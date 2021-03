Simplicity’s Complexity

Night Shift Recovery in Wyoming’s Winter by Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti



On March 13, 2021 the Wyoming Highway Patrol called Norberg’s Towing, Green River’s oldest and most experienced towing and recovery company, as a winter storm covered the state.



Sheridan Norberg informed, “The call came in at around 9 p.m. First reports from the WHP was that the passing lanes of both east and westbound at MP 89 on I-80 were the scene of a semi accident due to weather conditions. The truck was westbound and ended up blocking eastbound. This was on the down hill from the tunnels. It went through the cable barrier on the westbound and hit the eastbound guardrail.”



Sheridan and his brother Shawn mounted up. Shawn went out with his old reliable, “The Eagle,” a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. Sheridan headed out with “Big Orange,” a 1983 Peterbilt with a rare 750 Holmes, built by Moeller Brothers out in San Francisco in the 70s.



When the brothers arrived on scene they found the mangled casualty was a reefer with a load of hard seltzer. Sheridan explained, “The roads were very slick. This happened just at the start of the huge storm that hit this state. I-80 closed just after this. With the highway closed it made it nice to not have to deal with the traffic while we worked this job.”



First the front of the wrecked trailer had to be cut off to get to the load. “Jim Gibson drove one of our reefers to the scene,” said Shawn. “We got a crew of seven guys out there for the night to move the load of Seltzer to our reefer because we had no idea how much snow we were going to get.”



They separated the tractor from the reefer trailer and Shawn hooked it to The Eagle, towing it into Norberg’s yard that night. The trailer was hauled in by The Eagle as it became daylight with a partial load still in it.



To haul the front 10 feet of the badly damaged trailer with the reefer unit on it, Shawn drove back to his yard and swapped out the Eagle for the Animal, their heavy carrier, a 1997 International 4900 with a DT466 and a 9-speed trans. The unit has a 28-foot deck with two winches and an SP 8000 Side Puller. Sheridan said, “We do a lot of the big pickups out here. A Mega Cab Dodge with an 8-foot bed doesn't fit a 21-foot bed. We also do a lot of the big mechanic trucks and welding trucks. We needed a bigger bed and a heavier truck. This truck is 33,000 GVW.”



Shawn stated, “Working straight through the night and the storm, the whole thing took 14 hours to clear and haul away.”

…………………………………………………





Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming. They both grew up in the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967.The Norberg family has handled some extreme recoveries in their rough Wyoming homeland and as outdoorsmen, who hunt and fish the area, they know their surroundings well.



Show Yours @ TIW

Over the Edge by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a tractor-trailer wreck that was dangling over the rail on the Eastbound 10 Freeway at the Santa Fe exit in Los Angeles, Ca.



Pepe’s owner, Jose Acosta, responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. His son Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator Echo responded with their 2012 Peterbilt 389 with a three axle Landoll; operator Jacob responded with their 2014 Peterbilt 389 with a 35-ton wrecker.



Josh informed, “Our first step was to try and bring the tractor that was dangling over the freeway back up onto the lanes. Space was extremely limited, so we used the 50-ton rotator to boom over the freeway and attached a Grade 10 half inch 15-foot chain to the frame of the tractor. As I winched in, my dad used the 75-ton rotator to attach to the front of the container using container slings for support and safety.”



Once the tractor was back onto the freeway, they split it from the container. Josh then re-rigged to the tractor, lifted off the back corner and swung it counter-clockwise so that the Landoll could back up underneath. He stated, “This was incredibly risky as I had to do this on a single lane trans road with limited outrigger space.”



After the burned tractor was transported out of the way, Jose and Josh split the broken chassis from the container so they could upright it and tow it out.



The last step was to upright the loaded container. “We had our rotators backed up on each end, and used container slings for this process,” explained Josh. “Space was again tight as I was working under a freeway pass. Once upright, we needed to move the container approximately 50-feet forward so our second Landoll could transport it. My dad came up with the idea to lift and cradle the container, then as he drove forward, I backed up and followed him. The plan worked great, and we were then able to have room to set the container on our Landoll to complete the job.”



Everything was towed and transported back to Pepe’s shop approximately two miles away, with the burned tractor on one Landoll, the container on a second Landoll, and the broken chassis towed with their 35-ton wrecker. The excess debris was transported using their Freightliner flatbed.



Pepe’s Towing Service, which specializes in medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery, was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.



More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager at the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.



Show Yours @ TIW

