Traveling Above and Beyond

Jack-knifed in Jersey

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



On September 30th, 2020, Big Tows Inc. was called by the New Jersey State Police at approximately 3 a.m. to clear a multi truck accident blocking all lanes on 287 North in Oakland, NJ.



Monika Fijor, Big Tow’s owner/Senior Vice President, explained, “Heavy rain conditions caused this truck to jack-knife around the turn, hitting the center concrete jersey wall. The tractor came apart, jumping over to the southbound lanes into on-coming traffic. A truck driver behind it saw the accident up ahead and slammed on his brakes, causing a third truck to collide in its rear-end and roll over in the left lane.”



The jack-knifed tractor/trailer sustained major damage. The impact caused its front axle, hood, front-end and radiator to be thrown into the southbound lanes. The engine and trans broke free from the frame and the cab broke free from the chassis.



Big Tows responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 389 twin steer with Century 1075 75-ton rotator, a 2015 Peterbilt 389 50-ton rotator, a 2020 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, a 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van, a 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed and a Peterbilt tractor.



Big Tow’s owner/President Ricardo Fijor, TRAA Level 3 and WreckMaster 6/7, was the recovery supervisor and operated the 75-ton rotator. His wife Monika Fijor, TRAA Level 2, was the accident safety supervisor. Ricardo and Monika’s son/next generation upcoming operator Dylan Fijor, WreckMaster 4/5, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Manuel Castro, WreckMaster 4/5, operated the 50-ton rotator. Operator Luis Quintuna, WreckMaster 6/7, rigged the rotators. Operator Kevin Shapiro, WreckMaster 2/3, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Santiago Paunta drove the Sprinter van. Operator Anibal Urrutia, WreckMaster 4/5, assisted with the recovery rigging and operator Alexis Mainato was the extra man on this job.



The 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van was on scene equipped with a pump-out tank into 55 gallon drums, mechanical tools to remove the drive line cage brakes supply, speedy dry and booms to put around drains.



Ricardo staged the 75-ton rotator in front of the trailer. He boomed out and the crew rigged two lines to the front of the trailer to lift it off of the fifth wheel of the mangled tractor. Operator Manuel Castro staged the 50-ton rotator in front of the tractor. The crew had to load bind the engine onto the frame so it could be lifted in one shot. Once the engine was secured, two lines from the 50-ton were rigged to the front of the tractor and it was lifted up and off of the concrete jersey barrier.



The crew loaded the axle, hood and other truck parts onto the 2020 Hino with the Kilar flatbed for transport. The engine was unchained from the tractor’s frame and placed on the 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, along with the dry shaft, and secured for transport. The Peterbilt tractor transported the trailer loaded with toilet paper.



Speedy dry was spread to absorb any fluids, the scene was cleaned up of all debris, the tractor and trailer were towed back to Big Tows yard in Ramsey, NJ and traffic on Route 287 was able to flow once again.



---------------

The husband and wife team of Ricardo and Monika Fijor are the driving force of Big Tows Inc. They founded the company in 1998 in Spring Valley, NY. Big Tows Inc., with years of experience in heavy towing and emergency recovery, is one of the largest family owned towing companies in Rockland County. They are a New York State Authorized Repair facility for medium- and heavy-duty trucks with all their drivers are WreckMaster and TRAA certified. Their headquarters is located in Chestnut Ridge, NY and they also have an additional location in Ramsey, NJ.



Show Yours @ TIW

Not So Simple Act of Kindness

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



On April 21, 2020 a fatal crash occurred on state Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah after a vehicle went off a cliff and plunged to the bottom of a 100-foot ravine.



It was reported that officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to SR-59 near the Hurricane Hill trailhead, commonly known as the Hurricane Overlook, on a single-vehicle crash involving a green Geo Tracker. The SUV came to rest roughly 260 feet below the edge of the cliff. When officers reached the wreckage, they found the driver, an elderly man who was in his early 80s, inside the vehicle and deceased.



Great West Towing & Recovery LLC of St. George, Utah, offered to recover the vehicle from the ravine at no cost. Great West operator Cameron Kent informed, “Nobody called us on the recovery. We heard about it on the news then realized it was still there days later. I started calling around to get more info on it and found out only liability insurance and they were not paying. So we offered to recover the car but without any charge to the family.”



For the recovery they used their 1995 Chevy 3500 light-duty Nomar wrecker boom truck with dual winches and a 2019 International 4300 MV with a Chevron rollback to help tie down the wrecker and keep it planted to the ground.



However, the location of the vehicle made for a not so simple recovery that entailed adding extra feet of cable to reach the vehicle from the top where the wrecker was located. They used almost 500-feet of cable on this recovery, two 100-feet cables and a single 200-feet cable along with the dual 50 foot cables on the Nomar boom truck.



Cameron and operator Adam Clarke repelled down the cliff side while Great West owner Lee Clarke was up top controlling the winches from the Nomar wrecker. The two operators were lowered down the side of the cliff and then hiked into the deep ravine where the Tracker was located and then rigged it for recovery.



Cameron explained, “We had to re-rig the winches about four times to prevent the SUV from falling back down into the ravine. Fortunately we always bring extra cable.”



The dead lift (the point when the vehicle is off the ground and winching through the air straight up the cliff wall) was just about 98-feet. Once they got it topside, they loaded it on their Chevron rollback and hauled it to their yard.



The recovery began at daybreak and was completed about four hours later.



Cameron said, “This recovery actually went much smoother than we thought it would considering the location of the vehicle.”



Show Yours @ TIW

