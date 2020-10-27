Undercurrents of Meaning

By Brian J RikerAs towers we spend a lot of time with our trucks, becoming very familiar with them and their quirks. We also often respond quickly when a call for service comes in due to the nature of our work. As such we may tend to overlook some basics such as the daily pre-trip inspection.Is a daily pre-trip inspection actually required? Yes. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, specifically 392.7, require a driver to be satisfied a vehicle is safe and in good working order. The regulation has been interpreted to require daily pre-use inspection of the listed parts, accessories and systems of any commercial vehicle. This includes towed vehicles.Specifically a driver must inspect, and be satisfied with the “good working order” of the following;• Service brakes, including trailer brake connections• Parking (hand) brake• Steering mechanism• Lighting devices and reflectors• Tires• Horn• Windshield wiper or wipers• Rear-vision mirror or mirrors• Coupling devices• Wheels and rims• Emergency equipmentAdditionally, the regulation also requires a driver to inspect all towed units for the same equipment regardless of the number of times a towed unit is exchanged or the distance towed. This means towers must inspect, as much as practical, each of these systems on every vehicle they tow with wheels on the ground.So, what about the tow truck specific equipment like winch lines, straps, dollies and recovery equipment? I don’t see it listed above so I don’t have to inspect it, right? Wrong! Much of the tow truck specific equipment falls under either coupling devices (as tie down equipment, wheel lift, forks) or, in the case of dollies, wheels and rims.In addition to the DOT requirements to inspect equipment prior to each use, several law enforcement contracts require a tower to respond with equipment that is in good working order. Even OSHA has a say in this, requiring operators to perform a pre-use inspection before using any type of tool or other equipment.Even without regulations requiring a daily pre-use inspection it is good common sense to know the condition of your equipment. Whether you are an owner or employee, your livelihood and life depend on the condition of your truck and all the tools onboard. Having a faulty piece of equipment will cause you delays at best and injury or death to you and/or others at worst!We have all seen the winch lines that are tangled up, kinked and in poor condition and know that is bad. Not only will that tangled mess keep you in harms way (side of the road) longer it may fail unexpectedly causing you to lose control of the vehicle you are winching.What about other less obvious items on a tow truck?One of the most often overlooked tools on a wrecker is the wheel dolly system. Most drivers dislike using dollies and try their best to forget they are even there until they really need them. This causes tires to be left low on air, wheel bearings to not be greased and other damages to be overlooked. [for more on dolly systems see the Nov. issue of American Towman Magazine]*Bottom line, it is the driver’s responsibility to inspect their equipment before each shift to ensure it is in safe working order and they have all the proper tools and equipment necessary to properly do their job. Any deficiencies must be reported to the appropriate member of management immediately and safety critical deficiencies must be corrected before the equipment is used again.