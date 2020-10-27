Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-19, 2021
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing October 21 - October 27, 2020

Undercurrents of Meaning

00 9c048By George L. Nitti

Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.

For Brian Slesinski, Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing of Collingsville, Il., a 2017 T880 Kenworth Twin Steer 75 Ton Century Rotator with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.

He said, “This was probably a once in a lifetime truck. There are lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”

Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the 100 dollar bill, including the company name – “Fastlane Towing” - written above the United States of America, serial numbers that reflect the company’s DOT number, a 100 dollar symbol and other unique touches.

Slesinski explained, “In 2002, I left a company over a 100 dollar raise they refused to give me. I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there.”

Instead of Ben Franklin, the icon of the $100 bill, Slesinski used the image of the Joker in order to symbolize that the joke is on you because he made it despite the challenges.

“When I left the company,” he said, “Nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home.”

Beautifully rendered symbolism of a Peterbilt truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members, underscoring Slesinski’s commitment to family values.

He said, “The design came from a tattoo on my arm. The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my Dad’s name because he was a painter of semi-trailers.”

On the visor of the Peterbilt is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.

“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”

Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it further artistic flavor while on the side doors, in a niftily written font, it states the name of the company – “Fastlane.”

Slesinski said, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business…. But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

WHO Backs Down from Lockdown Position

The World Health Organization, in a reversal of position, has tempered its views on lockdowns, no longer advocating them as a primary means to slow the virus and calling on nations to curtail them as a weapon of control.

Citing irreparable damage to economies, notably doubling poverty rates and malnutrition, WHO envoy David Nabarro said, “We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus.” Rather he believes that lockdowns should be used only as a stopgap measure to buy time, reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, and protect health workers.

Instead Nabarro wants nations to develop “better systems” to confront the virus. His comments were made in light of meeting with several World Health Officials over a petition called the Great Barrington Declaration, which points to physical and mental damages caused by Covid-19 policies and the need to take a more “Focused Protection” approach.

On Monday, the Trump administration cited the Great Barrington Declaration for its position away from lockdowns of whole economies, which reiterates Trump’s often stated view that the “the cure cannot be worse than the disease.”

https://foxbaltimore.com/


David Nabarro, WHO envoy, advocates a more focused approach to fighting the virus rather than locking down economies.
How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

Undercurrents of Meaning

00 9c048By George L. Nitti

Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.

For Brian Slesinski, Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing of Collingsville, Il., a 2017 T880 Kenworth Twin Steer 75 Ton Century Rotator with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.

He said, “This was probably a once in a lifetime truck. There are lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”

Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the 100 dollar bill, including the company name – “Fastlane Towing” - written above the United States of America, serial numbers that reflect the company’s DOT number, a 100 dollar symbol and other unique touches.

Slesinski explained, “In 2002, I left a company over a 100 dollar raise they refused to give me. I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there.”

Instead of Ben Franklin, the icon of the $100 bill, Slesinski used the image of the Joker in order to symbolize that the joke is on you because he made it despite the challenges.

“When I left the company,” he said, “Nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home.”

Beautifully rendered symbolism of a Peterbilt truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members, underscoring Slesinski’s commitment to family values.

He said, “The design came from a tattoo on my arm. The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my Dad’s name because he was a painter of semi-trailers.”

On the visor of the Peterbilt is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.

“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”

Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it further artistic flavor while on the side doors, in a niftily written font, it states the name of the company – “Fastlane.”

Slesinski said, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business…. But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
homediv
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 21 - October 27, 2020

Nissan to Pay for Wrongful Repossessions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alleged that between 2013 and 2019, Nissan Motor’s lending unit “wrongly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles despite the consumer having made payment.” Although Nissan’s lending arm denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $4 million to settle the allegations.

The CFPB charges include that Nissan repossessed vehicles within delinquency of 60 days when terms stipulated against that. In addition, they kept personal property in repossessed vehicles until consumers paid a storage fee, and deprived consumers paying by phone of the ability to select payment options with significantly lower fees.  The agency said actions violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibition against unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The settlement imposes requirements "to prevent future violations and remediate consumers whose vehicles are wrongfully repossessed going forward," the bureau said.

https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 6
homediv homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 21 - October 27, 2020
Charles Parrish, manager of Baltimore's Vision Wrecker Service, discussing the lack of input from towers on proposed towing amendments.

Outcry over Baltimore [b]Towing Reforms

Some tow companies in Baltimore said that they felt blindsided by recent proposals by the city to reform the industry through the passage of an upcoming bill. These changes may include 11 new amendments.

Charles Parrish, who manages Vision Wrecker Service, said he and others in the towing industry were never informed about the proposals until minutes before a city council committee was slated to vote on the measures.

He said, “If you want to reform our industry, make public awareness.”

Other tow companies in the city of Baltimore expressing concern include Auto Barn, Frankford’s, Universal, Nell’s, Ted’s, Pollard’s and Mc-n-Mc Towing.

Norman McCarthy of Mc-n-Mc said, “You are going to chase the good people out of the industry and you are going to be stuck with a bunch of thieves.”

City councilman Ryan Dorsey, who drafted the legislation, defended the proposals, writing “This bill requires a study of new dispatch methods that I believe could open the door for smaller businesses to become prime contractors to the city.”

While towing operators believe reforms are necessary, they question why they never were allowed input.

Parrish stated, “While we don’t have a problem with more tow companies , we do have a problem with how they plan to execute the dispatching through an Uber style dispatcher.”

A final vote was taken and the bill will pass, pending the signing by the mayor.

https://foxbaltimore.com/

Missouri Tow company Sued [b]for Wrongful Death

Missouri tow company Affordable Towing of Springfield was sued for the wrongful death of Matt Canovi, who was run over by a tow truck after he got a flat tire in May.

According to police, Canovi, who hosted the The Gun Show on local radio, died as a result of his injuries. On Sept. 24, Canovi's wife and children filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Affordable Towing and the driver who hit Canovi.

The lawsuit claims that when the tow truck driver from Affordable Towing arrived, Canovi spoke with him and then began walking back toward his vehicle on the side of the highway. He got hit as the tow truck backed up.

The lawsuit claims the driver was negligent in not keeping a careful lookout, backing up at an excessive speed, not giving enough warning before backing up and not making sure Canovi was out of the way.

https://www.news-leader.com/

Nissan to Pay for [b]Wrongful Repossessions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alleged that between 2013 and 2019, Nissan Motor’s lending unit “wrongly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles despite the consumer having made payment.” Although Nissan’s lending arm denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $4 million to settle the allegations.

The CFPB charges include that Nissan repossessed vehicles within delinquency of 60 days when terms stipulated against that. In addition, they kept personal property in repossessed vehicles until consumers paid a storage fee, and deprived consumers paying by phone of the ability to select payment options with significantly lower fees."  The agency said actions violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibition against unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The settlement imposes requirements "to prevent future violations and remediate consumers whose vehicles are wrongfully repossessed going forward," the bureau said.

https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/

National Move Over [b]Day, October 17

With National Move Over Day set for Saturday, 10/17, several states are planning events to remind drivers to move over and slow down when approaching stopped emergency responders, tow trucks, and utility or maintenance vehicles with warning lights flashing.

Arizona’s Professional Towing and Recovery Association will hold their National Move Over Day, in Tempe, Az., with highlights including a tow truck parade, carnival games, a tow truck show, Rotator Drop in the Bucket, and more.

In Wisconsin, their State Patrol’s October Law of the Month is put in place to remind drivers to slow down and move over as they reported 1,676 traffic convictions for violating the law. In New York, with over 10,000 citations last year, electronic signs along state highways will display reminders to promote awareness. Colorado’s Towing and Recovery Professional also initiated an event this year, only to cancel due to concerns from Covid-19.

Last year, California’s Tow Truck Association (CTTA) went to 3 cities in the state on National Move Over Day to spread the word. According to CTTA President Quinn Piening, “Tow operators are some of the hardest working people on the planet. They are out on the roads every hour of every day, protecting the motoring public. Raising awareness of Move Over laws is the least we can do for our fallen brothers and sisters, and hopefully our message will make an impact.”

In the towing industry, move-over awareness campaigns have been ongoing, with towers and towing associations in the forefront advocating reforms through legislation and move-over awareness slogans seen on hundreds of tow trucks throughout the country.

American Towman has led efforts to bring awareness to this issue through their Spirit Ride Campaign, which relayed the Spirit casket in over 300 cities across the nation. Ceremonies in each of the cities honored fallen first responders and were followed by processions of tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS trucks, police cruisers and motorcycles. The Spirit Ride earned nearly 1,000 news reports in city and country newspapers, local and regional television stations and radio stations. Coverage of the Spirit Ride can still be found on the Internet.

RI Tower Honored with [b]Towing Procession

Tow truck companies from around Providence, RI, organized a procession to show support for Chuck Jepson, Jr., 57, who unexpectedly passed away. He owned Chuck & Sons towing for many years.

Jepson worked in the business since he was 17 years old, operating out of a few towns in Rhode Island over the years including Johnston and Smithfield.

Jepson’s best friend, Michael Sobczak said, “The tow trucks, that was his love, that was his business, that was his life, that was his livelihood.”

About 50 tow trucks were involved in the procession, which began at the AAA offices in Providence and ended at a Funeral Home in Cranston, RI, causing delays on Interstate 95 south.

https://www.wpri.com/

Arizona’s Move Over Day Parade

On Oct 17, the Arizona Professional Towing and Recovery Association will hold a National Move Over Day, in Tempe, Az. Highlights will include a tow truck parade, carnival games, a tow truck show, Rotator Drop in the Bucket, and more. Activities begin at 6:30 a.m. and will last into the early afternoon.

Every year, on the 3rd Saturday in October, National Move-Over Day has been designated in order to bring further awareness to Move-Over laws enacted by every state in the country. The law impacts the safety of emergency responders including police, fire, EMS, DOT, Towing and Recovery Operators and Service Patrols.

The Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association, founded in 1982, is composed of towing company’s around the state, with one of its missions to raise awareness for the dangers facing tow operators on a daily basis.
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
October 21 - October 27, 2020

Windmill Tower Recovery

1 d31cc
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Early evening, on June 23rd, 2020, dispatcher Carla Ruiz of Central Iowa Towing & Recovery Inc. received a call from a trucking company that was carrying a super-load, which had overturned off of an exit ramp on Interstate 35 south bound just outside of Decatur City, Iowa.

They were told it was a 2009 Kenworth T800 heavy-haul tractor and its 8-axle trailer hauling a large section of windmill tower weighing approximately 220k-pounds.

Central owner Dustin Tapp informed, “We have done these windmill sections that had overturned in the past, but none were this heavy.”

Dispatch arranged a crew to start towards the accident scene. Operator Jared Vandewall was sent out in their 2014 Kenworth T800 equipped with a Century 1140 40-ton rotator. Operator Mike Lamberson responded in their 2020 Peterbilt 389 twin-steer equipped with a Century 1150 50-ton knee boom rotator. Operator Alex Gustafson responded in their 2015 Peterbilt 387 equipped with a Century 5130 wrecker. Operator Cody Holmes responded in their 2008 Kenworth T800 equipped with a Century 4024. Central’s Incident Response truck was brought out by operator Kevin Murphy. Others who responded were Craig Tapp, Chase Carlson, Billy See, Luke Schnieder, Tyler Mortvedt, and Nate Brommel to assist with traffic control, fuel spill clean up, and rigging.

Dustin stated, “We sent quite a bit of iron and personnel as we were only given very limited information and the scene of the incident was 103 miles from our home base. Its always best to have more personnel and equipment than you need versus waiting for its arrival.”

On their way to the incident the Central crew learned that another company had originally been called, but did not have enough equipment for such a large job.

“We made contact with the wrecker company to see if they had any pictures or details,” said Dustin. “We learned it was on a very narrow ramp with a steep shoulder. After reviewing the pictures we decided to bring in another wrecker company that we work very well with.”

Dustin called on Wes Penny at Mid Iowa Towing in Des Moines, Iowa and he and his son Austin responded with their 2020 Peterbilt 389 equipped with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator.

When the operators arrived on scene they did their walk-around, surveyed the situation and made a recovery plan.

“Local and State law officials were informed of the complexity of the recovery and given a rough time frame we would have the ramp closed,” explained Dustin. “Our traffic control closed off the ramp setting up cones and signs. We informed traffic management and they lit up the digital sign boards to inform travelers on the highway.”

The recovery crew then began positioning trucks for the recovery.

“We rigged our 1140 with Jared at the controls to the front of the tower,” explained Dustin. “We positioned our 1150 twin-steer with Mike at the controls in the center of the tower. At the rear of the tower was Mid Iowa’s 1150 with Wes and Austin at the controls. In the front we used our 5130 on the front jeep section ran by Alex and rear of the tractor with our 4024 ran by Cody on the front of the tractor.” The crew first removed the fuel from the tanks to avoid the possibility of any more contaminants leaking.

Once everything was positioned and a safe working environment was established the operators and ground personnel put on their Sonetics wireless headsets and began rigging. The rotators were rigged using 15-ton snatch blocks, 5/8-inch G100 chain, 1 ½-inch screw pin shackles and 12-inch x 26-foot double ply straps. The front trucks were rigged using 12-ton snatch blocks and 5/8-inch rim slings.

Dustin said, “We used a low line off of the 4024 to spike the front of the tractor down. Low lines were used on the 5130 to pull the rear tandems and jeep down. Both main lines off of the 1140 were doubled and rigged to lift the front of the tube while the drag winch was giving down pressure at the same time. Both high lines were used off our 1150 hooked to straps supporting and lifting the center of the tube. Mid Iowa’s 1150 used both main lines to create lift of the rear and its drag to spike the jeep.”

Once the unit was back on the ground, the rotators were used to support the tube while they pulled the complete unit out of the ditch and onto the road. Once on the road the drum was secured to the trailer. The transport company brought in a new road tractor.

“We removed the damaged tractor while still supporting the load and put the new one under it,” said Dustin. “Our crew reset three trailer tires. The damaged tractor was transported back to our lot for storage.”

With the new tractor successfully hooked to the unit it was transported to the nearest safe haven which was roughly 1-mile away. Once there Central used their two rotators to lift one end of the tower at a time to re-center it into the trailer. The company waited for day-break to finish the transportation of the tower.

Dustin informed, “The driver was OK as the incident was at a low speed. We never found a BOL (bill of laden) with the actual weights on it or a scale ticket. We were informed by a law enforcement official that their rolling scale had a 246k-pound load cross it in the right time frame.”

From start to finish the job took just over 8 hours 40 minutes including the drive time.

Dustin stated, “Two competing companies coming together was a very large key to the success of this recovery. We were all one team that day, no egos involved. Just one common goal and the drive to make it happen.”
…………………………………….

Dustin Tapp is the owner/manager/CEO of Central Iowa Towing & Recovery Inc. based in Ames, Iowa. Central Iowa Towing & Recovery is a full service, licensed towing company that serves Story County, Iowa and surrounding areas with a diversified fleet and knowledgeable staff equipped to handle any job, big or small.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Eagle Hooking on I-80

Eagle Hooking on I 80 TIW 10 5a288by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On September 26th, 2020, Norberg’s Towing of Green River, Wy., was called to recover a rear-ended truck from I-80, about 10 miles outside of town.

Norberg’s custom fleet includes some unique, purpose built, one-of-a-kind, no nonsense rigs. All are heavy-duty workhorses.

For this job, Shawn Norberg headed out in the Eagle, his 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift. Double framed and powered by a C12 engine mated to an 8LL trans, this hefty unit has a 46,000-pound rear end with full lockers on a walking beam suspension and an 18,000-pound steer axle.

Shawn explained, “The driver had pulled to the side of the road to have his tire fixed when another semi came up and rear-ended him, crushing the back-end of the trailer and going into the ditch down the road.”

Sunlite Service, another area company, was called by the Wyoming Highway Patrol to recover that semi while Norberg’s handled the rear-ended truck.

Shawn informed, “The trailer was loaded with metal crates that held the sub-frames of Tesla electric cars. Each weighing 2,500-pounds. The trailer doors were strapped shut to secure the load for transport.”

Shawn backed his wrecker to the rear of the trailer, pulled a line from the Eagle and wrapped it around the damaged trailer’s rear axle that had been pushed forward after being rear-ended and winched the axle back in place. Once the axle was in place and secured, the driver followed Shawn to his yard.

“The customer sent another trailer to our yard and I used my forklift to offload the casualty onto that trailer,” said Shawn. “Tried moving a stack of five, but was too much. It was slow going. Could have used a bigger forklift. I think it will be a good investment.”

------

Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wy., the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967. The brothers grew up in the business and from their mother, brothers, uncles, sons, and cousins, this is a family fully involved in the business from the oldest to the youngest, including Shawn’s little daughter, Billie. The Norberg family has handled every kind of situation from winch-outs to extreme recoveries in the rough Wyoming terrain.


Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Ole'12 Outstanding in the Field

1 ee512by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At around 2 p.m. on September 22nd 2020, Battelini’s Garage Inc. was contacted by a customer to recover a dump trailer in a farm field in Elmer, NJ.

Albert Battelini explained, “My customer called and said he was dumping a load of powdered limestone when the trailer went over breaking away from the tractor.  It was just me and Ole12 on this job.”

Al responded with Unit #8212, his old reliable workhorse Ole12 wrecker, a 1982 Western Star set up with a 1986 3500 NRC heavy. It’s a 40-ton unit with a 3-stage fixed boom and a 35,000-pound under reach. It also has a 60,000-pound Braden drag winch. 

When Al arrived on scene, the customer was unloading what was left of the powdered limestone from the trailer.

After the trailer was emptied, Al rigged it for the lift. He explained, “I lifted the rear of the trailer with a rim sling thru the hand hole of the rear wheel to put a 20-foot X 8-inch nylon strap under the trailer with an aluminum strap shortener used as a floating shackle to V the strap under the trailer. It was terminated to the front wheel with a rim sling and to the landing gear with a 3/8 grade 100 chain. The top side was rigged the same way so I lifted it with one line and set it down with the other.”

Once upright Al rigged the trailer for transport and towed it to his customer’s yard.

He stated, “The Ole12 is the best unit we have ever owned and it still works every day. Very strong and still getting it done!”

------

Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini’s Garage Inc. (Battelini Transport & Towing Service) in Landisville, NJ. The company is co-owned by Albert, his brother Anthony and their father Dominick. This has been a family built, owned and operated business since grandpa Alesio Battelini started Battelini's Garage in 1921.

The family also runs Battelini Wrecker Sales, a full service dealer for NRC Industries and others, installing almost everything they sell in their facility.

The company now operates out of a five bay facility, runs 30 tractor/trailers ranging from lowboys and Landols to step decks and have 20 employees and a fleet of more than 20 wreckers. Besides their state-of-the-art equipment they have a collection of some awesome vintage iron that represents their many years of service excellence. This family is towing history with a fleet that does them and all of us proud.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
October 21 - October 27, 2020

Overcoming Emergency Brake Failure with Mico Brakes

micolock be596By Randall C. Resch

Fact: An emergency brake is only as good as its use and its working, mechanical condition.

In May 2018, a 3.2-million dollar lawsuit was levied against a tow company and major truck manufacturer as the result of a wrongful injury. The suit alleged a carrier’s E-Brake failed to hold as a carrier was parked. The carrier rolled downhill into another vehicle and the motorist was severely injured. The manufacturer blamed the tower; the tower blamed the manufacturer. Nonetheless, with the addition of an alternative E-Brake system, the injury and subsequent award may have been prevented.

All kinds of tragic situations can arise when either E-brakes fail or towers fail to use them. In 2019, when a tow operator stopped to make an adjustment to the vehicle in tow, the tow truck began to roll away, running over and killing the operator. In 2009, a carrier operator, returning to his shop at the end of a shift, didn’t set the truck’s E-Brake while its transmission was still in drive gear. As the operator opened the yard’s gate, the carrier began moving forward, pinning the tower between the carrier’s bumper and another vehicle. In 2002, a tow owner and 30-year veteran owner/operator were run-over by his own tow truck after his emergency brake failed to hold the truck in-place.

Clearly, when tow companies neglect to take care of their truck’s emergency brake systems, they are gambling with the lives of their personnel and the public. But when E-Brake’s work at optimum performance, they should hold the truck “in-place” when parked on level pavement. The more angled the driveway or road, the possibility of E-Brake failure increases and so chock blocks are a great addition when included in parking scenarios. Finally, you may want to consider using Mico Brakes (Mico Lever Locks) in conjunction with a truck’s E-brake system.

Mico Brakes are a hydraulic assisted E-Brake valve (add on) that, when the Lock's handle is activated and brakes are pumped, the pressure keeps the brakes applied like someone’s seated in the truck with their foot on the brakes. By design, Mico Brakes can be added to the truck's own emergency brake system(s). If the Mico Brake isn't maintained, though, they could bleed and not hold.

Early International's and GMC's that had transmission E-Brakes were famous for NOT holding. While modern tow trucks have better E-Brake systems, those old, iron tow trucks would certainly benefit from a Mico Brake or similar accessory to act as a secondary on-board system.

I believe in the extra safety the Mico Brakes (or any similar system) provide. I had them in all of my trucks as that backup system and they served me well. The same goes for Mico Brakes of old. But they are only as good as your company's maintenance and mandated use behind its purpose. 

For more information about the Mico Brake: https://www.mico.com/brake-lock-troubleshooting/lever-lock   

Daily Vehicle Inspections: Are They Really Needed?

checklist a98d6By Brian J Riker

As towers we spend a lot of time with our trucks, becoming very familiar with them and their quirks. We also often respond quickly when a call for service comes in due to the nature of our work. As such we may tend to overlook some basics such as the daily pre-trip inspection.

Is a daily pre-trip inspection actually required? Yes. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, specifically 392.7, require a driver to be satisfied a vehicle is safe and in good working order. The regulation has been interpreted to require daily pre-use inspection of the listed parts, accessories and systems of any commercial vehicle. This includes towed vehicles.

Specifically a driver must inspect, and be satisfied with the “good working order” of the following;

• Service brakes, including trailer brake connections
• Parking (hand) brake
• Steering mechanism
• Lighting devices and reflectors
• Tires
• Horn
• Windshield wiper or wipers
• Rear-vision mirror or mirrors
• Coupling devices
• Wheels and rims
• Emergency equipment

Additionally, the regulation also requires a driver to inspect all towed units for the same equipment regardless of the number of times a towed unit is exchanged or the distance towed. This means towers must inspect, as much as practical, each of these systems on every vehicle they tow with wheels on the ground.

So, what about the tow truck specific equipment like winch lines, straps, dollies and recovery equipment? I don’t see it listed above so I don’t have to inspect it, right? Wrong! Much of the tow truck specific equipment falls under either coupling devices (as tie down equipment, wheel lift, forks) or, in the case of dollies, wheels and rims.

In addition to the DOT requirements to inspect equipment prior to each use, several law enforcement contracts require a tower to respond with equipment that is in good working order. Even OSHA has a say in this, requiring operators to perform a pre-use inspection before using any type of tool or other equipment.

Even without regulations requiring a daily pre-use inspection it is good common sense to know the condition of your equipment. Whether you are an owner or employee, your livelihood and life depend on the condition of your truck and all the tools onboard. Having a faulty piece of equipment will cause you delays at best and injury or death to you and/or others at worst!

We have all seen the winch lines that are tangled up, kinked and in poor condition and know that is bad. Not only will that tangled mess keep you in harms way (side of the road) longer it may fail unexpectedly causing you to lose control of the vehicle you are winching.

What about other less obvious items on a tow truck?

One of the most often overlooked tools on a wrecker is the wheel dolly system. Most drivers dislike using dollies and try their best to forget they are even there until they really need them. This causes tires to be left low on air, wheel bearings to not be greased and other damages to be overlooked. [for more on dolly systems see the Nov. issue of American Towman Magazine]*

Bottom line, it is the driver’s responsibility to inspect their equipment before each shift to ensure it is in safe working order and they have all the proper tools and equipment necessary to properly do their job. Any deficiencies must be reported to the appropriate member of management immediately and safety critical deficiencies must be corrected before the equipment is used again.

Staying Safe from Fentanyl

170515151154 oh police officer overdose large 169 f5e52By Randall C. Resch

A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.

With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?

What is that?

Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.

To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.

It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!

On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.

What’s Next?

If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.

While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.

Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.

Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away.
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


October 21 - October 27, 2020

Undercurrents of Meaning

00 9c048By George L. Nitti

Symbolism found on tow trucks sometimes carries meaning beyond the public’s understanding.

For Brian Slesinski, Sr., owner of Fastlane Towing of Collingsville, Il., a 2017 T880 Kenworth Twin Steer 75 Ton Century Rotator with six winches was an opportunity to do something very special.

He said, “This was probably a once in a lifetime truck. There are lot of things that have meaning towards our business which you will find on it.”

Part of the essence of the design, skillfully rendered by airbrush artist Rhyno Templeton, replicates ingredients found on the 100 dollar bill, including the company name – “Fastlane Towing” - written above the United States of America, serial numbers that reflect the company’s DOT number, a 100 dollar symbol and other unique touches.

Slesinski explained, “In 2002, I left a company over a 100 dollar raise they refused to give me. I ended up leaving the company and starting my own. That is why the hundred dollars is on there.”

Instead of Ben Franklin, the icon of the $100 bill, Slesinski used the image of the Joker in order to symbolize that the joke is on you because he made it despite the challenges.

“When I left the company,” he said, “Nobody wanted to give me the money to start a towing company. It was a lot of hard work. My wife was answering the phones and my son was driving a small truck while I went out selling at night. I started the business in the basement of my home.”

Beautifully rendered symbolism of a Peterbilt truck is found on the hood of the rotator and provides tribute to a couple of generations of family members, underscoring Slesinski’s commitment to family values.

He said, “The design came from a tattoo on my arm. The stacks on my arm are wrenches giving tribute to my grandfather who was a mechanic and worked on tractor trailers. The air cleaners are paint guns with my Dad’s name because he was a painter of semi-trailers.”

On the visor of the Peterbilt is another family name while on the front bumper it states, “Family Tradition,” in an elegant, flowing script.

“My son, daughter, wife and sometimes grandson work here, including my son-in-law and daughter in law. We are family owned and operated.”

Over the image of the legal tender, a large tow chain envelops this giant green unit with modern, zig-zagging lines giving it further artistic flavor while on the side doors, in a niftily written font, it states the name of the company – “Fastlane.”

Slesinski said, “We’re always going and we don’t take days off. That’s how it is in our business…. But we do it for our kids and grandkids so that they can have a better life.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Going the Extra Mile with Bel Air Towing

00 82702By George L. Nitti

In the fast-growing environs of Hernando, MS, 15 miles south of Memphis, TN, also near the Arkansas border, Bel Air Towing prides itself on its customer service while specializing in damage free towing for luxury, classic and sports cars, imports and exotics, including hot rods.

A one-man operation, the one and ½ year old company has quickly found its niche, carved out by owner Jason Johnston, who has always had a passion for old cars.

He said, “I like anything vintage. I have built tons of cars and have had to call plenty of tow trucks to have them moved around.”

One classic car on the top of his list is the name he has given his company: the classic 57’ Chevy Bel Air.

He said, “It’s the ultimate car convertible for me.”

It’s no wonder then that on the side of the company’s 2014 MS Freightliner with a Century 21ft. flatbed, its jumbo-sized logo pays homage to Johnston’s passion, a design taken from the 57’ Chevy Bel Air itself, particularly the large, memorable scripted lettering at the beginning of each of the words in its name.

He said, “I know the lettering has a ‘Retro’ feeling. On the back panel of the bed, the logo is more embellished, with the crest of the 57’ Chevy sitting behind it on a black diamond plate. I get a lot of compliments. Some say ‘It’s the pretty truck going down the road.’”

The logo, done in 3M reflective vinyl by local company Signs and Stuff, was designed by Graphic Disorder, which according to Johnston is “super well known in the hot rod world.”

Johnston, who has been cultivating his niche, said, “Since I have a background in show cars (they are real low to the ground) I’m kind of known in that circle. Many tow companies don’t want to touch them because of the added liability. I get all of the crazy stuff like a Mercedes Benz with an electronic shifter that you can’t mechanically manipulate. I get cars for Corvette. You can sit there and watch me NOT tear it up. I specialize in that.”

Johnston’s foray as a tower began as a seedling 15 years ago, after talking to a buddy who owned a towing company in Kentucky. After a long-time stint as a managing supervisor in a company that folded, Johnston decided to form Bel Air Towing with a focus on customer service.

On the company website, one will find a quote from legendary Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach that states, “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.”

The “extra mile” refers to what Johnston calls customer service, the kind of service that gas station attendants provided when they came out to clean your windows and check your oil.

He said, “I’ve always been into good customer service. Around here if you are on a level 5, I want to be on a level 10. I do a lot of the extra stuff other companies won’t do.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Branding with a Bulldog

bulldog7 274e8George L. Nitti

When Mark Lopez, owner of Bulldog Towing of San Diego, Ca., started the company, branding was a paramount issue.

He said, “We decided to do a bulldog for the sake of branding. A lot of tow companies use people’s names like ‘Bob’s Towing,’ and I don’t believe people identify with that. We wanted a brand.”

Lopez, who has had approximately 30 years experience in the towing business said, “The name ‘Bulldog’ had been in the works for over 10 years, before we started the company.”

With the help of a family friend, a design was created, which would become the logo and brand recognition that Lopez and his partner, Caesar Esparza, sought.

On the hood and side doors of their 2019 Kenworth W900 Custombuilt 50 ton Wrecker is the striking, stand-out image of a muscular bulldog, done in an old English style.

Lopez said, “Obviously it is a favorite of ours. We are big fans of bulldogs. Bulldogs are hardheaded and stick with things. So do we.”

Complementing the bulldog throughout the wrecker is a military tribute theme, as two of the owners are ex-military, a couple of the tow operators, former marines, and one of the office employees, an army vet.

Lopez said, “As part of the wrap, we incorporated the American Flag along with camouflage. We are supporters of wounded warrior, which you will also find on the truck.”

This truck is similar to the other trucks in their fleet, as they are focused on promoting a consistency with their branding.

As for the day in and out challenges of owning his own company, Lopez said, “Even if I made less money I would still want to work for myself.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 21 - October 27, 2020

The Mico Lever Lock

ok 604b4The MICO Lever Lock, made by Mico, is designed to supplement a vehicle's standard parking brake by utilizing the hydraulic service brakes. Lever Locks are manually operated one-way check valves, which lock fluid under pressure in the selected brakes. Hand operation leaves the operator's feet free for clutch and throttle pedal operation. Lever Locks include one low pressure warning switch.

For more information, go to https://www.mico.com/brake-lock-troubleshooting/lever-lock

Webfleet Asset Tracking

webfleetassettracking product dba93Webfleet Solutions, one of the world’s leading telematics solution providers, is helping fleets reduce the risk of equipment theft and improper usage with a new capability for asset tracking within WEBFLEET. WEBFLEET Asset Tracking gives companies new ability to visualize the position and usage of their powered assets, such as trailers, generators and other equipment from a single interface with the position of vehicles and assets displayed on a clear map view.

With Asset Tracking, users can:

• Accurately locate assets
• Understand asset’s general usage for project handling
• Detect theft in time to take effective action
• Monitor their entire business from one interface.
• Track trailers that are not in use

With WEBFLEET Asset Tracking, fleet operators can choose to be alerted when an asset is being used, when it leaves a designated area or when any motion is detected. The user can find out the location of each asset in seconds, whether it’s on-site or off. Asset Tracking provides access to a detailed map, which provides visibility of where their assets have been, with position updates every five minutes on the map. If they want more detail, they can get instant reports 24/7 listing current position, trip, maintenance, input and all the other details regarding how the asset is being used. Customers can setup a maintenance notification based on the odometer, engine hours or time since the last maintenance – whatever is most suitable for judging that an asset needs to be serviced.

Trailers equipped with a LINK 340 device - a ruggedized tracker, which is dust, shock and waterproof - also provide coupled asset information, displayed automatically on the map for both truck and trailer. Users can easily identify which of their assets are connected to which vehicle, or which machine is being transported by which truck. This advanced new feature provides better control of the total transportation value chain for enhanced business efficiency, while increasing the accountability of drivers.

For more information, go to https://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/products/webfleet/features/asset-tracking/

H5R Work Headlamp

H5R Work Headlamp 668cdThe Ledlenser H5R Work Headlamp features natural color rendering and neutral white, flicker free light. Thanks to the Wheel Switch and the Ledlenser patented Advanced Focus System, light can be easily dimmed and focused to where it's needed most. The compact and rechargeable headlamp is equipped with protective covers, protective glass, and has a strong resistance to dust and water, ideal for a variety of demanding applications in industry and trade. 

For more information: https://www.vehicleservicepros.com/in-the-bay/tools-equipment/shop-equipment/cordless-worklights/product/21157334/ledlenser-h5r-work-headlamp
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 21 - October 27, 2020

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire

Towman Races Train to Clear the Tracks

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Tower Fails FBI s Integrity Test; Utah Lawmakers Consider Towing Bill
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
October 21 - October 27, 2020

Nissan to Pay for Wrongful [b]Repossessions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alleged that between 2013 and 2019, Nissan Motor’s lending unit “wrongly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles despite the consumer having made payment.” Although Nissan’s lending arm denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $4 million to settle the allegations.

The CFPB charges include that Nissan repossessed vehicles within delinquency of 60 days when terms stipulated against that. In addition, they kept personal property in repossessed vehicles until consumers paid a storage fee, and deprived consumers paying by phone of the ability to select payment options with significantly lower fees."  The agency said actions violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibition against unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The settlement imposes requirements "to prevent future violations and remediate consumers whose vehicles are wrongfully repossessed going forward," the bureau said.

https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/

Tow Truck Driver Busted [b]for Hazardous Tow

Tow truck driver Joshua Moralles was arrested for a hazardous tow involving a teenage girl in Miami.

Coming to repossess the car, Moralles backed up his wheel lift into the vehicle while it was moving and the driver still behind the wheel.

The teenage girl said, “He starts reversing into me, and I start reversing because I’m like he’s going to crash into my car, and he lifts me up, gets it on the tow truck and lifts it up and everything, like something out of a movie.”

As this scene was transpiring, the girl called the police, who showed up.

According to the police report, the tow truck driver’s account of what happened didn’t match up with video surveillance in the neighborhood and he was arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

https://wsvn.com/

Repo Men Encounter Gun [b]Shots in Georgia

In an attempt to repossess a 2011 Honda Accord on 9/24 in Athens, Ga., two repo men encountered gunshots, according to an Athens-County police report.

Repo man Michael Wilson and his partner located the vehicle and attempted to repossess it around 2:30 a.m.

At that time, the driver was in the car, and as Wilson approached to inform of the repossession, the driver “gassed” it, nearly hitting Wilson’s partner who was parked in a van. Then the driver stopped at an intersection.

“We heard three gunshots,” said Wilson, who sought safety in the nearby woods while his partner dropped to the ground.

Tracked by police, the car was found, along with heroin and methamphetamine, but the driver fled by foot.

Police have identified the 28-year-old Athens man and are pursuing warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated assault.

https://www.onlineathens.com/

Man Arrested for Assaulting [b]Repo Company

On Tuesday, 67 year old Christopher Denio was arrested by Bennington, Vt. Police after he allegedly threatened an employee of an auto repossession company with a rifle and shot out two tires of a company tow truck.

According to police dispatch, the repo men from Location Services, of Burnt Hills, N.Y. claimed that Denio tried to drive an SUV off the lift. Soon after, he obtained a rifle from a residence. When he returned, they stated that the barrel of the rifle was making contact with the driver side window while they were sitting inside the wrecker.

Denio then shot the driver side tire and passenger side tire, deflating each, telling the victims to "drop the SUV or I'll shoot you."

Denio was released on court-ordered conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, criminal threatening, unlawful mischief; reckless endangerment; persons prohibited from possessing firearms, and aiming a gun at another person.

https://www.benningtonbanner.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      