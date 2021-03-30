The Week's Features
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing March 24 - March 30, 2021

Simplicity’s Complexity

mybaby 9a687
By George L. Nitti

Company branding is a critical component to starting and managing any business, and includes such elements as a strong logo, consistent colors that blend nicely, and fonts that are applied across the business. Strong branding leaves a lasting impression, helping a company stand out to customers who associate its product or service with the brand while attracting new customers with the clarity of that image.

At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, Cal., established in 1987, the company has developed a strong brand with a “less is more” identity that exudes a professional image in its simplicity.

According to Kevin Chavez, operating manager and son of owner Eduardo Chavez, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.”

Fine tow truck graphics, like mid-coast California wines, harbor intensity wrapped in subtlety as illustrated on their 2014 Peterbilt389 with a 35-ton Vulcan.

“This unit is a perfect for our company and the perfect application for any fleet. It’s easy to use and maneuver,” Chavez said. “The capabilities of the winches and its pulling power are incredible.”

At the heart of the design is the company name which is the primary element that stands out because of its large size, scripted/elegant lettering and contrasting colors that blend subtlety against its yellow and white background.

Adding further distinction, the company name is applied in several key locations, including the side doors, the hood, and the large real estate across the wrecker body. Going the extra yard, however, lies in the fact that even their customized mud flaps restate the company name, not the wrecker company or dealership, a fine point that is often overlooked in branding.

The company name is easy to remember as well. “Chaz.” Chavez said, “We wanted to be unique. Many tow companies go with their last name but we wanted a more memorable marking.”

Which includes their colors of yellow and white. Chavez said, “Yellow grabs everybody’s attention. It represents emergency personnel and catches your attention, making it hard to miss.” Reflective lettering and an array of lights give further enhancement.

Their brand, like their family heritage, was forged over time and proliferates on other company memorabilia, such as pens, backpacks, customized coffee cups, vests and rain gear.

“My father, who started the company with his brothers, immigrated to the states in 1978, first living in Minnesota before moving to the Monterrey Bay area. He came with empty pockets with a dream to succeed,” said Chavez. “He saw the need and demand for towing.”

Now with 11 trucks and family members entwined in the business, with a single-minded focus, company professionalism has become a prevailing theme wrapped in precise branding that strikes notes of simple tastes.


Click here to read more

Cruse, Borowski, Anderson, Riker Named to Safety Commission

Three tow industry stalwarts have been named to American Towman’s Roadside Safety Commission, Publisher Dennie Ortiz announced, as AT begins to build the brain trust that will proactively address the current state of roadside safety, what is and what isn’t being done to protect tow operators working the white line.

The Commission will consist of industry veterans. Justin Cruse is president of WreckMaster, the world’s foremost towing and recovery training organization. John Borowski, a tow business owner and operator for over thirty years is VP of Towing Programs for AutoReturn, the leading national dispatcher of police tows; he is also AT’s Safety Editor. Tommy Anderson, a tow business owner for thirty years, is the founding, executive director of the Southwest Tow Operators, one of the nation’s largest tow associations. Brian Riker, a tow operator for twenty-six years, is president of Fleet Compliance Solutions and a field editor for American Towman.

Today the problem of distracted drivers on phones has added to the dangers towers face, where alcohol and drugs were once the primary culprits. About 100 towers and other first responders are killed annually working the roadside, struck by passing vehicles. “Individual tow business owners have been innovative with their practices, and progress on enforcing move-over laws has been slowly improving,” said Dennie Ortiz, Publisher of American Towman Magazine. Ortiz added that the progress has been ”too slow” while deaths and injuries keep mounting. “Our industry needs to be focused, all pulling on the same rope, toward actions that will reduce the risk for towers.”

American Towman will continue to name members of its Roadside Safety Commission over the next few weeks. Ortiz will chair the Commission’s first in-person meeting in San Antonio, August 5th . The meeting will kick off the activities of AT’s first show of 2021 as the first leg of American Towman’s Comeback Tour.


Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


I work the non-traffic side of the wrecker/carrier:
seldom
maybe 30% of the breakdowns
half of the time
most of the time
homediv
March 24 - March 30, 2021
Team Towing is one of two tow companies in Akron, Ohio that will immediately benefit from a police towing reform bill.

Tow Bill in Akron To Reform Police Tows

A police towing reform bill that was introduced on March 1 and then subject to compromise will allow more tow companies to compete for police tows across 7 districts in Akron, Ohio. The reform bill will be voted on next week.

As it stands several tow companies have gotten all of the work at the exclusion of other tow companies. The legislation will immediately split two of the city’s seven towing districts to allow for two companies, Team Towing and Kinney’s Automotive, to begin getting work in those districts. By 2024 the bill will open up those districts to other tow companies.

City councilman Tara Samples, who sponsored the bill, said, "We've still got some things to work with down the line. I'm a little concerned about (the city) giving Team Towing such a small portion of the district.”

Under the plan Bondurants Towing and Wilson's Towing would lose part of their districts, potentially cutting in half the number of tows they currently perform.

Bondurant’s tow owner Greg Prunty said “I bought all this equipment to take care of both districts. So now I gotta get rid of the equipment and lay people off because they’re helping her but they’re hurting me,” referring to Team Towing owner Carol Coleman-Crane, one of the few female business owners in the male-dominated towing industry.

Coleman-Crane, who has 30 employees, said she won't need to hire additional staff or purchase more equipment to handle the expected one extra daily call, on average, to cover half of Bondurant's territory.

The proposal would allow Prunty and Wilson's/Bower's to keep operating more than one towing district until 2025 when no company, either through common ownership or a shared impound lot, can have more than one district.

https://www.beaconjournal.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 8
March 24 - March 30, 2021

Tower from “Highway Thru Hell” [b]Speaks of Towing’s Challenges

Neill Wakefield, a star of the popular TV show Highway Thru Hell, may be taking a break from towing, even considering changing his line of work, after recently moving to Vancouver with his family.

A tower for 40 years, Wakefield said, “I’ve been addicted to towing I guess. Hours are long, I’m on call pretty much seven days a week, so it’s more of a lifestyle, but I enjoy it.”

Wakefield was working for Mission Towing while featured on the Highway Thru Hell series, where he did heavy recovery work on Highways 1, 3, 7, 9, and Highway 5, also known as the Coquihalla. The tough job was recognized on the show, where Wakefield had to endure nasty weather conditions and dangerous situations in order to recover vehicles.

“Towing has to be in your blood to be good at it,” said Wakefield. “The pressure is on to get the job done without any problems, and every incident is different. There are quick decisions you have to make, and you have to work fast and efficiently because road closures are a big deal.”

The variety is what kept Wakefield interested in the work, but is also what has been the biggest challenge.

“You never know what you are getting,” said Wakefield. “One rollover could be easy, the next could be super complicated. You could be out in a blizzard, trudging through ditches or over cliffs, and people are relying on you to get it done quickly. I liked that the job was different every day, but it also added a lot of stress in my life.”

One of the episodes focused around Wakefield and all the work he put in to personalizing his truck.

“I spent over $25,000 of my own money fixing up the company truck and making it nice. I wasn’t just a driver, I lived in my truck basically,” said Wakefield, who didn’t keep the vehicle after leaving his job with Mission Towing. “When I left the company I lost almost all of my money unfortunately. They gave me a little bit, but nothing compared to what I spent on it.”

Since moving to Vancouver, he and his wife both have been working for West Shore Towing. However, Wakefield is currently taking a break from business, and is considering changing his line of work.

“I’m hoping to get a job with more regularity, something more laid back,” said Wakefield. “It may be time for me to be done with towing for good. It’s hard work, and it’s a younger man’s game.”

https://www.pqbnews.com

Webinar to Showcase How [b]Fleets Can Save on Propane

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is offering a new webinar that will allow fleet directors to hear directly from their peers about how propane autogas can benefit their fleet both in cutting costs while reducing emissions. The webinar, titled “Propane Autogas – Fuel Innovation That Helps Fleets Go the Distance,” is part of the Propane Presents Technology Series and will take place at 2 p.m. ET on March 25.

During the live webinar, PERC will provide an overview of how propane autogas has made a difference for fleets across the nation, specifically in the paratransit, parcel/package, and food and beverage delivery industries. Registration is free and now open at Propane.com/Propane-Presents.

“For an alternative energy adoption to be successful it needs to reduce emissions, lower the total cost-of-ownership, and provide a similar or better performance without compromising range — propane autogas is the only energy source that can do that,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development for PERC. “This webinar will provide fleet directors with the knowledge they need to make a confident and informed decision on their alternative fuel energy choices

Tower Charged with [b]Falsifying Bills of Sale

David Avery, the owner of Michigan tow company Rescue Unit Towing, has been charged with 14 felony counts for allegedly selling cars that didn’t belong to him. The charges were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on March 19.

The felony counts relate to uttering and publishing false bills of sale for abandoned vehicles. Avery is accused of fraudulently obtaining titles for several vehicles which he towed as a private contractor for several apartment complexes in Detroit. It is alleged that after towing a vehicle, Avery would apply with the Department of State for a title to the vehicle, signing the title for Rescue Unit Towing as the custodian of the vehicle and forging the title as a Detroit Police Department representative.

Avery was arraigned on these charges in late February and granted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. A preliminary examination on these charges is set for July 29.

https://www.mlive.com/

Tribute for Tow Legend [b]James "Jim" Hix, Who Passes

64-year veteran Indiana tower James “Jim” Hix passed away on March 16 and a “Light up the Night” Tribute was given for him on Friday with the towing community coming out in large numbers.

Hix was considered a legend in the business, starting from scratch and building the largest wrecker service in the Midwest during the 70’s and 80’s.

His story reads like a rags to riches. He bought his first wrecker by trading in his car and giving the man who sold it to him his paycheck of $290. He drove a wrecker by day while working another job at night until he and his wife focused solely on towing. Then he purchased other wrecker services and consolidated them into Hix Wrecker Service of Indianapolis.

In addition to his tow activities, he was an entrepreneur, owning an auto parts store and an auto crushing unit. In his younger years, he was an avid race car driver, working for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for many years. He worked the Indy 500, the Brickyard 400, Formula One and Raceway Park. He was a member of the Old Timers Club at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to his obituary, “He loved to tell stories of his childhood and about all the wrecker runs and accidents that he worked during his lifetime.”
https://www.legacy.com/

Las Vegas Towers Give [b]Tribute to Fallen Tower

The Las Vegas towing community paid respects to fallen tower Ryan Billette who was killed roadside in Decatur from a hit-and-run. Around 50 tow companies were involved in a procession that accompanied Billette to a memorial service.

Billette, who had been a tower for 20 years, worked at Quality Towing. General Manager Jim Stahl said, “Ryan was probably one of my happiest guys. He was always smiling.”

One of the participants at the tribute said, “It’s so tragic that this had to happen.”

There were over a 100 towers who came out, many wearing yellow ribbons and shirts imploring “Slow down/move over.”

https://www.8newsnow.com/

Spike in Fuel Prices Felt [b]by Towers

Although the pandemic caused fuel prices to drop last year, since late fall, gas prices have been rising steadily, impacting the bottom line of towers.

Jeff Corbin, owner of Corbin Services LLC in Asheville, Ala., is feeling the pinch from spiking prices.

He said, “I’m seeing a 10 to 15 cent increase every week and it’s never slowed down since. It’s up a $1 to a $1.20 a gallon.”

Corbin’s fleet of 17 trucks guzzle about 2000 gallons a week. For Corbin, that’s 8 to 10 thousand dollars coming out of his pocket every month.

“We don’t know whether to put a fuel surcharge on or go up a percentage on our pricing,” he said. “It’s hard to figure out because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

https://www.wvtm13.com/
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
March 24 - March 30, 2021

Night Shift Recovery in Wyoming’s Winter

1 b8affby Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

On March 13, 2021 the Wyoming Highway Patrol called Norberg’s Towing, Green River’s oldest and most experienced towing and recovery company, as a winter storm covered the state.

Sheridan Norberg informed, “The call came in at around 9 p.m. First reports from the WHP was that the passing lanes of both east and westbound at MP 89 on I-80 were the scene of a semi accident due to weather conditions. The truck was westbound and ended up blocking eastbound. This was on the down hill from the tunnels. It went through the cable barrier on the westbound and hit the eastbound guardrail.”

Sheridan and his brother Shawn mounted up. Shawn went out with his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. Sheridan headed out with “Big Orange,” a 1983 Peterbilt with a rare 750 Holmes, built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s.

When the brothers arrived on scene they found the mangled casualty was a reefer with a load of hard seltzer. Sheridan explained, “The roads were very slick. This happened just at the start of the huge storm that hit this state. I-80 closed just after this. With the highway closed it made it nice to not have to deal with the traffic while we worked this job.”

First the front of the wrecked trailer had to be cut off to get to the load. “Jim Gibson drove one of our reefers to the scene,” said Shawn. “We got a crew of seven guys out there for the night to move the load of Seltzer to our reefer because we had no idea how much snow we were going to get.”

They separated the tractor from the reefer trailer and Shawn hooked it to The Eagle, towing it into Norberg’s yard that night. The trailer was hauled in by The Eagle as it became daylight with a partial load still in it.

To haul the front 10 feet of the badly damaged trailer with the reefer unit on it, Shawn drove back to his yard and swapped out the Eagle for the Animal, their heavy carrier, a 1997 International 4900 with a DT466 and a 9-speed trans. The unit has a 28-foot deck with two winches and an SP 8000 Side Puller. Sheridan said, “We do a lot of the big pickups out here. A Mega Cab Dodge with an 8-foot bed doesn't fit a 21-foot bed. We also do a lot of the big mechanic trucks and welding trucks. We needed a bigger bed and a heavier truck. This truck is 33,000 GVW.”

Shawn stated, “Working straight through the night and the storm, the whole thing took 14 hours to clear and haul away.”
…………………………………………………


Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming. They both grew up in the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967.The Norberg family has handled some extreme recoveries in their rough Wyoming homeland and as outdoorsmen, who hunt and fish the area, they know their surroundings well.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Over the Edge

1 49339by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.

Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.

Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”

Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”

After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.

The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”

Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.

Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.

More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Not So Mobile Home Recovery

1 07249
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

While a house is being transported, it slides off the trailer as it was going around a sharp bend in Henderson, Ky. Tri-State Towing heavy operator Lance Wayne explains, “On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m. we were called by the Henderson City Police Department for a house stuck on a ramp. I was dispatched in our 2018 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.”

Along with Lance was his young son Luke. Luke is not only his dad’s sidekick, he is a seasoned veteran of many recovery operations. When Lance and Luke arrived on scene, they found a mobile home in the ditch.

Lance informed, “It had taken two light poles down and was stuck on one of them.” He requested that heavy operator Frank Hammond come out with a second rotator, their 2020 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 65-ton rotator.

When Frank arrived, they came up with a game plan. Lance took his rotator, backing up the ramp to the side of the house and Frank backed down by the tractor’s front of the house.

Lance explained, “We set my truck to lift the low side by the wheels. We used 4 1/2 inch chains through the wheels, two 20-foot straps and used an NRC triangle to double the straps to lift. We even used 4-inch angle and strap protector at the base of the floor so the straps wouldn't pull through the floor. The auxiliary winches were used to the out riggers to the same wheels on the outside to slide it up to us.”

Lance, assisted by Luke, placed WreckMaster skates under the wheels to move the home sideways to help it slide on the asphalt and so the tires wouldn't roll off the beads.

“Frank's rotator was set on the front to lift the low side,” advised Lance. “Once we got it up the ramp and level we brought in 3/4-inch plywood to place under the wheels in the mud to make a solid surface.”

Lance said, “We unhooked the truck that was hooked to the trailer and had to bring Stennson Welding in. We took the hitch off due to the damage and called rollback operator Chris Watkins to transport the hitch. Welder Matt Stennson welded a 3-inch square tube under the trailer while Henderson Fire Department stood by. The tube was for us to be able to fork it with our NRC 15-ton driven by operator Kale English.”

With the NRC 15-ton hooked up, they moved Frank's rotator up to the top of ramp to hook the winch lines to the load and also ran safety chains to the axle on the house to the t-bar on the wrecker.

“As Frank winched the casualty up the ramp, we laid the plywood down in the grass to support the weight of the trailer,” said Lance. “Once it was on the top of the ramp the police department shut the road down so we could back down to the next ramp to go north.”

The police escorted the convoy to the scale house to park the trailer. Tri-State operator Gary Crawford took care of the traffic detour and traffic control with their equipment.

Lance stated, “We had 8 hours in this job, finishing around 8:30pm. We took the home to the scale house and the tractor was taken to our Kentucky lot.”
…………………………………………..
Tri-State Towing and Recovery of Evansville, Ind., originated in Henderson, Ky from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
March 24 - March 30, 2021

Snatch-Block Maintenance

snatchblock a90d3
By Randall C. Resch

A two-day safety course practiced use and application of chain and snatch-blocks. In this class, one operator provided a snatch-block that was rusted and bent, which was a perfect example of non-maintenance.

The operator blamed the company’s shop for the block’s unacceptable condition. Who has responsibility assuring that a snatch-block works when needed?

Recovery and pivot winching are regular activities. A snatch-block is perhaps the most used equipment item on carriers and wreckers. Because they're a rolling pulley with moving parts, they NEED to be greased.

This is especially true when snatch-blocks are stored atop carrier side-boxes where they’re constantly exposed to dirt, rain and moisture. A small, inexpensive tool-box helps prevent against adverse conditions.

For wreckers, snatch-blocks aren’t exposed to moisture (as much) because they’re typically stored inside a wrecker’s tool boxes. The best conditions allow the snatch-block to be hung from an accessible bracket inside the box. Hanging snatch-blocks on the inside of a tool-box’s door causes door hinges to sag (over time) because of the block’s weight.

Because snatch-blocks use (for recovery situations) is an important training module, it’s important that tow operators, not the shop, routinely inspect the snatch-block’s components to ensure it’s ready for use in a moment’s notice.

Maintaining a snatch-block is an operator’s responsibility to ensure the block has grease to its components, including safety-clips and swivel-hooks that work. It should not happen that an operator has to “beat the snot out of its twist knob" because it's rusted shut.

A rolling, functioning “wheel” is necessary in allowing the block to roll while keeping winch-cable in the block’s center-groove. If the wheel seizes, cable may not remain centered only to ride the wheel’s edge and lay against the block’s face plate.

A visual inspection includes looking for damaged side plates that occur when the plate wasn’t fully tightened. Accordingly, when tightening the block’s twist-knob, it should be tight, yet backed-off slightly to allow for re-opening when use is completed.

If a block’s side-plate isn’t closed correctly, a quarter-inch gap allows winch’s cable to become unknowingly “sucked” into its side-plate. A bent side-plate becomes a potential, “cut point,” where violent separation and whip-lash is danger close.

Greasing a snatch-block’s components takes only five-minutes to maintain optimum capability. Minimally, a finger-tip full of boom or wheel-lift grease (on the knob's threads) helps to easily screw and unscrew the snatch-block's tightening knob and faceplate. A smidge of grease, suitably applied, helps the hook’s swivel-head swivel and turn freely.

When rigging snatch-block’s for winching applications, a functioning safety-clip is required when attached to D-Rings or other recovery locations.

Company mechanics have enough to do, so tow operators can help ensure their snatch-block is fully operable by inspecting it themselves. While it’s easy for some operators to claim, “This isn’t in my job description,” inspection is a routine task that relates to their work and equipment. Snatch-block maintenance is simply one specialized item that should be listed on the company’s pre-trip or daily inspection form.

Fighting the Forces Against Us

1 yThWb jEdsGZqH1OsRZLpw 99ff8By Brian J Riker

There has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.

Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”

These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.

Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.

The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.

While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.

It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.

We as an industry, including those that do not currently perform non-consensual tows, need to get a better understanding of our true costs and the volatile legislative climate we are facing. There are several forces working together feverishly to force change upon our industry and we as a collective voice need to speak up and defend our way of life before it is taken away from us.

The Death Pendulum

picture 19ff5
By Randall C. Resch

An experienced heavy wrecker operator in Arizona was up-righting an overturned tractor-trailer on a highway’s ramp. On-scene, a DPS trooper sensed the immediate recovery area was dangerous and created risky conditions.

While it was reported the trooper felt the tower should reposition himself and move out of the casualty’s space, the tower may not have been mindful of the trooper’s words. In an instant, the rig broke-free from the pavement and swung to the tower’s position, mortally pinning him between the rear of the heavy wrecker and the casualty.

In a mechanical sense, a “Pendulum” is a weighted-item that’s suspended from a fixed point where it swings back and forth under the influence of gravity. In recovery, the tip of the wrecker’s boom is the fixed point and a cable-lifted item is the swinging, weighted-end of the pendulum.

True to all recoveries and rollovers, the mechanical action between a lifted-load and a wrecker is known as “The Death Pendulum.” Whenever recovery activity requires winching towards the wrecker, the potential of violent return (to the wrecker) is always possible should the load break-free from ground surfaces.

The opening photo illustrates that a deadly “swing-back” is possible. Note the winch-cable’s angle that visually indicates a dangerous “pendulum” effect is present. Although a wrecker can be chocked and have a solid platform, a load like this is precariously ready to swing back towards the wrecker.

While simplistic recoveries go without errors, there may be a single factor that changes the recovery’s dynamics. All recoveries are innately dangerous should one process or component go awry. Every movement must be carefully calculated in which processes are intentionally slow-going. Speed can never replace safety.

During reverse roll procedures, wreckers typically position close to the rolled casualty. As the wrecker is backed to position, the boom’s tip should be at or near the casualty’s leading edge. As recovery commences and the winch-cable’s hook isn’t attached and lowered to the pavement, it hangs nearly straight up and down like a “Plumb Bob.”

As load lifts and begins to roll away, the cable’s angle changes as the load goes through natural arch. Visually, there’s a noticeable change; however, by pushing the boom’s end “out”, the winch-cable “angulates” as the load rolls away.

When working in close-proximity to lifted loads, operators should always anticipate unwanted shift. Obviously, it’s important that operator’s remain out and away from spaces where loads tend to shift and settle.

The greatest modern, mechanical safety feature any recovery truck can have is remote control capability. Remote control handsets or consoles are available as an add-on safety accessory. For obvious safety purposes, I highly recommend tow owners retrofit their trucks with remote controls. But even remote controls can’t replace an operator’s safety sense that says, stay out of the pinch-zone where the Death Pendulum is always lurking.










March 24 - March 30, 2021

Splashy Cover Art

1 82b25
By George L. Nitti

As towers of this and the next generation look for inspiration to paint or wrap their trucks, some might follow the lead of Pantusa Towing & Recovery which branded themselves with a novel design: a favorite music CD cover.

In this case, it is a splashy lime green splayed across the side doors that captures our interest against an all-black background, as the two colors go hand in hand.

For their inspiration, Pantusa, which is based out of San Antonio, Texas, drew on an album of a “progressive” styled music with political overtones that was popular in 2005, when owner Ryan Pantusa graduated from high school.

Pantusa said, “There was an album called In the Wake of Determination by the band Story of the Year. We’ve always been a big fan and went with that same style background found on their cover.”

That style is pronounced on their two 2018 Freightliner M2’s with a 21 ft. Dualtech, an effect that Pantusa says is “100% liked by everyone who sees it.”

Continuing, he said, “It seemed like they were talking about some progressive topics. That’s part of the reason I chose it. The album is a mix of rock, punk, and funk. We just really enjoyed the music and I thought the art was really cool. We then used it for our branding.”

The design, modern looking with a splashy effect, jumps out at you.

Pantusa said, “It looked nice when we put it on the black trucks. It’s a decal, not a wrap.”

The company, which has 10 flatbeds and a wrecker, has consistently used strong branding to assert themselves, making sure to use these modern effects on all of their trucks.

“People know that it is us,” said Pantusa, “when they see the Black and Lime Green units coming down the road.”

Another revealing point on this design is the USA, written in all caps. It pops out on the side, on a steep angle, giving it added dimension which has a patriotic flavor and feeling.

Pantusa said, “That’s funny. It was just a coincidence. It’s an Italian name. I never thought of that.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine.

Siggi’s Shining and Striped 2020’s

1 28f46
By George L. Nitti

Like much of Mark Long’s work of Razor Wraps and Graphics of Fredericksburg, Va, the use of colors, shapes and stripes is one of the predominant motifs found across the multitude of tow trucks he has wrapped.

His latest provocative creations for Siggi’s Towing and Recovery of Hampton, Va. are found on their 2020 Kenworth T880 with a Century 9055 XL and 2020 Dodge Ram 550 with a Century 312.

Characteristic of his style, colors, shapes and stripes work together to form a modernistic, explosive backdrop.

The colors include various degrees of purple, green and black, blending in with both units’ white backgrounds.

According to Siggi’s operations manager Joe Rondeau, “Pictures don’t do his designs justice.”

Besides the colors, the array of shapes stands out, such as the lines, swooshes and particularly the purple triangle that underlies the largely written Siggi name, which is written large and appears as gold leaf lettering.

Long said, “The gold leaf is not really gold leaf. I took a photo of 24 carat gold that you would find on a fire truck and super imposed it on the lettering, added shades and gave it depth, building on the existing lettering that was brought to me.”

Adding to its modern flair is a layer of industrial metal or plated steel with rivets that gives it further texture and dimension.

Clearly, Long’s unique style continues to captivate not just the public, but those in the towing community who continue to use his designs on their latest acquisitions.

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
March 24 - March 30, 2021

Collins Hi-Speed® Dolly PRO

Picture 5 7f927Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies are the safest and lightest-weight PRIME-MOVERS of vehicles, with the heaviest load capacity – up to 25 times its own weight, and with no towing-distance restrictions, (tested to 1,600 FREEWAY miles).

Collins Hi-Speed® Dollies have more safety features than any other dolly, to protect your business. Treated properly they will last you years to come – many from the 1980s & 1990s are still on the road.

Features include:
• Aluminum hubs made from high-grade materials that are cooler running and longer lasting.
• Quick and Simple; light weight; made for long-distance; great capacity
• Lift in any condition – snow and ice, rain and gravel.

N44s Jump Starter Power Pack

weegopowerpack 31004
Weego unveils the latest in portable power with its all-new N44s Jump Starter. Rugged, purpose-built and incredibly compact – no bigger than most cell phones – the Weego Jump Starter 44s can start boats, motorcycles, and almost all of the cars and trucks on the road today. Building on the success of its popular N22s, the new jump-starting power pack features the very latest in power management and delivers nearly 50% more power at the same low price.    

Gerry Toscani, CEO of Weego said, “It’s the safest and most reliable jump starter on the market. Our 44s can hold a charge for a year and still bring life to your dead battery.”    

Offering peak/cranking current of 1,700A/440A, the Weego 44s can start vehicles with up to 7L gas engines or 3.5L diesel. Users can get over a year of standby power on a single charge and enjoy reliable operation for 1,000 charging cycles. While lead-acid batteries drain at a much faster rate, the lithium technology of the Weego 44s offers a much longer charge retention. In addition, the advanced pre-conditioning functionality provides voltage support to a lead-acid battery with low voltage or chemical issues like stratification where a battery voltage collapses under load. This typically causes other lithium jump starters to not recognize the battery. Providing minimal trickle charging to boost the voltage of very low batteries prevents this from happening and gives the Weego 44s the ability to effectively jump a battery as low as 0.5 volts.   

 The Weego 44s comes with Smarty Clamps, a micro USB cord for recharging the unit, a carry bag and a quick start guide. The ergonomic, easy-to-hold and patented design of the Smarty Clamps offer a tapered tip that reach well into tight battery compartments. The extra-wide opening jaws make for an easy and secure connection, while the delivery of power on both sides of the clamps ensures a quality jump. Connection Detection technology indicates proper connections, and lights and sounds guide users through the jump. Anti-spark, reverse polarity, overheat and power surge protections are built in for added safety. The 44s is UL approved, conforms to UL Standard 2743 and is rated IP65 for water, dust and dirt resistance.    

The Weego 44s is protected by a two-year extended warranty and an extended satisfaction guarantee of 180 days. If for any reason within 180 days, customers are not happy with a Weego purchase, the company will refund the purchase price. Weego products boast a defect rate of less than ¼ of 1%. The unit is available for purchase now at myweego.com, walmart.com, amazon.com, bestbuy.com and ebay.com.   

For more information on the entire line of Weego High Performance Jump Starting Power Packs, visit www.myweego.com.

Pro 8475

DEVICE in use1 PRO8475 83c0c
Webfleet Solutions introduces its upgraded PRO Driver Terminal: the PRO 8475. Equipped with advanced technologies, including LTE connectivity and Google™ Services, the versatile premium tablet supports drivers and fleet managers to bring their workflow efficiency to new heights.

The PRO Driver Terminal better connects drivers and businesses, combining a range of essential features in one device, including order management and two-way communication between drivers and fleet managers, OptiDrive 360, which empowers drivers to improve driving performance with visual and audio feedback, and automatic recording of working time and mileage registration, which helps fleets to comply with legislation and policy.

The PRO 8475 is designed for both in-vehicle and outdoor usage. It’s drop-proof, break-resistant, shock-proof, UV-resistant, vibration-proof, dust and water protected. That makes it suitable for drivers that need to handle the device many times per day in potentially harsh terrain and conditions for long periods of time.

“With the PRO 8 Driver Terminal, our aim is to offer the perfect companion for drivers,” says Matt Gunzenhaeuser, Sales Director for United States and Canada at Webfleet Solutions. “The updated and improved PRO 8475 is adapted to suit the needs of our customers, helping them leverage smart data and supporting them to reach their goals easily, quickly and efficiently.”

To learn more about the PRO 8475, please visit:
http://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/products/pro/8475/ and
https://youtu.be/1XaKfSNNIMQ
March 24 - March 30, 2021

March 24 - March 30, 2021

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Auto Repossessions on the Rise

As the economic situation in America becomes more dire due to the effects of Covid-19, auto repossessions are expected to rise. Without more stimulus - jobless benefits, financial programs and consumer protections are all set to expire, causing evictions, foreclosures and auto repossessions.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in defaults and delinquencies,” said John Van Alst of the National Consumer Law Center. “I think that’s going to translate into a really large increase in repossessions.”

According to the credit reporting agency TransUnion, the number of auto loan accounts that are 30 days past due moved to 3.1% in August, compared to 3.0% in July.

“I’m almost certain the number of repossessions are going to increase,” said Les McCook, executive director for the American Recovery Association.

Source: https://www.poynter.org/
