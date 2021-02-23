The Joker’s Wild

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On February 1, 2021 Lanser Garage & Towing Inc was called by the Wisconsin State Patrol for a wrecked tractor-trailer. Third generation tower Jamon Ingelse advised, “This was an empty T/T unit out on I43 northbound at 138 MM in Cleveland, Wisconsin. The Volvo tractor tandem bent 90° to the cab around a tree. The trailer stayed attached.”
Jamon responded with his 2009 Mack with a Vulcan V100 50-ton equipped with a SP850 side pull unit, along with operator Scott Winkle in their 2018 Mack with a Century 9055 50-ton and operator Hunter Gottschalk with their 2018 IHC 12 Series rollback.
Jamon informed, “This accident happened two days prior to us doing the job, in negative temperatures and wind chill to -40. Multiple semi accidents were left to do a scheduled recovery throughout the entire county in cooperation/coordination with Wisconsin State Patrol, Manitowoc Sheriff's Dept and Highway department. Recovery day was still high temps below zero.”
Due to wind, ice and blinding conditions, the semi lost control, sliding down the hill and jack-knifing, hitting the tree on the passenger side ahead of the tandem. At the point of impact the tandem bent 90° around the tree with the trailer still attached behind the tree. The entire unit was approximately 60 feet down a hill with the trailer parallel to the interstate.
The Lanser recovery team positioned the Century 9055 forward of the wreck to winch out after it was removed from the tree. The Vulcan V100 turned around and faced the opposite direction of traffic to be in the correct position to remove the wreck from the tree and be in the right position to towing to Lanser’s holding facility.
“The V100 was rigged to the front axle area and to the fifth wheel area with separate lines to straighten the Volvo out and "unwrap" it from the tree,” said Jamon. “After it was clear of the tree, our 9055 rigged to winch unit to the interstate as the V100 stayed hooked to the fifth wheel plate area and re-rigged the second line to the rear of the trailer.”
As the entire unit approached the interstate, the Vulcan V100 winched the rear of the trailer onto the shoulder of the interstate. They used the Century 9055 to separate the units and re-positioned to tow the trailer and the V100 backed up to the rear of the Volvo.
Using a cut-off saw, the crew removed broken, bent and twisted metal and plastic to assist with the tow to Lanser. The Volvo was chained together from the rear tandems to transmission cross members with support blocking under cross members and frame rails where possible to keep it together during transport.
Jamon explained, “The unit was towed approximately 35 miles to our storage/holding facility where a salvage yard, contracted through the insurance, came and cut the unit into manageable pieces for transport to Minnesota. Total time was 3 hours and only one lane was closed for this recovery. Great work with everyone involved.”
………………………………………………………
Lanser Garage & Towing Inc, based in Belgium, Wisconsin, was founded by George and Grace Lanser in 1951. The family-owned company is currently owned by George's daughter Donna and son in law, Randy Ingelse, with their son, Jamon Ingelse, representing the very involved third generation.
Lanser handles light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery, local and long distance and also offer forklift sales, rental and service. They are proud members of the Wisconsin Towing Association.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On November 1, 2020, Janeway Towing was dispatched for a tractor trailer jack knifed into the left guard rail.
Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “This was on Interstate 476 Northbound as it prepares to cross the Schuylkill River at mile marker 16.7. From the images obtained by the traffic cameras, two heavy-duty wreckers, rotator, recovery support truck, telehandler with forks and bucket, traffic control and emergency spill clean up were dispatched to the scene.”
Jamie, along with operators Rick Royles, Brian Bowe, Mike Notes, Joe Rudnick and Craig Amendt responded to the scene with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator, Zips RSB unit, V100 Vulcan 50-ton heavy, 7035 Century 35-ton heavy, JLG Telehandler and a Century 12 Series LCG carrier.
When the Janeway recovery team arrived on scene, they observed that the fuel tanks were breached and leaking fuel as well as the oil pan spilling fuel and motor oil. The recovery could not begin until a safe traffic pattern was set.
Once the traffic pattern was set, they first separated the trailer from the tractor, rotated it around and set it in the center travel lane where it was hooked to the awaiting Century 7035 35-ton heavy-duty wrecker and towed back to Janeway for storage.
Jamie informed, “The guardrail was tangled throughout the tractor and in between the dual tires, so we had to cut away the guardrail from the tractor and surrounding area. We placed it across the roadway for the guardrail crew to haul away.”
The recovery team than rigged the tractor, lifted and rotated it off of the guardrail posts into the center lane and prepped it for towing with the Vulcan V100 50-ton to Janeway for storage.
With the casualty hauled away, the crew got busy cleaning up all debris and swept the roadway.
Jamie stated, “We were limited on time so didn’t get to take too many pics. It was hurry up and get the job done and we did!”
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old. If you have the pleasure of knowing him, you know he is an insane workaholic. He has a great passion and takes great pride in his chosen profession.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
With the crazy winter weather conditions on January 14, 2021, around 10 a.m., Burdas Towing received a call from the Wright County Sherrif’s Dept to respond to an overturned tanker truck and trailer just east of Maple Lake, Minn. on County Road 37.
The founder of Burda’s Towing, Lance Burda, arrived on scene just minutes later and called dispatch to give the crew a run down of the incident. Lance informed, “I was traveling on County Road 37 when the call came out. I was on scene in less then a minute.”
He found a loaded propane truck and trailer had left the roadway, hit a power pole, jumped a road approach causing the tanker to rip off the tractor and ended up landing in front of the tractor laid over on its side. The tractor had spun around and laid over on its passenger side. Lance stated, “I occasionally get called out to major incidents my former company has been called to. I guess I would be considered a consultant at this point.”
The Maple Lake Fire Dept on scene advised that no propane leakage had occurred, but the county hazmat duty officer was enroute. The tractor was badly damaged but appeared towable. The tanker had suffered major suspension damage in the collision. “The driver was miraculously okay! It was a wild ride, but he’s alive and walked away,” said Lance.
Two rotators were requested to respond to the scene along with a Landoll trailer to transport the trailer once upright. Heavy operator Jon Innes, responding from the Monticello location, arrived first with a 2020 Peterbilt with a Century 9055 50-ton unit.
Lance explained, “We met with incident command and the county hazmat officials to determine the best plan of action, road closures and hazmat risks.”
Lead rotator operator Corey Wolf arrived with Burda’s black 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator followed by lead rotator operator Nate Rademacher in Collins Brothers red 2018 Kenworth W-9 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator. Jrod Willes brought a semi and Landoll trailer to transport the tanker once it was upright and back on the road.
First the crew uprighted the blue Kenworth tractor and hauled it back to the lot to get it out of the way so they could focus on the loaded tanker. Lance said, “It was determined to upright and lift the tanker loaded and set it on the waiting Landoll. The tanker was loaded with 9,200-gallons of propane. The weight was estimated at over 60,000-pounds. We were working with power lines above as well.”
The crew first rigged the tanker for the upright, using extreme caution on all attachment points to include soft rigging and protectors around any chains or shackles used. With all of the rigging done working in tandem, the two rotators uprighted the tanker. Once the tanker was back on its wheels, the rotators setup to do the final lift.
Once again using extreme caution on all rigging points, they wrapped straps around the tanker and it was lifted straight up then rotated between the two Century 50-ton ‘tators and over to the side so the semi could back under the tanker and it could be lowered down onto the Landoll.
Cribbing stacks were used under the 5th wheel and the damaged landing gear to spread the weight evenly across the trailer. The tanker was secured to the trailer and hauled back to the storage terminal in Monticello where it was once again lifted off by the two rotators.
“This was a great team effort with Collins and Burda’s crew and two of the rotators working together,” stated Lance. “A lot of people don’t know, the same guy owns Burda’s and Collins Brothers Of St. Cloud. This is why you see our trucks working together so much. We are a team and owned by one man.”
_______________________________________
Lance Burda, a Minnesota Professional Towing Association Board Member, was the founder, owner and dynamic driving force behind Burda’s Towing LLC. tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota. After 18 years of Lance owning and operating Burda’s Towing the business was acquired by James Trantina of Collins Brothers Towing of St Cloud in November of 2019 along with its three locations; terminals in Rogers, Monticello and Loretto, and all equipment. Collins Brothers is another well-established company and the combined companies have over 100 years of towing and recovery experience on staff, along with a varied extensive fleet ready to solve any towing or recovery challenge. All operators have been trained in all aspects of towing and recovery and many have completed extensive WreckMaster seminars and comprehensive hands-on training.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com
; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!