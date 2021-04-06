The Week's Features
Tow Owner Protesting Non-Payment of Abandoned Tows
A tower battles the township for money owed.
Feed Truck Freed
United by teamwork and a common mission, tow companies free a feed truck.
Why Community Involvement is Critical
Community service is a win-win for you, the community and your business. Here’s why.
ServiCaseTM 
An innovative platform connecting service providers to carriers.
Auto Finance Boom
Thanks in part to stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, auto financing is up.
Events
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Oct. 14-16, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 31 - April 06, 2021

Mob Truck Comes to Life

brando 85ba5
1972 was a memorable year. It was the year the movie The Godfather hit the big screen, leaving us with a lasting impact. That year it pulled off best picture. There had never been a gangster film made like it before and if you were of Italian descent, it would resonate even more so.

Since then, The Godfather has become recognized as one of the great films in American cinema. It is often quoted by many avid fans and watched repeatedly by movie lovers, who still discover something fresh and new after each viewing. Favorite quotes roll off the tongue such as “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” and “It’s not personal Sonny. It’s strictly business.” The lines are so well known they have become cliché.

In the towing industry, you will find diehard fans as well reciting lines and paying homage to the Godfather, such as Impressive Towing Inc., located in Maspeth, NY, which is a predominately Italian community. “John Gotti didn’t live far from here,” said Victorio Strocchia owner of Impressive Towing. “That’s how it was back then. It was a culture everybody grew up in. Everybody knew somebody who was like that.”

Their black 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty with an Underlift gives tribute to the gangster world, providing several familiar images from the Godfather and other characters from the mob underworld.

Remember the horse’s head discovered under the bloodied sheets of a bed, sending a clear message to a Hollywood casting director that when Don Corleone asks for a favor, he means it? Well, you will find the horror on the face of that casting director on the side of their truck.

Or the scene when Michael Corleone assumes control of the family after his father has been shot by his rivals, mustering the courage to gun down a corrupt police officer and the leader of the Tattaglia family over a plate of pasta in a small Italian restaurant? You will see that there as well.

There’s a carefully crafted scene from Good Fellas, a vivid strangling of one gangster by another and a picture of the evil Al Capone. According to Neil Strocchia, “We spent over 8 months working on these graphics. They were airbrushed by Cecil Burrowes. Everybody knows who he is.”

“I approach it the same way I approach any other custom job – to focus on the realism of the airbrushing,” said Burrowes. “For this project I like the fact that the artwork was more realistic with a gray tone effect. Normally I use a lot of colors. The black on silver gives it a more metallic and vintage look.”

At Impressive Towing, Inc they are a bunch of Good Fellas, looking to promote business, be it for towing or autobody services. At the back of the truck, you’ll find the Don himself, with Neil Strocchia and his son front and center stage, sitting next to our favorite big-time gangsters.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Ron Meyer and Mike Corbin Join Roadside Safety Commission

Veteran tow-business owner, Ron Meyer, and industry legend, Mike Corbin, have signed on to the American Towman Roadside Safety Commission. “We are excited that Ron and Mike will be serving on the Commission,” said AT Publisher Dennie Ortiz, who is chairing the Commission. “They both bring bonafide roadside-safety credentials to the project.”

Meyer is president of Pine Tree Towing, running out of three Ohio cities: Cambridge, Caldwell, and Marietta. Meyer is a member of the Governor’s Ohio Traffic Safety Council and sits on the executive board of the Association of Professional Towers of Ohio. Meyer is also the lead-author of the industry’s first Quick-Clearance Certification program. Mike Corbin led the Spirit Ride through 310 cities across America, where he met with first responders and conducted ceremonies honoring their fallen. Corbin is also known for recording the songs, The Road Calls and Booms in the Sky, which pay tribute to the tower’s heroism, dedication, and sacrifice. Corbin suffered serious injuries as teenager when he was struck by a passing vehicle on the roadside, having stopped to help a motorist who was broken down.

The Roadside Safety Commission will hold its first in-person conference on Friday, August 6, in San Antonio, Texas during TowXpo.


State Trooper speaks at Spirit Ride ceremony

Mob Truck Comes to Life

brando 85ba5
1972 was a memorable year. It was the year the movie The Godfather hit the big screen, leaving us with a lasting impact. That year it pulled off best picture. There had never been a gangster film made like it before and if you were of Italian descent, it would resonate even more so.

Since then, The Godfather has become recognized as one of the great films in American cinema. It is often quoted by many avid fans and watched repeatedly by movie lovers, who still discover something fresh and new after each viewing. Favorite quotes roll off the tongue such as “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” and “It’s not personal Sonny. It’s strictly business.” The lines are so well known they have become cliché.

In the towing industry, you will find diehard fans as well reciting lines and paying homage to the Godfather, such as Impressive Towing Inc., located in Maspeth, NY, which is a predominately Italian community. “John Gotti didn’t live far from here,” said Victorio Strocchia owner of Impressive Towing. “That’s how it was back then. It was a culture everybody grew up in. Everybody knew somebody who was like that.”

Their black 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty with an Underlift gives tribute to the gangster world, providing several familiar images from the Godfather and other characters from the mob underworld.

Remember the horse’s head discovered under the bloodied sheets of a bed, sending a clear message to a Hollywood casting director that when Don Corleone asks for a favor, he means it? Well, you will find the horror on the face of that casting director on the side of their truck.

Or the scene when Michael Corleone assumes control of the family after his father has been shot by his rivals, mustering the courage to gun down a corrupt police officer and the leader of the Tattaglia family over a plate of pasta in a small Italian restaurant? You will see that there as well.

There’s a carefully crafted scene from Good Fellas, a vivid strangling of one gangster by another and a picture of the evil Al Capone. According to Neil Strocchia, “We spent over 8 months working on these graphics. They were airbrushed by Cecil Burrowes. Everybody knows who he is.”

“I approach it the same way I approach any other custom job – to focus on the realism of the airbrushing,” said Burrowes. “For this project I like the fact that the artwork was more realistic with a gray tone effect. Normally I use a lot of colors. The black on silver gives it a more metallic and vintage look.”

At Impressive Towing, Inc they are a bunch of Good Fellas, looking to promote business, be it for towing or autobody services. At the back of the truck, you’ll find the Don himself, with Neil Strocchia and his son front and center stage, sitting next to our favorite big-time gangsters.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Go to Artist for Wrecker Pageant Contestants

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


I work the non-traffic side of the wrecker/carrier:
seldom
maybe 30% of the breakdowns
half of the time
most of the time
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 31 - April 06, 2021

New Television Tow Series Premieres in April

A&E has announced the launch of Hustle & Tow, a brand new series that focuses on the lives of tow truck drivers. The new episodes will begin airing on the cable channel on April 20th.

In a press release, A & E stated, “At 10 p.m. ET/PT , a new series Hustle & Tow will document the dangerous world of tow truck drivers as they work to keep drivers safe.”

Hustle & Tow pops the hood to take a close-up look at America’s unsung essential workers who perform daily under extremely dangerous conditions, despite every imaginable encounter with unexpected terrain, wildlife and weather: tow truck drivers. These hard-working men and women respond to a massive array of calls from recovering stolen cars, to handling contentious impounds, clearing behemoth big rig wrecks, rescuing families who have veered off the highway and much more.

Embedded with diverse shops and drivers in both rural and urban communities across the country, “Hustle & Tow” offers viewers a rugged “day-in-the-life” perspective on tow truck drivers, where depending on the call drivers can either be hailed as heroes or labeled as villains. These drivers – part-mechanics and part-first responders – endeavor to keep the country mobile while moving from one call to the next to get the job done. Hustle & Tow premieres with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, April 20 at 10pm ET/PT.

https://tvseriesfinale.com
On the Hook with John Borowski - 9
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 31 - April 06, 2021

Tow Owner Protesting [b]Non-Payment of Abandoned Tows

In Egg Harbor Township, NJ, tow owner Lou Altobelli has been protesting to the township over non-payment for towing abandoned vehicles. He says the township owes him at least $8000.

Altobelli, owner of Court House Towing in Rio Grande, has been in conflict with the township for four years. Some of the cars Altobelli has towed have been sold by the township, and the profits from the sales have been added to the township’s general fund, but he has not been paid for his towing services, he said.

At a township committee meeting, he warned that treating the towing of disabled cars as a free service opens the door to corruption.

https://pressofatlanticcity.com/news/local/cape-towing-company-owner-refuses-to-let-egg-harbor-township-payment-slide/article_8cbb1324-254b-5d4e-8c71-d63b95e1d90a.html

Tower Killed in Sacramento, Cal.

Tow truck driver Obinna Ugorji died after being struck by a suspected DUI driver last Saturday in Sacramento, Ca. He was standing by the driver’s side of his tow truck when a Chrysler mini-van approached it and the disabled vehicle and ultimately hit the tow truck and driver, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the crash sent the tow truck driver into the roadway with fatal injuries, and that the tow truck driver was ultimately pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire Department.

CHP identified the suspect driver as Larry Godbold, 46 of Sacramento. CHP said Godbold didn't provide a statement on the crash, but did say he wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene. He was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article250275595.html

Proposed Montana Tow [b]Bill Looks Promising

A Montana bill is being pushed that would heighten the punishment for not moving over for any kind of emergency vehicle. The legislation is coming on the heels of the tragic fatalities of Casey Allen and Nick Visser, who died last October when they were hit on the side of the road helping someone in a snowstorm.

Thus far, the bill has sailed through the house with a unanimous yes vote. On Thursday, family members of those tow truck drivers stood in front of Montana lawmakers, speaking up not just for their lost loved ones, but for all emergency and first responders.

"This is really important,” Barry Allen, Casie’s father, said. “No law is perfect but we can do a lot better with this one particularly and it will help save lives.”

Both the Allens and Vissers also say they are working to start a non-profit for other families who have been affected by similar accidents here in Montana and across the country.

Both families say they have been encouraged to continue fighting for this bill. The Senate Highways and Transportation Committee will vote on the bill probably early next week, and if passed by the Senate, it will go to the Governor's desk.

https://www.khq.com/regional/families-of-tow-truck-accident-victims-testify-on-move-over-bill/article_f821308c-35a3-5032-ac4d-3f37a439f649.html

Towers Shuffle Off to Buffalo

On Saturday, tow operators gathered to promote the Slow Down, Move Over law by driving slowly from Rochester to Buffalo, a distance of approximately 75 miles. The purpose was to remind drivers to either slow down or move over when seeing towers on the highway.

Sarah Callahan of Callahan Towing, who helped to organize the event, said on average a tow operator is killed every six days.

Callahan says at times the slow roll group was going 25 miles an hour down route 33, and while some drivers waved, others shared frustrations with hand gestures.

"That's our typical life,” Callahan said. “A lot of drivers are impatient with us so that's why we did the slow roll, to show awareness for the slow down move over."

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/buffalo/public-safety/2021/03/27/tow-operators-from-buffalo-to-rochester-remind-you-to-slow-down--move-over

Kansas City Tow Truck Operator [b]Sues Police Commissioners

Kansas City tow truck operator Allen “Jay” Bloodworth sued the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners over an illegal search, alleging that officers violated his civil rights in March of 2019. While executing the search, officers killed his dog.

His attorney, Ed Stump, said officers who showed up to locate a red 1995 Ford Ranger made their way into Bloodworth’s residence without knocking, which the warrant didn't allow.
Bloodworth filed the suit 3 months after a suit against him was dropped, which alleged that he had improperly towed dozens of vehicles from private property and forged required paperwork. At issue was the discovery of a recording in which a police union official appears to issue a threat while trying to retrieve a towed relative’s car.

Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman said, “generally we do not comment on the details of pending civil litigation to ensure fairness for all sides.”

https://www.joplinglobe.com/region/kansas-city-tow-truck-operator-sues-over-2019-search/article_722562fe-6fe3-5b5a-bd05-b990755dcc53.html

Tow Bill in Akron To [b]Reform Police Tows

A police towing reform bill that was introduced on March 1 and then subject to compromise will allow more tow companies to compete for police tows across 7 districts in Akron, Ohio. The reform bill will be voted on next week.

As it stands several tow companies have gotten all of the work at the exclusion of other tow companies. The legislation will immediately split two of the city’s seven towing districts to allow for two companies, Team Towing and Kinney’s Automotive, to begin getting work in those districts. By 2024 the bill will open up those districts to other tow companies.

City councilman Tara Samples, who sponsored the bill, said, "We've still got some things to work with down the line. I'm a little concerned about (the city) giving Team Towing such a small portion of the district.”

Under the plan Bondurants Towing and Wilson's Towing would lose part of their districts, potentially cutting in half the number of tows they currently perform.

Bondurant’s tow owner Greg Prunty said “I bought all this equipment to take care of both districts. So now I gotta get rid of the equipment and lay people off because they’re helping her but they’re hurting me,” referring to Team Towing owner Carol Coleman-Crane, one of the few female business owners in the male-dominated towing industry.

Coleman-Crane, who has 30 employees, said she won't need to hire additional staff or purchase more equipment to handle the expected one extra daily call, on average, to cover half of Bondurant's territory.

The proposal would allow Prunty and Wilson's/Bower's to keep operating more than one towing district until 2025 when no company, either through common ownership or a shared impound lot, can have more than one district.

https://www.beaconjournal.com/
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 31 - April 06, 2021

Feed Truck Freed

2 eee33

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On February 22, 2021, the Ohio County Sheriff Department called Greg Embrey Towing Service to recover a feed truck that was in a ditch in Livermore, Ky. on Highway 136.

Greg Embrey, the owner, responded in his 2007 Kenworth T800 with a Custom Built 30-ton integrated heavy-duty wrecker. This is a versatile unit with a 60,000-pound capacity boom. It has two 35,000-pound winches with up to 70,000-pounds of winching power, and 80,000-pound towing capacity under reach.

Greg’s son Quinton Embrey responded in his 2007 Freightliner with a Century 5130 wrecker. The 5130 is a large, but maneuverable, single axle integrated 25-ton towing and recovery unit with dual planetary 2-speed 25,000-pound winches and 128-inch reach underlift.

When Greg and Quinton arrived on scene they found a loaded feed tractor-trailer off the road leaning in a ditch, that had taken out a power pole. After surveying the situation Greg called his friends at Tri-State Towing and Recovery to help with a rotator.

Tri-State heavy operator Lance Wayne responded in his 2018 Kenworth T800 with an NRC 50/65 ton rotator. Lance informed, “It was about 50 minutes from our shop. I arrived on scene and found the loaded tractor-trailer off the road with heavy front-end damage. The trailer was leaning very hard. The embankment was extremely steep and the tractor had jumped a ditch, knocking out the front axle, breaking the engine and loosening the transmission.”

Operator Clay Gaither, a rigger for Greg's, drove a Chevy road service truck out to help rig.

The feed truck company had a vac trailer there and wanted to unload the feed trailer. So Lance set the NRC rotator u, strapped over the trailer to hold it and ran both auxiliaries to the wheels of the trailer.

“While we held the feed trailer, the electric company worked on setting the pole and the feed company to vac it off,” explained Lance.

They got part of the load off, then the team rigged it with Greg’s Custom Built 30-ton to the front and hooked the Tri-States’ NRC rotator to the wheels on the rear of the trailer. They lifted the trailer up and winched the unit forward up the embankment to the road and swung the trailer up on to the road and kept the trailer from going into the ditch.

Lance stated, “We had limited room to work, but teamwork made this job safe and smooth. Teamwork is the best!”
……………………………..
Greg Embrey is the owner of Greg Embrey Towing Service in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. They are a small family-owned towing and recovery business that was established in 1987 with a single 1-ton wrecker. Greg’s son Quinton works alongside his father in the family business. Father and son, along with several other operators handle automotive, truck, aircraft and boat towing and recovery service to their community and surrounding areas.

Tri-State Towing and Recovery based in Evansville, Ind. originated in Henderson, Ky. from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years. With their two locations, they cover a large area and provide a variety of services.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Night Shift Recovery in Wyoming’s Winter

1 b8affby Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

On March 13, 2021 the Wyoming Highway Patrol called Norberg’s Towing, Green River’s oldest and most experienced towing and recovery company, as a winter storm covered the state.

Sheridan Norberg informed, “The call came in at around 9 p.m. First reports from the WHP was that the passing lanes of both east and westbound at MP 89 on I-80 were the scene of a semi accident due to weather conditions. The truck was westbound and ended up blocking eastbound. This was on the down hill from the tunnels. It went through the cable barrier on the westbound and hit the eastbound guardrail.”

Sheridan and his brother Shawn mounted up. Shawn went out with his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. Sheridan headed out with “Big Orange,” a 1983 Peterbilt with a rare 750 Holmes, built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s.

When the brothers arrived on scene they found the mangled casualty was a reefer with a load of hard seltzer. Sheridan explained, “The roads were very slick. This happened just at the start of the huge storm that hit this state. I-80 closed just after this. With the highway closed it made it nice to not have to deal with the traffic while we worked this job.”

First the front of the wrecked trailer had to be cut off to get to the load. “Jim Gibson drove one of our reefers to the scene,” said Shawn. “We got a crew of seven guys out there for the night to move the load of Seltzer to our reefer because we had no idea how much snow we were going to get.”

They separated the tractor from the reefer trailer and Shawn hooked it to The Eagle, towing it into Norberg’s yard that night. The trailer was hauled in by The Eagle as it became daylight with a partial load still in it.

To haul the front 10 feet of the badly damaged trailer with the reefer unit on it, Shawn drove back to his yard and swapped out the Eagle for the Animal, their heavy carrier, a 1997 International 4900 with a DT466 and a 9-speed trans. The unit has a 28-foot deck with two winches and an SP 8000 Side Puller. Sheridan said, “We do a lot of the big pickups out here. A Mega Cab Dodge with an 8-foot bed doesn't fit a 21-foot bed. We also do a lot of the big mechanic trucks and welding trucks. We needed a bigger bed and a heavier truck. This truck is 33,000 GVW.”

Shawn stated, “Working straight through the night and the storm, the whole thing took 14 hours to clear and haul away.”
…………………………………………………


Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming. They both grew up in the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. The Norberg family has handled some extreme recoveries in their rough Wyoming homeland and as outdoorsmen, who hunt and fish the area, they know their surroundings well.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Over the Edge

1 49339by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.

Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.

Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”

Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”

After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.

The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”

Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.

Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.

More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
March 31 - April 06, 2021

Why Community Involvement is Critical

Benefits 2acb7
Brian J Riker

I had the honor of participating in the production of a public service announcement video created by the Pennsylvania Traffic Incident Management Enhancement program this past Saturday, March 27. This effort to bring greater awareness to the updated slow down move over law in Pennsylvania is just one example of how towers can be involved in their community.

Service beyond self is a very fulfilling experience. Although community service often leads to increased exposure and more business opportunities, that motivation should never be the underlying focus of your service. Just being a decent member of society should be all the motivation you require and a simple thank you, even left unspoken and simply implied, should be all the reward that you seek. Community service through involvement in important local issues will always have a cascading effect on the quality of life within your town, resulting in many positive returns.

Some areas I have seen affected by community involvement include bettering the lives of team members and their families which in turn can result in a more productive worker. If they no longer need to stress about some issue outside the job, they can then focus on the task at hand which is important not only for productivity but also for safety.

The issues troubling your community may seem small or insurmountable. Either way they will be overcome by the efforts of those with a generous spirit and a genuine love of their neighbors. You don’t need to spend large sums of money, or make huge donations, to have an impact. Often community projects just need volunteers to coordinate or manage the efforts of others that have the money to donate but not the leadership expertise to see the project thru to a successful conclusion.

Time is precious yet we all can find a few hours from time to time (pun intended) to give back to those that helped get us to where we are today. I know without the support and patronage of my community, my towing service would have never succeeded. Without the help of my community when I was a young man with a new family, I would have struggled much harder than I did. For this, I am ever grateful and give back my time when I can, money when I can’t give the time, and support in any way possible when time or money is unavailable.

Volunteering for community service does not need to be limited to something associated with your company, it’s technical skill or even automotive related. For over twenty years I volunteered my time to our local high school drama club as a live audio technician. Not even close to an automotive repair or towing related field but it made an impact on countless young folks as they tried to decide who they were and what they wanted to do when they grew up. Even without any formal promotion or advertising, the community leaders, who were all involved in the arts in my small town, knew who I was and in turn they sent work my way when possible. Now, that is not why I did the volunteer work, it was a passion of mine, but it sure was a pleasant side effect.

Bottom line, towing already has a bad enough reputation from a few bad apples and the public’s general misunderstanding of what it is that we do as an industry so we can use any good press that we can get. Gather up some food for the local pantry, use your crash response equipment to clear away the remains of winter brush, donate some labor to clean up the town park or whatever else you can think of. Do it with love in your heart and maybe a well-placed tow truck or two for when the press comes by for a photo op and you will be surprised with the good fortune that befalls upon you. Even if nothing happens you will still know in your heart that you made a difference for someone in your community.

Snatch-Block Maintenance

snatchblock a90d3
By Randall C. Resch

A two-day safety course practiced use and application of chain and snatch-blocks. In this class, one operator provided a snatch-block that was rusted and bent, which was a perfect example of non-maintenance.

The operator blamed the company’s shop for the block’s unacceptable condition. Who has responsibility assuring that a snatch-block works when needed?

Recovery and pivot winching are regular activities. A snatch-block is perhaps the most used equipment item on carriers and wreckers. Because they're a rolling pulley with moving parts, they NEED to be greased.

This is especially true when snatch-blocks are stored atop carrier side-boxes where they’re constantly exposed to dirt, rain and moisture. A small, inexpensive tool-box helps prevent against adverse conditions.

For wreckers, snatch-blocks aren’t exposed to moisture (as much) because they’re typically stored inside a wrecker’s tool boxes. The best conditions allow the snatch-block to be hung from an accessible bracket inside the box. Hanging snatch-blocks on the inside of a tool-box’s door causes door hinges to sag (over time) because of the block’s weight.

Because snatch-blocks use (for recovery situations) is an important training module, it’s important that tow operators, not the shop, routinely inspect the snatch-block’s components to ensure it’s ready for use in a moment’s notice.

Maintaining a snatch-block is an operator’s responsibility to ensure the block has grease to its components, including safety-clips and swivel-hooks that work. It should not happen that an operator has to “beat the snot out of its twist knob" because it's rusted shut.

A rolling, functioning “wheel” is necessary in allowing the block to roll while keeping winch-cable in the block’s center-groove. If the wheel seizes, cable may not remain centered only to ride the wheel’s edge and lay against the block’s face plate.

A visual inspection includes looking for damaged side plates that occur when the plate wasn’t fully tightened. Accordingly, when tightening the block’s twist-knob, it should be tight, yet backed-off slightly to allow for re-opening when use is completed.

If a block’s side-plate isn’t closed correctly, a quarter-inch gap allows winch’s cable to become unknowingly “sucked” into its side-plate. A bent side-plate becomes a potential, “cut point,” where violent separation and whip-lash is danger close.

Greasing a snatch-block’s components takes only five-minutes to maintain optimum capability. Minimally, a finger-tip full of boom or wheel-lift grease (on the knob's threads) helps to easily screw and unscrew the snatch-block's tightening knob and faceplate. A smidge of grease, suitably applied, helps the hook’s swivel-head swivel and turn freely.

When rigging snatch-block’s for winching applications, a functioning safety-clip is required when attached to D-Rings or other recovery locations.

Company mechanics have enough to do, so tow operators can help ensure their snatch-block is fully operable by inspecting it themselves. While it’s easy for some operators to claim, “This isn’t in my job description,” inspection is a routine task that relates to their work and equipment. Snatch-block maintenance is simply one specialized item that should be listed on the company’s pre-trip or daily inspection form.

Fighting the Forces Against Us

1 yThWb jEdsGZqH1OsRZLpw 99ff8By Brian J Riker

There has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.

Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”

These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.

Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.

The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.

While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.

It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.

We as an industry, including those that do not currently perform non-consensual tows, need to get a better understanding of our true costs and the volatile legislative climate we are facing. There are several forces working together feverishly to force change upon our industry and we as a collective voice need to speak up and defend our way of life before it is taken away from us.
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


March 31 - April 06, 2021

Mob Truck Comes to Life

brando 85ba5
1972 was a memorable year. It was the year the movie The Godfather hit the big screen, leaving us with a lasting impact. That year it pulled off best picture. There had never been a gangster film made like it before and if you were of Italian descent, it would resonate even more so.

Since then, The Godfather has become recognized as one of the great films in American cinema. It is often quoted by many avid fans and watched repeatedly by movie lovers, who still discover something fresh and new after each viewing. Favorite quotes roll off the tongue such as “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” and “It’s not personal Sonny. It’s strictly business.” The lines are so well known they have become cliché.

In the towing industry, you will find diehard fans as well reciting lines and paying homage to the Godfather, such as Impressive Towing Inc., located in Maspeth, NY, which is a predominately Italian community. “John Gotti didn’t live far from here,” said Victorio Strocchia owner of Impressive Towing. “That’s how it was back then. It was a culture everybody grew up in. Everybody knew somebody who was like that.”

Their black 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty with an Underlift gives tribute to the gangster world, providing several familiar images from the Godfather and other characters from the mob underworld.

Remember the horse’s head discovered under the bloodied sheets of a bed, sending a clear message to a Hollywood casting director that when Don Corleone asks for a favor, he means it? Well, you will find the horror on the face of that casting director on the side of their truck.

Or the scene when Michael Corleone assumes control of the family after his father has been shot by his rivals, mustering the courage to gun down a corrupt police officer and the leader of the Tattaglia family over a plate of pasta in a small Italian restaurant? You will see that there as well.

There’s a carefully crafted scene from Good Fellas, a vivid strangling of one gangster by another and a picture of the evil Al Capone. According to Neil Strocchia, “We spent over 8 months working on these graphics. They were airbrushed by Cecil Burrowes. Everybody knows who he is.”

“I approach it the same way I approach any other custom job – to focus on the realism of the airbrushing,” said Burrowes. “For this project I like the fact that the artwork was more realistic with a gray tone effect. Normally I use a lot of colors. The black on silver gives it a more metallic and vintage look.”

At Impressive Towing, Inc they are a bunch of Good Fellas, looking to promote business, be it for towing or autobody services. At the back of the truck, you’ll find the Don himself, with Neil Strocchia and his son front and center stage, sitting next to our favorite big-time gangsters.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Simplicity’s Complexity

mybaby 9a687
By George L. Nitti

Company branding is a critical component to starting and managing any business, and includes such elements as a strong logo, consistent colors that blend nicely, and fonts that are applied across the business. Strong branding leaves a lasting impression, helping a company stand out to customers who associate its product or service with the brand while attracting new customers with the clarity of that image.

At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, Cal., established in 1987, the company has developed a strong brand with a “less is more” identity that exudes a professional image in its simplicity.

According to Kevin Chavez, operating manager and son of owner Eduardo Chavez, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.”

Fine tow truck graphics, like mid-coast California wines, harbor intensity wrapped in subtlety as illustrated on their 2014 Peterbilt389 with a 35-ton Vulcan.

“This unit is a perfect for our company and the perfect application for any fleet. It’s easy to use and maneuver,” Chavez said. “The capabilities of the winches and its pulling power are incredible.”

At the heart of the design is the company name which is the primary element that stands out because of its large size, scripted/elegant lettering and contrasting colors that blend subtlety against its yellow and white background.

Adding further distinction, the company name is applied in several key locations, including the side doors, the hood, and the large real estate across the wrecker body. Going the extra yard, however, lies in the fact that even their customized mud flaps restate the company name, not the wrecker company or dealership, a fine point that is often overlooked in branding.

The company name is easy to remember as well. “Chaz.” Chavez said, “We wanted to be unique. Many tow companies go with their last name but we wanted a more memorable marking.”

Which includes their colors of yellow and white. Chavez said, “Yellow grabs everybody’s attention. It represents emergency personnel and catches your attention, making it hard to miss.” Reflective lettering and an array of lights give further enhancement.

Their brand, like their family heritage, was forged over time and proliferates on other company memorabilia, such as pens, backpacks, customized coffee cups, vests and rain gear.

“My father, who started the company with his brothers, immigrated to the states in 1978, first living in Minnesota before moving to the Monterrey Bay area. He came with empty pockets with a dream to succeed,” said Chavez. “He saw the need and demand for towing.”

Now with 11 trucks and family members entwined in the business, with a single-minded focus, company professionalism has become a prevailing theme wrapped in precise branding that strikes notes of simple tastes.

Splashy Cover Art

1 82b25
By George L. Nitti

As towers of this and the next generation look for inspiration to paint or wrap their trucks, some might follow the lead of Pantusa Towing & Recovery which branded themselves with a novel design: a favorite music CD cover.

In this case, it is a splashy lime green splayed across the side doors that captures our interest against an all-black background, as the two colors go hand in hand.

For their inspiration, Pantusa, which is based out of San Antonio, Texas, drew on an album of a “progressive” styled music with political overtones that was popular in 2005, when owner Ryan Pantusa graduated from high school.

Pantusa said, “There was an album called In the Wake of Determination by the band Story of the Year. We’ve always been a big fan and went with that same style background found on their cover.”

That style is pronounced on their two 2018 Freightliner M2’s with a 21 ft. Dualtech, an effect that Pantusa says is “100% liked by everyone who sees it.”

Continuing, he said, “It seemed like they were talking about some progressive topics. That’s part of the reason I chose it. The album is a mix of rock, punk, and funk. We just really enjoyed the music and I thought the art was really cool. We then used it for our branding.”

The design, modern looking with a splashy effect, jumps out at you.

Pantusa said, “It looked nice when we put it on the black trucks. It’s a decal, not a wrap.”

The company, which has 10 flatbeds and a wrecker, has consistently used strong branding to assert themselves, making sure to use these modern effects on all of their trucks.

“People know that it is us,” said Pantusa, “when they see the Black and Lime Green units coming down the road.”

Another revealing point on this design is the USA, written in all caps. It pops out on the side, on a steep angle, giving it added dimension which has a patriotic flavor and feeling.

Pantusa said, “That’s funny. It was just a coincidence. It’s an Italian name. I never thought of that.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine.
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 31 - April 06, 2021

ServiCaseTM 

ServiCase db488
FTI Groups is pleased to announce it has released the beta version of its new transportation breakdown case management system, ServiCaseTM, a platform for self-service breakdown management.

Though the official launch will occur in early March, clients can begin using the system today. This innovative platform connects service providers to carriers, enabling them to more easily find someone to help get them back on the road. Carriers can also use ServiCase as a case management system – enabling them to better manage their equipment. There is no cost to carriers for the ServiCase tool, and service providers are receiving a free starter listing for 2021.

ServiCase allows carriers to track breakdowns, locate and dispatch service providers, and to track events through to completion including event status, photos, invoices, etc. In addition, ServiCase gives them access to over 60,000 service providers with the ability to store private notes and ratings with the providers or any others they add to the tool.

“We are proud to introduce ServiCase today,” stated Jeffrey Godwin, president of FTI Groups. “We want to provide carriers a self-serve solution while also supporting the service provider community we have partnered with for more than two decades.”

The ServiCase tool can be accessed by simply registering at servicase.com. Once setup, when a breakdown occurs, the carrier creates a new case by providing information about the vehicle, its location and the service type needed. ServiCase accesses the service provider database to identify the best matches for the job while factoring in information such as the carrier’s own ratings and/or preferred status for providers with whom they have experience.

ServiCase is different from other search services in that the provider is not charged for events or jobs they receive and there is no bidding for higher positions in the results listings. ServiCase does not charge variable fees for large markets and does not dictate rates, though many listed providers are extending their commercial account rates to carriers using ServiCase. Nothing is marked up because payment is made directly to the service provider.

ServiCase is powered by FTI’s sureEcosystem platform, which allows companies to connect directly to the service provider database and communications hub. These powerful tools can be connected to a wide variety of applications from shop maintenance systems to backend systems for third-party administrators. Leveraging the power of this proven system, FTI created ServiCase as a value-added offering to the sureEcosystem family of products.

For more information, visit www.servicase.com/home/media.
 
 
 

Hands-Free CB Radio

handsfree ec4daRoadKing has introduced the first of its kind Bluetooth® CB radio that provides complete hands-free communication bringing the CB Radio into the 21st century.

This is the first CB radio to provide a seamless transition between the CB radio, smartphone, and Bluetooth headset with one touch. Pushing the multi-function button on the Bluetooth headset allows the user to switch between a conversation on the CB radio to an incoming call and talk hands-free.This makes for an effortless transition between a CB conversation and an incoming call.

Ready to go out of the box, it includes the best in class RoadKing CB Radio, the RoadKing 940 noise-canceling Bluetooth headset, which is already paired to the radio, a dynamic 4-pin handheld CB microphone, and an optional push-to-talk button.

This industry-first CB radio system also features a 7-color display, NOAA weather alerts, PA function, and talkback. The new RoadKing voice-activated hands-free CB radio is available now at travel centers and truck stops throughout the US and Canada. RoadKing® is part of RoadPro Family of Brands.

www.roadprobrand.com.

Collins Hi-Speed® Dolly PRO

Picture 5 7f927Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies are the safest and lightest-weight PRIME-MOVERS of vehicles, with the heaviest load capacity – up to 25 times its own weight, and with no towing-distance restrictions, (tested to 1,600 FREEWAY miles).

Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies have more safety features than any other dolly, to protect your business. Treated properly they will last you years to come – many from the 1980s & 1990s are still on the road.

Features include:
• Aluminum hubs made from high-grade materials that are cooler running and longer lasting.
• Quick and Simple; light weight; made for long-distance; great capacity
• Lift in any condition – snow and ice, rain and gravel.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 31 - April 06, 2021

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
March 31 - April 06, 2021

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to due with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2021  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      