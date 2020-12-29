Linked to Community

Protecting Your Ability to Drive

Brian J Riker



I am often called by a panicked driver or tow boss asking what they can do to “get this off my record.” Usually, they are referring to a traffic citation, bad roadside DOT inspection or an out of service order, and more often than not, they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. I want to clear up a couple of myths about your driver license and CSA/SMS score.



Myth #1 – What I do in my car is on my own time and does not affect my commercial driver license (CDL). Wrong! There are not two licenses. Your CDL (if you have one) and your regular license are all one record. What you do in your car does impact your ability to continue to drive for work. Even those without a CDL still are held to a much higher standard than the average car driver by employers and insurance companies, not to mention the serious traffic offenses that can disqualify anyone from operating a commercial motor vehicle. See 49 CFR § 383.51 for more information.



If you make your living by operating motor vehicles, regardless of the type or reason, you must take steps to protect your driving record. The best way to protect your record is to not put yourself into situations that could result in a citation or conviction in the first place. But as they say, sometimes “stuff happens.” When “stuff” happens, don’t just pay the fine and forget about it. And never ignore a citation either; instead ask an attorney that specializes in commercial drivers what the potential effects of a conviction could be.



But not every State treats charges the same way and therefore a conviction for a seemingly minor offense in one state may not be treated the same way in your home state. It is important to understand how the effect of a guilty plea in another state will affect your license. Do not trust the Prosecutor to give you guidance, even when they say “this is a minor charge and it won’t result in a suspension.” They may be well intentioned but very wrong about how it will be treated as a professional driver.



Myth #2 – Roadside inspections don’t mean anything if I don’t get a citation. This too is false. Inspections conducted on commercial vehicles by motor carrier enforcement officers are reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Management System as part of their Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA) program. This database is used by law enforcement to decide if your company should be flagged for more roadside inspections or if they should be audited at your office. Insurance companies also use this score (or their own version of it such as CAB) as part of their formula for rating insurance.



Inspections that don’t result in a citation are the hardest to challenge and have corrected or removed from the SMS record. When you are given a citation to accompany an inspection report and then successfully challenge that citation in Court the FMCSA must remove the inspection results from your record if you ask them to.



With an inspection that does not result in a citation the only way to challenge it is to request a DataQ, which is sent back to the same Officer that wrote the violation in the first place. It is rare that the Officer will change their mind.



As a driver, CDL or not, your interactions with DOT enforcement follow you to an extent. Many employers will pull your Pre-employment Screening Program (PSP) report from the FMCSA before making a hiring decision. This report shows your prospective new employer all crashes for the past five years and roadside inspection results for the previous three years. This report can help them, or their insurance company, decide if you will help or hurt their overall SMS score or if you are just too risky to hire.



Unfortunately for companies, when a poor driver lets the results of their behaviors stay on their SMS score, an insurance loss runs for many years to follow; so they need to be selective in hiring. This is why as a professional driver it is very important for you to protect your driver license and SMS scores.



Never accept an inspection report or citation at face value; always seek the opinion of an expert. Like everybody else, law enforcement officers don’t always get it right, and contrary to popular opinion courts are not out to get you. Most judges are interested in seeing justice served - not in destroying someone’s career- which means they usually are willing to work with you even when you are guilty if your attitude is one of respect and gratitude.



…………………………………

Note: the author is not an attorney and this article is not to be construed as legal advice. Each situation is unique so please seek competent council in your home state. Brian J RikerI am often called by a panicked driver or tow boss asking what they can do to “get this off my record.” Usually, they are referring to a traffic citation, bad roadside DOT inspection or an out of service order, and more often than not, they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. I want to clear up a couple of myths about your driver license and CSA/SMS score.Myth #1 – What I do in my car is on my own time and does not affect my commercial driver license (CDL). Wrong! There are not two licenses. Your CDL (if you have one) and your regular license are all one record. What you do in your car does impact your ability to continue to drive for work. Even those without a CDL still are held to a much higher standard than the average car driver by employers and insurance companies, not to mention the serious traffic offenses that can disqualify anyone from operating a commercial motor vehicle. See 49 CFR § 383.51 for more information.If you make your living by operating motor vehicles, regardless of the type or reason, you must take steps to protect your driving record. The best way to protect your record is to not put yourself into situations that could result in a citation or conviction in the first place. But as they say, sometimes “stuff happens.” When “stuff” happens, don’t just pay the fine and forget about it. And never ignore a citation either; instead ask an attorney that specializes in commercial drivers what the potential effects of a conviction could be.But not every State treats charges the same way and therefore a conviction for a seemingly minor offense in one state may not be treated the same way in your home state. It is important to understand how the effect of a guilty plea in another state will affect your license. Do not trust the Prosecutor to give you guidance, even when they say “this is a minor charge and it won’t result in a suspension.” They may be well intentioned but very wrong about how it will be treated as a professional driver.Myth #2 – Roadside inspections don’t mean anything if I don’t get a citation. This too is false. Inspections conducted on commercial vehicles by motor carrier enforcement officers are reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Management System as part of their Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA) program. This database is used by law enforcement to decide if your company should be flagged for more roadside inspections or if they should be audited at your office. Insurance companies also use this score (or their own version of it such as CAB) as part of their formula for rating insurance.Inspections that don’t result in a citation are the hardest to challenge and have corrected or removed from the SMS record. When you are given a citation to accompany an inspection report and then successfully challenge that citation in Court the FMCSA must remove the inspection results from your record if you ask them to.With an inspection that does not result in a citation the only way to challenge it is to request a DataQ, which is sent back to the same Officer that wrote the violation in the first place. It is rare that the Officer will change their mind.As a driver, CDL or not, your interactions with DOT enforcement follow you to an extent. Many employers will pull your Pre-employment Screening Program (PSP) report from the FMCSA before making a hiring decision. This report shows your prospective new employer all crashes for the past five years and roadside inspection results for the previous three years. This report can help them, or their insurance company, decide if you will help or hurt their overall SMS score or if you are just too risky to hire.Unfortunately for companies, when a poor driver lets the results of their behaviors stay on their SMS score, an insurance loss runs for many years to follow; so they need to be selective in hiring. This is why as a professional driver it is very important for you to protect your driver license and SMS scores.Never accept an inspection report or citation at face value; always seek the opinion of an expert. Like everybody else, law enforcement officers don’t always get it right, and contrary to popular opinion courts are not out to get you. Most judges are interested in seeing justice served - not in destroying someone’s career- which means they usually are willing to work with you even when you are guilty if your attitude is one of respect and gratitude.…………………………………Note: the author is not an attorney and this article is not to be construed as legal advice. Each situation is unique so please seek competent council in your home state.

Debris Left Behind

By Randall C. Resch



Scenario: A highway patrol sergeant complains your driver didn’t remove debris that was left behind. He orders your tow truck to return to clean-up. The sergeant wasn’t aware the officer on-scene ordered the operator to load the vehicle quickly and get off the highway.



Removing an over-turned vehicle from highway’s lanes is far different (and a more dangerous) environment than working a crash in a city’s intersection. With each scenario comes a list of on-scene considerations where risks and responsibilities are different, especially when other dangerous conditions are present.



Who’s To Blame?



An upset tow boss called me to make harsh comments about my tower leaving a scene without first clearing the roadway. It seems the tow boss drove past an earlier accident only to note debris wasn’t cleaned to his liking. He wasn’t happy the vehicle’s bumper cover, license plate and a pile of debris wasn’t removed with the wrecked car. I told him I’d immediately dispatch a driver back to the scene and call him back with my findings.



My driver determined the debris and bumper cover belonged to the other car towed by another company. That cleared our company from wrong-doing. While I gave it my best attempt to ask the tow boss not to jump to conclusions, I was motivated to prepare this brief how-to narrative touching on what a tower’s on-scene responsibilities are regarding clean-up.



Clean and Tidy



All states have vehicle code law requiring tow trucks to be equipped (minimally) with a broom and shovel, obviously to be used for cleanup. In California, Section 22700(a)(1) requires “Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following:



(1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed.



(2) One or more shovels, and whenever practical the tow truck driver engaged to remove any disabled vehicle shall spread dirt upon that portion of the roadway where oil or grease has been deposited by the disabled vehicle.



This requirement is consistent in most states. At minimum, towers shall clean the roadway; however, doing so potentially places operators in harm’s way if a debris field is spread over several lanes and hundreds of feet long.



In recovery considerations, tow operators are oftentimes forced to stand, walk and work where traffic continues to flow. At some point, clean-up may require law enforcement to re-direct, stop, or conduct traffic breaks allowing access for towers to safely remove debris.



But what if an officer tells you to load-up and not worry about debris? There’s always the possibility that the furtherance of public safety demands the tower load immediately then depart. But we’ve been told that arguing with an officer is a sure way to being suspended or disciplined for failing to follow an officer’s orders. Does that leave you free of liability? No.



It’s my recommendation that debris goes with casualty vehicles making this a “Damned if you do damned if you don’t scenario.” If your vehicle code has narrative speaking to debris removal from a crash scene, the orders from an officer doesn’t relieve you of responsibility under law. By Randall C. ReschScenario: A highway patrol sergeant complains your driver didn’t remove debris that was left behind. He orders your tow truck to return to clean-up. The sergeant wasn’t aware the officer on-scene ordered the operator to load the vehicle quickly and get off the highway.Removing an over-turned vehicle from highway’s lanes is far different (and a more dangerous) environment than working a crash in a city’s intersection. With each scenario comes a list of on-scene considerations where risks and responsibilities are different, especially when other dangerous conditions are present.Who’s To Blame?An upset tow boss called me to make harsh comments about my tower leaving a scene without first clearing the roadway. It seems the tow boss drove past an earlier accident only to note debris wasn’t cleaned to his liking. He wasn’t happy the vehicle’s bumper cover, license plate and a pile of debris wasn’t removed with the wrecked car. I told him I’d immediately dispatch a driver back to the scene and call him back with my findings.My driver determined the debris and bumper cover belonged to the other car towed by another company. That cleared our company from wrong-doing. While I gave it my best attempt to ask the tow boss not to jump to conclusions, I was motivated to prepare this brief how-to narrative touching on what a tower’s on-scene responsibilities are regarding clean-up.Clean and TidyAll states have vehicle code law requiring tow trucks to be equipped (minimally) with a broom and shovel, obviously to be used for cleanup. In California, Section 22700(a)(1) requires “Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following:(1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed.(2) One or more shovels, and whenever practical the tow truck driver engaged to remove any disabled vehicle shall spread dirt upon that portion of the roadway where oil or grease has been deposited by the disabled vehicle.This requirement is consistent in most states. At minimum, towers shall clean the roadway; however, doing so potentially places operators in harm’s way if a debris field is spread over several lanes and hundreds of feet long.In recovery considerations, tow operators are oftentimes forced to stand, walk and work where traffic continues to flow. At some point, clean-up may require law enforcement to re-direct, stop, or conduct traffic breaks allowing access for towers to safely remove debris.But what if an officer tells you to load-up and not worry about debris? There’s always the possibility that the furtherance of public safety demands the tower load immediately then depart. But we’ve been told that arguing with an officer is a sure way to being suspended or disciplined for failing to follow an officer’s orders. Does that leave you free of liability? No.It’s my recommendation that debris goes with casualty vehicles making this a “Damned if you do damned if you don’t scenario.” If your vehicle code has narrative speaking to debris removal from a crash scene, the orders from an officer doesn’t relieve you of responsibility under law.