Simplicity’s Complexity

Snatch-Block Maintenance

By Randall C. Resch



A two-day safety course practiced use and application of chain and snatch-blocks. In this class, one operator provided a snatch-block that was rusted and bent, which was a perfect example of non-maintenance.



The operator blamed the company’s shop for the block’s unacceptable condition. Who has responsibility assuring that a snatch-block works when needed?



Recovery and pivot winching are regular activities. A snatch-block is perhaps the most used equipment item on carriers and wreckers. Because they're a rolling pulley with moving parts, they NEED to be greased.



This is especially true when snatch-blocks are stored atop carrier side-boxes where they’re constantly exposed to dirt, rain and moisture. A small, inexpensive tool-box helps prevent against adverse conditions.



For wreckers, snatch-blocks aren’t exposed to moisture (as much) because they’re typically stored inside a wrecker’s tool boxes. The best conditions allow the snatch-block to be hung from an accessible bracket inside the box. Hanging snatch-blocks on the inside of a tool-box’s door causes door hinges to sag (over time) because of the block’s weight.



Because snatch-blocks use (for recovery situations) is an important training module, it’s important that tow operators, not the shop, routinely inspect the snatch-block’s components to ensure it’s ready for use in a moment’s notice.



Maintaining a snatch-block is an operator’s responsibility to ensure the block has grease to its components, including safety-clips and swivel-hooks that work. It should not happen that an operator has to “beat the snot out of its twist knob" because it's rusted shut.



A rolling, functioning “wheel” is necessary in allowing the block to roll while keeping winch-cable in the block’s center-groove. If the wheel seizes, cable may not remain centered only to ride the wheel’s edge and lay against the block’s face plate.



A visual inspection includes looking for damaged side plates that occur when the plate wasn’t fully tightened. Accordingly, when tightening the block’s twist-knob, it should be tight, yet backed-off slightly to allow for re-opening when use is completed.



If a block’s side-plate isn’t closed correctly, a quarter-inch gap allows winch’s cable to become unknowingly “sucked” into its side-plate. A bent side-plate becomes a potential, “cut point,” where violent separation and whip-lash is danger close.



Greasing a snatch-block’s components takes only five-minutes to maintain optimum capability. Minimally, a finger-tip full of boom or wheel-lift grease (on the knob's threads) helps to easily screw and unscrew the snatch-block's tightening knob and faceplate. A smidge of grease, suitably applied, helps the hook’s swivel-head swivel and turn freely.



When rigging snatch-block’s for winching applications, a functioning safety-clip is required when attached to D-Rings or other recovery locations.



Fighting the Forces Against Us By Brian J Riker



There has been much talk lately about regulating the towing industry. Momentum is building because of a few high dollar recovery invoices that have been circulating through trucking industry trade publications. I am not here to condemn or praise these invoices. It is not my place to do so, nor do I have enough relevant facts. I am here merely to bring awareness of what this notoriety is causing to happen in legislative sessions nationwide.



Last week, in Missouri, a hearing was held for a bill that would create a towing review committee to hear complaints about non-consensual towing in the state. Nearly simultaneously Transport Topics, the trade publication of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), published an article about a $202,000 recovery invoice in Virginia from 2020 with their headline reading “a textbook example of a scam.”



These are not isolated situations. This is repeating itself all across our country, even within our own industry, with tow owners calling each other names on social media because of disagreements of how much a job was worth. Arguing amongst ourselves in public forums such as social media just feeds the fire. While we as an industry must police ourselves to prevent outsiders from forcing regulations upon us, we must do so in a professional and private manner. Let’s keep the social media polite and professional so it can’t be used against us later.



Further, we are up against the extremely powerful insurance industry with an almost as powerful trucking industry lobby supporting their attempts to force price and service regulations on our industry as a national model. This is detrimental to our business as the costs to operate vary greatly from state to state as well as from urban to rural environments. We as an industry must not allow this to happen. Rate and service regulations must remain a state level issue to preserve fairness and allow for better understanding of unique local conditions when deciding what is reasonable and customary.



The ATA National Accounting & Finance Council has created a towing task force to investigate their perceived abuses within the towing industry, specifically centered around non-consent tows. Joining with the ATA are the National Property and Casualty Insurance Association and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. They intend to lobby for two pieces of model legislation to be enacted that are seeking to regulate rates, equipment used to respond and restrict the practice of soliciting the vehicle owner to convert a non-consent into a consent tow.



While we can all agree there are some bad actors within our industry, most towers simply are trying to seek a fair rate for the time and money invested in their business. It is our duty to be able to justify the rates we charge with something other than “that’s what the guy down the street charges”.



It is time for every tower to sit down and take a deep look at their true cost of operations to see how that plays into the rates being charged and make adjustments as needed. Not only is this a good business practice simply because it is vital to surviving the virus induced economic disruption, it will be invaluable in defending your invoices from this point forward as we are under attack from folks that simply do not understand our true costs of operation.



