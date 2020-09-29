Lizard Lickin’ Good

Beware the Scooter!

By Randall C. Resch



The headlines read, “Scooter Rider Killed by Tow Truck.” Such was the case last year in Elizabeth, NJ when a 17 year old was killed on his lime green scooter by a tow truck.



Scattered throughout sidewalks, parks and public places, E-scooters are quickly becoming the bane of the inner-cities. This inexpensive, fun and readily available means of transportation has exploded throughout urban cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. Cities are seeking alternative modes of transportation, offering easy means of travel while the benefits for riders include not having to pay insurance, fuel and registration costs.



Urbanites and tourists find them the perfect zip-around answer to urban congestion, but not minus extreme dangers for their riders. A quick journey on an E-scooter could result in riders being seriously injured or killed. By size alone, they’re small and mostly without lighting. And, when stepping aboard as a rider, the rider’s legs block most if not all reflective value making them hardly visible.



In May 2019, the City of Nashville banned scooters after experiencing their first scooter-related fatality. Last year, Atlanta, Ga., led the nation in scooter-related fatalities where four E-scooter users died within several months. One collision involved a nurse and mother of two who were riding in the street (alongside her husband) coming back to their hotel from dinner. News accounts alleged they were riding in the street because people complained (to them) about riding the sidewalks earlier that evening.



These incidents are occurring across the nation. A 16-year-old Houston teen was killed in November 2019, after riding into the path of a turning heavy wrecker. Nine-months later, another male was struck by two vehicles, one possibly being a wrecker as the rider came off the sidewalk, into the crosswalk and into the intersection.



People riding scooters typically have no experience or training. Because they don’t require a driver’s license, anyone can step aboard for a simple venture across town. Depending on what criteria scooters are allowed, a city may issue permits for their use across the city.



While E-scooters are permitted as valid small businesses, they are typically not considered motor vehicles. Accordingly, where state motor vehicle laws indicate, they may be permitted (by law) to be ridden in city streets “if” an official bike lane is available.



Tow trucks are large vehicles with huge blind spots where intersection crashes occur when making turns. Like any vehicle versus pedestrian incident, a tow truck’s driver has responsibility to stop and render aide. If you’re in an incident involving a scooter, you have a legal obligation to first stop and render aide, and then provide required information to responding authorities. Don’t assume that you’re immediately at-fault. When involved in any collision, here are several tips to keep in mind:



• Remain on-scene at the stopped location



• Notify your company dispatch / supervisor



• Determine immediately if there are injuries and dial 911 to initiate EMS



• Protect the injured party



• Make no statements to persons other than law enforcement



• Provide information to law enforcement



• Exchange info when police aren’t responding



• Take digital photographs



• Prepare company incident report per your company’s employee handbook



When driving the streets of your inner-cities, be aware and watchful of a zippy E-scooter’s whose riders are oblivious to traffic. When approaching bike lanes and intersections, be aware that some E-scooter rider, while watching their cellphone, may be riding the street and not paying attention to you.



Not that driving a huge tow truck is enough to worry about; now, you constantly have to be aware of the scooter.

Back to School Road Safety By Brian J. Riker



Across the country, students return to school in what is anything but a typical back to school season. With the effects of COVID-19 turning our educational system upside down, drivers must be extra cautious this fall.



I expect many school bus routes to be reworked, times changed and more buses added throughout the day as districts across the country attempt to social distance their students with mixed approaches of online and in-person classes. As with everything 2020, expect the unexpected this year and do not think the road ahead will be clear because of the previous year’s bus schedule!



School bus stopping laws vary across the nation. Be aware of the potential for a stopped bus around every corner, especially early morning and late afternoon.



If in doubt, stop!



It is unsafe and usually illegal to overtake (pass) a stopped school bus from the rear, and never advisable to pass a stopped school bus on the right. In many states you are also required to stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights when approaching from the opposite direction unless there is a non-mountable curb separating the traffic lanes.



Be particularly aware near school zones, parks, fields and other places children gather. For the first few weeks after returning to school they are still adjusting to the new schedule, maybe a new building or classmates and are more absentminded than usual. This leads to unpredictable behaviors and the tendency to dart into traffic increases in the afternoons when they are fooling around to release the pent-up energy from spending the day in a classroom.



If you do not already do so, now is the time to implement a mandatory “circle check” each time you prepare to move a vehicle - even in your own yard. Children are fascinated by trucks and machinery of all shapes and sizes and can get into some incredible places.



You may wonder why every time a utility truck parks somewhere the driver places a traffic cone at the corner of their truck, some even place cones to the front and rear. This is to remind them to complete a 360⁰ circle check of their rig before moving it. This simple yet effective behavior has allowed them to find children hiding in or on the equipment, some even under the truck.



Imagine if you moved your truck with a child under it.



