Heavy Rescue 401 to Air for 5th Season
The popular towing reality T.V. show which reaches 170 countries will air on the Discovery Channel at 10 p.m., January 5th.
SUV Controlled Extrication
When an SUV’s gas tank gets lodged on a couple of large rocks, Washington State’s Orcas Towing gets the job done.
Protecting Your Ability to Drive
A couple of myths persist about your driving record, so here’s what you should know to protect it.
Anticipated Turn-Around in Repo Business
With the repo business taking a hit as well from sagging economic activity, tougher measures from lenders may bring more repossessions.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 23 - December 29, 2020

Linked to Community

1 900f9
George L. Nitti

Since its founding in 1965, Max’s 641 Towing & Service has been strongly linked to its community of Murray, Kentucky.

Owner Monty McCuiston, who recently coordinated and raised approximately $56,000 for a Christmas drive program that gave away gift cards to over 1200 students in two school districts, took over the business from his father Max in 2005.

He said, “My father’s big thing was taking care of people.”

McCuiston has continued to carry on that tradition, opting to keep his business small rather than move outside the area to do heavy duty and long-haul transport work.

He said, “We are satisfied with the business we have. We want to build to serve our customer base. Heavy duty work would pull us farther away.”

Under his ownership, several light duty trucks were purchased with the customer in mind, helping to facilitate passenger travel, security and reliability. In addition, McCuiston upgraded their tow truck graphics.
He said, “My father was always a plain jane type of person. I wanted something to stand out. I wanted something that would be seen down the road.”

One truck that stands out is their sharp looking light-duty 2017 Dodge 5500 with a Century 602.

“Our trucks used to be white with burgundy lettering, but in 2012, I went with black because I thought it would stand out better.” McCuiston said. “There were already other companies in the area that were utilizing white.”

Max’s name pops out on the side of the truck in silver lettering with a diamond metallic plate background while a red shadow adds emphasis.

Also standing out are large tow chains on each side that run diagonally from top to bottom across the body of the unit.

McCuiston said, “We wanted to give the impression that we are tough and strong enough to support our customers’ needs. The symbol of chains sends that message.”

Linked together, this community grows strong.

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!


December 23 - December 29, 2020
Towing for Toys Coordinator Monty McCuiston (center) of Max's 641 Towing and Service displaying a ceremonial check that will go towards purchasing gift cards for more than 1200 students in 2 school districts.

Towing for Toys Christmas Drive To Help Over 1200 School Children

A Christmas drive called Towing for Toys, coordinated by Monty McCuiston, owner of Max’s 641 Towing and Service, raised approximately $54,000 for two Western Kentucky school districts, smashing last year’s total by more than $20,000.

McCuiston said, “We actually have another $2,000 coming in, so this will put it over $56,000 once we are at our final total.” The money will go to purchasing gift cards for the students, to be used throughout the local community.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, which caused businesses to close and the cancellation of popular fundraising events, three new events helped create the funds: two 5K road races and a golf tournament.

“Those three produced a little over $20,000 of the money that was raised,” said McCuiston. “They were all new, but the big thing for us is that they seemed to come at a time that people were looking for something to do.”
McCuiston said the exact total of students who were eligible to be helped by Towing for Toys this year as 1,230.

Source: https://www.murrayledger.com/
December 23 - December 29, 2020
Gary Vandenheuvel, and his son Collin Vandenheuvel, stand next to a new vehicle added to the fleet at Preferred Towing in Sarnia, and featured with them on the reality television series, Heavy Rescue: 401. PHOTO BY PAUL MORDEN /The Observer

Heavy Rescue: 401 to Air 5th Season

On Jan. 5, 10 p.m., Discovery’s Heavy Rescue: 401 is set to air 18 new episodes, in what will be its 5th season featuring Sarnia, Ontario’s Preferred Towing and other companies.

Gary Vandenheuvel, who owns the towing company with wife Tammy Vandenheuvel, said the production company and a three-person film crew that lives in Sarnia through the winter is already at work on production for its season six. Their son Collin is part of the business and the show, as are members of the company’s crew.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on that I had no idea of until this entered my life,” Vandenheuvel said. “A lot of people now say to me, ‘when I see you guys out there I now slow down and move over,’” he said. “That’s what it has been about for us – to be able to educate the public a little bit about what we do and how dangerous it is.”

The show is “extremely popular” and shown in 170 countries.

“We hear from all kinds of people,” including “tow guys” and fans not in the industry, Vandenheuvel said. “It has all been really positive.”

https://www.theobserver.ca/

NH Woman Found Dead in Tow Truck

A NH woman, who was reported missing by a family member, was later found dead inside a vehicle towed by Above All Collision of Concord, NH.

Police met with family members attempting to locate her and checked with her employer and the local hospital for information. While investigating, police learned that two cars had been towed from the street by Above All Collision.

The police went to the tow operation and upon searching one of the vehicles, found her body.

"I'll see if she is responsive," the officer told dispatch.

Later, the officer added, "I think this is going to be a code gray."

Police were at the cars investigating the incident for at least four hours.

Source: https://patch.com/new-hampshire/concord-nh

Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Snow [b]Storm Puts Towers into Action

Wintry conditions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, Dec. 16, have created hazardous road conditions, putting towers into action to clear wrecks and pile-ups.

In Luzerne County, Pa, almost 2 feet of snow has caused lots of accidents while towers are working around the clock.

Eric Hollock of Ayers Towing Service said, "We're switching drivers right now. I'm going to take a break for a few hours and I'll be back for the overnight shift.”

In Pittsburgh, Phil Riggle, co-owner of Allwine-Curry Towing said he was pretty busy Wednesday. “That first round hit and it really got the roads icy and we started getting accidents.”

In Ohio, Boardman Towing and Rocovery has also been working 24/7.

Owner Chris Flynn said, “If this evening is anything like this afternoon has been, I’m sure our crews will be busy all night long tending to everything.”

Towers are also keen to warn drivers to slow down and move over.

Flynn maintained that it’s against the law to not slow down in an accident scene where his trucks are present, even during inclement weather.

“Watch out for emergency vehicles and tow trucks that are tending to accident scenes. The “slow down, move over” law applies every day of the year, including for tow trucks,” Flynn said.

Riggle said, “Our biggest concern is when we’re on the roadside is having people move over, slow down, give everybody lots of space.”

WKBN.com
https://www.wpxi.com/
https://www.wnep.com/

Transportation Industry [b]Prioritized for Vaccine Deployment

As vaccines go through the approval process and get disbursed, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended several phases for prioritizing who gets the vaccine. The committee agrees that health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by essential workers, such as those in the transportation industry.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) submitted letters to the White House, the ACIP, President-elect Joe Biden, and the National Governors Association urging them to remember the trucking industry’s essential status as a national vaccine distribution strategy is being formulated by officials across various levels of government.

“Our nation’s ability to successfully confront the COVID-19 pandemic depends on the resilience and integrity of our transportation networks,” wrote Bill Sullivan, ATA’s executive vice president of advisory in the letters. “The trucking industry is proud to play an outsized role in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, and we ask that you consider the essential nature of the trucking workforce as you implement plans for vaccine distribution. As we saw at the outset of the pandemic, when supply lines are disrupted, consequences are fast to follow.”

The panel will continue to hold meetings over the next several weeks as vaccines go through the federal approval process.

Source: Fleetmaintenance.com

Gold Coin Challenge [b]in North Dakota

Jerry Slinger, owner of Interstate Towing & Auto Repair of Grand Forks, ND., is offering to donate a rare golden coin appraised at nearly $2000 to the Salvation Army Kettle Drive if someone else drops the gold coin first into the kettle.

Slinger got the idea of a matching contribution after someone dropped a gold coin worth nearly $2,000 in a kettle earlier this week, also in Grand Forks.

"The donation is not really about us. It's my hope we can turn this one donation into one or two or three or more coins and make a significant difference," said Slinger.
Last year, a total of three golden coins were donated.

https://www.inforum.com/

AAA Missouri to [b]Discontinue it Fleet

AAA Missouri is closing a fleet facility and laying off 95 employees as part of a move to discontinue using its own fleet and instead use independent contractors to provide roadside assistance to members.
In a filing with the state this week, AAA Missouri said layoffs will be permanent for the mostly tow truck and battery service drivers based out of the facility. They will begin in February, the private auto club said.
A member of the national network of American Automobile Association clubs, AAA Missouri has its main offices in Town and Country and serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, southern Illinois and parts of Kansas and Indiana.

https://www.stltoday.com/
December 23 - December 29, 2020

SUV Controlled Extrication

1 33419by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 11 a.m. on Nov 12, 2020 Orcas Towing was called to recover an SUV off a private driveway. Orcas owner Uzek Susol informed, “The driver/property owner requested a tow truck or two to recover their Ford SUV that was over a soft embankment in their private driveway with two large rocks under the fuel tank.”

Uzek responded with his Truck #1, a 2001 Ford F550 4x4 with an 8-ton Chevron 408 twin line independent on the business end. It has dual 9,000-pound planetary winches with 150-feet of steel core swedged wire rope on each and is equipped with Chevron’s AutoGrip II wheel lift system.

He stated, “It's my Little Monster! Two 9000-pound planetary winches, scotch blocks and snatch blocks can do some amazing things. I have scotch blocks that chain to the D rings on the tailboard and keep the wheel lift up. They anchor pretty good for me. The D ring I have on my wheel lift arm helps out for low pulls. I bought it from AW Direct and had a pro welder mount it; I use it quite often for low pulls to avoid air dam/wire rope contact. My preference is to use a snatch block for the hard pulls and not have to wait twice as long to wind in wire rope on a far out winch out. The State Patrol requires a sling on our wreckers.”
Once on scene, Uzek decided to call Rich, one of his backup drivers, to bring their 2018 F450 4×4 with a Chevron 408 twin line integrated. He explained, “This was a very narrow driveway and the SUV fuel tank was perched atop a large boulder, which would require a very controlled extrication that would roll the SUV forward with no sideways motion so as to not puncture the fuel tank.”

Over the years Uzek has handled a variety of situations and developed a reputation for doing some amazing, technically difficult recoveries using some creative rigging. This job was another one of those.

“There were trees laying across the hood, which we hooked the passenger side 450 winch to pull the trees away from the SUV,” said Uzek. “We ran a two-part line from the drivers winch of the 450 to the passenger side front tow hook of the SUV for a forward pull. We ran the drivers winch line of the 550 to the drivers rear wheel of the SUV to keep it from sliding down the embankment. We ran the passenger winch line of the 550 up across the street to a snatch block/strap/tree then from there a two-part line to the drivers lower control arm of the SUV for a forward/diagonal pull to pull forward and also sideways to prevent the front from sliding down the hill.”

They weren’t able to get the SUV in neutral, which would have been preferred, so they engaged all winches, checked rigging and winched the SUV forward diagonally up the embankment into the road.

Uzek stated, “We did a survey of the vehicle and saw no undercarriage, brake, steering or suspension damage, so the owner was able to drive it away. Total time on scene with both trucks was about 60 minutes.”

………………………………
Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech DBA Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Orcas Island is the largest of the San Juan Islands, which are located in the northwestern corner of the state in San Juan County, Washington.

Besides being a tower and rigging/recovery specialist, Uzek is an ace mechanic and fabricator who builds some awesome rods and bikes and has transported pretty much everything.

Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far

bridgetoofar 7bf65
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie

On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.

Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”

Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.

Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.

Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.

Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.

Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.

“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”

Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.

“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”

The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.

Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”

Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”

………………………………………………

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.

Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.

Thackray Crane Rental, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., has been providing crane rentals, operators, warehouse and storage facilities, heavy industrial trucking services, and comprehensive logistics support to customers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area since 1947.

Stack’em Container Work

1 ae679
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020, Pepe’s Towing was called by the Los Angeles Police Department to respond to a container wreck in Wilmington, Calif.

Pepe’s Los Angeles Manager Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator, along with operator David Celis with Big Flipper, their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator.

Upon arrival, they were told that the accident happened by an allegedly intoxicated forklift operator who was trying to double stack a container on a chassis onto another container on a chassis. During the process, the container lost balance and slid off.

Josh informed, “I saw one of the forks on the forklift dug into the side of the container. If this wasn’t bad enough, the landing gear also went through and was stuck on top of the container they were trying to stack it on.”

For the rigging, they positioned the Century 1150 50-ton at the rear of the container and the Century 1075 75-ton to lift the front. “I used a harness to hoist myself up high enough to feed the container slings in the top container holes. The same was done with the 50-ton on the rear of the container,” Josh explained. “We used our custom designed container slings to lift each end of the container.”

With everything rigged and secure, Dave turned on the forklift to lower the fork out of the container and drive the forklift out of the way. Next, he winched in on the 75-ton to lift the front of the container high enough to remove the landing gear stuck in the roof.

Once the container was clear, Josh lifted the container from the rear with the 50-ton while Dave rotated the front counter-clockwise with the 75-ton to even it out; then they set it on the ground.

“After we set the container back to level ground, the company used a tractor to transport it back inside their yard. This was not your average container work,” stated Josh.

………………….
Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated with over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment.
December 23 - December 29, 2020

Protecting Your Ability to Drive

PointsOff 38592
Brian J Riker

I am often called by a panicked driver or tow boss asking what they can do to “get this off my record.” Usually, they are referring to a traffic citation, bad roadside DOT inspection or an out of service order, and more often than not, they are asking way too late for anyone to be of much help. I want to clear up a couple of myths about your driver license and CSA/SMS score.

Myth #1 – What I do in my car is on my own time and does not affect my commercial driver license (CDL). Wrong! There are not two licenses. Your CDL (if you have one) and your regular license are all one record. What you do in your car does impact your ability to continue to drive for work. Even those without a CDL still are held to a much higher standard than the average car driver by employers and insurance companies, not to mention the serious traffic offenses that can disqualify anyone from operating a commercial motor vehicle. See 49 CFR § 383.51 for more information.

If you make your living by operating motor vehicles, regardless of the type or reason, you must take steps to protect your driving record. The best way to protect your record is to not put yourself into situations that could result in a citation or conviction in the first place. But as they say, sometimes “stuff happens.” When “stuff” happens, don’t just pay the fine and forget about it. And never ignore a citation either; instead ask an attorney that specializes in commercial drivers what the potential effects of a conviction could be.

But not every State treats charges the same way and therefore a conviction for a seemingly minor offense in one state may not be treated the same way in your home state. It is important to understand how the effect of a guilty plea in another state will affect your license. Do not trust the Prosecutor to give you guidance, even when they say “this is a minor charge and it won’t result in a suspension.” They may be well intentioned but very wrong about how it will be treated as a professional driver.

Myth #2 – Roadside inspections don’t mean anything if I don’t get a citation. This too is false. Inspections conducted on commercial vehicles by motor carrier enforcement officers are reported to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Management System as part of their Compliance Safety and Accountability (CSA) program. This database is used by law enforcement to decide if your company should be flagged for more roadside inspections or if they should be audited at your office. Insurance companies also use this score (or their own version of it such as CAB) as part of their formula for rating insurance.

Inspections that don’t result in a citation are the hardest to challenge and have corrected or removed from the SMS record. When you are given a citation to accompany an inspection report and then successfully challenge that citation in Court the FMCSA must remove the inspection results from your record if you ask them to.

With an inspection that does not result in a citation the only way to challenge it is to request a DataQ, which is sent back to the same Officer that wrote the violation in the first place. It is rare that the Officer will change their mind.

As a driver, CDL or not, your interactions with DOT enforcement follow you to an extent. Many employers will pull your Pre-employment Screening Program (PSP) report from the FMCSA before making a hiring decision. This report shows your prospective new employer all crashes for the past five years and roadside inspection results for the previous three years. This report can help them, or their insurance company, decide if you will help or hurt their overall SMS score or if you are just too risky to hire.

Unfortunately for companies, when a poor driver lets the results of their behaviors stay on their SMS score, an insurance loss runs for many years to follow; so they need to be selective in hiring. This is why as a professional driver it is very important for you to protect your driver license and SMS scores.

Never accept an inspection report or citation at face value; always seek the opinion of an expert. Like everybody else, law enforcement officers don’t always get it right, and contrary to popular opinion courts are not out to get you. Most judges are interested in seeing justice served - not in destroying someone’s career- which means they usually are willing to work with you even when you are guilty if your attitude is one of respect and gratitude.

…………………………………
Note: the author is not an attorney and this article is not to be construed as legal advice. Each situation is unique so please seek competent council in your home state.

Debris Left Behind

debrisleftbehind b7b2d
By Randall C. Resch

Scenario: A highway patrol sergeant complains your driver didn’t remove debris that was left behind. He orders your tow truck to return to clean-up. The sergeant wasn’t aware the officer on-scene ordered the operator to load the vehicle quickly and get off the highway.

Removing an over-turned vehicle from highway’s lanes is far different (and a more dangerous) environment than working a crash in a city’s intersection. With each scenario comes a list of on-scene considerations where risks and responsibilities are different, especially when other dangerous conditions are present.

Who’s To Blame?

An upset tow boss called me to make harsh comments about my tower leaving a scene without first clearing the roadway. It seems the tow boss drove past an earlier accident only to note debris wasn’t cleaned to his liking. He wasn’t happy the vehicle’s bumper cover, license plate and a pile of debris wasn’t removed with the wrecked car. I told him I’d immediately dispatch a driver back to the scene and call him back with my findings.

My driver determined the debris and bumper cover belonged to the other car towed by another company. That cleared our company from wrong-doing. While I gave it my best attempt to ask the tow boss not to jump to conclusions, I was motivated to prepare this brief how-to narrative touching on what a tower’s on-scene responsibilities are regarding clean-up.

Clean and Tidy

All states have vehicle code law requiring tow trucks to be equipped (minimally) with a broom and shovel, obviously to be used for cleanup. In California, Section 22700(a)(1) requires “Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following:

(1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed.

(2) One or more shovels, and whenever practical the tow truck driver engaged to remove any disabled vehicle shall spread dirt upon that portion of the roadway where oil or grease has been deposited by the disabled vehicle.

This requirement is consistent in most states. At minimum, towers shall clean the roadway; however, doing so potentially places operators in harm’s way if a debris field is spread over several lanes and hundreds of feet long.

In recovery considerations, tow operators are oftentimes forced to stand, walk and work where traffic continues to flow. At some point, clean-up may require law enforcement to re-direct, stop, or conduct traffic breaks allowing access for towers to safely remove debris.

But what if an officer tells you to load-up and not worry about debris? There’s always the possibility that the furtherance of public safety demands the tower load immediately then depart. But we’ve been told that arguing with an officer is a sure way to being suspended or disciplined for failing to follow an officer’s orders. Does that leave you free of liability? No.

It’s my recommendation that debris goes with casualty vehicles making this a “Damned if you do damned if you don’t scenario.” If your vehicle code has narrative speaking to debris removal from a crash scene, the orders from an officer doesn’t relieve you of responsibility under law.

CARES Act and Your Taxes

CaresAct 54eeb
Brian J Riker

Earlier in the year, many folks turned to the rapidly deployed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) made available by the Small Business Administration to survive the economic effects of Covid-19. Many applied for and accepted these funds without a second thought about future financial impacts; however, now is the time to consider these potential impacts.

With only a few weeks left of 2020, it may be too late to fully mitigate your tax liability but it is definitely worth a look to see what your taxes will look like this year. Even though for many your income has not been on par with years past, you may still end up owing more in taxes than in previous years because of the loss of certain common deductions if you accepted and used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program without showing the PPP funds as income.

The CARES Act clearly states that the PPP funds are not to be taxable funds although the IRS has stated that because the PPP is technically a loan that is expected to be converted into a grant and forgiven the IRS has issued guidance that states any usual deductible expense paid for with funds from the PPP shall not be deductible if you can reasonably expect the PPP funds to be converted into a grant. They also clarify that the forgiveness does not need to take place in tax year 2020 but instead it only needs to be reasonable to expect the funds to become grant funds instead of loan funds.

What this means to you is you could end up paying up to your income tax rate (15-21% depending on business tax structure) on the funds received from the PPP or lose the ability to deduct the expenses paid for with the PPP funds, a surprise than many may not be prepared for.

Now there are some different considerations for tax treatment of the EIDL funds since they are part of a regular program from the SBA. The first $10,000 is a grant and most likely will need to be treated as regular income; however since it must also be spent on normal business expenses there should be little to no tax impact. The rest of the EIDL funds most likely need to be treated as a loan since they will need to be repaid, although the IRS still has not issued firm rules regarding this and there is a push in Congress to give special tax treatment to both the PPP and EIDL funds.
Perhaps the silver lining of this whole mess is the dollar for dollar tax liability offset from employee retention credits. Unlike loans or deductible expenses that affect your gross income amount and only proportionally affect your tax rate these credits provide a direct reduction in your tax liability.

Lastly, outside of the tax implication is the overall liability for these funds should your business fail to meet the guidelines for forgiveness or be unable to repay the funds. The loans of less than $25,000 generally are not collateralized which means they will not come and take your trucks, equipment or other property to make good on the loans.

The loans between $25,000 and $200,000 are collateralized so the SBA can come seize business assets such as trucks, tools or inventory in an attempt to be repaid but usually not personal assets like your home. Loans greater than $200,000 require a personal guarantee in addition to the business collateral so for those loans the SBA can, and most likely will, seize your home and other personal belongings to satisfy the loan.

Keep in mind these are US Government backed loans so the SBA has the power, even for the smaller loans, to offset any government funds such as tax returns to make good on defaulted payments. That said, these loans are generally able to be discharged in bankruptcy unlike many other forms of debt owed to the US Government.

Fortunately the PPP funds have special protections granted when they were authorized, but the EIDL funds come from a SBA program in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore are governed by more traditional rules that will result in the SBA actively attempting to collect on the loans if they go into default.

*Please note, this column is for informational purposes only as I am not a tax professional or financial coach. Please consult your own tax advisor to see how your specific situation may differ.
December 23 - December 29, 2020

Linked to Community

1 900f9
George L. Nitti

Since its founding in 1965, Max’s 641 Towing & Service has been strongly linked to its community of Murray, Kentucky.

Owner Monty McCuiston, who recently coordinated and raised approximately $56,000 for a Christmas drive program that gave away gift cards to over 1200 students in two school districts, took over the business from his father Max in 2005.

He said, “My father’s big thing was taking care of people.”

McCuiston has continued to carry on that tradition, opting to keep his business small rather than move outside the area to do heavy duty and long-haul transport work.

He said, “We are satisfied with the business we have. We want to build to serve our customer base. Heavy duty work would pull us farther away.”

Under his ownership, several light duty trucks were purchased with the customer in mind, helping to facilitate passenger travel, security and reliability. In addition, McCuiston upgraded their tow truck graphics.
He said, “My father was always a plain jane type of person. I wanted something to stand out. I wanted something that would be seen down the road.”

One truck that stands out is their sharp looking light-duty 2017 Dodge 5500 with a Century 602.

“Our trucks used to be white with burgundy lettering, but in 2012, I went with black because I thought it would stand out better.” McCuiston said. “There were already other companies in the area that were utilizing white.”

Max’s name pops out on the side of the truck in silver lettering with a diamond metallic plate background while a red shadow adds emphasis.

Also standing out are large tow chains on each side that run diagonally from top to bottom across the body of the unit.

McCuiston said, “We wanted to give the impression that we are tough and strong enough to support our customers’ needs. The symbol of chains sends that message.”

Linked together, this community grows strong.

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 49846
By George L. Nitti

Tow truck drivers of the modern era might be compared to the knights of shining armor of the medieval ages. For both, heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem, each willing to bear a cross and sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Since towers embody the knight archetype, it’s only fitting that the tower of today assume medieval garb, branding themselves as knights.

At Knight Towing, located in Casa Grande, Az, one of their newest heavy-duty wreckers, a 2018 Peterbilt with a 35 ton Century wrecker, assumes the grandeur of knighthood with an entrancing design that can only command attention and respect.

According to manager Andrew Shreffler, “Our trucks are white. Many of the heavy duty trucks around us are just plain trucks with lettering as well. We were looking to create something that stood out.”

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about 3 weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cabin of the unit. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures our attention with his commanding stature, while the dark blue cape of the knight cascades on the doors.

On the side of the unit, along the body of the wrecker, the company name is written super large, spelled out in a royal navy medieval lettering while a sword, Excalibur, is cleverly weaved through the lettering, merging word with image.

At the front of the unit, on the hood, is a shield, while surrounding it, on and around the fenders is chain mail - a type of armour consisting of small metal rings linked together in a pattern to form a mesh.

Sheffler said, “It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out.”

Bad Boy on the Road

jaimestowing 99a7b
By George L. Nitti

Anyone working in towing knows that It takes a thick skin to do repo work.

As a former Repo man himself, owner Lenny Diogo of Jaimes Towing and Recovery of Fort Meyers, Fla. attested, “I hated riding around all damn night looking for people. There ain’t no money in it and people pull guns on you. You might say I had my fair share of fights.”

As a result, he cultivated a bad boy image for himself.

One of his first trucks was a 97’ Ford F350 Dynamic Twin Line with a 7-3 Diesel. At 500,000 miles, the unit has undergone changes, but it can still get the job done.

Diogo said, “I can get in it, fire it up and go use it.”

One big restoration he made was jacking up the unit, making it like a monster truck while adding wheels that measure 49 by 24 inches.

He said, “Today, we use it for parades and events. It’s more a show piece and toy. It’s too wide and too tall to be on the road. It only goes 20 miles an hour. But if someone steals a car and dumps it in the middle of the woods, that’s the car we use to pull it out. I don’t have to worry about getting it stuck. It works great on the beach too.”

Diogo, having grown older and wiser since transitioning into transport, towing and recovery, indicates he no longer has the bad boy image he once had, but that the unit itself does.

On its side door is a graphic similar to a “Wanted” poster, where the words, written in western style lettering on an all-white background, state “Wanted James.”

That background helps set it off nicely against the unit’s predominant graphics - Tribal Flames that are airbrushed in shades of blue, orange and yellow and gray boulders prominent on its front end.

He said, “One of my brother’s buddies did the custom paint. He put a few hundred hours into it. It’s all free hand and airbrushed. The suspension work cost about $15,000.”

December 23 - December 29, 2020

Axle Caps 

axlecaps 732fa
Axle covers for towing buses and trucks and towing them properly. Axle hubs? We've got it covered with models to fit every major hub on the road in North America, European, and Japanese commercial vehicles. From a 3/4 ton pickup to tractor trailers and military vehicles. 

Tough, High Density Polyethylene axle covers include gaskets and are equipped with an access hole for adding hub oil before towing, so the hub bearings will always have an oil supply during the tow.

When you use Axle Caps, you are providing an extra level of care for your customer's equipment. Some tow operators are using them to market their towing service by providing an extra service that others are not. Fleet owners and maintenance managers will notice the professional quality of your service by the extra attention you give to their equipment and are more likely to give your company repeat business. They like them because they ensure against drive axle component damage while their bus or truck is being towed. Customers have told us that at DOT inspection stations, inspectors are always making positive comments about them and that they are a sign of a good operation.

For more information about this product, http://axlecap.net/

Digital Alerting

haas alert5 03 55a68

HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® service uniquely utilizes existing connectivity to enable vehicle-to-vehicle communication today, paving the way to future solutions and C-V2X applications. To date, Safety Cloud has processed over 350,000,000 driver alerts, protecting hundreds of first responder and roadway worker fleets. The vehicle-to-vehicle communication functionality on Safety Cloud - called Digital Alerting - delivers real-time notifications to drivers as they approach connected emergency vehicles, tow trucks, maintenance fleets, and construction vehicles. Through in-dash systems and navigation apps, the digital alerts reach drivers up to 30 seconds before they encounter the responder or worker vehicles on the road, providing them with critical additional time to slow down and safely maneuver to avoid collision. The safety system is now a standard feature on emergency vehicles from fleet manufacturers, enabling customers to receive the V2V solution without having to add it on separately after their fleet vehicles are delivered.  “Every day, the first responders and roadway professionals who go to work on America’s roadways put themselves in harms way. Despite Move Over laws in 50 states and Vision Zero initiatives, responders and workers are struck and injured or killed daily while performing routine road work and responding to emergencies,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “Today's cars are safer than ever, but struck-by incidents still remain the leading cause of death for nearly all first responder types. Simply put, lights and sirens aren't enough to protect first responders and roadway workers on modern roads. At HAAS Alert, we set out to change that, using V2V technology available today on our roads to protect those that protect us.”

https://www.haasalert.com/

Wireless 36” Light Bar

wirelesslightbar2 e7db4
• This wireless tow light features two amber/white strobes (with a separate switch) for additional driver safety.
• It’s easy to use: just plug the 7 pin transmitter into your vehicle’s connector; strap the bar on the disabled vehicle; hit the ‘on’ switch, and you’re ready to tow.
• To save battery life, the taillights do not light when the bar is initially turned on—they work in concert with your vehicles taillights (left and right turn, stop, and taillights).
• This light bar features DOT LED lights, automotive grade circuitry, and quality construction unmatched in the industry. It comes with a three-year warranty with the exception of the batteries, which are warranted for 6 months.
• Designed, Engineered, Manufactured, and Assembled in the USA by Custer Products / Lite It Wireless.
https://custerproducts.com/products/lite-it-wireless/

Featuring amber/white strobes
December 23 - December 29, 2020

December 23 - December 29, 2020

Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Auto Repossessions on the Rise

As the economic situation in America becomes more dire due to the effects of Covid-19, auto repossessions are expected to rise. Without more stimulus - jobless benefits, financial programs and consumer protections are all set to expire, causing evictions, foreclosures and auto repossessions.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in defaults and delinquencies,” said John Van Alst of the National Consumer Law Center. “I think that’s going to translate into a really large increase in repossessions.”

According to the credit reporting agency TransUnion, the number of auto loan accounts that are 30 days past due moved to 3.1% in August, compared to 3.0% in July.

“I’m almost certain the number of repossessions are going to increase,” said Les McCook, executive director for the American Recovery Association.

Source: https://www.poynter.org/

Georgia Woman Charged for Obstruction

A woman faces a charge of obstruction after an incident in a parking lot of a mall area in Warner Robins, Georgia.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, it started with a car being repossessed.

He says the woman jumped into the car and refused to get out. Officers were called to the scene and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

Then, he says, she started the car and tried to drive it away while it was connected to the wrecker.

Officers broke the car window as she was trying to drive off, and she was ultimately removed from the car.

The woman was charged for obstructing an officer.

https://www.13wmaz.com/

Repossession Leads to [b]Drug Discovery

A repossession of a rental car at an Oregon mobile home park first led to an altercation than to a drug discovery.

The suspect, Jeremy Peppinger, allegedly threatened to "get a gun" when the rental car he was driving was being taken back for his failure to return it--and pay for it.

A 911 call led to Deputies reporting to the scene. When they arrived Peppinger was removing personal items from the vehicle.  On probable cause Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and inside found a baggie of what appeared to be a crystal-like substance, and numerous needles in the car.

Peppinger was booked for felony threats while the substance was turned over to investigators.

Source: https://newstalk870.am/
 
