called out to take the casualty from the point we had recovered it.” The recovery was completed from beginning to end in approximately 90 minutes. It was a great example of how know-how and years of experience, paired with quality equipment, gets the job done. _____________________________________________ Timothy “Tim” Hauser is the President and owner of Hauser’s Truck Service of Allentown, PA. The company is a third-generation family business, founded by Harold & Jean Hauser in 1971 out of their home and garage. Brad Hauser is the third generation of Hausers involved in the business. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2021, the company has grown into one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest towing and repair facilities with 18 employees and 26 vehicles in their ever-expanding fleet. Show Yours @ TIW Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim jimchaos69@yahoo.com“Buck” Sorrenti at ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Beemer Up Up & Away



by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti On May 28, 2021 at 4:30 a.m. in Lincoln, R.I., the Lincoln Police stopped a 2010 BMW 328 with a M3 style kit for suspicious activity. The driver attempted to flee, causing him to lose control, go up an embankment, bounce off a tree and put the vehicle on top of a stone wall and Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. King’s Towing operator Jason Mellen responded with their 2020 Hino 268 with a Jerr-Dan XLP bed to haul the casualty away. Heavy operator Andrew White of Sterry Street Towing responded with a 2021 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer with a Century 1075 75-ton 6 winch rotator. Andrew informed, “The Lincoln Fire Department requested a rotator be used to lift the BMW as it was on top of a wall, resting on its fuel tank and leaning on the back of a pickup.” When Jason and Andrew rolled in, the Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire Department were on scene. Lincoln Fire was keeping an eye on the beemer’s gas tank. They requested the rotator because the pickup couldn’t be winched forwards or backwards without rupturing its fuel tank. It had to be lifted straight up and off the wall and pickup. The rotator and flatbed were staged and Andrew got busy rigging. Andrew explained, “I rigged it using a Miller Industries spreader bar using two BA Products 8-foot red round slings and a BA Products spreader bar kit. We also used green round slings through all four rims to protect the wheels from anymore damage and a tog line was used to control swing while the lift was being made.” The casualty was lifted straight up, rotated and set onto the Kings Towing Jerr-Dan flatbed. Jason tied it down and transported it to the yard for police hold. _________________________ King’s Towing out of Central Falls, R.I. serves residential and commercial customers with towing service, auto repair, accident recovery and roadside assistance. Serving Providence County since the 1931, they are a AAA participant and also offer emergency services. Sterry Street Towing was started in 1980 by John Martins with one tow truck. As the founder, owner and CEO John slowly grew his towing business by adding 2-3 trucks every year. He named his company after the street where he got his start in Pawtucket, R.I. After John passed away in 2015, his son Jamie Turmel took over ownership of the family business and continues the same strong work ethic he learned from his dad. Sterry Street employs over 30 full-time employees and have a large, varied and extensive fleet that includes specialized equipment along with several heavy-duty rotators. Show Yours @ TIW Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!