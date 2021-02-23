The Joker’s Wild

Do You Know Your Tire Ratings?

Brian J Riker



Tires. We are around them so often in the towing world we tend to take them for granted until they are flat or fail while going down the road. This attitude can lead us down a dangerous road-especially when dealing with the heavy weights imposed by the largest of tow trucks and rotators on the market today.



Like everything else we use in our industry, tires have ratings and characteristics that make them more or less suitable for our environment. Not all tires of the same size are equal! This is especially important to consider when sourcing replacement tires for your trucks. Sure, you may save a few hundred bucks, but at what real cost?



Load Rating – Historically known as the “ply rating” because it represented how many layers of cotton fabric were used in the construction of the tire, this figure indicates the designed load carrying capacity of a tire at its specified maximum inflation pressure. This figure can be expressed in letters or numbers using agreed upon standards. Generally, the higher the value the more weight carrying capacity the tire has. Always install replacement tires with a load rating at least equal to the original equipment tires specifications.



Speed Rating – This is a critical value on heavy duty trucks, especially those with wide base or floatation tires. While most standard truck tires are now rated for 75 MPH, some specialty sizes such as the popular 425/65 R22.5 still have speed ratings as low as 68 MPH under ideal conditions, reduced even more for some surface types. With speed limits in excess of 75 MPH in some parts of the U.S., towers need to be especially aware of their speed ratings and how inflation pressure can affect their tire’s ability to handle the heat generated by higher speeds.



Application – This rating determines what type of operation the tire manufacturer intends a specific tire to be used in. There are several different variants here but mainly they deal with the differences between local/short haul, regional, long haul or severe duty service. As towers, most of us operate in short haul severe duty applications and as such we should spec our tires accordingly if we expect to get the best wear and overall life out of our investment.



Tires are usually one of the largest operating expenses for any fleet right after fuel and labor. This expense can be managed in part by selecting the proper tire for your application then closely monitoring inflation pressure and wear. Frequent inspection of your tires is critical to maximum life span.



Tires should have their pressure checked daily, with a tire gauge, when cold (before driving). Keep in mind ambient air temperature changes can quickly cause tire pressure changes. Example, when you check your tires after the first frost in the Fall you may notice a significant drop in pressure. This doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your tires, just the outside air temperature has dropped enough to cause the air inside your tires to “shrink” in response. For every 10 degrees F the ambient air temperature drops tires tend to lose 1 PSI inflation pressure.



There are even motor carrier enforcement issues regarding tire speed, load and inflation ratings. During a routine roadside inspection or crash investigation, officers can cite a motor carrier for violations of any of these ratings. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Measurement System goes as far as assigning weighted points to these types of violations with exceeding speed ratings or operating with flat tires assigned 8 out of 10 points, meaning they are severe violations likely to cause a crash. It is important to note that the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the group that sets the Standard North American Inspection Process, considers a tire underinflated by 20 or more PSI to be flat. This could easily occur due to ambient air temperature changes if the tire’s inflation has not been checked in a while and is a small enough different to go unnoticed by eye or the old fashioned “tire thumper.”



Make It a Clean-Sweep By Randall C. Resch



I worked an old-style Pepsi truck that over-turned in a busy beach intersection. What caught my attention were thirty-cases of soda bottles that ejected from the truck’s side racks when it rolled.



I estimated that 700-glass bottles were scattered hundreds of feet across the sidewalks and down the street. Summer’s heated pavement made spilled Pepsi-drink thick-like syrup capable of gumming-up a good pair of boots!



Having completed the recovery faster than anticipated, the task of sweeping and collecting debris was next. I swept and shoveled glass bits for two hours, noting that for even the most in-shape tower, sweeping was exhausting.



I typically don’t write product reviews unless products or equipment items lend benefit to the industry. But a tow company friend shared a recovery photo of multi-vehicle wreck that deposited a fair amount of debris in highway lanes.



Being from the midwest, he commented how area tow companies had power brooms on their wreckers for large scale scenarios. I agreed this (equipment) item would be a welcomed addition to ease on-scene time and clean-up efforts that included large debris fields.



You may have noticed a few heavy wreckers equipped with power brooms at American Towman’s tow shows. Towers who use these machines swear by their ease and efficiency. One pageant participant told me, “Power brooms work really good especially on wet pavement.”



Most popular for towers are Echo’s “Pro-Paddle Attachment” and Stihl’s “Power Sweep Attachment,” priced around $300. Both attachments can be added to a weed-whacker’s power head. Sweep-heads typically measure 22.5 to 25-inches wide.



Also available for larger crash scenes, commercial sweepers like Bissell’s “Big Green Commercial Push Sweeper” are higher priced.



Like using a weed-whacker, power sweepers are easy to operate. To ease operator fatigue, convert (weld) an old furniture dolly to the power brooms frame making it a detachable, rolling sweeper.



From manufacturer’s websites, there’s no reference of use during accident remediation. One downside exists; storage is problematic on light-duty wreckers and carriers due to smaller boxes. Quick accessibility may not be as fast as one would like, suggesting a detachable head is better suited to small storage spaces.



True to gas powered machines, they’ll need to be routinely started, gassed and maintained to stay in optimum working order. However, for those “just in case moments” where that fancy sweep-toy doesn't pull-start, a good old-fashioned push-broom works too.



For towers who outfit their wreckers and carriers with gadgets, bling and cool stuff, power brooms or power sweep’s “… are the bomb.” They’re an affordable accessory that creates quick productivity working huge cleanup tasks. If you work in areas of heavy rain and winter slush, a power broom may be the next toy on your list.



