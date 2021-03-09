Siggi’s Shining and Striped 2020’s

Driver License Myths Debunked

By Brian J Riker



Often, I am asked questions about driver licenses, the differences between what happens in your private vehicle vs. work trucks and who is legally qualified to drive what type of vehicles. I would like to clear up a few myths, especially for drivers with a commercial driver license (CDL).



Perhaps the biggest fallacy I hear is that what you do in your car doesn’t affect your CDL. This is completely false! You only have one driver license, even if you are a CDL qualified driver it is still all one license and one record. When a prospective employer asks about any accidents, citations or convictions on your driving record they are asking about ANY on your record not just the one’s that occurred in a commercial vehicle. This is true for both CDL and non-CDL drivers.



When insurance companies look at a driver to determine if they are insurable, and what the rate will be to provide coverage, they look at all the information on their driving record. This means that what happens to you at work can also affect your personal car insurance rates and vice versa so protect your driving record at all costs or you will find yourself uninsurable and unemployable!



The next most common myth I hear is that tow truck drivers don’t need a CDL to tow a truck. This is also false. While there is a limited exception from the CDL requirements for emergency moves of wrecked or disabled motor vehicles by tow truck, it does not relieve a tow operator from having a base CDL of the correct class for the tow truck and the vehicle in tow. The exception, recognized by most states, simply relieves a tow operator on a primary (first) move of the requirements to have the proper endorsements such as tank or hazardous materials. For secondary moves, all endorsements must be correct on the tow operator’s CDL.



Keep in mind it is very easy to jump straight from no CDL required right up to a class A CDL requirement simply by hooking up a vehicle that has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) in excess of 10,000 pounds. A simple example of this is using a class 5 or 6 truck, typical of light duty wreckers, with a GVWR of 19,500 pounds and hooking up to a ¾ ton pickup truck that most likely will have a GVWR of 11,000 pounds. Separately a non-CDL driver can operate either vehicle in every state (NY will require a tow truck endorsement) but once combined in tow the GVWR together is in excess of 26,000 pounds and the towed vehicle is in excess of 10,000 pounds making this a class A CDL combination in every state.



Further complicating the issue, and another myth to bust, is that not every state uses the same definition of CDL class A, B and C. While most states use the Federal definition based strictly on the gross vehicle weight ratings and excluding the actual or registered weights for these class distinctions, a few are more restrictive and will require a class A CDL whenever the towed vehicle is over 10,000 pounds GVWR, registered weight or actual weight.



The myth part is that a driver licensed in a state that complies with the Federal definition can’t operate in the more restrictive states. That simply is not true; every state has a reciprocity agreement that allows a properly licensed driver to operate any class of vehicle in every state if they are in compliance with their home state’s licensing regulations. Always double check the restriction and endorsement codes on all driver licenses before you allow them to operate your equipment. Every state has this information available on their driver licensing agencies website and the codes should be detailed on the back side of every driver license if there is a restriction or endorsement on the license.



The last myth is that a driver under 18 can operate a non-CDL required commercial vehicle if they stay within their home state. This is not always true and depends on a few things. First, interstate commerce and the 21 year old age restriction does not always require the driver or truck to leave the state. It is possible to never even leave your home city and still engage in interstate commerce subject to the Federal regulations. Next, state laws vary regarding qualifications of commercial drivers, with some restricting drivers under 21 from hauling hazardous materials, passengers or even obtaining a class A CDL while other states may only restrict hazardous materials as required by Federal regulations.



Most states do not allow drivers under age 18 to operate any commercial vehicle in business use except for farm vehicles. Check your state’s definition of a commercial vehicle as well as their qualifications of commercial drivers before allowing anyone under 21 to operate your equipment.



Helping Hand or Unlawful Touch?

By Randall C. Resch



A woman’s car was towed from a crash and held for her insurance. Four months later, she claimed, “The driver groped me when I climbed into the truck’s cab.” The case seemed to be a “set-up” by someone seeking easy money. Her story wasn’t credible. Was hers an accidental mis-step or was she groped?



The claimant described she mis-stepped, started to fall, yet the fall was halted by the tower standing directly behind the truck’s opened door. Wreckers and carriers have really tall cabs where entry can be problematic. She focused on, “The driver didn’t tell me how-to get into the cab,” not that there’s a mystery about doing so.



After regaining balance, she entered the cab with no issue. At the time, she mentioned telling the driver she wasn’t hurt. If a mis-step did happen, she was lucky that the tower protected her from falling to the pavement.



An inquiring attorney asked if the tow industry practiced “unlawful touching.” My answer was simple. A fall from a tow truck’s elevated step is always perceived as an accident that could inflict injury or death. Towers are trained to recognize this.



If the claimant’s story had merit, a police report should have been her first order of business, but nothing was filed even after speaking to her attorney. I told the attorney I found the tower’s actions reasonable.



My towers instruct customers that the safest place (to ride) is in the tow truck’s cab with a seatbelt on. From the non-traffic side, the customer gets escorted to the cab, shown where the steps and hold-handles are. Customers are told, “I’ll be behind you in-case you fall or mis-step.”



If riders are elderly, physically challenged, or otherwise have difficulty getting in, it’s OK to ask if you may assist them. Drivers never touch someone unless given permission as that action can result in a “He said she said,” scenario.



Should tow companies make it policy to not provide rides to customers? These easy-money situations occur all the time, especially in California where attorney groups aggressively specialize in personal injury cases. While it’s been the industry’s courtesy to provide “rides” for customers, is it fair that towers be subjected to false accusations simply for others to make a buck?



If a fall did happen, I salute the tower’s immediate reaction that prevented her injury. But, if this lawsuit were to settle out-of-court, it’s one more reason why insurance premiums are incredibly high. So, as Covid restrictions subside, will you go back to providing rides to customers?



