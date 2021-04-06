Mob Truck Comes to Life

Why Community Involvement is Critical

I had the honor of participating in the production of a public service announcement video created by the Pennsylvania Traffic Incident Management Enhancement program this past Saturday, March 27. This effort to bring greater awareness to the updated slow down move over law in Pennsylvania is just one example of how towers can be involved in their community.



Service beyond self is a very fulfilling experience. Although community service often leads to increased exposure and more business opportunities, that motivation should never be the underlying focus of your service. Just being a decent member of society should be all the motivation you require and a simple thank you, even left unspoken and simply implied, should be all the reward that you seek. Community service through involvement in important local issues will always have a cascading effect on the quality of life within your town, resulting in many positive returns.



Some areas I have seen affected by community involvement include bettering the lives of team members and their families which in turn can result in a more productive worker. If they no longer need to stress about some issue outside the job, they can then focus on the task at hand which is important not only for productivity but also for safety.



The issues troubling your community may seem small or insurmountable. Either way they will be overcome by the efforts of those with a generous spirit and a genuine love of their neighbors. You don’t need to spend large sums of money, or make huge donations, to have an impact. Often community projects just need volunteers to coordinate or manage the efforts of others that have the money to donate but not the leadership expertise to see the project thru to a successful conclusion.



Time is precious yet we all can find a few hours from time to time (pun intended) to give back to those that helped get us to where we are today. I know without the support and patronage of my community, my towing service would have never succeeded. Without the help of my community when I was a young man with a new family, I would have struggled much harder than I did. For this, I am ever grateful and give back my time when I can, money when I can’t give the time, and support in any way possible when time or money is unavailable.



Volunteering for community service does not need to be limited to something associated with your company, it’s technical skill or even automotive related. For over twenty years I volunteered my time to our local high school drama club as a live audio technician. Not even close to an automotive repair or towing related field but it made an impact on countless young folks as they tried to decide who they were and what they wanted to do when they grew up. Even without any formal promotion or advertising, the community leaders, who were all involved in the arts in my small town, knew who I was and in turn they sent work my way when possible. Now, that is not why I did the volunteer work, it was a passion of mine, but it sure was a pleasant side effect.



Snatch-Block Maintenance

By Randall C. Resch



A two-day safety course practiced use and application of chain and snatch-blocks. In this class, one operator provided a snatch-block that was rusted and bent, which was a perfect example of non-maintenance.



The operator blamed the company’s shop for the block’s unacceptable condition. Who has responsibility assuring that a snatch-block works when needed?



Recovery and pivot winching are regular activities. A snatch-block is perhaps the most used equipment item on carriers and wreckers. Because they're a rolling pulley with moving parts, they NEED to be greased.



This is especially true when snatch-blocks are stored atop carrier side-boxes where they’re constantly exposed to dirt, rain and moisture. A small, inexpensive tool-box helps prevent against adverse conditions.



For wreckers, snatch-blocks aren’t exposed to moisture (as much) because they’re typically stored inside a wrecker’s tool boxes. The best conditions allow the snatch-block to be hung from an accessible bracket inside the box. Hanging snatch-blocks on the inside of a tool-box’s door causes door hinges to sag (over time) because of the block’s weight.



Because snatch-blocks use (for recovery situations) is an important training module, it’s important that tow operators, not the shop, routinely inspect the snatch-block’s components to ensure it’s ready for use in a moment’s notice.



Maintaining a snatch-block is an operator’s responsibility to ensure the block has grease to its components, including safety-clips and swivel-hooks that work. It should not happen that an operator has to “beat the snot out of its twist knob" because it's rusted shut.



A rolling, functioning “wheel” is necessary in allowing the block to roll while keeping winch-cable in the block’s center-groove. If the wheel seizes, cable may not remain centered only to ride the wheel’s edge and lay against the block’s face plate.



A visual inspection includes looking for damaged side plates that occur when the plate wasn’t fully tightened. Accordingly, when tightening the block’s twist-knob, it should be tight, yet backed-off slightly to allow for re-opening when use is completed.



If a block’s side-plate isn’t closed correctly, a quarter-inch gap allows winch’s cable to become unknowingly “sucked” into its side-plate. A bent side-plate becomes a potential, “cut point,” where violent separation and whip-lash is danger close.



Greasing a snatch-block’s components takes only five-minutes to maintain optimum capability. Minimally, a finger-tip full of boom or wheel-lift grease (on the knob's threads) helps to easily screw and unscrew the snatch-block's tightening knob and faceplate. A smidge of grease, suitably applied, helps the hook’s swivel-head swivel and turn freely.



When rigging snatch-block’s for winching applications, a functioning safety-clip is required when attached to D-Rings or other recovery locations.



